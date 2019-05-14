SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (VN) — Who says cobblestone crushers can’t climb?

On Monday Danish classics hero Kasper Asgreen soared through the thin Sierra Nevada mountain air to take a dramatic stage win on the uphill drag to Heavenly Ski Resort. Asgreen, 24, surged away from Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) in the waning meters to take his first career victory.

“It’s my first pro win so I’m really happy right now,” Asgreen said after the stage. “It’s a huge for me and to take it on a hard stage makes me really happy.”

Van Garderen put on the yellow jersey as the new overall leader of the Amgen Tour of California.

Asgreen’s win came after a punishing 215km stage from Rancho Cordova to the southern bank of Lake Tahoe that took in 4,500 total meters of climbing. Organizers added 12km onto the stage after snow on Mormon Emigrant Trail highway forced a reroute. The day still took in Carson pass, which at 2,627 meters (8,600 feet) is the highest point in the history of the race.

Aggression started early with a breakaway of seven riders attacking into the bunch. Evan Huffman (Rally-UHC) attacked alongside Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Luke Rowe (Team Ineos), Michael Hernandez (USA National Team), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Pawel Bernas (CCC Team), and Michael Storer (Team Sunweb).

A surge by EF Education First over the Kirkwood summit closed the breakaway down, and Australian Lachlan Morton attacked on a solo move. Behind, a group of 14 riders attacked, among them Asgreen, who at one point tried and failed to bridge to the Australian.

“We don’t really have a big favorite here,” Asgreen said. “I felt like I was on a good day to do something, so we could have a free roll.”

The final 50km saw a series of moves and countermoves amongst this group, with GC favorites van Garderen and George Bennett bridging to the move on the final major climb of the day, Luther Pass.

The group split on the ensuing descent, and a cat-and-mouse game ensued on the final 10km to the finish amongst 10 riders, among them van Garderen, Asgreen, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), and Rob Britton (Rally UHC).

Van Garderen surged up the final hill with Moscon and Asgreen in tow, and the Danish rider made his move on the final left-hand turn before the run-in to the finish.

Asgreen recently rose to stardom in the European peloton after he finished second place at the Tour of Flanders with a cunning attack in the final 10km. Standing six-foot-three and tipping the scales at 165 pounds, Asgreen has the powerful frame that seems designed to churn through the cobblestone roads of Belgium and Northern France.

He can also soar through the mountains. After his win, Asgreen said he prefers the cobblestone roads to the long climbs, and plans to focus his career on the Belgian classics rather than stage races.

“I never had as much fun on the bike as I did during the classics this year the classics will be my big goal for the next many years,” he said.

EF Education First set to defend

Van Garderen’s yellow jersey now puts the pressure on EF Education First to defend the race lead over the next five stages. The American team has come to California with no sprinters and a roster built to challenge for the overall lead.

Van Garderen leads a squad that includes climbers Rigoberto Uran, Morton, Lawson Craddock, and Alex Howes, among others, as well as time trial rider Taylor Phinney.

Riders are still eyeing the stage 6 climb to Mt. Baldy as the defining GC feature of this year’s race. But van Garderen said the team cannot underestimate the other stages.

“When you look at the course, there’s no day you want to sleep on,” van Garderen said. “Any of these days there is an opportunity to gain time, like we saw today.”

The Amgen Tour of California continues with Tuesday’s third stage from Stockton to Morgan Hill.

