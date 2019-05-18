MT. BALDY, California (VN)—WorldTour rookie Tadej Pogačar already races with the strength and poise of a veteran champion.

And he’s just 20 years old.

Pogačar showcased his brain and brawn in the dramatic final kilometers of Friday’s 127km sixth stage of the Amgen Tour of California, which finished atop the Mt. Baldy summit. Pogačar chased a surging Sergio Higuita as George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) lurked several meters behind his wheel.

Over the course of a kilometer and a half, Pogačar accelerated to catch Higuita, and then backed off, forcing the Colombian to pedal harder and distance Bennett. Then, as the two men came into the final left-hand turn, Pogačar accelerated and then slowed down, before carving through the tight turn and sprinting toward the line.

“I knew the finish on paper, and so I put a lot of pressure on Higuita and he started sprinting and drove the pace too fast into the last corner,” Pogačar said. “I went easier and did a better corner.”

Pogačar’s cagy moves netted him the stage win, a 10-second time bonus, and the yellow race leader’s jersey. He nows leads Higuita in the overall standings by 16 seconds, with Saturday’s hilly sprint stage set to finish off the race.

Earlier this year Pogačar won the overall at Portugal’s Volta ao Algarve, a brutal weeklong stage race on twisting roads. A victory in California is an entirely different accomplishment—it would bring Pogačar his first WorldTour stage race win.

“I this feels is different—It is more amazing to win,” Pogačar said. “It is the highest level and I hope tomorrow I can hold onto the jersey, and it would be the biggest win of my career.”

Overnight leader Tejay van Garderen cracked on the steep slopes of the Mt. Baldy climb and hemorrhaged time, crossing the line in 17th position, 1:28 down. Television cameras captured van Garderen cracking with 4km to go, just as young Deceuninck-Quick Step classics rider Kasper Asgreen pulled the group toward breakaway rider Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The pace, which had been set by van Garderen’s EF teammates, was simply too much for the American.

“I was suffering at the base of the climb and I  was thinking once we caught back Schachmann that it might ease up a bit,” van Garderen said at the finish. “But we had to go really hard, and it was putting me too over the limit. No excuses.”

Van Garderen dropped to 9th place overall, 1:22 behind Pogačar while Higuita moved up from sixth to second place. With one stage remaining, EF Education First looks poised to again finish second in the California race, which would mark six runner-up finishes during the 14-year history of the race.

“I think it was a good week, but I lacked a little bit on the final climb and I still have a ways to go and a lot of training left,” van Garderen said. “It’s not a completely disaster, but it’s a bit of a disappointment.”

Pogačar’s victory marks the next step in an already impressive young career. In 2018 he won three stages at the Tour de l’Avenir, the marquee race for riders under 23. Pogacar said the victory is just part of his long-term goals in pro cycling.

“The goal is to win tomorrow and for sure the Tour of Slovenia this year is really important for me,” Pogačar said. “And for the future I hope that I can do also a really good on grand tours.”

The future’s so bright for Tadej Pogačar.

