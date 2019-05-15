A late surge from Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the pouring rain landed him his second stage victory in the 2019 Giro d’Italia.

The German national champion, riding in the jersey of the Giro points leader, took the fifth stage by half a wheel from Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Emirates) after coming out of his slipstream in the final 100m.

“It was a two times sprint for me because I had to brake in the last 250m,” said grand tour debutant Ackermann. “Luckily Gaviria was the perfect leadout man for me.”

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) took third, with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) in fourth.

With water pooling on the road and corners made treacherous by the day-long rain, the sprint was thankfully uncomplicated by the meddling of GC riders.

After two fast-finishing stages in which prominent riders lost time due to crashes, a decision was made -due to the weather- to record everyone’s finish on the first passage of the line, ahead of a 9.2km lap around Terracina.

“It meant the sprint teams could play without the GC teams getting in the way,” noted Ackerman’s team mate Jay McCarthy.

It also meant no dramatic changes in the general classification with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) retaining his 35 second lead over Simon Yates. Vincenzo Nibali lies third at 39 seconds.

However, Tom Dumoulin is now definitely out of the overall challenge. Having lost four minutes after crashing on Tuesday, he took the start nursing a swollen knee but abandoned at the end of the neutralised zone.

Five riders made the early break on the  largely flat 140km leg down the coast south of Rome, and Dumoulin’s team mate Louis Verveacke was the last of them remaining. With the Belgian having attacked the other four on the day’s only categorised climb, he stayed out front until just over 20km to go.

With the ruling about finish times already announced, the GC teams then patrolled their leaders in a civilised manner to the finish circuit. That sorted, it left only those who wished to participate for the stage win to fight for a position near the front.

Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe3:15:44
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates,,
3DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
4EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
5MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo,,
6GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
7SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
8BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
9LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
10BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
11CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
12ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
13BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
14LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
15SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
16NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
17CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
18GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
19VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
20HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
21DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
22SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
23MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
24ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
25MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
26GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
27SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
28BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
29VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
30OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
31GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
32BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
33BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
34MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
35ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
36SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
37MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
38JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
39LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
40DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
41IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
42MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
43KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
44FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
45LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
46POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
47MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
48LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
49NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
50AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
51RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
52SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
53SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
54VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
55GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
56HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
57GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
58DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
59VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
60LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
61ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
62CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
63AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
64ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
65SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
66MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
67HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
68CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
69ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
70STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
71NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
72SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
73LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
74CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
75YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
76GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
77BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
78CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
79KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
80CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
81O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
82DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
83CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
84MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
85VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
86GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
87BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
88CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
89KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
90CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
91GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
92SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
93CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
94VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
95BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
96ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
97WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
98BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
99HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
100MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
101NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
102HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
103PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
104BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
105POWER RobertTeam Sunweb,,
106BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
107CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
108BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
109WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
110MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
111POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
112NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
113MODOLO SachaEF Education First,,
114VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
115CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
116KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
117DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
118MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
119CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
120BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
121GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
122BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
123DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
124JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
125TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
126HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
127ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
128KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
129KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
130BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
131CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
132FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
133CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
134POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
135CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
136SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
137BOLE GregaBahrain Merida0:48
138BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb0:00
139DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
140SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
141DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
142COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
143GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
144DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
145ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF,,
146KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
147FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
148BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,
149OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
150PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
151GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
152HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
153NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
154DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
155HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
156HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
157NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
158HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
159IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
160HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
161SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
162CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates,,
163CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
164SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
165PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
166PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
167DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
168VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb,,
169TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 19:35:04
2YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:35
3NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida0:39
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:44
5ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:49
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:55
8CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida0:56
9JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02
10FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe1:06
11DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team1:10
12BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:16
13CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
14CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
15GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:18
16CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team1:21
17SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS1:24
18ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:36
19ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:37
20POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:39
21SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:48
22LANDA MikelMovistar Team1:49
23CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:50
24VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:54
25NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:56
26DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:57
27CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:59
28VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team2:07
29GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:15
30GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS2:19
31EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:26
32DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2:28
33KANGERT TanelEF Education First2:51
34CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF2:53
35CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step2:58
36O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data2:59
37MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe3:02
38PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale3:07
39VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal3:17
40MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:20
41SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy3:26
42DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott3:30
43ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3:33
44ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team3:43
45GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data3:54
46VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:57
47GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data4:03
48CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team4:07
49BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team4:10
50WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale4:15
51GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates4:16
52BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:20
53AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4:25
54SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step4:26
55MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:37
56MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates4:38
57HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott4:39
58DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal4:41
59SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
60CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:49
61CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First5:12
62POWER RobertTeam Sunweb5:15
63GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:16
64MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:21
65SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
66SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe5:22
67CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo5:26
68KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ5:39
69BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb5:43
70OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb5:49
71OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team5:58
72MODOLO SachaEF Education First5:59
73VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb6:07
74CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy6:10
75VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:12
76BROWN NathanEF Education First6:27
77BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo6:29
78BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6:51
79GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo6:54
80HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS7:06
81NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS7:22
82BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7:29
83ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team7:40
84CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo7:50
85WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data7:53
86VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team7:56
87HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb8:01
88HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin8:04
89CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates8:07
90MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma8:14
91GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale8:15
92NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida8:17
93KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8:21
94SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF8:22
95DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale8:26
96DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS8:35
97HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb8:39
98BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin8:44
99AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida8:45
100HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
101SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8:55
102TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma9:05
103FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:07
104BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin9:34
105JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott9:40
106PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy10:00
107LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ10:15
108NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy10:24
109BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott10:28
110LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ10:39
111HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb10:43
112BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF10:44
113KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS10:46
114BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma11:00
115ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF11:14
116TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team11:27
117IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team11:32
118GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida11:40
119SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS12:05
120POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida12:10
121FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
122POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe12:40
123HIRT JanAstana Pro Team12:44
124COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF13:05
125PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS13:21
126VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma13:45
127KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin14:05
128MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF15:42
129KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step15:48
130ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF16:19
131DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16:22
132GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data16:35
133PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team16:39
134HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin16:55
135SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ17:07
136NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data17:18
137LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma17:45
138HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step18:08
139ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team18:27
140MAS LluísMovistar Team18:31
141BOLE GregaBahrain Merida19:52
142KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma19:55
143CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team20:29
144MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo20:31
145BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott21:16
146SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team21:21
147BENNETT SeanEF Education First21:37
148MARECZKO JakubCCC Team21:46
149IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo22:13
150CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal23:23
151NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy23:55
152BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26:20
153GRADEK KamilCCC Team26:29
154DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data26:55
155CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:03
156SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ27:34
157CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo27:35
158STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin27:46
159LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:56
160DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma28:44
161RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data29:13
162DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy29:15
163SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF32:03
164LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè32:54
165BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy34:45
166GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy34:57
167BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates36:28
168HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè36:54
169DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale41:22
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 19:35:48
2CARTHY HughEF Education First0:32
3SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS0:40
4ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:53
5GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS1:35
6EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:42
7CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF2:09
8O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data2:15
9PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:23
10MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:36
11GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data3:10
12GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3:32
13HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott3:55
14POWER RobertTeam Sunweb4:31
15CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo4:42
16OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb5:05
17VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:28
18NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS6:38
19BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè6:45
20CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo7:06
21HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb7:17
22CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates7:23
23DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS7:51
24BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin8:00
25TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma8:21
26FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:23
27NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy9:40
28HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb9:59
29ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF10:30
30SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS11:21
31COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12:21
32KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step15:04
33ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF15:35
34GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data15:51
35HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step17:24
36KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma19:11
37CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team19:45
38MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo19:47
39BENNETT SeanEF Education First20:53
40MARECZKO JakubCCC Team21:02
41NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy23:11
42DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data26:11
43SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ26:50
44STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin27:02
45LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:12
46DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma28:00
47BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates35:44
48DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale40:38
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe121
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates93
3DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ86
4EWAN CalebLotto Soudal66
5CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team50
6MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo32
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma27
8ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
9YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott23
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team21
11CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy20
12SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step19
13FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
14MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF18
15CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè16
16BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec14
17NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data14
18BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF12
19HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè12
20NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida12
21GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data12
22MARECZKO JakubCCC Team12
23MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
24CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates10
25LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè10
26SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
27VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb8
28BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin8
29BENNETT SeanEF Education First8
30KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
31MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6
32GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ6
33MODOLO SachaEF Education First6
34FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
35SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
36GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
37SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe4
38KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
39OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
40LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
41KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin4
42ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF4
43ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
44FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe3
45DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3
46CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
47SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3
48KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
49DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma3
50GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2
51SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
52BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
53MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
54LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
55CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
56BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
57SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
58VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
59CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo24
2BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6
3FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4
5VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb3
6OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
7YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
8SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
9MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
10MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
11MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
12BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF1
13BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
14CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 58:48:06
2Mitchelton-Scott0:29
3UAE-Team Emirates0:36
4Astana Pro Team0:47
5Deceuninck - Quick Step1:26
6EF Education First2:09
7Bahrain Merida2:19
8Movistar Team2:52
9AG2R La Mondiale3:13
10Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:52
11Lotto Soudal4:58
12Trek - Segafredo,,
13Team Jumbo-Visma5:02
14Team INEOS5:11
15Team Katusha - Alpecin5:45
16Groupama - FDJ6:05
17CCC Team6:25
18Team Dimension Data6:39
19Israel Cycling Academy11:16
20Team Sunweb11:47
21Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè13:50
22Bardiani - CSF15:18

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

 