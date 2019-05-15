MORGAN HILL, California (VN) — The fiercest battle during Tuesday’s third stage of the Amgen Tour of California pitted Rémi Cavagna against the twisting mountain descents of the Bay Area.

Cavagna, 23, skidded and bumped his way down the dangerous descents of Mt. Hamilton and Quimby Road, riding a solo breakaway more than seven minutes ahead of the peloton. Crowds at the finish line in Morgan Hill gasped as cameras caught the young French rider nearly riding off the road.

Finally, Cavagna hit the flat road at the base of the descent and pedaled to the finish line alone, 7:11 ahead of his nearest chaser, American Ben King (Dimension Data). The victory marked Cavagna’s first win at the WorldTour level.

“I’m not the best guy in the downhill for sure because last year I crashed two times in two weeks so I lost a little bit of confidence,” Cavagna said. “But it was a long long day, and I’m finally really happy.”

Overnight leader Tejay van Garderen finished in the pack to preserve his lead, bringing his EF Education First team one step closer to its first overall victory at the Tour of California.

Cavagna’s victory answered a pressing question about this year’s Amgen Tour of California: Could a solo breakaway actually survive to the line? On paper, the hilly third stage was perhaps the best opportunity for such a move to survive. The route featured the category 2 ascent of Patterson Pass, followed by the steep category 3 climb up Mines Rd. The HC climb of Mt. Hamilton came after 139km, and the final 70km included plenty of uphills.

The peloton was also licking its wounds after a brutal battle on Monday’s climbing stage to South Lake Tahoe. Race leaders EF Education First patrolled the front of the peloton for the opening kilometers, and shut down an early breakaway containing danger man Rohan Dennis.

Cavagna attacked alongside American Alex Hoehn on the slopes of Patterson Pass, and the move proved to be the defining one of the day. Riding for USA Cycling’s national team, Hoehn said he wanted to prove himself against the WorldTour peloton.

USA Cycling riders have attacked into breakaways during all three stages thus far at the Tour of California. Hoehn’s efforts placed him into the Best Climber jersey.

“We just want to show everyone that we can compete against the best riders in the world,” Hoehn said. “We’re riding with a chip on our shoulder knowing that guys might be looking down on us because this is a put-together team.”

The two quickly built a five-minute gap on the field, and stretched that advantage as they began to climb up Mt. Hamilton. Near the top Hoehn lost contact with Cavagna, who bolted away with a swift acceleration.

Cavagna’s problems started after he crested the summit. He struggled through the descending-radius turns that twist along the mountain’s long descent. At one point, Cavanga looked in danger of riding off of the road entirely.

Still, he grew his advantage over Hoehn, who was eventually caught and passed by King and Simon Geschke (CCC Team), both of whom attacked out of the field.

After the win, Deceuninck-Quick Step boss Patrick Lefevere tweeted his support for Cavagna. “Finally, the reward for @remicav,” Lefevere tweeted.

Cavagna said the win marks a major milestone for him. He is often a domestique for Deceuninck at stage races and hilly classics.

“I can say finally, because I was waiting for this victory. Last year I won one race in Belgium and I was happy. I’m really happy.

“Sometimes you have to take your chance and give your best, and sometimes it works,” he said.

