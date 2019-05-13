Tour of California stage 1: Sagan tops McCabe in Sacramento
Peter Sagan took his 17th stage victory at the Amgen Tour of California, crossing the line just ahead of American Travis McCabe
SACRAMENTO, California (VN) — It’s now 17 stage wins and counting for Peter Sagan.
Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) surfed the wheels of Team Ineos and Deceuninck-Quick Step during the chaotic finale of Sunday’s opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California, before unleashing a winning sprint with 150 meters to go. Sagan crossed the line in the shadow of the California State Capitol building just ahead of American Travis McCabe (USA Cycling) to take his 17th career stage victory at the California race.
It was Sagan’s first victory in California since 2017.
“Last year I didn’t win, but I’m very happy that I could catch another one,” Sagan said. “It’s going to be nice to hold some record here at the Tour of California.”
Sagan’s win came after a straightforward 143-kilometer stage that sent riders spinning from downtown Sacramento into the rural farm communities east of town. The race saw four riders form an early escape: Michael Schar (CCC Team), Tyler Stites (USA Cycling), Laurens de Vreese (Astana), and Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk).
The peloton kept the group on a one-minute gap for much of the day, until riders from the group began to fall back. First was de Vreese, who pulled off with 70km remaining. Next was Schar, who fell back with 60 miles to go.
Planet was the final breakaway rider left, and he was swept up inside 30km to go.
Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team took turns at the front with Deceuninck-Quick Step, which looked to set up its fast man Fabio Jakobsen. But confusion in the final kilometers saw Sagan surge into a key position in the push to the final.
Sagan said he does not expect to hold the yellow race leader’s during Monday’s climbing stage to South Lake Tahoe, however he’s hopeful that his teammates Felix Grosschartner or Max Schachmann can take the lead.
“It’s important to have the yellow jersey with maybe Felix or Schachmann, but if its not necessary tomorrow then we will see,” Sagan said. “For sure we are not going to hold it with me.”
Birthday present for McCabe
McCabe also surfed wheels in the chaotic finale, and sprung onto the wheel of Sagan inside 200 meters to go. The American was gapped by Sagan’s initial acceleration, but clawed back space in the final kick to the line to finish within a bike length of the three-time world champion.
The result is McCabe’s best ever finish at the Amgen Tour of California, and it came on the day he celebrated his 30th birthday. Prior to the start, race announcers presented McCabe with a birthday cake.
“I came with speed and I came in two wheels back from peter and I’m happy with second,” McCabe said. “It’s a great birthday present to me.”
McCabe is racing for USA Cycling’s men’s national team, which is comprised of young riders from various trade teams. McCabe was chosen for the squad as a veteran to help lead the squad at the race. McCabe said he had strong relationships with all the riders on the team, including Stites, who he trained with in Tucson, Arizona.
“I train with Tyler all the time—he’s a Tucson boy,” McCabe said. “I was riding with him when he was 12 years old.”
The Amgen Tour of California continues on Monday with a 214.5km stage to South Lake Tahoe.
Amgen Tour of California Stage 1 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:14:10
|2
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|,,
|3
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|4
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|,,
|5
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|6
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|7
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|8
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|9
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|10
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|11
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|12
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|13
|BRYON Miguel
|United States
|,,
|14
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|15
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|16
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|17
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|18
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|19
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|20
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|,,
|21
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|22
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|23
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|24
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|25
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|26
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|27
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|,,
|28
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|29
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|30
|ENGER Sondre Holst
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|31
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|,,
|32
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|33
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|34
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|35
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|,,
|36
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|37
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|38
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|39
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|40
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|41
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|,,
|42
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|43
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|44
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|45
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|46
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|47
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|48
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|49
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|50
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|,,
|51
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|,,
|52
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|53
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|54
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|55
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|56
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|57
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|58
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|59
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|60
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|61
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|62
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|63
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|64
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|65
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|66
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|67
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|68
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|69
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|70
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|71
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|72
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|73
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|74
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|75
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|,,
|76
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|77
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|78
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|79
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|80
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|81
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|82
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|83
|ĐURASEK Kristijan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|84
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|85
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|86
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|87
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|88
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|89
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|90
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|91
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|92
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|93
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|94
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|,,
|95
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|96
|CALABRIA Fabio
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|97
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|98
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|99
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|100
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:21
|101
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|,,
|102
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|103
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|104
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|105
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|106
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|107
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|0:26
|108
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|109
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|0:30
|110
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|111
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:33
|112
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|113
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|114
|PHINNEY Taylor
|EF Education First
|,,
|115
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:44
|116
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|117
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45
|118
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|119
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|120
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|121
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|0:54
|122
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:56
|123
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|124
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:59
|125
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|126
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:02
|127
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|128
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|2:07
|129
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:29
|130
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|4:20
|131
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|132
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|5:31
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:14:00
|2
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|0:04
|3
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|0:06
|4
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|0:10
|5
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|6
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|7
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|0:11
|8
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|9
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|10
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|11
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|12
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|13
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|14
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|15
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|16
|BRYON Miguel
|United States
|,,
|17
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|18
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|19
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|20
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|21
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|22
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|23
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|,,
|24
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|25
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|26
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|27
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|28
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|29
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team INEOS
|,,
|30
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|31
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|32
|ENGER Sondre Holst
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|33
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|34
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|35
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|36
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|,,
|37
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|38
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|39
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|40
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|41
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|42
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|,,
|43
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|44
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|45
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|46
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|47
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|48
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|49
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|50
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|51
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|,,
|52
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|,,
|53
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|54
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|55
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|56
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|57
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|58
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|59
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|60
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|61
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|62
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|63
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|64
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|65
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|66
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|67
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|68
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|69
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|70
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|71
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|72
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|73
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|74
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|75
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|,,
|76
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|77
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|78
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:23
|79
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:25
|80
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|81
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|82
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|83
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|84
|ĐURASEK Kristijan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|85
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|86
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|87
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|88
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|89
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|90
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|91
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|92
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|93
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|94
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|95
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|,,
|96
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|97
|CALABRIA Fabio
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|98
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|99
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|100
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:31
|101
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|,,
|102
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|103
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|104
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|105
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|106
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|107
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|0:36
|108
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|109
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|0:40
|110
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|111
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:43
|112
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|113
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|114
|PHINNEY Taylor
|EF Education First
|,,
|115
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:54
|116
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|117
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:55
|118
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|119
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01
|120
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|121
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|1:04
|122
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06
|123
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|124
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09
|125
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|126
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:09
|127
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:12
|128
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|2:17
|129
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39
|130
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|4:30
|131
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|132
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|5:39
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|2
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|12
|3
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|4
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|7
|5
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|6
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|5
|7
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|8
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|3
|9
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|10
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|11
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|12
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|13
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|14
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|15
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|16
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|STITES Tyler
|United States
|3:14:11
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:03
|3
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|5
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|,,
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|8
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|,,
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|10
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:14
|11
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:20
|12
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:43
|13
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|14
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:01
|15
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|4:19
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team INEOS
|9:42:34
|2
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|3
|United States
|,,
|4
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|5
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:08
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|7
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|9
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|11
|EF Education First
|,,
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|13
|CCC Team
|,,
|14
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:15
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|19
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:36
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.