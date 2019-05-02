Breakaway specialist Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) upset the sprint teams to win Thursday’s second stage of the Tour de Romandie after attacking solo with 19km to go.

Soaked by the daylong rainstorms, Kung crossed the finish line in Morges with a minute buffer to the surging peloton, which was led across the line by Irish sprinter Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe). Overnight leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the bunch to maintain his lead in the overall.

The second stage again saw rainstorms soak the peloton, which departed Le Locle on the hilly 174.4km stage. Prior to the race, Kung saw the day as a potential for a breakaway victory.

“I looked at the profiles of the stages, I thought this second [stage] was good for me and that if I was one minute ahead [with] 20 kilometers it could do it,” Kung said at the finish.

Kung attacked just five kilometers into the stage and eventually rode into an early breakaway containing six riders, among them American Nate Brown (EF Education First). The six built a fast lead, and held a 1:20 advantage on the peloton just 10km into the race. After 22km of racing, the gap neared four minutes, where it hovered for most of the day.

The day’s course was hilly, and contained a category 2 climb and a category 3 climb that came with just 30km to go. The peloton began to eat into the group’s advantage over the final climb.

“With 50km remaining I wasn’t sure we would have a chance, but we continued to ride,” Kung told television reporters at the finish line.

Brown and two other riders were dropped inside the final 25km as the pace ramped up. Kung, who owns two other stage wins at Romandie, then attacked solo with 19km to go.

A former Swiss time trial national champion, Kung bent down in the time trial position and powered his way to the finish line. Despite chasing efforts by Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida, Kung kept his advantage to the line.