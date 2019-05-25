Richard Carapaz takes the stage and the pink jersey in Courmayeur
Stage 14 sees more GC reshuffles as Polanc cracks, Yates rallies, and the remaining major favorites hit a stalemate.
Richard Carapaz (Movistar) attacked on the category 1 climb of Colle San Carlo to take his second stage victory of the race and propel himself to the top of the GC.
Jan Polanc (UAE-Emirates), who started the day in the pink jersey, was unable to hold on to the lead group through a stage littered with attacks, and fell out of contention for GC. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) refused to show defeat after a disastrous start to the Giro, taking second place with a late attack from the elite chase group, finishing 1:32 down on Carapaz. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Landa (Movistar), and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished shortly behind Yates, all on the same time.
For the second consecutive stage, the complexion of the GC has altered, with Carapaz now seven seconds up on Roglic, and Nibali 1:40 down on the Slovenian. Having won stage 13, Friday, Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was nowhere to be seen and falls back out of the contest, as does Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo). Notably, Movistar are now sitting first and fifth on GC, with Carapaz and Landa respectively.
“I worked so hard for this, it’s a real dream come true. I felt good this morning. We knew the altitude was good for me. I gave it everything because I knew the entire Giro was at stake,” said Carapaz.
At 131km and including five categorized climbs, the stage was expected to see the GC men back in action again after their fight on Stage 13’s dramatic day in the mountains. The racing was set in the heart of the Aosta valley, and featured the testing Colle San Carlo – weighing in at 10.5km at 9.8% – in the second half, before a 20km descent and immediate kick back up to the finish line in Courmayeur with a draggy category 3 climb.
With the first climb falling after only 8km, the stage was expected to be explosive from the gun, and the race jumped into life immediately – putting the long wet, flat stages earlier in the race into a distant memory.
Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar and Astana were aggressive, putting riders into a break on the early slopes that was soon reeled in. With Simon Yates attacking repeatedly from the peloton, and Primoz Roglic isolated as the action splintered, it looked as though the GC battle would kick into life immediately, however, the race all came back together for the second climb of the day.
A break of eight eventually went away, with Lucas Hamilton and Chris Juul-Jensen of Mitchelton-Scott, and Andrey Amador of Movistar amongst them. They were eventually joined by four more, including Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) and Ion Izagirre (Astana), meaning Roglic was the only GC man without a teammate in the break.
Pink jersey-wearing Jan Polanc (UAE-Emirates), and the main GC threats remained together as the Colle San Carlo approached, with Jumbo-Visma and Bahrain-Merida setting the pace.
Nibali sparked off the hostilities early on the category 1 San Carlo, drawing out Roglic, Lopez, Landa, and Carapaz. The move didn’t stay away but shattered the peloton, and Nibali was able to connect with breakaway man Caruso. The acceleration was also enough to distance Polanc and Mollema.
The attacks kept coming up the climb, with Lopez and Nibali constantly the animators.
It was Carapaz who made a move stick, darting clear with the summit around 2km away. Nibali responded, with Roglic, Lopez, and Landa following, and the rest of the group distanced. Majka made contact as they took the long, technical descent, with Nibali constantly applying the pressure and Lopez yo-yo-ing on and off the group.
Carapaz held out through the descent, 30 seconds ahead, while Yates and Joe Dombrowski (EF-Education First) started gaining time on the chase group, having been dropped when the action exploded on the climb.
Yates and Dombrowski regained contact with the five chasers as the steep start of the climb to Courmayeur bit. As the GC men failed to cooperate with each other, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) and Caruso also regained contact.
Carapaz, only 13 seconds down on Nibali at the start of the day, forced Nibali and Caruso to take up the pace in the chase group. Roglic, less than two minutes ahead of the Ecuadorian, was isolated and did not act, despite Carapaz’s gap constantly growing. When Caruso eventually popped, a deadlock seemed to fall among the chasers, despite Carapaz continuing to build his lead. The group stayed together for the remainder of the climb, though Yates went with 3km to go on a quest to regain any time he could get, taking second place on the stage.
