Defending champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) took a step toward winning his second consecutive title at Switzerland’s Tour de Romandie, winning Wednesday’s opening road stage from a reduced group.

Roglic, who missed winning Tuesday’s prologue by less than one second to Bram Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), crossed the finish line in La Chaux-de-Fonds ahead of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates). With his victory, Roglic took a 10-second bonus at the line. He now leads Costa in the overall by 10 seconds.

The sprint finish came after a 168.4km stage that included five categorized climbs, including the Category 2 ascent of the Col de la Tourne. The sprinters were shed early in the stage after a breakaway of 13 riders rode clear just ahead of the opening climb. Among the breakaway riders were American Chad Haga (Team Sunweb), South African rider Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), and Diego Rosa (Team Ineos).

The waning kilometers saw a flurry of attacks, first by Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was eventually joined by reigning Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos), Canadian rider Michael Woods (EF Education First), and Gaudu.

Into the final, the peloton saw attacks by Gaudu, Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), and Thomas. The diminished group swarmed Thomas and Carlos Betancur (Movistar) just before the line, and Roglic sprinted to the front for the win.

The victory puts Roglic in the perfect position to challenge for the victory. Romandie holds a special significance for the Slovenian; his victory in 2017 marked his first overall win at a WorldTour stage race.