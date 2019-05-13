SACRAMENTO, California (VN) — It’s now 17 stage wins and counting for Peter Sagan.

Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) surfed the wheels of Team Ineos and Deceuninck-Quick Step during the chaotic finale of Sunday’s opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California, before unleashing a winning sprint with 150 meters to go. Sagan crossed the line in the shadow of the California State Capitol building just ahead of American Travis McCabe (USA Cycling) to take his 17th career stage victory at the California race.

It was Sagan’s first victory in California since 2017.

“Last year I didn’t win, but I’m very happy that I could catch another one,” Sagan said. “It’s going to be nice to hold some record here at the Tour of California.”

Sagan’s win came after a straightforward 143-kilometer stage that sent riders spinning from downtown Sacramento into the rural farm communities east of town. The race saw four riders form an early escape: Michael Schar (CCC Team), Tyler Stites (USA Cycling), Laurens de Vreese (Astana), and Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk).

The peloton kept the group on a one-minute gap for much of the day, until riders from the group began to fall back. First was de Vreese, who pulled off with 70km remaining. Next was Schar, who fell back with 60 miles to go.

Planet was the final breakaway rider left, and he was swept up inside 30km to go.

Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team took turns at the front with Deceuninck-Quick Step, which looked to set up its fast man Fabio Jakobsen. But confusion in the final kilometers saw Sagan surge into a key position in the push to the final.

Sagan said he does not expect to hold the yellow race leader’s during Monday’s climbing stage to South Lake Tahoe, however he’s hopeful that his teammates Felix Grosschartner or Max Schachmann can take the lead.

“It’s important to have the yellow jersey with maybe Felix or Schachmann, but if its not necessary tomorrow then we will see,” Sagan said. “For sure we are not going to hold it with me.”

Birthday present for McCabe

McCabe also surfed wheels in the chaotic finale, and sprung onto the wheel of Sagan inside 200 meters to go. The American was gapped by Sagan’s initial acceleration, but clawed back space in the final kick to the line to finish within a bike length of the three-time world champion.

The result is McCabe’s best ever finish at the Amgen Tour of California, and it came on the day he celebrated his 30th birthday. Prior to the start, race announcers presented McCabe with a birthday cake.

“I came with speed and I came in two wheels back from peter and I’m happy with second,” McCabe said. “It’s a great birthday present to me.”

McCabe is racing for USA Cycling’s men’s national team, which is comprised of young riders from various trade teams. McCabe was chosen for the squad as a veteran to help lead the squad at the race. McCabe said he had strong relationships with all the riders on the team, including Stites, who he trained with in Tucson, Arizona.

“I train with Tyler all the time—he’s a Tucson boy,” McCabe said. “I was riding with him when he was 12 years old.”

The Amgen Tour of California continues on Monday with a 214.5km stage to South Lake Tahoe.

