The Giro d'Italia roars into its final week with plenty of action. Plus, we talk Dirty Kanza with gravel racer Colin Strickland

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The Giro d’Italia has roared to life, with plenty of chaos and drama in the second and third weeks. On this episode, Fred and Andy link up to discuss all of the action surrounding Primoz Roglic, Vincenzo Nibali, and the other heavy hitters. Plus, Andy tells us the compelling backstory of current Maglia Rosa wearer Richard Carapaz of Ecuador.

Then, the Dirty Kanza 200 is on the horizon. Fred discusses gravel cycling’s Super Bowl, and why the 2019 edition has a compelling storyline. Professional road racers are set to compete, and nobody knows how these riders will impact the race.

Finally, we catch up with gravel and fixed-gear rider Colin Strickland, to discuss how the gravel scene has allowed him to live the pro life. How does he think the pro road riders will shake up Dirty Kanza 200? Listen to the pod to find out.

This episode of the VeloNews podcast is sponsored by Canyon Bicycles, which is providing its Canyon Grail for us to race at gravel races all season long. Check it out at www.canyon.com/en-us/road/grail

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Please give us a review and a rating, if you have time! Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and the VeloNews tech podcast with Dan Cavallari.