Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) took his second stage victory of the Giro at Sunday’s stage 9 San Marino time trial. The win sees the Slovenian taking victory at both the Giro’s time trials so far.

World hour record holder Victor Campanaerts (Lotto-Soudal) came second, 11 seconds back. He would have won was it not for a mechanical in the closing kilometers. Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) finished third on the day. Italian Valerio Conti (UAE-Team Emirates) held on to the pink jersey, finishing 38th. Primoz Roglic now sits second overall, 1:50 down on Conti.

Of the other pre-race GC contenders, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) came out winning, losing only 1:05 on Roglic. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) were definite losers however, losing 3:11 and 3:45 respectively to Roglic.

“I did a good job. Everything went good, of course I’m happy with the performance,” said Roglic.  “It was a nice TT for me, I did my best, so I’m happy with it. I couldn’t take any risk in the corners [in the rain], so I just went really all out at the end.”

The 34.8-kilometer time trial had a straightforward opening 22km, held on fast wide roads, before climbing for 5km at 6.6 percent, then rolling and twisting for a few kilometers, before finishing off with another two kilometers of climbing to San Marino.

With around 500m of gain, it was far from a typical time trial, opening up opportunities for those less specialized against the clock, and it was expected that Yates may mitigate his losses to Roglic.

As expected, Campanaerts set the mark early on with a time of 52:03, despite a clumsy and time-sapping bike change that looked to be unplanned.

“I had a mechanical in the last 1.5km and that’s frustrating, of course,” the world hour record holder explained. “I had a chain drop. I have to say that we didn’t practice a bike change because I’m not a GC rider, and so in general when you have a mechanical you won’t have a good result anymore.”

Rain was dotting down as the Belgian went out of the gate, but for the rest of the afternoon, it became heavier and heavier.

After Campanaerts, Tanel Kangert (EF-Education First) surprised many with an impressively strong ride into a provisional second place. He was eventually displaced from second by Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) however, who came in 49 seconds down on the Belgian.

By the time the big hitters in the GC challenge took to the road, the skies were heavy and the roads at the start and end of the course were drenched. Though the flat first 22km of the route was relatively straight, a few tighter turns proved problematic, with Yates in particular looking twitchy through some of the bends.

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), an outside contender for the stage victory, and a reference point for the GC men starting behind him, finished with a time of 53:08, 1.05 down on Camapanaerts, enough for 4th on the provisional results sheet.

By the time the main GC men approached the line at San Marino, the rain was falling heavily. Although the latter part of the course was mostly uphill, there were small descents within it, and the greasy roads did those finishing late no favors.

Nibali started relatively steadily, taking no risks in the wet, but recovered well, finishing strongly to place provisionally third, in 52:27.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) had a disastrous day, finishing provisionally 34th, having lost significant time to a puncture.

Yates, despite a strong showing in the opening time trial in Bologna and winning against the clock earlier in the year at Paris-Nice, started strong on the flat, but faded hard on the climb, looking uncomfortable, getting in and out of the saddle, rolling in at 55:03. He lost over two minutes on Nibali and placed provisionally 26th.

Pre-race favorite Roglic went out on the wet roads and by the time he hit the climb was down on stage leader Camapanaerts, but well up on Yates and Nibali. However, he looked comfortable through the climb and finished in imperious form, staying in the TT position where so many had been out of the saddle.

He finished 11 seconds up on Campanaerts, displacing the Belgian from the winner’s hot seat – with the mechanical issues and bike change the Lotto-Soudal man had suffered proving decisive. He held on to the stage victory as the final handful of riders, including Conti, came over the line without being able to challenge him.

“It’s still a long way to go, a lot of kilometers and a lot of mountains,” said Roglic, when asked about the GC situation. “It’s always nice to have some seconds of advantage, now I’m focussing on the days to come.”

Monday sees the peloton enjoying their first rest day before a pan-flat stage to Modena on Tuesday.

