Roglic takes second time trial win of the Giro on rain-soaked mountain TT
The GC complexion alters dramatically as Conti holds on to pink but Roglic moves up to second, with Yates and Lopez losing significant time.
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) took his second stage victory of the Giro at Sunday’s stage 9 San Marino time trial. The win sees the Slovenian taking victory at both the Giro’s time trials so far.
World hour record holder Victor Campanaerts (Lotto-Soudal) came second, 11 seconds back. He would have won was it not for a mechanical in the closing kilometers. Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) finished third on the day. Italian Valerio Conti (UAE-Team Emirates) held on to the pink jersey, finishing 38th. Primoz Roglic now sits second overall, 1:50 down on Conti.
Of the other pre-race GC contenders, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) came out winning, losing only 1:05 on Roglic. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) were definite losers however, losing 3:11 and 3:45 respectively to Roglic.
“I did a good job. Everything went good, of course I’m happy with the performance,” said Roglic. “It was a nice TT for me, I did my best, so I’m happy with it. I couldn’t take any risk in the corners [in the rain], so I just went really all out at the end.”
The 34.8-kilometer time trial had a straightforward opening 22km, held on fast wide roads, before climbing for 5km at 6.6 percent, then rolling and twisting for a few kilometers, before finishing off with another two kilometers of climbing to San Marino.
With around 500m of gain, it was far from a typical time trial, opening up opportunities for those less specialized against the clock, and it was expected that Yates may mitigate his losses to Roglic.
As expected, Campanaerts set the mark early on with a time of 52:03, despite a clumsy and time-sapping bike change that looked to be unplanned.
“I had a mechanical in the last 1.5km and that’s frustrating, of course,” the world hour record holder explained. “I had a chain drop. I have to say that we didn’t practice a bike change because I’m not a GC rider, and so in general when you have a mechanical you won’t have a good result anymore.”
Rain was dotting down as the Belgian went out of the gate, but for the rest of the afternoon, it became heavier and heavier.
After Campanaerts, Tanel Kangert (EF-Education First) surprised many with an impressively strong ride into a provisional second place. He was eventually displaced from second by Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) however, who came in 49 seconds down on the Belgian.
By the time the big hitters in the GC challenge took to the road, the skies were heavy and the roads at the start and end of the course were drenched. Though the flat first 22km of the route was relatively straight, a few tighter turns proved problematic, with Yates in particular looking twitchy through some of the bends.
Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), an outside contender for the stage victory, and a reference point for the GC men starting behind him, finished with a time of 53:08, 1.05 down on Camapanaerts, enough for 4th on the provisional results sheet.
By the time the main GC men approached the line at San Marino, the rain was falling heavily. Although the latter part of the course was mostly uphill, there were small descents within it, and the greasy roads did those finishing late no favors.
Nibali started relatively steadily, taking no risks in the wet, but recovered well, finishing strongly to place provisionally third, in 52:27.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) had a disastrous day, finishing provisionally 34th, having lost significant time to a puncture.
Yates, despite a strong showing in the opening time trial in Bologna and winning against the clock earlier in the year at Paris-Nice, started strong on the flat, but faded hard on the climb, looking uncomfortable, getting in and out of the saddle, rolling in at 55:03. He lost over two minutes on Nibali and placed provisionally 26th.
Pre-race favorite Roglic went out on the wet roads and by the time he hit the climb was down on stage leader Camapanaerts, but well up on Yates and Nibali. However, he looked comfortable through the climb and finished in imperious form, staying in the TT position where so many had been out of the saddle.
He finished 11 seconds up on Campanaerts, displacing the Belgian from the winner’s hot seat – with the mechanical issues and bike change the Lotto-Soudal man had suffered proving decisive. He held on to the stage victory as the final handful of riders, including Conti, came over the line without being able to challenge him.
“It’s still a long way to go, a lot of kilometers and a lot of mountains,” said Roglic, when asked about the GC situation. “It’s always nice to have some seconds of advantage, now I’m focussing on the days to come.”
Monday sees the peloton enjoying their first rest day before a pan-flat stage to Modena on Tuesday.
