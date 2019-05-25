Richard Carapaz (Movistar) attacked on the category 1 climb of Colle San Carlo to take his second stage victory of the race and propel himself to the top of the GC.

Jan Polanc (UAE-Emirates), who started the day in the pink jersey, was unable to hold on to the lead group through a stage littered with attacks, and fell out of contention for GC. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) refused to show defeat after a disastrous start to the Giro, taking second place with a late attack from the elite chase group, finishing 1:32 down on Carapaz. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Landa (Movistar), and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished shortly behind Yates, all on the same time.

For the second consecutive stage, the complexion of the GC has altered, with Carapaz now seven seconds up on Roglic, and Nibali 1:40 down on the Slovenian. Having won stage 13, Friday, Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was nowhere to be seen and falls back out of the contest, as does Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo). Notably, Movistar are now sitting first and fifth on GC, with Carapaz and Landa respectively.

“I worked so hard for this, it’s a real dream come true. I felt good this morning. We knew the altitude was good for me. I gave it everything because I knew the entire Giro was at stake,” said Carapaz.

At 131km and including five categorized climbs, the stage was expected to see the GC men back in action again after their fight on Stage 13’s dramatic day in the mountains. The racing was set in the heart of the Aosta valley, and featured the testing Colle San Carlo – weighing in at 10.5km at 9.8% – in the second half, before a 20km descent and immediate kick back up to the finish line in Courmayeur with a draggy category 3 climb.

With the first climb falling after only 8km, the stage was expected to be explosive from the gun, and the race jumped into life immediately – putting the long wet, flat stages earlier in the race into a distant memory.

Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar and Astana were aggressive, putting riders into a break on the early slopes that was soon reeled in. With Simon Yates attacking repeatedly from the peloton, and Primoz Roglic isolated as the action splintered, it looked as though the GC battle would kick into life immediately, however, the race all came back together for the second climb of the day.

A break of eight eventually went away, with Lucas Hamilton and Chris Juul-Jensen of Mitchelton-Scott, and Andrey Amador of Movistar amongst them. They were eventually joined by four more, including Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) and Ion Izagirre (Astana), meaning Roglic was the only GC man without a teammate in the break.

Pink jersey-wearing Jan Polanc (UAE-Emirates), and the main GC threats remained together as the Colle San Carlo approached, with Jumbo-Visma and Bahrain-Merida setting the pace.

Nibali sparked off the hostilities early on the category 1 San Carlo, drawing out Roglic,  Lopez, Landa, and Carapaz. The move didn’t stay away but shattered the peloton, and Nibali was able to connect with breakaway man Caruso. The acceleration was also enough to distance Polanc and Mollema.

The attacks kept coming up the climb, with Lopez and Nibali constantly the animators.

It was Carapaz who made a move stick, darting clear with the summit around 2km away. Nibali responded, with Roglic, Lopez, and Landa following, and the rest of the group distanced. Majka made contact as they took the long, technical descent, with Nibali constantly applying the pressure and Lopez yo-yo-ing on and off the group.

Carapaz held out through the descent, 30 seconds ahead, while Yates and Joe Dombrowski (EF-Education First) started gaining time on the chase group, having been dropped when the action exploded on the climb.

Yates and Dombrowski regained contact with the five chasers as the steep start of the climb to Courmayeur bit. As the GC men failed to cooperate with each other, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) and Caruso also regained contact.

Carapaz, only 13 seconds down on Nibali at the start of the day, forced Nibali and Caruso to take up the pace in the chase group. Roglic, less than two minutes ahead of the Ecuadorian, was isolated and did not act, despite Carapaz’s gap constantly growing.  When Caruso eventually popped, a deadlock seemed to fall among the chasers, despite Carapaz continuing to build his lead. The group stayed together for the remainder of the climb, though Yates went with 3km to go on a quest to regain any time he could get, taking second place on the stage.

“I’ll keep fighting. that’s the main thing,” said Yates. “There’s still a long way to go. It will be very difficult now – I don’t have any illusions about that, especially the way the rivals are going. They’re looking very impressive.”

Stage 15 sees a move away from the mountains, but is the race’s longest so far, at 237km, and features much of the Il Lombardia route.

