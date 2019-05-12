Giro d’Italia stage 2: Pascal Ackermann takes sprint victory
German champion wins first grand tour sprint of his career, with the GC staying static.
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) silenced questions regards his selection over teammate Sam Bennett with a strong sprint finish in the Giro d’Italia’s opening road stage on Sunday.
The German national champion launched himself off the wheel of Caleb Ewan, who had been the first to light up the sprint, and held off a late charge from Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to take a victory on his very first grand tour start.
All remained static in the GC battle, with all the key contenders finishing safely in the bunch.
“I’m so happy,” said Ackermann. “It was my first chance to win a stage and we did it great. I think that all the team is more motivated and it’s good for the next three weeks. For sure there was big pressure, but it is my first grand tour and you never know what will happen in your first grand tour. I’m happy to have won my first stage.”
The 205-kilometer stage was dedicated to local hero Gino Bartali, and looked set to be one for the sprinters. However, between the start in Bologna and finish in Fucecchio were a series of climbs of different lengths and grade, including two kickers in the final 60km, making the day far from straightforward.
A breakaway, formed of Francois Bidard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Marco Frapporti (Androni-Sidermec), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Team), Sean Bennett (EF-Education First), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Giulio Ciccone, and William Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), went away immediately as rain fell heavily on the wrapped-up peloton.
With the probable bunch sprint in Fucecchio ahead, it was mainly sprint teams controlling the pace in the bunch, with Deceuninck-Quick-Step working for Italian champion Viviani, Lotto-Soudal for Ewan, and UAE-Team Emirates for Fernando Gaviria. However, Jumbo-Visma were also working throughout the stage protecting maglia rosa Primoz Roglic.
Although the weather calmed and the roads dried out notably as the race went on, the typically nervous racing of a grand tour’s opening road stage was evident, with a constant battle at the front of the peloton as teams looked to keep their respective sprinters and GC men safe. The twisting, narrow roads and greasy surfaces heightened the tension, with nobody willing to risk getting caught up in crashes or splits.
The breakaway held a gap of around three minutes for much of the race, though the eight-man unit had been whittled down to four as they hit the slopes of the final climb of the day, which topped out with only 25km remaining.
With all the sprinters still in contention on the final flat run in to Fucecchio, the pace in the peloton started increasing, and the gap to the breakaway tumbled, with all four being caught in the final 10km. Bora-Hansgrohe set the pace nearly all the way into the finale, with Jumbo-Visma shadowing them, clustered around Roglic.
As the race entered the final kilometer, there was a crash in the bunch, though all the key men seemed to escape unscathed.
Lotto-Soudal took up the leadout first, with Jasper de Buyst navigating Ewan through the melee. The Australian hit the front early, with around 200m to go. He took a gap but started to fade, and Ackermann launched off him in the final 50m, narrowly beating pre-race sprint favorite Viviani to the line. Ewan finished third.
All the contenders for the overall finished safely behind, and so there are no changes in the GC going into Monday’s stage 3. Roglic will again wear pink on a mostly flat stage which will give the sprinters another shot at glory.
Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:44:43
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|3
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|4
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|5
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|6
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|7
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|8
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|9
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|10
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|11
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|12
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|13
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|14
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|15
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:05
|16
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|17
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|18
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|19
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|20
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|21
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|22
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|23
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|24
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|25
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|26
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|27
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|28
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|29
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|30
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|31
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|32
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|33
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|34
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|35
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|36
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|37
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|38
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|39
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|40
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|41
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|42
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|43
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|44
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|45
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|46
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|47
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|48
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|,,
|49
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|50
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|51
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|52
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|53
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|54
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|55
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|56
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|57
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|58
|KOREN Kristijan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|59
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|60
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|61
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|62
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|63
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|64
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|,,
|65
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|66
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|67
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|68
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|69
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|70
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|71
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|72
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|73
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|74
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|75
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|76
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|77
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|78
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|79
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|80
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|81
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|82
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|83
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|84
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|85
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|86
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|87
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|88
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|89
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|90
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|91
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|92
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|93
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|94
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|95
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|96
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|97
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|98
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|99
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|100
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|101
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|102
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|103
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|104
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|105
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|106
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|107
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:23
|108
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|109
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:07
|110
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|111
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|112
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|113
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|114
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|115
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|116
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|117
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|118
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|119
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|120
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|121
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|122
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|123
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|124
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|125
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|126
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|127
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:05
|128
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|129
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|130
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45
|131
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|2:57
|132
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:33
|133
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|5:36
|134
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|135
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|136
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|137
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|6:31
|138
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:37
|139
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:12
|140
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|141
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|142
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|143
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|144
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|145
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|9:14
|146
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|147
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|9:36
|148
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|149
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|150
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|11:51
|151
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:10
|152
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|153
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|154
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|155
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|156
|BRESCHEL Matti
|EF Education First
|,,
|157
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|158
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|159
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|160
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|161
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|162
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|163
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|12:59
|164
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|165
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|166
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|167
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|168
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|169
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|170
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|171
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|172
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|173
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:20
|174
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|26:37
|175
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:57:42
|2
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19
|3
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|0:23
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:28
|5
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|0:35
|8
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|9
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|0:40
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|0:42
|11
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|0:45
|12
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:46
|13
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|0:47
|14
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|15
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|16
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:50
|17
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|18
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|0:53
