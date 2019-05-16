Tour of California: Van Garderen keeps yellow after chaotic stage 4 finale
Race leader Tejay van Garderen will keep his yellow jersey after UCI officials ruled that a crash at 3km to go impeded his chase to catch the surging peloton
MORRO BAY, California (VN) — The cycling gods just smiled on Tejay van Garderen.
Van Garderen appeared to lose gobs of time during the chaotic final kilometers of Wednesday’s 212km stage of the Amgen Tour of California, which saw him crash inside 10km to go and mount an unsuccessful chase to catch the peloton. But UCI officials ruled that a second crash, which occurred just before 3km from the finish, impeded van Garderen’s ability to catch back on.
Officials then awarded van Garderen the same finishing time as the peloton, a move that allowed him to keep the yellow race leader’s jersey.
The ruling was delivered more than 15 minutes after the finish of the stage. Van Garderen was on his EF Education First team bus, and believed he had lost the race lead.
“When they told me I was back in yellow I was surprised, but I understand,” van Garderen said. “I think we would have gotten back if that other crash hadn’t impeded us. I gotta applaud their decision. Sometimes the cards fall your way.”
In a statement provided by the UCI, the race jury ruled that the pileup, which involved riders from Cofidis, Team Ineos, and Katusha-Alpecin, blocked the road and slowed van Garderen’s chase. UCI rules state that riders who are slowed by crashes that occur inside 3km to go receive the same time.
The UCI statement acknowledged that the crash occurred outside 3km to go, however it did not explain why the distance was extended for Wednesday’s stage.
“The mass crash near the finish of stage 4 was just outside 3km to go,” the statement said. “The commissaires have decided to treat the crash as such that all riders affected by the incident and the road blockage will receive field time.”
The chaos began inside 10km when van Garderen crashed along a seemingly innocuous stretch of California Highway 1. The peloton bunched up on the wide stretch of road and then stopped abruptly. Van Garderen said he touched wheels and crashed onto his shoulder.
“There was a lot of swarming and people were fighting for position, and I hit the front brake and I [crashed],” van Garderen said. “I can’t say it was anyone’s fault. We ride pretty close and sometimes things happen.”
Van Garderen’s bicycle was damaged in the crash, and he traded bikes with teammate Lachlan Morton and began a furious chase to get back onto the peloton. Up ahead, van Garderen’s teammates Lawson Craddock, Taylor Phinney, Alex Howes, and Rigoberto Uran slowed to wait for their leader.
Van Garderen’s problems weren’t over. As the EF team sped around a tight right-hand turn, van Garderen skittered on his bicycle and missed the turn entirely. As it turns out, Morton’s bicycle has the rear and front brakes installed in the opposite manner of the traditional American setup.
“You’re used to the left hand brake doing the rear and when I hit the rear brake the front wheel started sliding,” van Garderen said. “And I panicked.”
Behind van Garderen, EF’s sport director Tom Southam helped the team navigate the situation. Southam said the situation was under control until van Garderen missed the corner. Then, when the team had to navigate the crash with 3km remaining, their momentum was stopped.
“The crash basically stopped us,” Southam said. “It stopped us completely, so they were basically stopped twice on our way back.”
Van Garderen crossed the line 51 seconds after winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step), who took the bunch sprint ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates). After crossing the line, van Garderen pedaled to his team bus. Doctors checked him out for injuries—he said he was suffering from shoulder soreness, but otherwise simple bumps and bruises.
Charly Wegelius, sport director for the team, said the team would assess van Garderen’s condition before deciding whether to produce a new plan for the rest of the race. Van Garderen currently leads Deceuninck’s Jasper Asgreen by six seconds in the overall.
The chaotic finale, which came after a long day on the bike, was not ideal, Wegelius said.
“Either way it goes it’s always unnerving to sit for six hours in a headwind and have everything go haywire in the end,” Wegelius said. “It’s rough, but that’s the way it is.”
