Pogačar takes lead on Baldy as van Garderen falters
Youngster Tadej Pogacar won on Mt. Baldy to take the lead at the Amgen Tour of California
MT. BALDY, California (VN)—WorldTour rookie Tadej Pogačar already races with the strength and poise of a veteran champion.
And he’s just 20 years old.
Pogačar showcased his brain and brawn in the dramatic final kilometers of Friday’s 127km sixth stage of the Amgen Tour of California, which finished atop the Mt. Baldy summit. Pogačar chased a surging Sergio Higuita as George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) lurked several meters behind his wheel.
Over the course of a kilometer and a half, Pogačar accelerated to catch Higuita, and then backed off, forcing the Colombian to pedal harder and distance Bennett. Then, as the two men came into the final left-hand turn, Pogačar accelerated and then slowed down, before carving through the tight turn and sprinting toward the line.
“I knew the finish on paper, and so I put a lot of pressure on Higuita and he started sprinting and drove the pace too fast into the last corner,” Pogačar said. “I went easier and did a better corner.”
Pogačar’s cagy moves netted him the stage win, a 10-second time bonus, and the yellow race leader’s jersey. He nows leads Higuita in the overall standings by 16 seconds, with Saturday’s hilly sprint stage set to finish off the race.
Earlier this year Pogačar won the overall at Portugal’s Volta ao Algarve, a brutal weeklong stage race on twisting roads. A victory in California is an entirely different accomplishment—it would bring Pogačar his first WorldTour stage race win.
“I this feels is different—It is more amazing to win,” Pogačar said. “It is the highest level and I hope tomorrow I can hold onto the jersey, and it would be the biggest win of my career.”
Overnight leader Tejay van Garderen cracked on the steep slopes of the Mt. Baldy climb and hemorrhaged time, crossing the line in 17th position, 1:28 down. Television cameras captured van Garderen cracking with 4km to go, just as young Deceuninck-Quick Step classics rider Kasper Asgreen pulled the group toward breakaway rider Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).
The pace, which had been set by van Garderen’s EF teammates, was simply too much for the American.
“I was suffering at the base of the climb and I was thinking once we caught back Schachmann that it might ease up a bit,” van Garderen said at the finish. “But we had to go really hard, and it was putting me too over the limit. No excuses.”
Van Garderen dropped to 9th place overall, 1:22 behind Pogačar while Higuita moved up from sixth to second place. With one stage remaining, EF Education First looks poised to again finish second in the California race, which would mark six runner-up finishes during the 14-year history of the race.
“I think it was a good week, but I lacked a little bit on the final climb and I still have a ways to go and a lot of training left,” van Garderen said. “It’s not a completely disaster, but it’s a bit of a disappointment.”
Pogačar’s victory marks the next step in an already impressive young career. In 2018 he won three stages at the Tour de l’Avenir, the marquee race for riders under 23. Pogacar said the victory is just part of his long-term goals in pro cycling.
“The goal is to win tomorrow and for sure the Tour of Slovenia this year is really important for me,” Pogačar said. “And for the future I hope that I can do also a really good on grand tours.”
The future’s so bright for Tadej Pogačar.
Amgen Tour of California Stage 6 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:48:49
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|3
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|4
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|5
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|0:20
|6
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|7
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:25
|8
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:47
|9
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|10
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|11
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:49
|12
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12
|13
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|1:18
|14
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:26
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|1:28
|16
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|,,
|17
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|18
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|1:35
|19
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:02
|20
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|21
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:08
|22
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:10
|23
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:20
|24
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2:36
|25
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2:55
|26
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:04
|27
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:13
|28
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|3:38
|29
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:56
|30
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|31
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:58
|32
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:16
|33
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|34
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:24
|35
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:52
|36
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:53
|37
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|5:26
|38
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|39
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:00
|40
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:46
|41
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|42
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|43
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|10:03
|44
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|45
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|10:24
|46
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|47
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|10:27
|48
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|10:43
|49
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:47
|50
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|51
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:00
|52
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|11:03
|53
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|54
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|11:49
|55
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:24
|56
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|13:18
|57
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|13:35
|58
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|14:05
|59
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|15:17
|60
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|,,
|61
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|16:02
|62
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|16:44
|63
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:39
|64
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|65
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|21:48
|66
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|67
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:51
|68
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|21:56
|69
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|70
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|22:31
|71
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|26:54
|72
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|73
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|74
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|75
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|76
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|77
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|78
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|79
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|80
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|,,
|81
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|82
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|83
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|84
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|,,
|85
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|86
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|87
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|88
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|89
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|,,
|90
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|91
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|92
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|93
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|94
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|95
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|96
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|97
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|98
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|99
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|100
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|101
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|102
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|103
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|104
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|105
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|,,
|106
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|107
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|108
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|109
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|110
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|111
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|112
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|27:14
|113
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:10
|114
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:53
|115
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|30:51
|116
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|33:00
|117
|BRYON Miguel
|United States
|33:04
|118
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|33:20
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:01:56
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:16
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|4
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|5
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|6
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:03
|7
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18
|8
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|9
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|1:22
|10
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:23
|11
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:28
|12
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:38
|13
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|1:50
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|1:58
|15
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2:17
|16
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:20
|17
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|2:26
|18
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:35
|19
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|2:41
|20
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:42
|21
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:58
|22
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:23
|23
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:44
|24
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4:14
|25
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:41
|26
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6:42
|27
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:05
|28
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|7:25
|29
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:33
