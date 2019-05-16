MORRO BAY, California (VN) — The cycling gods just smiled on Tejay van Garderen.

Van Garderen appeared to lose gobs of time during the chaotic final kilometers of Wednesday’s 212km stage of the Amgen Tour of California, which saw him crash inside 10km to go and mount an unsuccessful chase to catch the peloton. But UCI officials ruled that a second crash, which occurred just before 3km from the finish, impeded van Garderen’s ability to catch back on.

Officials then awarded van Garderen the same finishing time as the peloton, a move that allowed him to keep the yellow race leader’s jersey.

The ruling was delivered more than 15 minutes after the finish of the stage. Van Garderen was on his EF Education First team bus, and believed he had lost the race lead.

“When they told me I was back in yellow I was surprised, but I understand,” van Garderen said. “I think we would have gotten back if that other crash hadn’t impeded us. I gotta applaud their decision. Sometimes the cards fall your way.”

In a statement provided by the UCI, the race jury ruled that the pileup, which involved riders from Cofidis, Team Ineos, and Katusha-Alpecin, blocked the road and slowed van Garderen’s chase. UCI rules state that riders who are slowed by crashes that occur inside 3km to go receive the same time.

The UCI statement acknowledged that the crash occurred outside 3km to go, however it did not explain why the distance was extended for Wednesday’s stage.

“The mass crash near the finish of stage 4 was just outside 3km to go,” the statement said. “The commissaires have decided to treat the crash as such that all riders affected by the incident and the road blockage will receive field time.”

The chaos began inside 10km when van Garderen crashed along a seemingly innocuous stretch of California Highway 1. The peloton bunched up on the wide stretch of road and then stopped abruptly. Van Garderen said he touched wheels and crashed onto his shoulder.

“There was a lot of swarming and people were fighting for position, and I  hit the front brake and I [crashed],” van Garderen said. “I can’t say it was anyone’s fault. We ride pretty close and sometimes things happen.”

Van Garderen’s bicycle was damaged in the crash, and he traded bikes with teammate Lachlan Morton and began a furious chase to get back onto the peloton. Up ahead, van Garderen’s teammates Lawson Craddock, Taylor Phinney, Alex Howes, and Rigoberto Uran slowed to wait for their leader.

Van Garderen’s problems weren’t over. As the EF team sped around a tight right-hand turn, van Garderen skittered on his bicycle and missed the turn entirely. As it turns out, Morton’s bicycle has the rear and front brakes installed in the opposite manner of the traditional American setup.

“You’re used to the left hand brake doing the rear and when I hit the rear brake the front wheel started sliding,” van Garderen said. “And I panicked.”

Behind van Garderen, EF’s sport director Tom Southam helped the team navigate the situation. Southam said the situation was under control until van Garderen missed the corner. Then, when the team had to navigate the crash with 3km remaining, their momentum was stopped.

“The crash basically stopped us,” Southam said. “It stopped us completely, so they were basically stopped twice on our way back.”

Van Garderen crossed the line 51 seconds after winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step), who took the bunch sprint ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates). After crossing the line, van Garderen pedaled to his team bus. Doctors checked him out for injuries—he said he was suffering from shoulder soreness, but otherwise simple bumps and bruises.

Charly Wegelius, sport director for the team, said the team would assess van Garderen’s condition before deciding whether to produce a new plan for the rest of the race. Van Garderen currently leads Deceuninck’s Jasper Asgreen by six seconds in the overall.

The chaotic finale, which came after a long day on the bike, was not ideal, Wegelius said.

“Either way it goes it’s always unnerving to sit for six hours in a headwind and have everything go haywire in the end,” Wegelius said. “It’s rough, but that’s the way it is.”

