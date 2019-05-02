Breakaway specialist Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) upset the sprint teams to win Thursday’s second stage of the Tour de Romandie after attacking solo with 19km to go.

Soaked by the daylong rainstorms, Kung crossed the finish line in Morges with a minute buffer to the surging peloton, which was led across the line by Irish sprinter Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe). Overnight leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the bunch to maintain his lead in the overall.

The second stage again saw rainstorms soak the peloton, which departed Le Locle on the hilly 174.4km stage. Prior to the race, Kung saw the day as a potential for a breakaway victory.

“I looked at the profiles of the stages, I thought this second [stage] was good for me and that if I was one minute ahead [with] 20 kilometers it could do it,” Kung said at the finish.

Kung attacked just five kilometers into the stage and eventually rode into an early breakaway containing six riders, among them American Nate Brown (EF Education First). The six built a fast lead, and held a 1:20 advantage on the peloton just 10km into the race. After 22km of racing, the gap neared four minutes, where it hovered for most of the day.

The day’s course was hilly, and contained a category 2 climb and a category 3 climb that came with just 30km to go. The peloton began to eat into the group’s advantage over the final climb.

“With 50km remaining I wasn’t sure we would have a chance, but we continued to ride,” Kung told television reporters at the finish line.

Brown and two other riders were dropped inside the final 25km as the pace ramped up. Kung, who owns two other stage wins at Romandie, then attacked solo with 19km to go.

A former Swiss time trial national champion, Kung bent down in the time trial position and powered his way to the finish line. Despite chasing efforts by Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida, Kung kept his advantage to the line.