|30
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:14
|31
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|10:46
|32
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:11
|33
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:33
|34
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:27
|35
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:30
|36
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:11
|37
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|18:14
|38
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|19:02
|39
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|21:37
|40
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|22:11
|41
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|22:50
|42
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|24:20
|43
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|25:01
|44
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|25:08
|45
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|26:11
|46
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|28:17
|47
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|29:19
|48
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|30:44
|49
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|32:36
|50
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|32:38
|51
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:27
|52
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|34:40
|53
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:09
|54
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|36:43
|55
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:43
|56
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|39:03
|57
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|39:33
|58
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|39:51
|59
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|40:53
|60
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|42:10
|61
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|44:00
|62
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44:39
|63
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|45:01
|64
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:02
|65
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:41
|66
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|46:05
|67
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|46:23
|68
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|47:04
|69
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|47:08
|70
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|49:27
|71
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|50:37
|72
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|52:42
|73
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|52:43
|74
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54:09
|75
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:45
|76
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|1:00:23
|77
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:00:39
|78
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|1:00:47
|79
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:51
|80
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:37
|81
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:20
|82
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:04:34
|83
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:38
|84
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05:41
|85
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|1:06:04
|86
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:06:20
|87
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:06:25
|88
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|1:06:39
|89
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|1:06:56
|90
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|1:07:11
|91
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:07:51
|92
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|1:08:46
|93
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:11:00
|94
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1:11:02
|95
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:11:18
|96
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|1:11:48
|97
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:12:05
|98
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|1:12:10
|99
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:13:11
|100
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:13:28
|101
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:13:46
|102
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:03
|103
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14:04
|104
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15:41
|105
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|106
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|1:15:52
|107
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|1:15:53
|108
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:16:36
|109
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:16:42
|110
|FERRARI Roberto
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16:44
|111
|BRYON Miguel
|United States
|1:17:09
|112
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|1:18:30
|113
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:14
|114
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:29:14
|115
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|1:29:48
|116
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:30:55
|117
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|1:31:45
|118
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:35:23
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|29
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|5
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|6
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19
|7
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|8
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|9
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|15
|10
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|11
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|12
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|13
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|12
|14
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|12
|15
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|16
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|10
|17
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|9
|18
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|9
|19
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|20
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|21
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|22
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|7
|23
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|7
|24
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|25
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|6
|26
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|27
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|6
|28
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|6
|29
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|6
|30
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|31
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|32
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|5
|33
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|35
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|4
|36
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|37
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|4
|38
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|39
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|3
|40
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|3
|41
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|42
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|43
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|44
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|45
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2
|46
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|47
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|48
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|49
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|50
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|1
|51
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|52
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|51
|2
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|35
|3
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|20
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|6
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|7
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|13
|8
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|13
|9
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|12
|10
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|11
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|12
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|10
|13
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|14
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|15
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|16
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|8
|17
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|8
|18
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|19
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|20
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|21
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|7
|22
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|23
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|24
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|6
|25
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|26
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|6
|27
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|28
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|5
|29
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|30
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|31
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|32
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|33
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|34
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1
|35
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|36
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|37
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:01:56
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:16
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:33
|4
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|29:19
|5
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|39:03
|6
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|44:00
|7
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:02
|8
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:07:51
|9
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|1:11:48
|10
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|1:15:53
|11
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:16:42
|12
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:30:55
|13
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:35:23
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education First
|90:09:46
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:35
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4:11
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|4:28
|5
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:01
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:07
|7
|CCC Team
|21:15
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:57
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|30:07
|10
|Israel Cycling Academy
|31:08
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:50
|12
|Team INEOS
|36:29
|13
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:38
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|54:34
|15
|Bahrain Merida
|1:00:31
|16
|United States
|1:10:29
|17
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:20:15
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|1:21:02
|19
|Team Sunweb
|2:07:19
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.