Giro d'Italia Stage 9 (ITT) Results

RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma51:52
2CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal0:11
3MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:00
4NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:05
5KANGERT TanelEF Education First1:10
6HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1:14
7JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step1:16
8CARTHY HughEF Education First1:30
9BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:43
10CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:52
11CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team1:55
12POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
13ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin1:56
14MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:04
15ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates2:08
16DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team2:20
17O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data2:23
18DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:32
19DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data2:37
20IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team2:39
21CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida2:40
22LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:44
23AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2:46
24SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2:47
25GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS2:49
26FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe2:52
27MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:56
28NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy2:57
29LANDA MikelMovistar Team3:03
30CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team3:09
31YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott3:11
32DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
33CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott3:14
34POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida3:21
35HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb3:27
36KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:30
37VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb3:33
38CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3:34
39ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team3:35
40JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott3:37
41OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb3:39
42LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team3:45
43PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale3:46
44DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott3:47
45BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb3:49
46ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team3:54
47SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:56
48SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team4:01
49BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
50GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data4:07
51GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale4:21
52HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb4:22
53NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott4:25
54DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS4:29
55GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:31
56OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4:34
57ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4:35
58WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data4:40
59PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4:44
60MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
61MAS LluísMovistar Team4:47
62CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo4:55
63MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:57
64MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe4:58
65VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team5:01
66VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale5:14
67BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:18
68BROWN NathanEF Education First5:21
69TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma5:22
70CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF5:23
71SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS5:29
72SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step5:31
73GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
74VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team5:33
75BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott5:34
76WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale5:38
77VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step5:43
78DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale5:44
79CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team5:49
80FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
81GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data5:53
82ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
83HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step5:54
84ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
85CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step5:56
86CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First5:57
87BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin6:00
88BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott6:02
89KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ6:04
90KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS6:07
91NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
92NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
93IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
94STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin6:08
95BOLE GregaBahrain Merida6:20
96HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS6:21
97BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team6:26
98VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:28
99BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
100CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6:31
101GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida6:35
102CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy6:36
103NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
104NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data6:38
105HIRT JanAstana Pro Team6:39
106HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin6:41
107HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal6:42
108SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step6:43
109GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo6:44
110KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma6:45
111BENNETT SeanEF Education First6:47
112ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
113DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ6:51
114VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
115BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates6:52
116FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:58
117BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
118LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè6:59
119DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy7:05
120BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
121MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
122SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF7:07
123PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
124AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida7:08
125POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
126GRADEK KamilCCC Team7:15
127CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates7:17
128SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ7:22
129HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
130SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe7:23
131LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ7:24
132CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
133SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe7:26
134VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma7:30
135SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7:31
136BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7:35
137SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy7:36
138LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7:40
139CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7:43
140DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale7:44
141BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:50
142MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma7:59
143GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data8:03
144BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy8:04
145GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy8:07
146COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF8:09
147SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
148MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates8:14
149DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal8:15
150BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF8:16
151LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma8:18
152CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo8:24
153KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin8:29
154GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ8:30
155RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data8:32
156EWAN CalebLotto Soudal8:42
157PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
158MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo8:49
159SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ9:22
160HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè9:44
161HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin10:47
162KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal11:41
163MARECZKO JakubCCC Team13:06
RankNameTeamTime
1CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates 36:08:32
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:50
3PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:21
4ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:33
5MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:36
6AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2:39
7ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team3:05
8MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:27
9CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF3:30
10BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team3:32
11NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida3:34
12MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3:45
13SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:47
14JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4:08
15CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:34
16CARTHY HughEF Education First4:36
17FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe4:42
18MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe4:43
19OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb5:02
20CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team5:06
21DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team5:20
22ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin5:22
23POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates5:24
24YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott5:36
25KANGERT TanelEF Education First5:51
26SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6:01
27LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6:19
28CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott6:20
29GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale6:21
30LANDA MikelMovistar Team6:42
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS6:58
32O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data7:12
33DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First7:29
34NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott8:11
35VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale8:58
36CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team9:43
37GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data10:00
38VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team10:37
39CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step10:44
40GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:09
41BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb11:22
42VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb11:30
43WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale12:26
44MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe12:54
45MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:28
46ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates14:42
47VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal15:07
48VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:34
49DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS16:01
50CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo16:11
51ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team16:28
52IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team16:30
53PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy16:42
54HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS16:45
55HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb16:46
56POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida17:21
57BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo17:29
58SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy17:49
59GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data17:50
60DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale18:04
61HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott18:43
62GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale18:46
63OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team19:18
64BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale20:12
65BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin20:25
66DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott21:16
67HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb21:50
68HIRT JanAstana Pro Team22:17
69JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott22:19
70HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal22:29
71NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS23:17
72BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott24:17
73HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
74MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma24:25
75BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma25:17
76ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF25:46
77SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step26:08
78SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS26:12
79SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè26:28
80NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida27:13
81TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma28:14
82CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo28:25
83CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida28:32
84POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe29:18
85SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF29:49
86PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS29:59
87GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida30:11
88BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:18
89MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates31:05
90CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè31:21
91SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step31:38
92BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè32:51
93DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal33:14
94PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team33:53
95BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
96WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data33:55
97AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida34:01
98GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data34:09
99BROWN NathanEF Education First35:35
100KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma36:20
101CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First36:46
102LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ36:59
103HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin37:39
104VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team37:43
105DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal38:17
106KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS38:18
107KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin39:03
108GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo39:25
109FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec40:00
110COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF40:11
111NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy41:02
112FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec41:47
113ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe42:58
114BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF43:35
115VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step44:12
116DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ44:24
117HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb45:23
118NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy45:30
119EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45:57
120VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma47:10
121SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe47:22
122CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy47:24
123SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe47:26
124GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ48:24
125BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe48:27
126BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin48:33
127KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ49:30
128BENNETT SeanEF Education First49:46
129BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
130CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
131MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF54:26
132CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal54:32
133NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data58:34
134MAS LluísMovistar Team58:49
135ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team1:01:04
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:01:16
137BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy1:02:40
138LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:03:15
139CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:03:29
140BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:03:34
141SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team1:04:10
142HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05:04
143KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05:49
144KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:06:33
145LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma1:07:29
146GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy1:09:14
147LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:13:35
148IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo1:13:57
149DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:16:03
150DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy1:16:48
151LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:17:43
152STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:19:38
153GRADEK KamilCCC Team1:20:28
154CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:20:56
155SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF1:23:00
156SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:23:27
157RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data1:24:34
158MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:25:03
159BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:29:51
160CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1:31:28
161MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:31:57
162HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:33:09
163DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:35:37
RankNameTeamTime
1PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale 36:10:53
2MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:06
3CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:09
4CARTHY HughEF Education First2:15
5OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb2:41
6SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS3:40
7LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team3:58
8GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4:37
9O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data4:51
10VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:13
11DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS13:40
12CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo13:50
13HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb14:25
14GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data15:29
15HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott16:22
16HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb19:29
17NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS20:56
18ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF23:25
19SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS23:51
20TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma25:53
21CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo26:04
22BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè30:30
23GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data31:48
24KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma33:59
25COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF37:50
26NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy38:41
27FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39:26
28ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe40:37
29NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy43:09
30EWAN CalebLotto Soudal43:36
31BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin46:12
32BENNETT SeanEF Education First47:25
33CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates49:49
34CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:01:08
35HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02:43
36KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03:28
37DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:13:42
38LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:15:22
39STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:17:17
40SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:21:06
41MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:22:42
42BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:27:30
43MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:29:36
44DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:33:16
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe150
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ98
3EWAN CalebLotto Soudal91
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team50
5ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma42
6ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team32
7MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo32
8CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
9CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè28
10BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
11FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
12MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
13ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
14CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy24
15YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott23
16LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team21
17GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale20
18BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
19NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida19
20SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step19
21MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF18
22NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data16
23MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo15
24FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe15
25BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF12
26HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè12
27MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
28GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data12
29CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
30MARECZKO JakubCCC Team12
31CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
32MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
33LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè10
34SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
35SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
36SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe9
37GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ9
38PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
39OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8
40BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb8
41VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb8
42PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
43HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott8
44SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step8
45BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
46BENNETT SeanEF Education First8
47CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7
48KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
49KANGERT TanelEF Education First6
50NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy6
51FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
52MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
53SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
54HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
55JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4
56GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
57HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
58OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
59KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4
60SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe4
61KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
62ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
63LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
64CARTHY HughEF Education First3
65CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
66CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3
67PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
68KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
69DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3
70SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3
71AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2
72MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
73SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
74BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
75MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
76CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2
77DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
78LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
79ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
80VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
81CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
82BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
83VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
84BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1
85CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo32
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma22
3MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
4PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
5FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
6CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo8
8ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team8
9BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
10CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
11CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team6
12HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott6
13VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb5
14CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
15ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
16BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
17NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida4
18PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
19OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
20CARTHY HughEF Education First2
21YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
22SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
23MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
24SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
25MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
26KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
27MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
28MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
29BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
30CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
32BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF1
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 108:30:50
2Deceuninck - Quick Step6:53
3Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:04
4Astana Pro Team10:21
5EF Education First11:10
6UAE-Team Emirates11:36
7AG2R La Mondiale12:20
8Mitchelton-Scott12:43
9BORA - hansgrohe14:37
10Team Sunweb16:55
11Bahrain Merida17:44
12Team INEOS18:07
13Trek - Segafredo18:12
14CCC Team20:22
15Team Jumbo-Visma21:17
16Team Dimension Data24:05
17Team Katusha Alpecin,,
18Lotto Soudal30:27
19Israel Cycling Academy31:04
20Bardiani - CSF43:58
21Groupama - FDJ1:05:05
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:17:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.