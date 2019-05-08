Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

This week, two special guests drop by to talk cycling on the eve of their respective big races.

American Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma was slated to co-lead his team at the upcoming Amgen Tour of California. Then, Kuss’s teammate Robert Gesink injured himself in a crash, and was forced to sit out the upcoming Giro d’Italia. When Jumbo-Visma directors thought of a replacement, Kuss’s name was atop their list. Now, Kuss is making his Giro d’Italia debut, less than a year after he completed his first Grand Tour. We talk to Kuss about the change in scheduling, and how it could impact his 2019 goals.

Then, Polish rider Kasia Niewadoma (Canyon-SRAM) drops in to recount her epic day at the Amstel Gold Race, which she won with a dominating attack on the Cauberg. Niewiadoma replays her amazing ride. She actually told herself she could win the race with 50km remaining.

As always, if you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Please give us a review and a rating, if you have time! Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and the VeloNews tech podcast with Dan Cavallari.