|19
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|0:54
|20
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:57
|21
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:58
|22
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|23
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|0:59
|24
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00
|25
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|27
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|28
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02
|29
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|1:04
|30
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|31
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:12
|32
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:13
|33
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|34
|KOREN Kristijan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|35
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|1:14
|36
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16
|37
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|38
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:17
|39
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|1:18
|40
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|41
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|42
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|1:19
|43
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:20
|44
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:22
|45
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:25
|46
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|1:27
|47
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|48
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|49
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|50
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29
|51
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|52
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30
|53
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|54
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:31
|55
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32
|56
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|57
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33
|58
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|59
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|60
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34
|61
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|62
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:38
|63
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|64
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:40
|65
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|66
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|1:41
|67
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|68
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|69
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:42
|70
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|1:43
|71
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|1:45
|72
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|73
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|1:46
|74
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:47
|75
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:48
|76
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|77
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:49
|78
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:51
|79
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:52
|80
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|81
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|82
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|83
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53
|84
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:54
|85
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|86
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:57
|87
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|88
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:01
|89
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:04
|90
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:05
|91
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:06
|92
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|93
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|94
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:07
|95
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|96
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:14
|97
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|98
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|99
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|100
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|101
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|102
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|103
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|104
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|105
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|106
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|107
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|108
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|109
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|110
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|111
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|112
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|113
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|,,
|114
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|115
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|116
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|117
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|118
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|119
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|120
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|121
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|122
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|123
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|124
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|125
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|126
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|127
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|128
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|129
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:21
|130
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22
|131
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:50
|132
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|4:53
|133
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|6:58
|134
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|7:19
|135
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|7:29
|136
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|7:59
|137
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|8:01
|138
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:36
|139
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:16
|140
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|10:36
|141
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|142
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|10:37
|143
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|144
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10:46
|145
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|10:47
|146
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:48
|147
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|11:36
|148
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|11:48
|149
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:59
|150
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:40
|151
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|13:19
|152
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:22
|153
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|13:27
|154
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:59
|155
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|14:01
|156
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:04
|157
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|14:09
|158
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|14:23
|159
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:26
|160
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:28
|161
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|14:33
|162
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|14:37
|163
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:38
|164
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|15:06
|165
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15:12
|166
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:13
|167
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15:19
|168
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:30
|169
|BRESCHEL Matti
|EF Education First
|15:35
|170
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|15:37
|171
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|15:41
|172
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|16:17
|173
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:16
|174
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|28:34
|175
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|28:39
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|4
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|5
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|6
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|7
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|9
|8
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8
|9
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|11
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|6
|12
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|13
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|14
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|15
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|16
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|5
|17
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|18
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|19
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4
|20
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|21
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|22
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|23
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|24
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|25
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|26
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|27
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|28
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|2
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|4
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|5
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|7
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|4:58:10
|2
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|0:07
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|0:19
|4
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:29
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|0:33
|6
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|0:44
|7
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|0:45
|8
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|0:46
|9
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:03
|10
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|11
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:05
|12
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:10
|13
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17
|14
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|1:18
|15
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:19
|16
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:23
|17
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:24
|18
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|19
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|20
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38
|21
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:39
|22
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:46
|23
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|24
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|25
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|26
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|27
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|28
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|29
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|30
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|31
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|32
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|7:01
|33
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|7:31
|34
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:08
|35
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|10:08
|36
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|37
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|10:19
|38
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:20
|39
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:31
|40
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:12
|41
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|12:51
|42
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:31
|43
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|13:33
|44
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:58
|45
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|14:38
|46
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|14:44
|47
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:02
|48
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|15:49
|49
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:48
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:54:47
|2
|Bahrain Merida
|0:15
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:28
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:54
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01
|8
|EF Education First
|1:06
|9
|Team INEOS
|1:09
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16
|11
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|1:44
|13
|CCC Team
|1:51
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:55
|15
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:12
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:32
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:35
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:41
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:51
|21
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:59
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.