“I’ll keep fighting. that’s the main thing,” said Yates. “There’s still a long way to go. It will be very difficult now – I don’t have any illusions about that, especially the way the rivals are going. They’re looking very impressive.”
Stage 15 sees a move away from the mountains, but is the race’s longest so far, at 237km, and features much of the Il Lombardia route.
Giro d'Italia Stage 14 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|4:02:23
|2
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:32
|3
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:54
|4
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|5
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|7
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|9
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|10
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|2:01
|11
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:49
|12
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:04
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|5:40
|14
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|15
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|16
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:58
|17
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|18
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|19
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:13
|20
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|7:20
|21
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|22
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|23
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|24
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|25
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|26
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|27
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|28
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:41
|29
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|30
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|31
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|32
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|33
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|7:43
|34
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:04
|35
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:12
|36
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|11:51
|37
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|38
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|39
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|12:44
|40
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:52
|41
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:22
|42
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:25
|43
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|44
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|45
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|46
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|47
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|48
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|49
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|50
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|51
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|52
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:31
|53
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:44
|54
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|55
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|22:57
|56
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|57
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|58
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|59
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|60
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|61
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|62
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|23:28
|63
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|23:30
|64
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|65
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|66
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|67
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|68
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|69
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:33
|70
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|24:24
|71
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|72
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|25:29
|73
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|74
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|75
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|76
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|25:32
|77
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:30
|78
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|79
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:32
|80
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|28:31
|81
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|82
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|83
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|84
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|85
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|86
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|87
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|88
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|89
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|90
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|91
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|92
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|93
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|94
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|95
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:12
|96
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|97
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|98
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|99
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|100
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|101
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|102
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|103
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|104
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|105
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|106
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|107
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|108
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|109
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|110
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|111
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|112
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|113
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|114
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|115
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|29:19
|116
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|117
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|118
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|29:26
|119
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:23
|120
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|40:55
|121
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|122
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|123
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|124
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|125
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|126
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|127
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|128
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|129
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|130
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|131
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|132
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|133
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|134
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|135
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|136
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|137
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|138
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|139
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|140
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|141
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|142
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|143
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|144
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|145
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|146
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|147
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|148
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|149
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|58:35:34
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07
|3
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:47
|4
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:10
|5
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|2:50
|6
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:58
|7
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:29
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|4:55
|9
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:28
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|5:30
|11
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6:04
|12
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:21
|13
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:20
|14
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|11:21
|15
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|12:56
|16
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:10
|17
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|14:38
|18
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:32
|19
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:12
|20
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|21:22
|21
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:34
|22
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:56
|23
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:07
|24
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|25:50
|25
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|29:58
|26
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:35
|27
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|31:00
|28
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:10
|29
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|34:28
|30
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|34:46
|31
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|34:59
|32
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|37:39
|33
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|37:41
|34
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|38:10
|35
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:12
|36
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:45
|37
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43:54
|38
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44:11
|39
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44:30
|40
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|46:37
|41
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|47:12
|42
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|47:44
|43
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|48:21
|44
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|48:31
|45
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|49:20
|46
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|50:21
|47
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|50:48
|48
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|51:04
|49
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|52:54
|50
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|57:54
|51
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|58:35
|52
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|59:44
|53
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00:38
|54
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|1:01:34
|55
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:05:55
|56
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:10
|57
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:07:28
|58
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:07:31
|59
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:07:53
|60
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:08:16
|61
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:23
|62
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:10:34
|63
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10:51
|64
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11:10
|65
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:13:07
|66
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14:47
|67
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:14:51
|68
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:15:53
|69
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:55
|70
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19:03
|71
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19:56
|72
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:57
|73
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:20:24
|74
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:47
|75
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21:41
|76
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|77
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|78
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|1:25:53
|79
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:00
|80
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|1:27:02
|81
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:27:11
|82
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:27:20
|83
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:29:57
|84
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|1:30:13
|85
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:32:31
|86
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34:08
|87
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|1:34:12
|88
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34:28
|89
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|1:34:31
|90
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:35:25
|91
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|1:35:46
|92
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:36:38
|93
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:37:09
|94
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:39:12
|95
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|1:39:31
|96
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:39:51
|97
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:42:04
