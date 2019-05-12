Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) silenced questions regards his selection over  teammate Sam Bennett with a strong sprint finish in the Giro d’Italia’s opening road stage on Sunday.

The German national champion launched himself off the wheel of Caleb Ewan, who had been the first to light up the sprint, and held off a late charge from Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to take a victory on his very first grand tour start.

All remained static in the GC battle, with all the key contenders finishing safely in the bunch.

“I’m so happy,” said Ackermann. “It was my first chance to win a stage and we did it great. I think that all the team is more motivated and it’s good for the next three weeks. For sure there was big pressure, but it is my first grand tour and you never know what will happen in your first grand tour. I’m happy to have won my first stage.”

The 205-kilometer stage was dedicated to local hero Gino Bartali, and looked set to be one for the sprinters. However, between the start in Bologna and finish in Fucecchio were a series of climbs of different lengths and grade, including two kickers in the final 60km, making the day far from straightforward.

A breakaway, formed of Francois Bidard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Marco Frapporti (Androni-Sidermec), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Team), Sean Bennett (EF-Education First), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Giulio Ciccone, and William Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), went away immediately as rain fell heavily on the wrapped-up peloton.

With the probable bunch sprint in Fucecchio ahead, it was mainly sprint teams controlling the pace in the bunch, with Deceuninck-Quick-Step working for Italian champion Viviani, Lotto-Soudal for Ewan, and UAE-Team Emirates for Fernando Gaviria. However, Jumbo-Visma were also working throughout the stage protecting maglia rosa Primoz Roglic.

Although the weather calmed and the roads dried out notably as the race went on, the typically nervous racing of a grand tour’s opening road stage was evident, with a constant battle at the front of the peloton as teams looked to keep their respective sprinters and GC men safe. The twisting, narrow roads and greasy surfaces heightened the tension, with nobody willing to risk getting caught up in crashes or splits.

The breakaway held a gap of around three minutes for much of the race, though the eight-man unit had been whittled down to four as they hit the slopes of the final climb of the day, which topped out with only 25km remaining.

With all the sprinters still in contention on the final flat run in to Fucecchio, the pace in the peloton started increasing, and the gap to the breakaway tumbled, with all four being caught in the final 10km. Bora-Hansgrohe set the pace nearly all the way into the finale, with Jumbo-Visma shadowing them, clustered around Roglic.

As the race entered the final kilometer, there was a crash in the bunch, though all the key men seemed to escape unscathed.

Lotto-Soudal took up the leadout first, with Jasper de Buyst navigating Ewan through the melee. The Australian hit the front early, with around 200m to go. He took a gap but started to fade, and Ackermann launched off him in the final 50m, narrowly beating pre-race sprint favorite Viviani to the line. Ewan finished third.

All the contenders for the overall finished safely behind, and so there are no changes in the GC going into Monday’s stage 3. Roglic will again wear pink on a mostly flat stage which will give the sprinters another shot at glory.

Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe4:44:43
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
3EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
4GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates,,
5DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
6CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
7KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
8DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
9SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
10SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
11GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
12CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
13GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
14CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
15BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:05
16VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
17SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
18FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
19MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
20DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb,,
21ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
22POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
23CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
24ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
25BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
26HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
27ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
28LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
29VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
30MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
31CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
32NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
33YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
34SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
35GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
36AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
37JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
38POWER RobertTeam Sunweb,,
39CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
40BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,
41GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
42AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
43ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
44KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
45CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
46CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
47MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
48MODOLO SachaEF Education First,,
49O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
50ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
51KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
52GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
53GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
54DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
55LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
56VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
57KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
58KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida,,
59WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
60VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
61CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
62IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
63MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
64TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
65LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
66WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
67OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
68VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb,,
69JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
70HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
71BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
72HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
73BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
74PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
75DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
76BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
77PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
78MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
79DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
80NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
81POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
82CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
83NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
84BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
85CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates,,
86KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
87ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
88MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
89OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
90GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
91FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
92MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
93HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
94CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
95SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
96CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
97HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
98HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
99DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
100BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
101NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
102VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
103SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
104CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
105BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
106PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
107SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:23
108MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
109SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:07
110BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
111GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
112HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
113SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
114BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
115TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
116PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
117NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
118GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
119DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
120HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
121HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
122MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
123FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
124BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
125BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
126NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
127SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:05
128BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
129LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
130CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:45
131KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS2:57
132POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe3:33
133ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team5:36
134NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
135COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
136ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF,,
137CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal6:31
138HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step8:37
139DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:12
140CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
141MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
142BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
143BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
144KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
145CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team9:14
146GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
147VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal9:36
148MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates,,
149VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
150SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team11:51
151CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo12:10
152SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
153BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
154SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
155LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
156BRESCHEL MattiEF Education First,,
157LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
158DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
159STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
160IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
161SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
162DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
163GRADEK KamilCCC Team12:59
164ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
165MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
166DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
167RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
168NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
169HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
170BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
171LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
172MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo,,
173DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale18:20
174GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy26:37
175BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4:57:42
2YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:19
3NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida0:23
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:28
5DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb,,
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:33
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS0:35
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:39
9CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida0:40
10BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team0:42
11DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team0:45
12JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step0:46
13CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team0:47
14KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
15CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
16ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:50
17FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
18POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida0:53
19HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb0:54
20KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:57
21NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:58
22DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
23CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team0:59
24CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:00
25CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:01
26SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
27IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
28GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:02
29GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data1:04
30LANDA MikelMovistar Team1:07
31O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:12
32POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1:13
33DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
34KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida,,
35DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS1:14
36POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:16
37CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
38PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy1:17
39TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team1:18
40LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
41SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
42VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb1:19
43ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:20
44NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:22
45VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team1:25
46HIRT JanAstana Pro Team1:27
47MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
48BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
49KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
50BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:29
51ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
52CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30
53SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
54HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:31
55CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:32
56AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
57DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:33
58CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
59JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
60MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1:34
61WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
62VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:38
63VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
64BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:40
65MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
66BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb1:41
67VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
68GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
69SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy1:42
70PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS1:43
71BROWN NathanEF Education First1:45
72PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
73GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data1:46
74OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:47
75AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida1:48
76ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
77HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:49
78ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:51
79GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:52
80MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
81NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
82MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
83GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo1:53
84LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:54
85DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
86CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:57
87BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
88SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:01
89OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team2:04
90VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:05
91KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:06
92CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
93HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
94BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott2:07
95HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
96KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin2:14
97CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
98CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
99BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
100ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
101HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
102GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
103WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
104HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
105FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
106SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
107MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
108HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
109NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
110VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
111PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
112EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
113MODOLO SachaEF Education First,,
114GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
115BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,
116NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
117TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
118SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
119DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
120GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
121BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
122SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
123BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
124BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
125FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
126CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
127BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
128MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
129SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:21
130SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe3:22
131POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe4:50
132KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS4:53
133ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team6:58
134CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal7:19
135COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF7:29
136ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF7:59
137NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data8:01
138HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step9:36
139BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe10:16
140CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team10:36
141GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
142MAS LluísMovistar Team10:37
143VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
144DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal10:46
145BENNETT SeanEF Education First10:47
146KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma10:48
147VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal11:36
148CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè11:48
149MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates11:59
150DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma12:40
151DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data13:19
152BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott13:22
153SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team13:27
154SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ13:59
155STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin14:01
156SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ14:04
157LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè14:09
158GRADEK KamilCCC Team14:23
159BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates14:26
160IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo14:28
161ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team14:33
162SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF14:37
163LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma14:38
164LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè15:06
165NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy15:12
166CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo15:13
167DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy15:19
168MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo15:30
169BRESCHEL MattiEF Education First15:35
170RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data15:37
171HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè15:41
172MARECZKO JakubCCC Team16:17
173DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale20:16
174GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy28:34
175BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy28:39
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe25
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step18
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma15
4FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
5YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott12
6EWAN CalebLotto Soudal12
7NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida9
8CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8
9GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates8
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team7
11DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb6
12DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ6
13MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF6
14MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5
15CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy5
16BENNETT SeanEF Education First5
17GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
18OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
19KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin4
20DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3
21CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
22DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma3
23MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2
24SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
25BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
26CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
27SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe1
28CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo21
2BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4
4OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
5YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
7FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team4:58:10
2GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS0:07
3CARTHY HughEF Education First0:19
4KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:29
5SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS0:33
6O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data0:44
7POWER RobertTeam Sunweb0:45
8DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS0:46
9HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:03
10CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:04
11CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:05
12VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:10
13PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:17
14GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data1:18
15OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:19
16ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:23
17GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:24
18NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
19MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
20CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates1:38
21HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:39
22BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:46
23ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
24HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
25FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
26NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
27EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
28TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
29SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
30CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
31BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
32COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF7:01
33ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF7:31
34HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step9:08
35CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team10:08
36GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
37BENNETT SeanEF Education First10:19
38KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma10:20
39MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates11:31
40DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma12:12
41DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data12:51
42SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ13:31
43STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin13:33
44BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates13:58
45LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè14:38
46NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy14:44
47MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo15:02
48MARECZKO JakubCCC Team15:49
49DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale19:48
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 14:54:47
2Bahrain Merida0:15
3Astana Pro Team0:28
4Mitchelton-Scott0:36
5BORA - hansgrohe0:41
6Team Sunweb0:54
7Deceuninck - Quick Step1:01
8EF Education First1:06
9Team INEOS1:09
10UAE-Team Emirates1:16
11Movistar Team1:40
12Team Dimension Data1:44
13CCC Team1:51
14Trek - Segafredo1:55
15Team Katusha - Alpecin2:12
16Lotto Soudal2:19
17AG2R La Mondiale2:32
18Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:35
19Israel Cycling Academy2:41
20Groupama - FDJ2:51
21Bardiani - CSF3:59
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,

