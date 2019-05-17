VENTURA, California (VN) — The last time Iván García Cortina won a bicycle race, he had no brakes.

García Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) out sprinted Max Richeze (Deceuninck-Quick Step) Thursday to win the fifth stage of the Amgen Tour of California. The victory marked the first official pro road victory for the 23-year-old Spaniard.

García Cortina’s most recent bicycle win came in 2017 at the Milano round of the Red Hook Criterium, the global series of fixed-gear criteriums that recently went on hiatus. García Cortina won that race aboard a fixed-gear track bicycle. No brakes, no problem.

“For sure, this win is much better, but the Red Hook win was more cool,” García Cortina told VeloNews. “Because after [Red Hook] I got to party and celebrate, and tomorrow we have another hard stage.”

Thursday’s victory came after two year of close calls for García Cortina, who is a classics rider who can also sprint. He was second in a stage of Paris-Nice this year, and second at a day of Ruta del Sol, and third in a sprint at the 2018 Vuelta a España. García Cortina said he often starts his sprint too early, only to be pipped at the line.

“I get so nervous and I want to sprint and I lose so many races because of that,” he said. “I was concentrating today to start my sprint as late as possible. I saw Richeze go with 200 meters to go and I think this is my opportunity, and I get on his wheel and at 100 meters I go full gas.”

García Cortina rode this year’s heavy classics and bolted into the late breakaway alongside Peter Sagan and Sep Vanmarcke that eventually rode into the finale. A flat tire with 50km to go stopped García Cortina at the race, but the effort showed that he has promise in the cobblestone races.

“I think my best is to be a rider like [Juan Antonio] Flecha—he is one of my reference riders,” García Cortina said. “To do the classics and the rest of the season have the big tours is my dream.”

García Cortina’s victory came after a hilly 218km stage along California’s central coast that was the longest of the 2019 edition. The course included five total climbs: twice up Foxen Canyon Road, then San Marcos Pass, and two ascents of Casitas Pass Road. Rohan Dennis, Bahrain-Merida’s leader, said the team decided to work for García Cortina early in the day because the climbs were bound to derail some of the heavy sprinters.

“We thought it was going to be a hard sprint and Ivan showed he could get over the climb on the big stage to Morgan Hill,” Dennis said. “We planned for this to be his day to have a crack.”

Gusting crosswinds battered the peloton for much of the day, and a 12-man breakaway containing Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Brandon McNulty (Rally-UHC), Michael Schar (CCC Team), and Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), among others.

The riders started the day with the coastal wind at their backs, and they flew through the opening 100km of the race far ahead of schedule. The extra speed caused the men’s field to almost catch the 96.5km women’s pro race, which started and finished in Ventura. Organizers sent the women’s field off 10 minutes early to avoid being caught by the men.

The peloton caught the breakaway with 8km remaining, and riders then took turns attacking the group into the gusting crosswinds. Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step) attacked with 5km to go, and was caught and passed by George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) bolted off the front in the final 5km alongside Sergio Higuita (EF Education First). The duo was absorbed in the final kilometeres.

As the peloton rumbled to the finish, riders were shot out the back in strong headwind. Just 26 riders finished in the front group.

Overnight leader Tejay van Garderen retained his lead in the overall. Van Garderen said he is prepared for the final battle for the GC on Friday’s stage to Mt. Baldy Road.

“[Mt. Baldy] comes of the back of two other major climbs and it’s 100 kilometers less than we did today,” Van Garderen said. “I expect a really intense day from start to finish. A lot of guys will want to be in the breakaway, but once you get to the bottom of Baldy,  it’s like one climb left in the race and you just have to empty the tank from bottom to the top.”

