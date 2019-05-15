Tour of California stage 3: Cavagna wins from daylong breakaway
French youngster Rémi Cavagna overcomes twisting descents to win the third stage of the Tour of California
MORGAN HILL, California (VN) — The fiercest battle during Tuesday’s third stage of the Amgen Tour of California pitted Rémi Cavagna against the twisting mountain descents of the Bay Area.
Cavagna, 23, skidded and bumped his way down the dangerous descents of Mt. Hamilton and Quimby Road, riding a solo breakaway more than seven minutes ahead of the peloton. Crowds at the finish line in Morgan Hill gasped as cameras caught the young French rider nearly riding off the road.
Finally, Cavagna hit the flat road at the base of the descent and pedaled to the finish line alone, 7:11 ahead of his nearest chaser, American Ben King (Dimension Data). The victory marked Cavagna’s first win at the WorldTour level.
“I’m not the best guy in the downhill for sure because last year I crashed two times in two weeks so I lost a little bit of confidence,” Cavagna said. “But it was a long long day, and I’m finally really happy.”
Overnight leader Tejay van Garderen finished in the pack to preserve his lead, bringing his EF Education First team one step closer to its first overall victory at the Tour of California.
Cavagna’s victory answered a pressing question about this year’s Amgen Tour of California: Could a solo breakaway actually survive to the line? On paper, the hilly third stage was perhaps the best opportunity for such a move to survive. The route featured the category 2 ascent of Patterson Pass, followed by the steep category 3 climb up Mines Rd. The HC climb of Mt. Hamilton came after 139km, and the final 70km included plenty of uphills.
The peloton was also licking its wounds after a brutal battle on Monday’s climbing stage to South Lake Tahoe. Race leaders EF Education First patrolled the front of the peloton for the opening kilometers, and shut down an early breakaway containing danger man Rohan Dennis.
Cavagna attacked alongside American Alex Hoehn on the slopes of Patterson Pass, and the move proved to be the defining one of the day. Riding for USA Cycling’s national team, Hoehn said he wanted to prove himself against the WorldTour peloton.
USA Cycling riders have attacked into breakaways during all three stages thus far at the Tour of California. Hoehn’s efforts placed him into the Best Climber jersey.
“We just want to show everyone that we can compete against the best riders in the world,” Hoehn said. “We’re riding with a chip on our shoulder knowing that guys might be looking down on us because this is a put-together team.”
The two quickly built a five-minute gap on the field, and stretched that advantage as they began to climb up Mt. Hamilton. Near the top Hoehn lost contact with Cavagna, who bolted away with a swift acceleration.
Cavagna’s problems started after he crested the summit. He struggled through the descending-radius turns that twist along the mountain’s long descent. At one point, Cavanga looked in danger of riding off of the road entirely.
Still, he grew his advantage over Hoehn, who was eventually caught and passed by King and Simon Geschke (CCC Team), both of whom attacked out of the field.
After the win, Deceuninck-Quick Step boss Patrick Lefevere tweeted his support for Cavagna. “Finally, the reward for @remicav,” Lefevere tweeted.
Cavagna said the win marks a major milestone for him. He is often a domestique for Deceuninck at stage races and hilly classics.
“I can say finally, because I was waiting for this victory. Last year I won one race in Belgium and I was happy. I’m really happy.
“Sometimes you have to take your chance and give your best, and sometimes it works,” he said.
