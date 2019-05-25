Richard Carapaz (Movistar) attacked on the category 1 climb of Colle San Carlo to take his second stage victory of the race and propel himself to the top of the GC.

Jan Polanc (UAE-Emirates), who started the day in the pink jersey, was unable to hold on to the lead group through a stage littered with attacks, and fell out of contention for GC. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) refused to show defeat after a disastrous start to the Giro, taking second place with a late attack from the elite chase group, finishing 1:32 down on Carapaz. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Landa (Movistar), and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished shortly behind Yates, all on the same time.

For the second consecutive stage, the complexion of the GC has altered, with Carapaz now seven seconds up on Roglic, and Nibali 1:40 down on the Slovenian. Having won stage 13, Friday, Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was nowhere to be seen and falls back out of the contest, as does Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo). Notably, Movistar are now sitting first and fifth on GC, with Carapaz and Landa respectively.

“I worked so hard for this, it’s a real dream come true. I felt good this morning. We knew the altitude was good for me. I gave it everything because I knew the entire Giro was at stake,” said Carapaz.

At 131km and including five categorized climbs, the stage was expected to see the GC men back in action again after their fight on Stage 13’s dramatic day in the mountains. The racing was set in the heart of the Aosta valley, and featured the testing Colle San Carlo – weighing in at 10.5km at 9.8% – in the second half, before a 20km descent and immediate kick back up to the finish line in Courmayeur with a draggy category 3 climb.

With the first climb falling after only 8km, the stage was expected to be explosive from the gun, and the race jumped into life immediately – putting the long wet, flat stages earlier in the race into a distant memory.

Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar and Astana were aggressive, putting riders into a break on the early slopes that was soon reeled in. With Simon Yates attacking repeatedly from the peloton, and Primoz Roglic isolated as the action splintered, it looked as though the GC battle would kick into life immediately, however, the race all came back together for the second climb of the day.

A break of eight eventually went away, with Lucas Hamilton and Chris Juul-Jensen of Mitchelton-Scott, and Andrey Amador of Movistar amongst them. They were eventually joined by four more, including Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) and Ion Izagirre (Astana), meaning Roglic was the only GC man without a teammate in the break.

Pink jersey-wearing Jan Polanc (UAE-Emirates), and the main GC threats remained together as the Colle San Carlo approached, with Jumbo-Visma and Bahrain-Merida setting the pace.

Nibali sparked off the hostilities early on the category 1 San Carlo, drawing out Roglic, Lopez, Landa, and Carapaz. The move didn’t stay away but shattered the peloton, and Nibali was able to connect with breakaway man Caruso. The acceleration was also enough to distance Polanc and Mollema.

The attacks kept coming up the climb, with Lopez and Nibali constantly the animators.

It was Carapaz who made a move stick, darting clear with the summit around 2km away. Nibali responded, with Roglic, Lopez, and Landa following, and the rest of the group distanced. Majka made contact as they took the long, technical descent, with Nibali constantly applying the pressure and Lopez yo-yo-ing on and off the group.

Carapaz held out through the descent, 30 seconds ahead, while Yates and Joe Dombrowski (EF-Education First) started gaining time on the chase group, having been dropped when the action exploded on the climb.

Yates and Dombrowski regained contact with the five chasers as the steep start of the climb to Courmayeur bit. As the GC men failed to cooperate with each other, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) and Caruso also regained contact.

Carapaz, only 13 seconds down on Nibali at the start of the day, forced Nibali and Caruso to take up the pace in the chase group. Roglic, less than two minutes ahead of the Ecuadorian, was isolated and did not act, despite Carapaz’s gap constantly growing. When Caruso eventually popped, a deadlock seemed to fall among the chasers, despite Carapaz continuing to build his lead. The group stayed together for the remainder of the climb, though Yates went with 3km to go on a quest to regain any time he could get, taking second place on the stage.

“I’ll keep fighting. that’s the main thing,” said Yates. “There’s still a long way to go. It will be very difficult now – I don’t have any illusions about that, especially the way the rivals are going. They’re looking very impressive.”

Stage 15 sees a move away from the mountains, but is the race’s longest so far, at 237km, and features much of the Il Lombardia route.