Giro d'Italia Stage 9 (ITT) Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:52
|2
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11
|3
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00
|4
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:05
|5
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1:10
|6
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1:14
|7
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:16
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|1:30
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:43
|10
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:52
|11
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|1:55
|12
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|13
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:56
|14
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:04
|15
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:08
|16
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|2:20
|17
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:23
|18
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:32
|19
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|2:37
|20
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|2:39
|21
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|2:40
|22
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:44
|23
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2:46
|24
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2:47
|25
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|2:49
|26
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:52
|27
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:56
|28
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:57
|29
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|30
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|3:09
|31
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:11
|32
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|33
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:14
|34
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|3:21
|35
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|3:27
|36
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:30
|37
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|3:33
|38
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:34
|39
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|3:35
|40
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:37
|41
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|3:39
|42
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|3:45
|43
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:46
|44
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:47
|45
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|3:49
|46
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|3:54
|47
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:56
|48
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|4:01
|49
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|4:07
|51
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:21
|52
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|4:22
|53
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:25
|54
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|4:29
|55
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:31
|56
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4:34
|57
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4:35
|58
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|4:40
|59
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:44
|60
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|61
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|4:47
|62
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:55
|63
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:57
|64
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:58
|65
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|5:01
|66
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:14
|67
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:18
|68
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|5:21
|69
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:22
|70
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|5:23
|71
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|5:29
|72
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:31
|73
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|74
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|5:33
|75
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:34
|76
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:38
|77
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:43
|78
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:44
|79
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|5:49
|80
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|81
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|5:53
|82
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|83
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:54
|84
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|85
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:56
|86
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|5:57
|87
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6:00
|88
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:02
|89
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:04
|90
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|6:07
|91
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|92
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|93
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|94
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6:08
|95
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|6:20
|96
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|6:21
|97
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|6:26
|98
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:28
|99
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|100
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:31
|101
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|6:35
|102
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6:36
|103
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|104
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|6:38
|105
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|6:39
|106
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6:41
|107
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|6:42
|108
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:43
|109
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:44
|110
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:45
|111
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|6:47
|112
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|113
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:51
|114
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|115
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:52
|116
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:58
|117
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|118
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|6:59
|119
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|7:05
|120
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|121
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|122
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|7:07
|123
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|124
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|7:08
|125
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|126
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|7:15
|127
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:17
|128
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:22
|129
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|130
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:23
|131
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:24
|132
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|133
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:26
|134
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:30
|135
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7:31
|136
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7:35
|137
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|7:36
|138
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7:40
|139
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7:43
|140
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:44
|141
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:50
|142
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:59
|143
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|8:03
|144
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8:04
|145
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8:07
|146
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|8:09
|147
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|148
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:14
|149
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|8:15
|150
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|8:16
|151
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:18
|152
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:24
|153
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8:29
|154
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:30
|155
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|8:32
|156
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|8:42
|157
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|158
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:49
|159
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:22
|160
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|9:44
|161
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10:47
|162
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|11:41
|163
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|13:06
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:08:32
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:50
|3
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21
|4
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:33
|5
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:36
|6
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2:39
|7
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|3:05
|8
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:27
|9
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:30
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|3:32
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|3:34
|12
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:45
|13
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:47
|14
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:08
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:34
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|4:36
|17
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:42
|18
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:43
|19
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|5:02
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|5:06
|21
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|5:20
|22
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5:22
|23
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:24
|24
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:36
|25
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|5:51
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6:01
|27
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6:19
|28
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:20
|29
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:21
|30
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|6:42
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|6:58
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|7:12
|33
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|7:29
|34
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:11
|35
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:58
|36
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|9:43
|37
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|10:00
|38
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|10:37
|39
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:44
|40
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:09
|41
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|11:22
|42
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|11:30
|43
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:26
|44
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:54
|45
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:28
|46
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:42
|47
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|15:07
|48
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:34
|49
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|16:01
|50
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:11
|51
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|16:28
|52
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|16:30
|53
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|16:42
|54
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|16:45
|55
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|16:46
|56
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|17:21
|57
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:29
|58
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|17:49
|59
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|17:50
|60
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:04
|61
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:43
|62
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:46
|63
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|19:18
|64
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:12
|65
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|20:25
|66
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:16
|67
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|21:50
|68
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|22:17
|69
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:19
|70
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|22:29
|71
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|23:17
|72
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:17
|73
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|74
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:25
|75
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:17
|76
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|25:46
|77
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:08
|78
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|26:12
|79
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|26:28
|80
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|27:13
|81
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:14
|82
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:25
|83
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|28:32
