Tour of California stage 2: Asgreen wins at Tahoe as van Garderen takes lead
Kasper Asgreen took his first career victory, while Tejay van Garderen grabbed the yellow race leader's jersey
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (VN) — Who says cobblestone crushers can’t climb?
On Monday Danish classics hero Kasper Asgreen soared through the thin Sierra Nevada mountain air to take a dramatic stage win on the uphill drag to Heavenly Ski Resort. Asgreen, 24, surged away from Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) in the waning meters to take his first career victory.
“It’s my first pro win so I’m really happy right now,” Asgreen said after the stage. “It’s a huge for me and to take it on a hard stage makes me really happy.”
Van Garderen put on the yellow jersey as the new overall leader of the Amgen Tour of California.
Asgreen’s win came after a punishing 215km stage from Rancho Cordova to the southern bank of Lake Tahoe that took in 4,500 total meters of climbing. Organizers added 12km onto the stage after snow on Mormon Emigrant Trail highway forced a reroute. The day still took in Carson pass, which at 2,627 meters (8,600 feet) is the highest point in the history of the race.
Aggression started early with a breakaway of seven riders attacking into the bunch. Evan Huffman (Rally-UHC) attacked alongside Davide Ballerini (Astana Pro Team), Luke Rowe (Team Ineos), Michael Hernandez (USA National Team), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Pawel Bernas (CCC Team), and Michael Storer (Team Sunweb).
A surge by EF Education First over the Kirkwood summit closed the breakaway down, and Australian Lachlan Morton attacked on a solo move. Behind, a group of 14 riders attacked, among them Asgreen, who at one point tried and failed to bridge to the Australian.
“We don’t really have a big favorite here,” Asgreen said. “I felt like I was on a good day to do something, so we could have a free roll.”
The final 50km saw a series of moves and countermoves amongst this group, with GC favorites van Garderen and George Bennett bridging to the move on the final major climb of the day, Luther Pass.
The group split on the ensuing descent, and a cat-and-mouse game ensued on the final 10km to the finish amongst 10 riders, among them van Garderen, Asgreen, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), and Rob Britton (Rally UHC).
Van Garderen surged up the final hill with Moscon and Asgreen in tow, and the Danish rider made his move on the final left-hand turn before the run-in to the finish.
Asgreen recently rose to stardom in the European peloton after he finished second place at the Tour of Flanders with a cunning attack in the final 10km. Standing six-foot-three and tipping the scales at 165 pounds, Asgreen has the powerful frame that seems designed to churn through the cobblestone roads of Belgium and Northern France.
He can also soar through the mountains. After his win, Asgreen said he prefers the cobblestone roads to the long climbs, and plans to focus his career on the Belgian classics rather than stage races.
“I never had as much fun on the bike as I did during the classics this year the classics will be my big goal for the next many years,” he said.
EF Education First set to defend
Van Garderen’s yellow jersey now puts the pressure on EF Education First to defend the race lead over the next five stages. The American team has come to California with no sprinters and a roster built to challenge for the overall lead.
Van Garderen leads a squad that includes climbers Rigoberto Uran, Morton, Lawson Craddock, and Alex Howes, among others, as well as time trial rider Taylor Phinney.
Riders are still eyeing the stage 6 climb to Mt. Baldy as the defining GC feature of this year’s race. But van Garderen said the team cannot underestimate the other stages.
“When you look at the course, there’s no day you want to sleep on,” van Garderen said. “Any of these days there is an opportunity to gain time, like we saw today.”
The Amgen Tour of California continues with Tuesday’s third stage from Stockton to Morgan Hill.