Amgen Tour of California Stage 3 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step5:44:22
2KING BenTeam Dimension Data7:11
3GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
4ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step7:47
5PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
7HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
8BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
9ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
10POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
11MCCABE TravisUnited States,,
12HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
13MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
14ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
15DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS,,
16SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
17PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk,,
18GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
19NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
20BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
21BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
22DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
23GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
24CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
25MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling,,
26LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
27HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
28KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
29URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
30CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
31VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
32BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling,,
33MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
34HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
35MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling,,
36PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
37DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
38ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
39SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe,,
40PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
41MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
42SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
43OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
44EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
45POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
46LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk,,
47ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
48ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
49STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
50CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
51MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
52MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
53VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team7:54
54FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
55LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
56ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
57SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
58BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy7:58
59SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States,,
60STITES TylerUnited States,,
61ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS8:06
62ĐURASEK KristijanUAE-Team Emirates,,
63HOEHN AlexUnited States8:12
64ROWE LukeTeam INEOS8:19
65CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First8:34
66MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:24
67FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
68ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin23:30
69BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
70BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
71WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb,,
72FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
73SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida,,
74BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
75REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
76THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data,,
77SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
78CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
79OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
80GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
81VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
82BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida,,
83BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk,,
84FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
85HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS,,
86CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
87HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
88DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
89SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
90EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data,,
91BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon,,
92RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
93ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
94BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
95GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
96HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk,,
97CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
98HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States,,
99BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon,,
100DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
101JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
102JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
103DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
104ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
105BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States,,
106BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
107DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
108PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
109DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
110GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe,,
111SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
112MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
113PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo,,
114PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
115LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
116BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
117RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
118GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
119STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
120HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
121HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
122DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon,,
123GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon,,
124HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
125ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling,,
126BRYON MiguelUnited States,,
127FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates,,
128PHINNEY TaylorEF Education First,,
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First 15:23:28
2MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS0:06
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:07
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:16
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:22
6BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling0:33
7GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
8DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS0:34
9GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:35
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
12MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
13HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:37
14PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
15URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
16CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
17DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida0:42
18ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:44
19PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
20BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:46
21CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
22MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data0:48
23MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates0:51
24CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team0:54
25LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:55
26MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling0:57
27MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling,,
28ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:59
29MCCABE TravisUnited States1:01
30ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team1:08
31BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy1:26
32ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy1:28
33HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:41
34SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
35KING BenTeam Dimension Data2:12
36LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates2:35
37STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:55
38POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma3:10
39BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team3:13
40CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First3:22
41MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:48
42MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling8:13
43ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
44KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
45STITES TylerUnited States8:21
46SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States8:24
47EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
48HOEHN AlexUnited States8:34
49ĐURASEK KristijanUAE-Team Emirates8:43
50CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step9:49
51FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team12:01
52VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team13:08
53PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk13:38
54GESCHKE SimonCCC Team14:50
55ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS15:38
56SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy16:21
57ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon17:11
58PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates17:52
59HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
60LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk18:03
61OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe18:21
62GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin18:25
63SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe18:39
64NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb18:44
65ROWE LukeTeam INEOS18:51
66CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team23:28
67BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:56
68HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk24:07
69FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
70DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
71HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
72OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates25:00
73ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step26:25
74DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
75SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
76FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin26:43
77ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling29:01
78HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma29:31
79SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe33:21
80HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS33:31
81DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
82MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
83BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida33:35
84JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
85REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
86PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
87DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
88BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
89HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
90JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
91BRYON MiguelUnited States,,
92BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
93BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
94BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States33:46
95HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida33:52
96RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step33:59
97PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb34:01
98BERNAS PawełCCC Team34:22
99ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma34:30
100LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma34:34
101DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon34:36
102BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon35:54
103STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb37:51
104DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team41:22
105WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb42:00
106HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States42:05
107VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma42:08
108SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
109DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
110BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
111GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
112GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy42:19
113BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk,,
114SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy42:25
115BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon,,
116RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
117THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data42:30
118ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin42:37
119CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
120PHINNEY TaylorEF Education First,,
121GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon42:48
122FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates42:55
123SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida42:58
124FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits43:00
125PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo44:01
126GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe45:33
127CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data52:24
128EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data54:01
RankNameTeamPoints
1ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step22
2CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step21
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15
4KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
5VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First12
6MCCABE TravisUnited States12
7SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11
8MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS9
9GESCHKE SimonCCC Team9
10WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb9
11POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates8
12PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates7
13HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS7
14MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6
15PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5
16GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team5
17DOULL OwainTeam INEOS5
18BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling4
19HIGUITA SergioEF Education First4
20BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team4
21HOEHN AlexUnited States4
22HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin4
23DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo4
24DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS3
25STITES TylerUnited States3
26HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States3
27BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida3
28GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
29BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
30URÁN RigobertoEF Education First2
31DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida2
32PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk2
33ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2
34BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe2
35MORTON LachlanEF Education First1
36DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
RankNameTeamPoints
1HOEHN AlexUnited States31
2CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step30
3BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team29
4MORTON LachlanEF Education First13
5CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First10
6VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First8
7ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step7
8HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling7
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education First7
10CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy5
11STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5
12BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
13BERNAS PawełCCC Team2
14HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States2
15MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1
16DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 15:23:44
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:20
3MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling7:57
4ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
5STITES TylerUnited States8:05
6HOEHN AlexUnited States8:18
7ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon16:55
8PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates17:36
9DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon34:20
10BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon35:38
11STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb37:35
12HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States41:49
13SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team41:52
14BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon42:09
15GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon42:32
RankNameTime
1EF Education First 46:11:44
2Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:40
3Rally UHC Cycling1:07
4Astana Pro Team1:48
5Israel Cycling Academy1:50
6UAE-Team Emirates2:22
7Team Katusha - Alpecin2:52
8Trek - Segafredo10:25
9CCC Team13:54
10Team INEOS14:57
11Team Jumbo-Visma15:34
12United States16:35
13Deceuninck - Quick Step17:00
14BORA - hansgrohe17:27
15Team Novo Nordisk23:30
16Bahrain Merida33:43
17Team Dimension Data35:11
18Hagens Berman Axeon58:17
19Team Sunweb1:14:10