Amgen Tour of California Stage 6 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates3:48:49
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
3BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
4PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:10
5ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team0:20
6ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
7ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin0:25
8DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida0:47
9BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling,,
10HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
11GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:49
12SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:12
13CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team1:18
14MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling1:26
15URÁN RigobertoEF Education First1:28
16MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
17VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
18PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida1:35
19ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:02
20BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
21GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:08
22CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team2:10
23MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:20
24SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2:36
25MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling2:55
26MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:04
27CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy3:13
28SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States3:38
29DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma3:56
30POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
31ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon3:58
32EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4:16
33STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
34LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:24
35ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy4:52
36MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates4:53
37GESCHKE SimonCCC Team5:26
38KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
39CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6:00
40HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma7:46
41BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon,,
42LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
43ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS10:03
44FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
45PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk10:24
46LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk,,
47KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk10:27
48BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data10:43
49OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates10:47
50ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
51SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo11:00
52DOULL OwainTeam INEOS11:03
53HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
54BERNAS PawełCCC Team11:49
55ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step12:24
56CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First13:18
57HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin13:35
58FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb14:05
59HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling15:17
60HOEHN AlexUnited States,,
61NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb16:02
62VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team16:44
63PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo21:39
64STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
65BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy21:48
66CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
67SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe21:51
68FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team21:56
69BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
70GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin22:31
71BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk26:54
72PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
73HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk,,
74DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
75DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
76ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
77PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
78LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
79FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
80HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS,,
81SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
82WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb,,
83THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data,,
84MCCABE TravisUnited States,,
85RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
86SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
87DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
88OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
89BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States,,
90SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
91SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida,,
92REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
93BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida,,
94BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
95BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
96DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
97GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
98CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
99ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling,,
100BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
101GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe,,
102HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
103RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
104JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
105HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States,,
106FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates,,
107MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
108ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
109DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon,,
110SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
111HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
112EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data27:14
113JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step28:10
114BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:53
115GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon30:51
116GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy33:00
117BRYON MiguelUnited States33:04
118BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon33:20
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 30:01:56
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:16
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
4BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:29
5PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:41
6ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin1:03
7HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18
8GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
9VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First1:22
10DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida1:23
11SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:28
12BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling1:38
13ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team1:50
14URÁN RigobertoEF Education First1:58
15MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling2:17
16MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:20
17MORTON LachlanEF Education First2:26
18GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:35
19PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida2:41
20BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:42
21CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team2:58
22ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:23
23CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy3:44
24MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling4:14
25LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:41
26ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy6:42
27MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates7:05
28SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team7:25
29STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo7:33
30MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:14
31KING BenTeam Dimension Data10:46
32POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma12:11
33ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon12:33
34EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo14:27
35LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates14:30
36CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step16:11
37SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States18:14
38KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk19:02
39GESCHKE SimonCCC Team21:37
40HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team22:11
41CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First22:50
42PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk24:20
43BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy25:01
44CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team25:08
45ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS26:11
46MCCABE TravisUnited States28:17
47ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon29:19
48BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team30:44
49LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk32:36
50VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team32:38
51DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma34:27
52NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb34:40
53OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates36:09
54FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team36:43
55ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step38:43
56HOEHN AlexUnited States39:03
57FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb39:33
58HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin39:51
59FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin40:53
60HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling42:10
61BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon44:00
62SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe44:39
63DOULL OwainTeam INEOS45:01
64PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates45:02
65HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma45:41
66BERNAS PawełCCC Team46:05
67SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo46:23
68BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data47:04
69GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin47:08
70SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy49:27
71ROWE LukeTeam INEOS50:37
72HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk52:42
73BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits52:43
74DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step54:09
75OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe55:45
76JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data1:00:23
77RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:00:39
78HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS1:00:47
79DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo1:00:51
80BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:03:37
81SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:04:20
82MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:04:34
83PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk1:04:38
84JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05:41
85BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS1:06:04
86LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:06:20
87ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling1:06:25
88BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida1:06:39
89HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida1:06:56
90CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb1:07:11
91STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:07:51
92GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida1:08:46
93BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk1:11:00
94DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1:11:02
95ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin1:11:18
96SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team1:11:48
97RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon1:12:05
98THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data1:12:10
99DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin1:13:11
100SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy1:13:28
101WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb1:13:46
102FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:03
103PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:14:04
104REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo1:15:41
105HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
106BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States1:15:52
107HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States1:15:53
108GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe1:16:36
109DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon1:16:42
110FERRARI RobertoUAE-Team Emirates1:16:44
111BRYON MiguelUnited States1:17:09
112SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida1:18:30
113BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe1:24:14
114GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy1:29:14
115CAVENDISH MarkTeam Dimension Data1:29:48
116BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon1:30:55
117EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data1:31:45
118GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon1:35:23
RankNameTeamPoints
1ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step37
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First29
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates25
4SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe24
5CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step21
6PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates19
7JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step18
8SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe16
9GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida15
10RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step14
11BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma13
12KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
13VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First12
14MCCABE TravisUnited States12
15BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
16HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS10
17MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS9
18GESCHKE SimonCCC Team9
19BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team9
20WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb9
21PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo7
22NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb7
23BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida7
24HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk6
25HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States6
26BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling6
27ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team6
28DOULL OwainTeam INEOS6
29JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data6
30MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6
31PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5
32DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida5
33GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team5
34ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin4
35HOEHN AlexUnited States4
36HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin4
37BERNAS PawełCCC Team4
38DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo4
39STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb3
40URÁN RigobertoEF Education First3
41GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
42HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2
43PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk2
44ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2
45FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin2
46BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon2
47BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe2
48BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon2
49HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
50MORTON LachlanEF Education First1
51DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
52GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team51
2HOEHN AlexUnited States35
3CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step30
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education First20
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates15
6ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step14
7HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States13
8MORTON LachlanEF Education First13
9BERNAS PawełCCC Team12
10HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team11
11BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma11
12CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First10
13HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma10
14PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo9
15FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin8
16VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First8
17ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team8
18PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates8
19HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk8
20HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling7
21PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida7
22BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy7
23ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin6
24DOULL OwainTeam INEOS6
25SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo6
26STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb6
27CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy5
28DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida5
29STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5
30GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon5
31BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
32POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma4
33SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
34MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1
35SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1
36DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
37GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy1
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 30:01:56
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:16
3ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon12:33
4ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon29:19
5HOEHN AlexUnited States39:03
6BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon44:00
7PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates45:02
8STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:07:51
9SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team1:11:48
10HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States1:15:53
11DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon1:16:42
12BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon1:30:55
13GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon1:35:23
RankNameTime
1EF Education First 90:09:46
2Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:35
3Rally UHC Cycling4:11
4Astana Pro Team4:28
5UAE-Team Emirates13:01
6Trek - Segafredo17:07
7CCC Team21:15
8Team Jumbo-Visma25:57
9Team Katusha Alpecin30:07
10Israel Cycling Academy31:08
11Deceuninck - Quick Step32:50
12Team INEOS36:29
13BORA - hansgrohe42:38
14Team Novo Nordisk54:34
15Bahrain Merida1:00:31
16United States1:10:29
17Hagens Berman Axeon1:20:15
18Team Dimension Data1:21:02
19Team Sunweb2:07:19

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.