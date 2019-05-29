If you want to know what gear to use for Dirty Kanza, there’s no one better to ask than the course record holder, Alison Tetrick. She joins tech editor Dan Cavallari to talk about her bike and gear choices for the 2019 Dirty Kanza race, what she can’t do without during the long, lonely miles, and how gravel racing has changed in the face of new technology and WorldTour riders entering the post-pavement game.

And most importantly, Tetrick lends plenty of perspective on what kind of mental toughness you’ll need to make it through the adversity you’re sure to face during the long miles before the post-finishline beer.