Amgen Tour of California Stage 4 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step5:53:22
2PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
4BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
5JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
6BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
7BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida,,
8HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS,,
9VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
10ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
11SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
12ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
13GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
14SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
15WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb,,
16HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
17BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
18ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
19POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
20MCCABE TravisUnited States,,
21DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
22BRYON MiguelUnited States,,
23HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
24RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
25DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
26CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
27ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
28RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
29OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
30KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
31PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
32GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
33ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
34SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
35KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
36DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
37PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
38BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
39PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo,,
40FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
41CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
42CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
43DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
44CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
45BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling,,
46BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon,,
47CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
48PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
49HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
50LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
51VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
52GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
53SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe,,
54ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
55MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling,,
56ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
57STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
58LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
59MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
60BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy,,
61FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
62BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
63MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
64MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
65MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
66ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
67SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
68CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
69HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
70URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
71OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
72MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
73HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
74LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk,,
75BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk,,
76BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States,,
77NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
78PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
79BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
80FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates,,
81GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
82DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
83HOEHN AlexUnited States,,
84REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
85DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS,,
86BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
87ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
88SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States,,
89EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
90EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data,,
91FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
92CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
93MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling,,
94BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
95VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team,,
96BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
97LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
98HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States,,
99MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
100PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk,,
101HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk,,
102ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
103DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
104SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida3:03
105GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy3:25
106SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy0:00
107HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
108PHINNEY TaylorEF Education First,,
109ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS,,
110GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe,,
111DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
112POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
113ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling,,
114SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:53
115STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb0:00
116STITES TylerUnited States,,
117FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
118GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
119THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data,,
120MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
121BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon,,
122GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon,,
123DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon,,
124HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
125ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
126HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team9:34
127CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:00
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First 21:16:50
2MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS0:06
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:07
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:16
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:22
6BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling0:33
7GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
8DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS0:34
9GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:35
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
12MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
13HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:37
14CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
15PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
16URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
17DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida0:42
18ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:44
19PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
20BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:46
21CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
22MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data0:48
23MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates0:51
24CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team0:54
25LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:55
26MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling0:57
27MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling,,
28ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:59
29MCCABE TravisUnited States1:01
30ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team1:08
31BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy1:26
32ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy1:28
33SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:41
34KING BenTeam Dimension Data2:12
35LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates2:35
36STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:55
37POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma3:10
38BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team3:13
39CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First3:22
40MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:48
41KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk8:13
42ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
43MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
44STITES TylerUnited States8:21
45SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States8:24
46EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
47HOEHN AlexUnited States8:34
48CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step9:49
49HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team11:15
50FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team12:01
51VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team13:08
52PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk13:38
53GESCHKE SimonCCC Team14:50
54ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS15:38
55SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy16:21
56ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon17:11
57PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates17:46
58HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin17:52
59LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk18:03
60OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe18:21
61GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin18:25
62SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe18:39
63NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb18:44
64ROWE LukeTeam INEOS18:51
65CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team23:28
66BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:56
67HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk24:01
68FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb24:07
69HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
70DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
71OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates25:00
72ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step26:25
73DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
74FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin26:43
75ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling29:01
76HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma29:31
77SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo30:18
78SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe33:17
79JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step33:25
80HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS33:31
81DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
82MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
83BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida33:35
84JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
85DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
86PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
87BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
88BRYON MiguelUnited States,,
89REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
90BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
91HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
92BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
93BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States33:46
94HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida33:52
95RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step33:59
96PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb34:01
97BERNAS PawełCCC Team34:22
98ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma34:30
99LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma34:34
100DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon34:36
101BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon35:54
102STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb37:51
103DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team41:22
104WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb42:00
105HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States42:02
106VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma42:08
107SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
108DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
109BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
110GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
111BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk42:19
112BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon42:23
113RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon42:25
114SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
115THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data42:30
116ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin42:37
117CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
118PHINNEY TaylorEF Education First,,
119GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon42:47
120FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates42:55
121FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits43:00
122PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo44:01
123GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe45:33
124GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy45:44
125SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida46:01
126CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data52:24
127EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data54:01
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe24
2ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step23
3CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step21
4PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates19
5JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step15
6KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
7VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First12
8MCCABE TravisUnited States12
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11
10HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS10
11MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS9
12BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team9
13GESCHKE SimonCCC Team9
14WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb9
15POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates8
16BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
17BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida7
18HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk6
19HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States6
20MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6
21JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data6
22PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5
23GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team5
24DOULL OwainTeam INEOS5
25BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling4
26HIGUITA SergioEF Education First4
27HOEHN AlexUnited States4
28HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin4
29DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo4
30DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS3
31STITES TylerUnited States3
32GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
33BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
34URÁN RigobertoEF Education First2
35DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida2
36PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk2
37ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2
38VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
39BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe2
40BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon2
41MORTON LachlanEF Education First1
42DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
43GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon1
RankNameTeamPoints
1HOEHN AlexUnited States31
2CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step30
3BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team29
4HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States13
5MORTON LachlanEF Education First13
6CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First10
7HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk8
8VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First8
9ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step7
10HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling7
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education First7
12CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy5
13GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon5
14STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5
15BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
16BERNAS PawełCCC Team2
17MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1
18DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
19GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy1
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 21:17:06
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:20
3ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon7:57
4MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
5STITES TylerUnited States8:05
6HOEHN AlexUnited States8:18
7ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon16:55
8PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates17:30
9DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon34:20
10BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon35:38
11STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb37:35
12HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States41:46
13SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team41:52
14BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon42:07
15GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon42:31
RankNameTime
1EF Education First 63:51:50
2Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:40
3Rally UHC Cycling1:07
4Astana Pro Team1:48
5Israel Cycling Academy1:50
6UAE-Team Emirates2:22
7Team Katusha - Alpecin2:52
8Trek - Segafredo10:25
9CCC Team13:54
10Team INEOS14:57
11Team Jumbo-Visma15:34
12United States16:35
13Deceuninck - Quick Step17:00
14BORA - hansgrohe17:27
15Team Novo Nordisk23:30
16Bahrain Merida33:43
17Team Dimension Data35:11
18Hagens Berman Axeon58:17
19Team Sunweb1:14:10

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

 