Amgen Tour of California Stage 3 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:44:22
|2
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|7:11
|3
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|4
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:47
|5
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|7
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|8
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|9
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|10
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|11
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|,,
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|13
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|14
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|15
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|,,
|16
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|17
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|18
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|19
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|20
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|21
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|22
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|23
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|24
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|25
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|26
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|27
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|28
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|29
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|30
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|31
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|32
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|33
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|34
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|35
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|36
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|37
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|38
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|39
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|40
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|41
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|,,
|42
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|43
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|44
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|45
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|46
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|47
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|48
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|49
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|51
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|52
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|53
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|7:54
|54
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|55
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|56
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|57
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|58
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|7:58
|59
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|,,
|60
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|,,
|61
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|8:06
|62
|ĐURASEK Kristijan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|63
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|8:12
|64
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|8:19
|65
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|8:34
|66
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:24
|67
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|68
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|23:30
|69
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|70
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|,,
|71
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|72
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|73
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|74
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|75
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|76
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|77
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|78
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|79
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|80
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|81
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|82
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|83
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|84
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|85
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|,,
|86
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|87
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|88
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|89
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|90
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|91
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|92
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|93
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|94
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|95
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|96
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|97
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|98
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|,,
|99
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|100
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|101
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|102
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|103
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|104
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|105
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|,,
|106
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|107
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|108
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|109
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|110
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|111
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|112
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|113
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|114
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|115
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|116
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|117
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|118
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|119
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|120
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|121
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|122
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|123
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|124
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|125
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|126
|BRYON Miguel
|United States
|,,
|127
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|128
|PHINNEY Taylor
|EF Education First
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|15:23:28
|2
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|0:06
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:07
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:16
|5
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|6
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:33
|7
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|8
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|0:34
|9
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:35
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|12
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|,,
|13
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:37
|14
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|16
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|17
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:42
|18
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:44
|19
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|20
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:46
|21
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|22
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|0:48
|23
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:51
|24
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:54
|25
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:55
|26
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:57
|27
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|28
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:59
|29
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|1:01
|30
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|1:08
|31
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:26
|32
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:28
|33
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:41
|34
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|35
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:12
|36
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:35
|37
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:55
|38
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:10
|39
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|3:13
|40
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|3:22
|41
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:48
|42
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|8:13
|43
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|44
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|45
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|8:21
|46
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|8:24
|47
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|48
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|8:34
|49
|ĐURASEK Kristijan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:43
|50
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:49
|51
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|12:01
|52
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|13:08
|53
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|13:38
|54
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|14:50
|55
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|15:38
|56
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|16:21
|57
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|17:11
|58
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:52
|59
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|60
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|18:03
|61
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:21
|62
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|18:25
|63
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:39
|64
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|18:44
|65
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|18:51
|66
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|23:28
|67
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:56
|68
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|24:07
|69
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|70
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|71
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|72
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:00
|73
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:25
|74
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|75
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|76
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|26:43
|77
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|29:01
|78
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:31
|79
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:21
|80
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|33:31
|81
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|82
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|83
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|33:35
|84
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|85
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|86
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|87
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|88
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|89
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|90
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|91
|BRYON Miguel
|United States
|,,
|92
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|93
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|94
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|33:46
|95
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|33:52
|96
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:59
|97
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|34:01
|98
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|34:22
|99
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:30
|100
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:34
|101
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|34:36
|102
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|35:54
|103
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|37:51
|104
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|41:22
|105
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|42:00
|106
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|42:05
|107
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:08
|108
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|109
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|110
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|111
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|112
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|42:19
|113
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|114
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|42:25
|115
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|116
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|117
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|42:30
|118
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|42:37
|119
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|120
|PHINNEY Taylor
|EF Education First
|,,
|121
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:48
|122
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42:55
|123
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|42:58
|124
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:00
|125
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:01
|126
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:33
|127
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|52:24
|128
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|54:01
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|2
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|4
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|5
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|12
|6
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|12
|7
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|8
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|9
|9
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|9
|10
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|11
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|12
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7
|13
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|7
|14
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|15
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|16
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|17
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|5
|18
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|19
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|4
|20
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|21
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|4
|22
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4
|23
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|24
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|3
|25
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|3
|26
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|3
|27
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|28
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|29
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|30
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|2
|31
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|32
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|33
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|34
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|35
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|1
|36
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|31
|2
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|3
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|29
|4
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|13
|5
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|10
|6
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|8
|7
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|8
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|7
|10
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|11
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|12
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|13
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|2
|14
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|2
|15
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1
|16
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:23:44
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:20
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7:57
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|5
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|8:05
|6
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|8:18
|7
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|16:55
|8
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:36
|9
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|34:20
|10
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|35:38
|11
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|37:35
|12
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|41:49
|13
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|41:52
|14
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:09
|15
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:32
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education First
|46:11:44
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:40
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:07
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|1:48
|5
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:50
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:22
|7
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:52
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:25
|9
|CCC Team
|13:54
|10
|Team INEOS
|14:57
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:34
|12
|United States
|16:35
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:00
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:27
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|23:30
|16
|Bahrain Merida
|33:43
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|35:11
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|58:17
|19
|Team Sunweb
|1:14:10
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.