Amgen Tour of California Stage 1 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:14:10
2MCCABE TravisUnited States,,
3WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb,,
4HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS,,
5MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
6DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
7DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo0:04
8BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida,,
9BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
10PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
11PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
12VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
13BRYON MiguelUnited States,,
14JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
15BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
16SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
17SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
18POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
19DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
20HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States,,
21OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
22MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling,,
23BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
24BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
25POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
26MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
27DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS,,
28MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
29CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
30ENGER Sondre Holst Israel Cycling Academy,,
31STITES TylerUnited States,,
32VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
33ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
34HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
35VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team,,
36CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
37HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
38BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling,,
39BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
40REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
41ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS,,
42RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
43JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
44ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
45PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
46GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
47ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
48MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
49HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
50SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States,,
51HOEHN AlexUnited States,,
52HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
53BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
54MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
55DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
56LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
57CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
58SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
59ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
60URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
61BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
62CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
63MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling,,
64GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
65HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
66KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
67GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
68SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
69BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
70DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
71DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
72CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
73STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
74ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
75MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
76KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
77PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
78EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:15
79HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk,,
80ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
81DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
82HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
83ĐURASEK KristijanUAE-Team Emirates,,
84MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
85LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk,,
86ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
87FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
88BARTA WillCCC Team,,
89GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
90GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
91BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy,,
92LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
93FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
94BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States,,
95FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
96CALABRIA FabioTeam Novo Nordisk,,
97ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
98GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
99BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk,,
100ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling0:21
101BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
102RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
103BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon,,
104ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
105SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
106HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
107THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data0:26
108ELLSAY NigelRally UHC Cycling,,
109CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data0:30
110PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
111ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:33
112CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
113OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
114PHINNEY TaylorEF Education First,,
115DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon0:44
116GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon,,
117HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:45
118LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
119SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe0:51
120FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates,,
121SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida0:54
122FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:56
123NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
124ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:59
125SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
126BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon2:02
127PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo,,
128EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data2:07
129GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe3:29
130STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb4:20
131CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
132PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk5:31
RankNameTeamTime
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:14:00
2MCCABE TravisUnited States0:04
3WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb0:06
4HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS0:10
5MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
6DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
7STITES TylerUnited States0:11
8BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
9DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
10DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo0:14
11BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida,,
12BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
13PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
14PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
15VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
16BRYON MiguelUnited States,,
17JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
18BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
19SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
20SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
21POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
22DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
23HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States,,
24OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
25MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling,,
26BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
27POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
28MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
29DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam INEOS,,
30MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
31CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
32ENGER Sondre Holst Israel Cycling Academy,,
33VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
34ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
35HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
36VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team,,
37CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
38HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
39BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling,,
40BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
41REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
42ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS,,
43RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
44JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
45ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
46PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
47GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
48ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
49MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
50HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
51SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States,,
52HOEHN AlexUnited States,,
53HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
54BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
55MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
56DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
57LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
58CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
59SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
60ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
61URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
62BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
63CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
64MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling,,
65GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
66HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
67KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
68GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
69SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
70BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
71DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
72CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
73STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
74ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
75MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
76KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
77PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
78GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:23
79EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:25
80HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk,,
81ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
82DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
83HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
84ĐURASEK KristijanUAE-Team Emirates,,
85MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
86LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk,,
87ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
88FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
89BARTA WillCCC Team,,
90GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
91GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
92BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy,,
93LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
94FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
95BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States,,
96FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
97CALABRIA FabioTeam Novo Nordisk,,
98ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
99BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk,,
100ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling0:31
101BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
102RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
103BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon,,
104ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
105SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
106HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
107THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data0:36
108ELLSAY NigelRally UHC Cycling,,
109CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data0:40
110PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
111ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:43
112CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
113OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
114PHINNEY TaylorEF Education First,,
115DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon0:54
116GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon,,
117HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:55
118LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
119SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe1:01
120FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates,,
121SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida1:04
122FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06
123NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
124ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09
125SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
126PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:09
127BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon2:12
128EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data2:17
129GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe3:39
130STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb4:30
131CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
132PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk5:39
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15
2MCCABE TravisUnited States12
3WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb9
4HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS7
5MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6
6DOULL OwainTeam INEOS5
7DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo4
8STITES TylerUnited States3
9PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3
10BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida3
11BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe2
12GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
13PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk2
14BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1
15DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
16PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1
RankNameTeamTime
1STITES TylerUnited States3:14:11
2PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates0:03
3SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
5HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States,,
6MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
7ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
8HOEHN AlexUnited States,,
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
10ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon0:14
11BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon0:20
12DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon0:43
13GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon,,
14BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon2:01
15STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb4:19
RankNameTime
1Team INEOS9:42:34
2BORA - hansgrohe0:04
3United States,,
4Deceuninck - Quick Step,,
5UAE-Team Emirates0:08
6Team Jumbo-Visma,,
7Rally UHC Cycling,,
8Trek - Segafredo,,
9Team Katusha - Alpecin,,
10Cofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
11EF Education First,,
12Astana Pro Team,,
13CCC Team,,
14Bahrain Merida,,
15Team Dimension Data,,
16Team Sunweb0:15
17Team Novo Nordisk0:19
18Israel Cycling Academy,,
19Hagens Berman Axeon0:36