Amgen Tour of California Stage 2 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:17:11
|2
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|3
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|0:04
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|5
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|6
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|0:27
|7
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:31
|9
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|11
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|12
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|,,
|13
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|14
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|15
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|16
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|17
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|,,
|18
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|19
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|0:38
|20
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|21
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|22
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:40
|23
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|24
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:42
|25
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:45
|26
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:48
|27
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:51
|28
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|29
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|0:55
|30
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:58
|31
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|1:05
|32
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|33
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|34
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:11
|35
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:35
|36
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|37
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|2:29
|38
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|39
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:36
|40
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:49
|41
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|42
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:04
|43
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|3:08
|44
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|3:23
|45
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|8:07
|46
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|47
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|48
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|49
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|,,
|51
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|,,
|52
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|53
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|54
|ĐURASEK Kristijan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|55
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|56
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|,,
|57
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|58
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|59
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|60
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:11
|61
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|12:55
|62
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|,,
|63
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:01
|64
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|15:13
|65
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|66
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|67
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|17:46
|68
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|69
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|70
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|71
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|,,
|72
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|73
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|74
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|75
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|76
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|77
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|78
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|79
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|80
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|81
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|82
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|83
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|84
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|85
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|86
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|87
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|88
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|89
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|90
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|91
|BRYON Miguel
|United States
|,,
|92
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|,,
|93
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|94
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|95
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:04
|96
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|18:07
|97
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|98
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:10
|99
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|18:13
|100
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|18:16
|101
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|25:34
|102
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|26:19
|103
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|104
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|105
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|106
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|107
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|108
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|109
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|110
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|111
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|112
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|113
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|114
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|115
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|116
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|,,
|117
|PHINNEY Taylor
|EF Education First
|,,
|118
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|119
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|120
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|121
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|122
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|123
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|124
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|125
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|126
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|127
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|128
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|129
|ENGER Sondre Holst
|Israel Cycling Academy
|27:10
|130
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|36:09
|131
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|132
|CALABRIA Fabio
|Team Novo Nordisk
|47:35
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|9:31:19
|2
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|0:06
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:07
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:16
|5
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|6
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:33
|7
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|8
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|0:34
|9
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:35
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|11
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|,,
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:37
|13
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|14
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|16
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|17
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:42
|18
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:44
|19
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|20
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:46
|21
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|22
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|0:48
|23
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|24
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:51
|25
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:54
|26
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:57
|27
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|28
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:59
|29
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|1:01
|30
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|31
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:11
|32
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:15
|33
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:28
|34
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|35
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:41
|36
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|37
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|2:35
|38
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|39
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:42
|40
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:55
|41
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|42
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:10
|43
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|3:13
|44
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|7:45
|45
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|8:10
|46
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:13
|47
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|48
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|49
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|,,
|50
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|,,
|51
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|52
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|8:24
|53
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|54
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|55
|ĐURASEK Kristijan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|56
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|57
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|58
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|59
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:17
|60
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|13:01
|61
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|13:18
|62
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|13:38
|63
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:48
|64
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|15:19
|65
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|15:30
|66
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|16:14
|67
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:38
|68
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|17:48
|69
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|,,
|70
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|71
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|17:52
|72
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|73
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|74
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|75
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|76
|BRYON Miguel
|United States
|,,
|77
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|78
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|79
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|80
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|81
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|82
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|83
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|84
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|85
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|18:03
|86
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|,,
|87
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|18:09
|88
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|18:14
|89
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:16
|90
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|18:18
|91
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|18:19
|92
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:21
|93
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|18:39
|94
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|95
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|18:44
|96
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:47
|97
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:51
|98
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|18:53
|99
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|20:11
|100
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|22:08
|101
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|25:39
|102
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|26:17
|103
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|26:22
|104
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:25
|105
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|106
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|107
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|108
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|109
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|110
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|111
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|112
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|26:36
|113
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|114
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|115
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|116
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|26:42
|117
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|118
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|119
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|26:47
|120
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|26:54
|121
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|122
|PHINNEY Taylor
|EF Education First
|,,
|123
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|27:05
|124
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:12
|125
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|27:15
|126
|ENGER Sondre Holst
|Israel Cycling Academy
|27:16
|127
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:17
|128
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:18
|129
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:50
|130
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|36:41
|131
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|38:18
|132
|CALABRIA Fabio
|Team Novo Nordisk
|47:52
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|3
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|12
|4
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|12
|5
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|9
|6
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7
|8
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|7
|9
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|10
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|11
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|12
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|5
|14
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|15
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|16
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|3
|17
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|3
|18
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|3
|19
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|3
|20
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|21
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|22
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|23
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|2
|24
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|25
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|26
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|27
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|1
|28
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|29
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|30
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|2
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|3
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|4
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|5
|5
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|6
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|7
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|2
|8
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|2
|9
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:31:35
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:21
|3
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:12
|4
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|7:54
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|7:57
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|7
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|,,
|8
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:36
|9
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|18:37
|10
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|19:55
|11
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|21:52
|12
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|26:06
|13
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|26:09
|14
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|26:26
|15
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|26:49
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education First
|28:35:17
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:40
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:07
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:43
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|1:48
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:22
|7
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:52
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:25
|9
|CCC Team
|14:23
|10
|Team INEOS
|14:38
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:34
|12
|United States
|16:13
|13
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:27
|14
|Bahrain Merida
|18:00
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|20:04
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|23:30
|17
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:47
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|26:51
|19
|Team Sunweb
|42:44