Amgen Tour of California Stage 5 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida4:56:11
2RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
3HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
4NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
5ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
7BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
8BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
10HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
11JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
12MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling,,
13GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
14BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
15GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
16VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
17MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
18CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
19ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
20HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
21ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
22CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
23URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
24PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
25BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
26DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
27BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling0:24
28PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk,,
29DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
30BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon0:28
31HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS,,
32PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
33MCCABE TravisUnited States,,
34DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
35OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
36ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
37CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
38KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
39ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
40ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
41PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
42STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
43ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
44CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
45LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
46MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
47MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling,,
48DOULL OwainTeam INEOS0:34
49ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS0:36
50ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon1:27
51GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
52FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
53MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
54BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk1:53
55ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
56HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk,,
57EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
58BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy,,
59SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team2:52
60HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
61BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
62PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
63THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data,,
64RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
65DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
66CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
67FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
68VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team,,
69KING BenTeam Dimension Data3:14
70SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
71DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
72BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
73MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
74MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step4:15
75JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
76FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
77LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk,,
78HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States,,
79PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
80SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
81GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe,,
82SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
83SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe,,
84DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
85FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
86LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
87LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma4:58
88WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb,,
89ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
90SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo5:11
91POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
92BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS5:41
93BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
94SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida,,
95BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida6:16
96HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
97CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
98SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy6:18
99SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States,,
100GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
101FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates7:01
102MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling8:04
103PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo8:30
104STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
105HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
106HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
107OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe10:36
108CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
109GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
110BRYON MiguelUnited States,,
111ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling,,
112EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data,,
113DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon15:18
114HOEHN AlexUnited States,,
115BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
116BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States,,
117REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
118BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon,,
119GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon,,
120HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
121VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma24:09
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First 26:13:01
2ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:04
3MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS0:06
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:16
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:22
6HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:28
7GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team0:33
8BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:34
9GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:35
10URÁN RigobertoEF Education First0:36
11HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:37
12CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
13PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
14DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida0:42
15ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin0:44
16BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:46
17CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team0:54
18BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling0:57
19MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling,,
20MORTON LachlanEF Education First1:04
21PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida1:12
22LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:23
23MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling1:25
24ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:27
25MCCABE TravisUnited States1:29
26ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team1:36
27ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy1:56
28MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates2:18
29BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy3:19
30STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo3:23
31SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team4:55
32MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:16
33KING BenTeam Dimension Data5:26
34LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates6:50
35POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma8:21
36ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon8:41
37KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
38BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team8:54
39CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First9:38
40CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step10:17
41EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
42HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team11:15
43PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk14:02
44SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States14:42
45FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team14:53
46VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team16:00
47ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS16:14
48GESCHKE SimonCCC Team16:17
49MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling,,
50PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates18:14
51ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon18:38
52NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb18:44
53LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk22:18
54SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy22:39
55SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe22:54
56ROWE LukeTeam INEOS23:49
57HOEHN AlexUnited States23:52
58BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:56
59CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
60GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin24:43
61OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates25:28
62FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb25:34
63HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk25:54
64HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin26:22
65ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step26:25
66HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling26:59
67DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step27:21
68OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe28:57
69DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma30:37
70FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin30:58
71JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data33:35
72RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step33:51
73HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS33:59
74DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo34:03
75DOULL OwainTeam INEOS34:05
76BERNAS PawełCCC Team34:22
77SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo35:29
78BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon36:22
79BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data36:27
80BOL CeesTeam Sunweb36:49
81PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb36:53
82SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe37:32
83JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step37:40
84MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step37:46
85PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk37:50
86HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma38:01
87BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS39:16
88LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma39:32
89ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling39:37
90BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida39:51
91HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida40:08
92GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida41:58
93BRYON MiguelUnited States44:11
94BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk44:12
95DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team44:14
96ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin44:30
97SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team45:00
98RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon45:17
99THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data45:22
100CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb45:29
101STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb46:21
102DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin46:23
103SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy46:40
104WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb46:58
105FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits47:15
106REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo48:53
107HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
108BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States49:04
109HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States49:05
110GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe49:48
111DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon49:54
112FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates49:56
113SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida51:42
114PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo52:31
115GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy56:20
116BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe57:26
117BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon57:41
118CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data1:03:00
119EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data1:04:37
120GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon1:04:38
121VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:06:17
RankNameTeamPoints
1ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step32
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe24
3CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step21
4PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates19
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education First17
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe16
7JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step15
8GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida15
9RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step14
10KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
11VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First12
12MCCABE TravisUnited States12
13POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates10
14BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
15HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS10
16MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS9
17BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team9
18GESCHKE SimonCCC Team9
19WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb9
20NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb7
21BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida7
22HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk6
23HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States6
24JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data6
25MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6
26PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5
27GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team5
28DOULL OwainTeam INEOS5
29BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma4
30BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling4
31HOEHN AlexUnited States4
32HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin4
33DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo4
34BERNAS PawełCCC Team4
35URÁN RigobertoEF Education First3
36GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
37DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida2
38PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk2
39ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2
40BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe2
41BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon2
42VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
43MORTON LachlanEF Education First1
44HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1
45DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
46GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team51
2HOEHN AlexUnited States35
3CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step30
4HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States13
5MORTON LachlanEF Education First13
6CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First10
7VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First8
8PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates8
9HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk8
10ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step7
11HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling7
12HIGUITA SergioEF Education First7
13BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy7
14MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling6
15SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo6
16CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy5
17STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5
18GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon5
19BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
20POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma4
21SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
22BERNAS PawełCCC Team2
23MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1
24SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1
25DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
26GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy1
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 26:13:17
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:12
3ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon8:25
4MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling16:01
5PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates17:58
6ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon18:22
7HOEHN AlexUnited States23:36
8BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon36:06
9SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team44:44
10STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb46:05
11HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States48:49
12DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon49:38
13BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon57:25
14GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon1:04:22
RankNameTime
1EF Education First 78:40:23
2Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:40
3Astana Pro Team1:48
4Rally UHC Cycling1:59
5UAE-Team Emirates3:18
6Israel Cycling Academy4:11
7Team Katusha Alpecin9:00
8Trek - Segafredo11:21
9CCC Team15:49
10Team INEOS15:59
11Deceuninck - Quick Step17:00
12Team Jumbo-Visma20:56
13BORA - hansgrohe21:42
14Team Novo Nordisk26:15
15United States27:36
16Bahrain Merida34:11
17Team Dimension Data40:55
18Hagens Berman Axeon1:00:40
19Team Sunweb1:18:29