Tour de Romandie Stage 2 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ4:10:59
2BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:59
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
4CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
5VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
6BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
7ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
8KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
9NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
10PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
11KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn Team Sunweb,,
12KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team,,
13BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team,,
14ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
15MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
16BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
17THALMANN RolandSwiss Cycling Team,,
18HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
19PRADES EduardMovistar Team,,
20GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
21SWIFT BenTeam INEOS,,
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
23KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
24FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
25GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
26COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
27KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
28RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
29FLUCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling Team,,
30PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling Team,,
31KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
32SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
33MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
34ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
35ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
36SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team,,
37DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
38EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
39HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal,,
40WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
41KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
42MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
43CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
44EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
45CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
46BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
47THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
48DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale,,
49ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
50FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
51CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
52FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
53CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
54PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
55BARTA WillCCC Team,,
56AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
57DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
58ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
59DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
60ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS,,
61ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
62KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
63MÜLLER PatrickSwiss Cycling Team,,
64OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
65PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
66FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
67WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
68GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
69REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
70ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS,,
71STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
72MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
73SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team,,
74STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
75CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team,,
76VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
77MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
78BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
79SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott,,
80PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
81MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott,,
82IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team,,
83HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
84ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
85STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
86CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
87DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
88DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
89BADILATTI MatteoSwiss Cycling Team,,
90ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
91TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
92HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
93KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS,,
94GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
95VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
96GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
97ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe,,
98BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale,,
99THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ,,
100MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates,,
101VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ2:19
102BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
103VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS3:29
104GANNA FilippoTeam INEOS,,
105VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
106ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team,,
107PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida3:31
108WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida5:58
109VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team6:24
110HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
111STALNOV NikitaAstana Pro Team,,
112EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step6:42
113PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe,,
114BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
115THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data,,
116SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
117CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step7:00
118BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
119VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
120POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
121VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
122BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe7:42
123IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
124MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo,,
125CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
126MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo,,
127WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida,,
128IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal11:50
129RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates14:25
130BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
131MARTINELLI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma8:32:13
2COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:10
3GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ0:12
4THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS0:13
5BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team0:14
6GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:15
7KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:17
8KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
9HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
10ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team0:19
11BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:22
12FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
13SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team0:23
14ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:24
15WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
16ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:26
17MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
18HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal0:28
19REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
20BEVIN PatrickCCC Team1:04
21KANGERT TanelEF Education First1:07
22AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:10
23MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First1:12
24ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:14
25ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
26CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team1:17
27CARTHY HughEF Education First1:20
28BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
29KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team1:27
30BADILATTI MatteoSwiss Cycling Team1:33
31BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:50
32PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:53
33DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:27
34CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team2:41
35STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb2:42
36EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:44
37MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data2:48
38VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS3:40
39KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ3:42
40COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida4:13
41ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb4:52
42ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott4:54
43MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4:55
44PRADES EduardMovistar Team5:00
45SWIFT BenTeam INEOS5:01
46WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
47HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma5:02
48THALMANN RolandSwiss Cycling Team,,
49DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
50PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates5:04
51DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale5:05
52MÜLLER PatrickSwiss Cycling Team,,
53CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
54GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott5:06
55PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling Team,,
56RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates5:07
57DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First5:08
58PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida5:09
59FLUCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling Team5:11
60FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ5:15
61GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team5:17
62CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
63ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS5:19
64HIRT JanAstana Pro Team6:09
65VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ6:18
66VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team6:44
67GANNA FilippoTeam INEOS7:23
68TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida8:41
69MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott8:49
70DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale8:50
71ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS8:52
72GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale8:55
73STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb8:56
74OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
75PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team8:59
76KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin9:12
77BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team11:25
78KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS11:28
79ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team11:32
80MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma13:03
81IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team13:24
82THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ13:25
83HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb13:27
84VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team13:29
85DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team13:31
86BARTA WillCCC Team13:33
87KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb13:35
88MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates,,
89SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott13:36
90STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
91KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin13:40
92SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team13:41
93EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team13:44
94CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal14:22
95STALNOV NikitaAstana Pro Team14:34
96POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma14:51
97BROWN NathanEF Education First14:55
98EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step15:09
99VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal16:09
100PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida16:15
101PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe19:15
102BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ19:19
103BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates19:21
104VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma19:31
105CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step19:38
106VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma19:41
107BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe20:07
108IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo20:19
109VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step23:47
110CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates23:48
111SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
112NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
113BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe23:49
114KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn Team Sunweb,,
115BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale23:55
116FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team24:00
117VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data24:06
118ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal24:09
119FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
120ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe24:14
121WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida28:57
122THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data29:47
123SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step29:54
124MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo30:32
125CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo30:36
126MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo30:44
127WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida30:52
128IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal34:56
129MARTINELLI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step37:17
130BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe37:25
131RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates37:34
RankNameTeamPoints
1KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ88
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma75
3COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates37
4TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida30
5GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ30
6BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe30
7COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida25
8BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe24
9BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates22
10BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe21
11BEVIN PatrickCCC Team20
12MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma19
13BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team18
14CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates18
15WOODS MichaelEF Education First18
16THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS17
17HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott16
18VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step16
19BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team16
20IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team15
21HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal14
22GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe12
23SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team12
24ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott12
25HIRT JanAstana Pro Team10
26KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin10
27SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team10
28MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team9
29NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data8
30PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team7
31BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale6
32KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn Team Sunweb6
33CARTHY HughEF Education First6
34OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team6
35ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team5
36KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team5
37ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin5
38KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4
39THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ3
40ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb2
RankNameTeamPoints
1PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling Team30
2ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS22
3SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team16
4KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ11
5ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team8
6CARTHY HughEF Education First8
7GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale8
8BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale7
9THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS6
10CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step4
11WOODS MichaelEF Education First4
12BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
13IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team3
14BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2
15HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb2
16MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates2
17COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1
RankNameTeamTime
1GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ8:32:25
2KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:06
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First1:00
4CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team2:29
5STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb2:30
6EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:32
7MÜLLER PatrickSwiss Cycling Team4:53
8GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team5:05
9VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ6:06
10GANNA FilippoTeam INEOS7:11
11STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb8:44
12THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ13:13
13BARTA WillCCC Team13:21
14KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb13:23
15SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott13:24
16STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
17POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma14:39
18EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step14:57
19VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal15:57
20VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma19:29
21WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida28:45
22MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo30:32
23IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal34:44
24RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates37:22
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 25:37:32
2EF Education First1:50
3Astana Pro Team2:13
4CCC Team2:33
5Groupama - FDJ3:32
6Team Jumbo-Visma4:24
7Trek - Segafredo4:39
8Team INEOS5:23
9AG2R La Mondiale6:14
10Team Katusha - Alpecin8:38
11UAE-Team Emirates9:03
12Mitchelton-Scott9:13
13Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team9:20
14Swiss Cycling Team10:33
15BORA - hansgrohe13:08
16Team Sunweb15:17
17Lotto Soudal15:41
18Bahrain Merida17:10
19Deceuninck - Quick Step22:13
20Team Dimension Data30:40

