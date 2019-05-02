Tour de Romandie: Kung outfoxes sprinters to win stage 2
Stefan Kung saw stage 2 as a potential day for a breakaway victory, due to the day's hilly profile
Breakaway specialist Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) upset the sprint teams to win Thursday’s second stage of the Tour de Romandie after attacking solo with 19km to go.
Soaked by the daylong rainstorms, Kung crossed the finish line in Morges with a minute buffer to the surging peloton, which was led across the line by Irish sprinter Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe). Overnight leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the bunch to maintain his lead in the overall.
The second stage again saw rainstorms soak the peloton, which departed Le Locle on the hilly 174.4km stage. Prior to the race, Kung saw the day as a potential for a breakaway victory.
“I looked at the profiles of the stages, I thought this second [stage] was good for me and that if I was one minute ahead [with] 20 kilometers it could do it,” Kung said at the finish.
Kung attacked just five kilometers into the stage and eventually rode into an early breakaway containing six riders, among them American Nate Brown (EF Education First). The six built a fast lead, and held a 1:20 advantage on the peloton just 10km into the race. After 22km of racing, the gap neared four minutes, where it hovered for most of the day.
The day’s course was hilly, and contained a category 2 climb and a category 3 climb that came with just 30km to go. The peloton began to eat into the group’s advantage over the final climb.
“With 50km remaining I wasn’t sure we would have a chance, but we continued to ride,” Kung told television reporters at the finish line.
Brown and two other riders were dropped inside the final 25km as the pace ramped up. Kung, who owns two other stage wins at Romandie, then attacked solo with 19km to go.
A former Swiss time trial national champion, Kung bent down in the time trial position and powered his way to the finish line. Despite chasing efforts by Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida, Kung kept his advantage to the line.
Tour de Romandie Stage 2 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:10:59
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:59
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|4
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|5
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|6
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|7
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|8
|KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|9
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|10
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|11
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|12
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|13
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|14
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|,,
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|16
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|17
|THALMANN Roland
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|18
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|19
|PRADES Eduard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|20
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|21
|SWIFT Ben
|Team INEOS
|,,
|22
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|23
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|24
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|25
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|26
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|27
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|28
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|29
|FLUCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|30
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|31
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|32
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|33
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|34
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|35
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|36
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|37
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|38
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|39
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|40
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|41
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|42
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|43
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|44
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|45
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|46
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|47
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|48
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|49
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|50
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|51
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|52
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|53
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|54
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|55
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|56
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|57
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|58
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|59
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|60
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|,,
|61
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|62
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|63
|MÜLLER Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|64
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|65
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|66
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|67
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|68
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|69
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|70
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team INEOS
|,,
|71
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|72
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|73
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|74
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|75
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Movistar Team
|,,
|76
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|77
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|78
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|79
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|80
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|81
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|82
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|83
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|84
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|85
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|86
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|87
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|88
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|89
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|90
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|91
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|92
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|93
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|,,
|94
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|95
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|96
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|97
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|98
|BAGDONAS Gediminas
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|99
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|100
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|101
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:19
|102
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|103
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|3:29
|104
|GANNA Filippo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|105
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|106
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|,,
|107
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|3:31
|108
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|5:58
|109
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|6:24
|110
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|111
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|112
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:42
|113
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|114
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|115
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|116
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|117
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:00
|118
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|119
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|120
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|121
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|122
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:42
|123
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|124
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|125
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|126
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|127
|WANG Meiyin
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|128
|IVERSEN Rasmus
|Lotto Soudal
|11:50
|129
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:25
|130
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|131
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:32:13
|2
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:12
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|0:13
|5
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|6
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:15
|7
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17
|8
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|9
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|10
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|0:19
|11
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|12
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|13
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|0:23
|14
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:24
|15
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|16
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:26
|17
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|18
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28
|19
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|20
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|1:04
|21
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1:07
|22
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|23
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|1:12
|24
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:14
|25
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|26
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:17
|27
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|1:20
|28
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|29
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|1:27
|30
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Swiss Cycling Team
|1:33
|31
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:50
|32
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53
|33
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:27
|34
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Movistar Team