Amgen Tour of California Stage 2 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6:17:11
2VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
3MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS0:04
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:10
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:16
6GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team0:27
7BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling,,
8HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:31
9URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
11GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
12MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
13LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
14HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
15PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
16MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
17DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS,,
18CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
19PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida0:38
20DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
21ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
22CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:40
23BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
24ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:42
25MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates0:45
26CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team0:48
27MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling0:51
28MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling,,
29ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team0:55
30BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy0:58
31MCCABE TravisUnited States1:05
32MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
33ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
34ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon1:11
35HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:35
36SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
37CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First2:29
38LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
39GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin2:36
40STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:49
41KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
42POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma3:04
43BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team3:08
44CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team3:23
45HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk8:07
46ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
47PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk,,
48FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
49EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
50STITES TylerUnited States,,
51HOEHN AlexUnited States,,
52BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
53KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
54ĐURASEK KristijanUAE-Team Emirates,,
55DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
56SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States,,
57MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
58HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
59FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
60OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates9:11
61ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling12:55
62VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team,,
63HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma13:01
64ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS15:13
65GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
66SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
67LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk17:46
68BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
69DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
70JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
71HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS,,
72ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
73HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
74PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
75REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
76PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
77ELLSAY NigelRally UHC Cycling,,
78CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
79NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
80BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
81OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
82HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
83BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida,,
84SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe,,
85SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
86JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
87MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
88DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
89PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
90BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
91BRYON MiguelUnited States,,
92BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States,,
93HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
94STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
95LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma18:04
96BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon18:07
97DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon,,
98RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step18:10
99ROWE LukeTeam INEOS18:13
100BERNAS PawełCCC Team18:16
101DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team25:34
102SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida26:19
103BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk,,
104FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
105ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
106DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
107FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
108GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
109VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
110RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
111CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
112GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
113DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
114GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe,,
115BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
116HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States,,
117PHINNEY TaylorEF Education First,,
118SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
119THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data,,
120GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon,,
121ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
122BARTA WillCCC Team,,
123WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb,,
124PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo,,
125SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
126SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
127FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates,,
128BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon,,
129ENGER Sondre Holst Israel Cycling Academy27:10
130EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data36:09
131CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
132CALABRIA FabioTeam Novo Nordisk47:35
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First9:31:19
2MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS0:06
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:07
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:16
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:22
6BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling0:33
7GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
8DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS0:34
9GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:35
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
11MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
12HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:37
13PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
14HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
15URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
16CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
17DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida0:42
18ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:44
19PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
20CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:46
21BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
22MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data0:48
23LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
24MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates0:51
25CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team0:54
26MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling0:57
27MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling,,
28ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:59
29MCCABE TravisUnited States1:01
30ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
31MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:11
32BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy1:15
33ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon1:28
34ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
35HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:41
36SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
37CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First2:35
38LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
39GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin2:42
40STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:55
41KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
42POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma3:10
43BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team3:13
44CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team7:45
45STITES TylerUnited States8:10
46BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:13
47ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
48MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
49HOEHN AlexUnited States,,
50SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States,,
51KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
52HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk8:24
53EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
54DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
55ĐURASEK KristijanUAE-Team Emirates,,
56HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
57FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
58FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
59OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates9:17
60VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team13:01
61ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling13:18
62PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk13:38
63HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma13:48
64ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS15:19
65GESCHKE SimonCCC Team15:30
66SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy16:14
67SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe17:38
68DOULL OwainTeam INEOS17:48
69HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS,,
70MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
71JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data17:52
72PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
73PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
74BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida,,
75DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
76BRYON MiguelUnited States,,
77REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
78HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
79JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
80BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
81HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
82BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
83BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
84CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
85LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk18:03
86BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States,,
87HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida18:09
88ELLSAY NigelRally UHC Cycling18:14
89RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step18:16
90PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb18:18
91ROWE LukeTeam INEOS18:19
92OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe18:21
93BERNAS PawełCCC Team18:39
94SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe,,
95NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb18:44
96ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma18:47
97LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma18:51
98DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon18:53
99BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon20:11
100STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb22:08
101DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team25:39
102WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb26:17
103HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States26:22
104VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma26:25
105BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
106DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
107SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
108DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
109GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
110ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
111SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
112FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin26:36
113GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
114BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk,,
115BARTA WillCCC Team,,
116RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon26:42
117SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
118BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon,,
119THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data26:47
120ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin26:54
121CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
122PHINNEY TaylorEF Education First,,
123GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon27:05
124FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates27:12
125SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida27:15
126ENGER Sondre Holst Israel Cycling Academy27:16
127FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:17
128PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo28:18
129GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe29:50
130CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data36:41
131EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data38:18
132CALABRIA FabioTeam Novo Nordisk47:52
RankNameTeamPoints
1ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step15
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15
3VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First12
4MCCABE TravisUnited States12
5MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS9
6WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb9
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates7
8HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS7
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
10MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6
11PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5
12GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team5
13DOULL OwainTeam INEOS5
14BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling4
15DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo4
16DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS3
17STITES TylerUnited States3
18HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States3
19HIGUITA SergioEF Education First3
20BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida3
21GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
22BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
23URÁN RigobertoEF Education First2
24DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida2
25PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk2
26BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe2
27MORTON LachlanEF Education First1
28BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team1
29PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1
30DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team11
2ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step7
3HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling7
4MORTON LachlanEF Education First5
5CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy5
6BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
7VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First2
8HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States2
9MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates9:31:35
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:21
3ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon1:12
4STITES TylerUnited States7:54
5ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon7:57
6MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
7HOEHN AlexUnited States,,
8PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates17:36
9DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon18:37
10BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon19:55
11STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb21:52
12HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States26:06
13SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team26:09
14BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon26:26
15GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon26:49
RankNameTime
1EF Education First 28:35:17
2Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:40
3Rally UHC Cycling1:07
4Israel Cycling Academy1:43
5Astana Pro Team1:48
6UAE-Team Emirates2:22
7Team Katusha - Alpecin2:52
8Trek - Segafredo10:25
9CCC Team14:23
10Team INEOS14:38
11Team Jumbo-Visma15:34
12United States16:13
13BORA - hansgrohe17:27
14Bahrain Merida18:00
15Team Dimension Data20:04
16Team Novo Nordisk23:30
17Deceuninck - Quick Step24:47
18Hagens Berman Axeon26:51
19Team Sunweb42:44