Amgen Tour of California Stage 4 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:53:22
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|5
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|6
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|7
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|8
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|,,
|9
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|10
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|11
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|12
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|13
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|14
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|15
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|16
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|17
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|18
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|19
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|20
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|,,
|21
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|22
|BRYON Miguel
|United States
|,,
|23
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|24
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|25
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|26
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|27
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|28
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|29
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|30
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|31
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|32
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|33
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|34
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|35
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|36
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|37
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|38
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|39
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|40
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|41
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|42
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|43
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|44
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|45
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|46
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|47
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|48
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|49
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|50
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|51
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|52
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|53
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|54
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|55
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|56
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|57
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|58
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|59
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|60
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|61
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|62
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|63
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|64
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|65
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|66
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|67
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|68
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|69
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|70
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|71
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|72
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|,,
|73
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|74
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|75
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|76
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|,,
|77
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|78
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|79
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|80
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|81
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|82
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|83
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|,,
|84
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|85
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|,,
|86
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|87
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|88
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|,,
|89
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|90
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|91
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|92
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|93
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|94
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|,,
|95
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|,,
|96
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|97
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|98
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|,,
|99
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|100
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|101
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|102
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|103
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|104
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|3:03
|105
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:25
|106
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00
|107
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|108
|PHINNEY Taylor
|EF Education First
|,,
|109
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|,,
|110
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|111
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|112
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|113
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|114
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:53
|115
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|116
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|,,
|117
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|118
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|119
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|120
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|121
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|122
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|123
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|124
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|125
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|126
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|9:34
|127
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:00
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|21:16:50
|2
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|0:06
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:07
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:16
|5
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|6
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:33
|7
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|8
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|0:34
|9
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:35
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|12
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|,,
|13
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:37
|14
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|15
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|16
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|17
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:42
|18
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:44
|19
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|20
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:46
|21
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|22
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|0:48
|23
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:51
|24
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:54
|25
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:55
|26
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:57
|27
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|28
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:59
|29
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|1:01
|30
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|1:08
|31
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:26
|32
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:28
|33
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1:41
|34
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:12
|35
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:35
|36
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:55
|37
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:10
|38
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|3:13
|39
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|3:22
|40
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:48
|41
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|8:13
|42
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|43
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|44
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|8:21
|45
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|8:24
|46
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|47
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|8:34
|48
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:49
|49
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|11:15
|50
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|12:01
|51
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|13:08
|52
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|13:38
|53
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|14:50
|54
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|15:38
|55
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|16:21
|56
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|17:11
|57
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:46
|58
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|17:52
|59
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|18:03
|60
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:21
|61
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|18:25
|62
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:39
|63
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|18:44
|64
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|18:51
|65
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|23:28
|66
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:56
|67
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|24:01
|68
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|24:07
|69
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|70
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|71
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:00
|72
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:25
|73
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|74
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|26:43
|75
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|29:01
|76
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:31
|77
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:18
|78
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:17
|79
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:25
|80
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|33:31
|81
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|82
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|83
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|33:35
|84
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|85
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|86
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|87
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|88
|BRYON Miguel
|United States
|,,
|89
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|90
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|91
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|92
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|93
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|33:46
|94
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|33:52
|95
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:59
|96
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|34:01
|97
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|34:22
|98
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:30
|99
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:34
|100
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|34:36
|101
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|35:54
|102
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|37:51
|103
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|41:22
|104
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|42:00
|105
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|42:02
|106
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:08
|107
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|108
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|109
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|110
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|111
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|42:19
|112
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:23
|113
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:25
|114
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|115
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|42:30
|116
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|42:37
|117
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|118
|PHINNEY Taylor
|EF Education First
|,,
|119
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:47
|120
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42:55
|121
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:00
|122
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:01
|123
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:33
|124
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|45:44
|125
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|46:01
|126
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|52:24
|127
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|54:01
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|2
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23
|3
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19
|5
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15
|6
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|7
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|12
|8
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|12
|9
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|10
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|10
|11
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|9
|12
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|9
|14
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|15
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|16
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|17
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|7
|18
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|19
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|6
|20
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|21
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|6
|22
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|23
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|24
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|5
|25
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|26
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|4
|27
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|4
|28
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4
|29
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|30
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|3
|31
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|3
|32
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|33
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|34
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|2
|35
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|36
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|37
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|38
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|39
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|40
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|41
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|1
|42
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|43
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|31
|2
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|3
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|29
|4
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|13
|5
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|13
|6
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|10
|7
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|8
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|8
|9
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|10
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|7
|12
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|13
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|14
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|15
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|16
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|2
|17
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1
|18
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:17:06
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:20
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|7:57
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|5
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|8:05
|6
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|8:18
|7
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|16:55
|8
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:30
|9
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|34:20
|10
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|35:38
|11
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|37:35
|12
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|41:46
|13
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|41:52
|14
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:07
|15
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:31
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education First
|63:51:50
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:40
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:07
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|1:48
|5
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:50
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:22
|7
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:52
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:25
|9
|CCC Team
|13:54
|10
|Team INEOS
|14:57
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:34
|12
|United States
|16:35
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:00
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:27
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|23:30
|16
|Bahrain Merida
|33:43
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|35:11
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|58:17
|19
|Team Sunweb
|1:14:10
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.