|2:41
|35
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2:42
|36
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:44
|37
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|2:48
|38
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|3:40
|39
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:42
|40
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|4:13
|41
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|4:52
|42
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:54
|43
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4:55
|44
|PRADES Eduard
|Movistar Team
|5:00
|45
|SWIFT Ben
|Team INEOS
|5:01
|46
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|47
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:02
|48
|THALMANN Roland
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|49
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|50
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:04
|51
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:05
|52
|MÜLLER Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|53
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|54
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:06
|55
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|56
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:07
|57
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|5:08
|58
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|5:09
|59
|FLUCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling Team
|5:11
|60
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:15
|61
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|5:17
|62
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|63
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team INEOS
|5:19
|64
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|6:09
|65
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:18
|66
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|6:44
|67
|GANNA Filippo
|Team INEOS
|7:23
|68
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|8:41
|69
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:49
|70
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:50
|71
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|8:52
|72
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:55
|73
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|8:56
|74
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|75
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|8:59
|76
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|9:12
|77
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|11:25
|78
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|11:28
|79
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|11:32
|80
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:03
|81
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling Team
|13:24
|82
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:25
|83
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|13:27
|84
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|13:29
|85
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|13:31
|86
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|13:33
|87
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|13:35
|88
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|89
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:36
|90
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|91
|KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|13:40
|92
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|13:41
|93
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|13:44
|94
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|14:22
|95
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana Pro Team
|14:34
|96
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:51
|97
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|14:55
|98
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:09
|99
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|16:09
|100
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|16:15
|101
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:15
|102
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:19
|103
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:21
|104
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:31
|105
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:38
|106
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:41
|107
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:07
|108
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:19
|109
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:47
|110
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:48
|111
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|112
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|113
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:49
|114
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|115
|BAGDONAS Gediminas
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:55
|116
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|24:00
|117
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|24:06
|118
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|24:09
|119
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|120
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:14
|121
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|28:57
|122
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|29:47
|123
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:54
|124
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:32
|125
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:36
|126
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:44
|127
|WANG Meiyin
|Bahrain Merida
|30:52
|128
|IVERSEN Rasmus
|Lotto Soudal
|34:56
|129
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:17
|130
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37:25
|131
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:34
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|88
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|75
|3
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37
|4
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|30
|5
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|30
|6
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30
|7
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|25
|8
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|9
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22
|10
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|11
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|20
|12
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|13
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18
|14
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|15
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|18
|16
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|17
|17
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|18
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|19
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16
|20
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling Team
|15
|21
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|22
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|23
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|12
|24
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|25
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|26
|KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|10
|27
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|10
|28
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|9
|29
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|8
|30
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|7
|31
|BAGDONAS Gediminas
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|32
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team Sunweb
|6
|33
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|6
|34
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|6
|35
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|5
|36
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|37
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|5
|38
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|39
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|40
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|2
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling Team
|30
|2
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|22
|3
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|16
|4
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|5
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|8
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8
|7
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|BAGDONAS Gediminas
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|9
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|6
|10
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|11
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|4
|12
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|13
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling Team
|3
|14
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|15
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|2
|16
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|17
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:32:25
|2
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:06
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|1:00
|4
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Movistar Team
|2:29
|5
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2:30
|6
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:32
|7
|MÜLLER Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|4:53
|8
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|5:05
|9
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:06
|10
|GANNA Filippo
|Team INEOS
|7:11
|11
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|8:44
|12
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:13
|13
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|13:21
|14
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|13:23
|15
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:24
|16
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|17
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:39
|18
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:57
|19
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|15:57
|20
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:29
|21
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|28:45
|22
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:32
|23
|IVERSEN Rasmus
|Lotto Soudal
|34:44
|24
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:22
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|25:37:32
|2
|EF Education First
|1:50
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|2:13
|4
|CCC Team
|2:33
|5
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:32
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:24
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:39
|8
|Team INEOS
|5:23
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:14
|10
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8:38
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:03
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:13
|13
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|9:20
|14
|Swiss Cycling Team
|10:33
|15
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:08
|16
|Team Sunweb
|15:17
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|15:41
|18
|Bahrain Merida
|17:10
|19
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:13
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|30:40
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.