Defending champion takes third stage victory of the race, and third stage race win of the season.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) rounded out an impressive outing at Tour of Romandie by winning the final stage time trial in Geneva, Sunday, securing the overall in the process. He beat recently-crowned Hour Record holder Victor Campanaerts (Lotto-Soudal) by 13 seconds in the 16.9km test, with Filippo Ganna (Team Sky) taking third.

The Slovenian continues his impressive season, which has already seen overall victories at the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico, with another trip to the top step, beating Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates) by 49 seconds in the overall, and Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) by 1:12. Roglic had already won stage four of the race from a climbing contest with several GC contenders, and stage one from a flat bunch sprint.

Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) took the provisional lead early in the day, setting the time to beat of 20:13. However, Campanaerts set the benchmark soon afterward, with only Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) and Patrick Bevin (CCC-Team) coming close to the time set by the Belgian. It wasn’t until Roglic crossed the line, having set off last on the day, that Campanaerts was dislodged and shuffled back to second place on the stage.

Thomas bumped David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) off the podium with his ride to tenth place, giving Ineos their first top-three GC result. Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates) maintained his position in second overall with a strong ride into seventh place on the stage.

Roglic now heads to the Giro on Saturday and must be considered one of the red-hot favorites, particularly since recent news of Egan Bernal’s (Team Ineos) training crash and broken collarbone, which puts the likelihood of his starting the race in severe peril.