|98
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:42:39
|99
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:44:03
|100
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1:45:31
|101
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:47:45
|102
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:49:01
|103
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1:54:47
|104
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|1:56:32
|105
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:56:50
|106
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:03
|107
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:39
|108
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:58:46
|109
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:00:23
|110
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:00:28
|111
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:01:24
|112
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|2:01:28
|113
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|2:02:24
|114
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:02:43
|115
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|2:03:23
|116
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:03:58
|117
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:04:07
|118
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:05:16
|119
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07:08
|120
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:09:48
|121
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:11:16
|122
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:11:33
|123
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:12:37
|124
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:15:13
|125
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16:15
|126
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:20:57
|127
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|2:23:07
|128
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:24:13
|129
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|130
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|2:27:59
|131
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:28:12
|132
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:29:08
|133
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|2:31:25
|134
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:32:39
|135
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:33:22
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:38:50
|137
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:38:57
|138
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:39:21
|139
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:43:31
|140
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:47:24
|141
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:49:10
|142
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:50:24
|143
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:58:13
|144
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:00:25
|145
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:01:34
|146
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:06:40
|147
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:10:50
|148
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:12:16
|149
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:15:01
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|194
|2
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|183
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|72
|4
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|6
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45
|7
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|44
|8
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|44
|9
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|10
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|11
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|12
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|31
|14
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|15
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|16
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|17
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|26
|18
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|19
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|24
|20
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|24
|21
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|22
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|22
|23
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|24
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|25
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|20
|26
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|27
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|28
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|18
|29
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|30
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|31
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|32
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|33
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|15
|34
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|35
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|14
|36
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|37
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|38
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|39
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|40
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|41
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|42
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|43
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|44
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|45
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|46
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|47
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|48
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|9
|49
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|50
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|51
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|52
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|53
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|54
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|55
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|56
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|57
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|58
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|59
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|60
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|61
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6
|62
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|6
|63
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|6
|64
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|65
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|66
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|67
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|68
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|69
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|70
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|71
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|72
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|73
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|74
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|75
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|76
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|77
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|78
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|79
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|80
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3
|81
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2
|82
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|83
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|2
|84
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|85
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|86
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|87
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|88
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|89
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|90
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|91
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|92
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|93
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|94
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|166
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|64
|3
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|42
|4
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|5
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|35
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|31
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|8
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|30
|9
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|10
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|25
|12
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|24
|13
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|14
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|15
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|16
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|17
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|18
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|19
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|20
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|21
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|22
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|23
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|24
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|9
|25
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8
|26
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|27
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|28
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|29
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|30
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|31
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|32
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|33
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|4
|34
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|36
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|37
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|38
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|39
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2
|40
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|41
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|42
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|43
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|44
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|45
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|46
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|47
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|48
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|49
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|50
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|51
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|52
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|58:40:29
|2
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:35
|3
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:15
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|9:43
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:12
|6
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|20:55
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|26:05
|8
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|33:15
|9
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|42:17
|10
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|47:59
|11
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|52:59
|12
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|54:49
|13
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:15
|14
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:03:21
|15
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09:52
|16
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:09:56
|17
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:14:08
|18
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:16:46
|19
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|1:20:58
|20
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|1:22:07
|21
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22:25
|22
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:32:14
|23
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:34:56
|24
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:44:06
|25
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:51:55
|26
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:56:29
|27
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:57:48
|28
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|1:58:28
|29
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:59:12
|30
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:04:53
|31
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:06:21
|32
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:24:13
|33
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|2:26:30
|34
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:42:29
|35
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:55:30
|36
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:01:45
|37
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:05:55
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|175:55:50
|2
|EF Education First
|27:37
|3
|Bahrain Merida
|31:18
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|34:17
|5
|Team INEOS
|34:38
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:57
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:18
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:20
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|55:35
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:12
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09:23
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:10:55
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:27:19
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|2:01:14
|15
|Team Sunweb
|2:06:26
|16
|CCC Team
|2:08:03
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:14:29
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|2:40:07
|19
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:50:45
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:13:44
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:29:32
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5:31:02
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.