|84
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:18
|85
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|29:49
|86
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|29:59
|87
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|30:11
|88
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:18
|89
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:05
|90
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|31:21
|91
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:38
|92
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|32:51
|93
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|33:14
|94
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|33:53
|95
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|96
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|33:55
|97
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|34:01
|98
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|34:09
|99
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|35:35
|100
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:20
|101
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|36:46
|102
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:59
|103
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|37:39
|104
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|37:43
|105
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|38:17
|106
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|38:18
|107
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|39:03
|108
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:25
|109
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|40:00
|110
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|40:11
|111
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|41:02
|112
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|41:47
|113
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:58
|114
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|43:35
|115
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:12
|116
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:24
|117
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|45:23
|118
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|45:30
|119
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45:57
|120
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:10
|121
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:22
|122
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|47:24
|123
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:26
|124
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:24
|125
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:27
|126
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|48:33
|127
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:30
|128
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|49:46
|129
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|130
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|131
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|54:26
|132
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|54:32
|133
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|58:34
|134
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|58:49
|135
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|1:01:04
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:16
|137
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:02:40
|138
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:15
|139
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:03:29
|140
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:34
|141
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|1:04:10
|142
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05:04
|143
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05:49
|144
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:06:33
|145
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:29
|146
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:09:14
|147
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:13:35
|148
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13:57
|149
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:16:03
|150
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:16:48
|151
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:17:43
|152
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:19:38
|153
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:20:28
|154
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:20:56
|155
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:23:00
|156
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23:27
|157
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|1:24:34
|158
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:25:03
|159
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:29:51
|160
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:31:28
|161
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:31:57
|162
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:33:09
|163
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:37
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36:10:53
|2
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06
|3
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:09
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2:15
|5
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|2:41
|6
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|3:40
|7
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|3:58
|8
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4:37
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|4:51
|10
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:13
|11
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|13:40
|12
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:50
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|14:25
|14
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|15:29
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:22
|16
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|19:29
|17
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|20:56
|18
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|23:25
|19
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|23:51
|20
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:53
|21
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:04
|22
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|30:30
|23
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|31:48
|24
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:59
|25
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|37:50
|26
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|38:41
|27
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39:26
|28
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40:37
|29
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|43:09
|30
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|43:36
|31
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|46:12
|32
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|47:25
|33
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:49
|34
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:01:08
|35
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02:43
|36
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03:28
|37
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:13:42
|38
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:15:22
|39
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:17:17
|40
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:06
|41
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22:42
|42
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:27:30
|43
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:29:36
|44
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:16
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|150
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|98
|3
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|91
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|50
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|6
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|32
|7
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|8
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|9
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|28
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|11
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|12
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|13
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|14
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|15
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|16
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|17
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|18
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|19
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|19
|20
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|21
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|18
|22
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|16
|23
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|24
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|25
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|26
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|12
|27
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|28
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|12
|29
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|30
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|12
|31
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|32
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|33
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|10
|34
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|35
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|36
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|37
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|38
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|39
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8
|40
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|8
|41
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|8
|42
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|43
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|44
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|45
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|46
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|8
|47
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|48
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|49
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|6
|50
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|51
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|52
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|53
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|54
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|55
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|56
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|57
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|58
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|59
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|60
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|61
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|62
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|63
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|64
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|3
|65
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|66
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3
|67
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|68
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|69
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|70
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|71
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2
|72
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|73
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|74
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|75
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|76
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|77
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|78
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|79
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|80
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|81
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|82
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|83
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|84
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|85
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|3
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|4
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|5
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|6
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|8
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|11
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|6
|12
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|13
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|5
|14
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|15
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|18
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|19
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2
|21
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|22
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|23
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|24
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|26
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|27
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|28
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|29
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|30
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|31
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|32
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|108:30:50
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:53
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:04
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|10:21
|5
|EF Education First
|11:10
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:36
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:20
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:43
|9
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:37
|10
|Team Sunweb
|16:55
|11
|Bahrain Merida
|17:44
|12
|Team INEOS
|18:07
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:12
|14
|CCC Team
|20:22
|15
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:17
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|24:05
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|30:27
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|31:04
|20
|Bardiani - CSF
|43:58
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:05
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:17:44
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.