Giro d'Italia Stage 14 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team4:02:23
2YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott1:32
3NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:54
4MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
5LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
7SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
8ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
9DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
10CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida2:01
11FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe3:49
12MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo4:04
13CARTHY HughEF Education First5:40
14NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
15PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
16VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale5:58
17MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
18ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
19CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo7:13
20ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin7:20
21MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
22DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
23HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
24KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
25SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
26DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
27HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
28POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates7:41
29BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
30GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
31GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
32KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
33HIRT JanAstana Pro Team7:43
34CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8:04
35DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale11:12
36O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data11:51
37POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
38PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
39SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF12:44
40CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:52
41SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step14:22
42ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates17:25
43SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
44GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
45BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
46MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
47JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
48IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
49CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
50FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
51BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
52HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott21:31
53LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ21:44
54DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
55VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal22:57
56CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
57BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
58ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
59BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
60NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
61AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
62HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal23:28
63CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF23:30
64CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
65HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
66DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
67BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
68BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
69JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott23:33
70BROWN NathanEF Education First24:24
71HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
72SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè25:29
73CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
74TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
75CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
76BENNETT SeanEF Education First25:32
77BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26:30
78POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
79GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo26:32
80COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF28:31
81GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
82VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
83HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
84OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
85FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
86BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
87PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
88NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
89VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
90MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
91NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
92VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
93PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
94HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
95SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step29:12
96AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
97BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
98BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
99BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
100DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
101BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
102HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
103WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
104MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
105WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
106GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
107GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
108GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
109KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
110CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
111SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
112ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
113MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
114ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
115GRADEK KamilCCC Team29:19
116SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
117ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
118NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy29:26
119MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates33:23
120CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè40:55
121SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
122SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
123CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
124CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
125CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
126DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
127LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
128STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
129DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
130BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
131LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
132IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
133KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
134SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
135SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
136DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
137MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
138BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
139GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
140BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
141SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
142VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
143LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
144HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
145CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
146ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
147CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
148DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
149GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team 58:35:34
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:07
3NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:47
4MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:10
5LANDA MikelMovistar Team2:50
6MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:58
7POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates3:29
8SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS4:55
9YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott5:28
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team5:30
11ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin6:04
12FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe8:21
13NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott10:20
14KANGERT TanelEF Education First11:21
15DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First12:56
16MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ13:10
17CARTHY HughEF Education First14:38
18GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale19:32
19CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates21:12
20DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team21:22
21VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale21:34
22MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:56
23CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo23:07
24DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS25:50
25POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida29:58
26JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step30:35
27O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data31:00
28CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step33:10
29AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team34:28
30ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team34:46
31CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida34:59
32HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS37:39
33CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec37:41
34SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS38:10
35SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step39:12
36BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo41:45
37GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec43:54
38MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec44:11
39CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott44:30
40HIRT JanAstana Pro Team46:37
41HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott47:12
42BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team47:44
43BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb48:21
44BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale48:31
45IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team49:20
46ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team50:21
47ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team50:48
48DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale51:04
49PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale52:54
50CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF57:54
51ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates58:35
52HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb59:44
53BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:00:38
54GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data1:01:34
55SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF1:05:55
56TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:07:10
57CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:07:28
58PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:07:31
59VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team1:07:53
60GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:08:16
61WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:10:23
62PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy1:10:34
63MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1:10:51
64DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:11:10
65JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1:13:07
66KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:14:47
67HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:14:51
68SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy1:15:53
69VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:16:55
70VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19:03
71BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott1:19:56
72HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal1:19:57
73LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:20:24
74DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott1:20:47
75MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21:41
76COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
77OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
78GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data1:25:53
79GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale1:27:00
80NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS1:27:02
81BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:27:11
82CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:27:20
83NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1:29:57
84WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data1:30:13
85HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:32:31
86POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe1:34:08
87BROWN NathanEF Education First1:34:12
88BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:34:28
89PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS1:34:31
90SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step1:35:25
91GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida1:35:46
92FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:36:38
93ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF1:37:09
94BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:39:12
95KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS1:39:31
96FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:39:51
97AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida1:42:04
98HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:42:39
99SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:44:03
100VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1:45:31
101SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:47:45
102NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy1:49:01
103HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1:54:47
104CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First1:56:32
105BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:56:50
106DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:58:03
107CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal1:58:39
108MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1:58:46
109BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:00:23
110GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo2:00:28
111CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:01:24
112BOLE GregaBahrain Merida2:01:28
113ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team2:02:24
114NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy2:02:43
115BENNETT SeanEF Education First2:03:23
116SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe2:03:58
117BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin2:04:07
118CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:05:16
119VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma2:07:08
120ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe2:09:48
121HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:11:16
122MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2:11:33
123BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott2:12:37
124KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin2:15:13
125SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe2:16:15
126DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:20:57
127SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team2:23:07
128CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy2:24:13
129GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
130MAS LluísMovistar Team2:27:59
131BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy2:28:12
132CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates2:29:08
133DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data2:31:25
134LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2:32:39
135GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy2:33:22
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2:38:50
137LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:38:57
138GRADEK KamilCCC Team2:39:21
139DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy2:43:31
140STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin2:47:24
141IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo2:49:10
142LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:50:24
143SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF2:58:13
144SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ3:00:25
145CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:01:34
146BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates3:06:40
147DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale3:10:50
148CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo3:12:16
149HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:15:01
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ194
2ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe183
3CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team72
4CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy50
5ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
6MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45
7CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè44
8ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team44
9SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe38
10YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott35
11FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
12BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33
13NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida31
14CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
15BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
16BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26
17LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team26
18ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
19MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF24
20CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida24
21MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe22
22GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data22
23MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
24HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
25BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb20
26GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale20
27SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
28BENNETT SeanEF Education First18
29GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ18
30FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe16
31NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott16
32ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin15
33LANDA MikelMovistar Team15
34CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
35DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS14
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13
37SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
38COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
39MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
40MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
41CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
42CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates12
43HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott11
44BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10
45CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
46DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal10
47SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
48CARTHY HughEF Education First9
49SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
50LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9
51CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo8
52PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
53PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
54CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8
55BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
56KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
57CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
58SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe7
59LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
60POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
61SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6
62KANGERT TanelEF Education First6
63AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team6
64CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step6
65JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
66FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
67NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy6
68SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
69HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
70DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5
71JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4
72HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
73OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
74ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
75KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4
76SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ4
77LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
78PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
79KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
80CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3
81DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2
82GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
83SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS2
84BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
85MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
86MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
87SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
88ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
89VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
90SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF1
91NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
92BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
93VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
94CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo166
2CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team64
3ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin42
4BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo40
5MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec35
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida31
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma30
8SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS30
9NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott28
10POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida26
11NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida25
12LANDA MikelMovistar Team24
13PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
14CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
15MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16
16FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
17CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13
18ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team12
19CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step12
20HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott12
21MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
22LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team9
23VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale9
24DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS9
25CARTHY HughEF Education First8
26CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
27YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott7
28BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
29POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
30CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
31CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
32FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe4
33AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4
34BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
35ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
36CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team4
37PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
38OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
39DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2
40GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2
41BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2
42SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
43MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
44KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
45SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
46MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
47MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
48TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
49BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
50DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
51JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1
52MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
RankNameTeamTime
1SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS 58:40:29
2LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:35
3MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ8:15
4CARTHY HughEF Education First9:43
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo18:12
6DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS20:55
7O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data26:05
8SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS33:15
9HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott42:17
10PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale47:59
11CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF52:59
12HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb54:49
13TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:15
14GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:03:21
15KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09:52
16HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:09:56
17VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:14:08
18COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF1:16:46
19GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data1:20:58
20NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS1:22:07
21CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:22:25
22ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF1:32:14
23FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:34:56
24NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy1:44:06
25BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:51:55
26CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:56:29
27NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy1:57:48
28BENNETT SeanEF Education First1:58:28
29BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin1:59:12
30ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe2:04:53
31HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:06:21
32CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates2:24:13
33DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data2:26:30
34STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin2:42:29
35SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:55:30
36BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates3:01:45
37DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale3:05:55
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 175:55:50
2EF Education First27:37
3Bahrain Merida31:18
4Astana Pro Team34:17
5Team INEOS34:38
6Mitchelton-Scott36:57
7Trek - Segafredo44:18
8BORA - hansgrohe48:20
9AG2R La Mondiale55:35
10Team Jumbo-Visma1:07:12
11Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09:23
12UAE-Team Emirates1:10:55
13Deceuninck - Quick Step1:27:19
14Team Dimension Data2:01:14
15Team Sunweb2:06:26
16CCC Team2:08:03
17Team Katusha Alpecin2:14:29
18Lotto Soudal2:40:07
19Bardiani - CSF2:50:45
20Israel Cycling Academy3:13:44
21Groupama - FDJ3:29:32
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5:31:02

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.