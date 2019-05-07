Shimano banks on the burgeoning gravel scene with its newest drivetrain designed specifically for the rigors of multi-surface riding.

Drivetrains have gotten a lot of attention in 2019, with the launch of SRAM’s eTap AXS ecosystem and Rotor’s 13-speed hydraulic drivetrain. As it all unfolded, Shimano remained fairly quiet…until now.

Today, the big dog in the drivetrain world launches its GRX drivetrain designed for gravel and adventure riding. Tech Editor Dan Cavallari talks to Shimano’s Dave Lawrence and Nick Legan to get at the heart of what makes GRX different, who it’s for, and where drivetrains go from here.

