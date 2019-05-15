Late surge lands Ackermann his second Giro stage victory
German champion outsprints Fernando Gaviria to win the fifth stage of the 2019 Giro d'Italia
A late surge from Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the pouring rain landed him his second stage victory in the 2019 Giro d’Italia.
The German national champion, riding in the jersey of the Giro points leader, took the fifth stage by half a wheel from Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Emirates) after coming out of his slipstream in the final 100m.
“It was a two times sprint for me because I had to brake in the last 250m,” said grand tour debutant Ackermann. “Luckily Gaviria was the perfect leadout man for me.”
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) took third, with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) in fourth.
With water pooling on the road and corners made treacherous by the day-long rain, the sprint was thankfully uncomplicated by the meddling of GC riders.
After two fast-finishing stages in which prominent riders lost time due to crashes, a decision was made -due to the weather- to record everyone’s finish on the first passage of the line, ahead of a 9.2km lap around Terracina.
“It meant the sprint teams could play without the GC teams getting in the way,” noted Ackerman’s team mate Jay McCarthy.
It also meant no dramatic changes in the general classification with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) retaining his 35 second lead over Simon Yates. Vincenzo Nibali lies third at 39 seconds.
However, Tom Dumoulin is now definitely out of the overall challenge. Having lost four minutes after crashing on Tuesday, he took the start nursing a swollen knee but abandoned at the end of the neutralised zone.
Five riders made the early break on the largely flat 140km leg down the coast south of Rome, and Dumoulin’s team mate Louis Verveacke was the last of them remaining. With the Belgian having attacked the other four on the day’s only categorised climb, he stayed out front until just over 20km to go.
With the ruling about finish times already announced, the GC teams then patrolled their leaders in a civilised manner to the finish circuit. That sorted, it left only those who wished to participate for the stage win to fight for a position near the front.
Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:15:44
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|3
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|4
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|5
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|6
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|7
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|8
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|9
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|10
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|11
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|12
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|13
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|14
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|15
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|16
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|17
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|18
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|19
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|20
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|21
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|22
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|23
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|24
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|25
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|26
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|27
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|28
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|29
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|30
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|31
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|32
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|33
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|34
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|35
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|36
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|37
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|38
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|39
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|40
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|41
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|42
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|43
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|44
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|45
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|46
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|47
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|48
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|49
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|50
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|51
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|52
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|53
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|54
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|55
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|56
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|57
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|58
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|59
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|60
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|61
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|62
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|63
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|64
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|65
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|66
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|67
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|68
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|69
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|70
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|71
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|72
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|73
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|74
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|75
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|76
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|77
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|78
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|79
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|80
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|81
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|82
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|83
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|84
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|85
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|86
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|87
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|88
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|89
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|90
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|91
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|92
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|93
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|94
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|95
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|96
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|97
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|98
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|99
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|100
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|101
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|102
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|103
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|104
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|105
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|106
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|107
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|108
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|109
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|110
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|111
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|112
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|113
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|,,
|114
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|115
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|116
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|117
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|118
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|119
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|120
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|121
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|122
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|123
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|124
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|125
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|126
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|127
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|128
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|129
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|130
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|131
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|132
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|133
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|134
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|135
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|136
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|137
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|0:48
|138
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|139
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|140
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|141
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|142
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|143
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|144
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|145
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|146
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|147
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|148
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|149
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|150
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|151
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|152
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|153
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|154
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|155
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|156
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|157
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|158
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|159
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|160
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|161
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|162
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|163
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|164
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|165
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|166
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|167
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|168
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|169
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:35:04
|2
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35
|3
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|0:39
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:44
|5
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:49
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55
|8
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|0:56
|9
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02
|10
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06
|11
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|1:10
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:16
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|15
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18
|16
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|17
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|1:24
|18
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:36
|19
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:37
|20
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39
|21
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:48
|22
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|1:49
|23
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:50
|24
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54
|25
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:56
|26
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:57
|27
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59
|28
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|2:07
|29
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:15
|30
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|2:19
|31
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:26
|32
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2:28
|33
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|2:51
|34
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:53
|35
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:58
|36
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:59
|37
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:02
|38
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07
|39
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3:17
|40
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:20
|41
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:26
|42
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:30
|43
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3:33
|44
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|3:43
|45
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|3:54
|46
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:57
|47
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|4:03
|48
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|4:07
|49
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|4:10
|50
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:15
|51
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:16
|52
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:20
|53
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|4:25
|54
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:26
|55
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:37
|56
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:38
|57
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:39
|58
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|4:41
|59
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|60
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:49
|61
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|5:12
|62
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|5:15
|63
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:16
|64
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:21
|65
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|66
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:22
|67
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:26
|68
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:39
|69
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|5:43
|70
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|5:49
|71
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|5:58
|72
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|5:59
|73
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|6:07
|74
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6:10
|75
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:12
|76
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|6:27
|77
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:29
|78
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:51
|79
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:54
|80
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|7:06
|81
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|7:22
|82
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7:29
|83
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|7:40
|84
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:50
|85
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|7:53
|86
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|7:56
|87
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|8:01
|88
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8:04
|89
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:07
|90
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:14
|91
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:15
|92
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|8:17
|93
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8:21
|94
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|8:22
|95
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:26
|96
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|8:35
|97
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|8:39
|98
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8:44
|99
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|8:45
|100
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|101
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8:55
|102
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:05
|103
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:07
|104
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|9:34
|105
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:40
|106
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10:00
|107
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:15
|108
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10:24
|109
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:28
|110
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:39
|111
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|10:43
|112
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|10:44
|113
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|10:46
|114
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:00
|115
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|11:14
|116
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|11:27
|117
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11:32
|118
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|11:40
|119
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|12:05
|120
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|12:10
|121
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|122
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:40
|123
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|12:44
|124
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|13:05
|125
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|13:21
|126
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:45
|127
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|14:05
|128
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|15:42
|129
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:48
|130
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|16:19
|131
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|16:22
|132
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|16:35
|133
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|16:39
|134
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|16:55
|135
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:07
|136
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|17:18
|137
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:45
|138
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:08
|139
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|18:27
|140
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|18:31
|141
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|19:52
|142
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:55
|143
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|20:29
|144
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:31
|145
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:16
|146
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|21:21
|147
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|21:37
|148
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|21:46
|149
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:13
|150
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|23:23
|151
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|23:55
|152
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:20
|153
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|26:29
|154
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|26:55
|155
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:03
|156
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:34
|157
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:35
|158
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|27:46
|159
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:56
|160
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:44
|161
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|29:13
|162
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|29:15
|163
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|32:03
|164
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|32:54
|165
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|34:45
|166
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|34:57
|167
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:28
|168
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|36:54
|169
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|41:22
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|19:35:48
|2
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|0:32
|3
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|0:40
|4
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:53
|5
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|1:35
|6
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|7
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:09
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:15
|9
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:23
|10
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:36
|11
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|3:10
|12
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:32
|13
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:55
|14
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|4:31
|15
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:42
|16
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|5:05
|17
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:28
|18
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|6:38
|19
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|6:45
|20
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:06
|21
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|7:17
|22
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:23
|23
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|7:51
|24
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8:00
|25
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:21
|26
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:23
|27
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|9:40
|28
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|9:59
|29
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10:30
|30
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|11:21
|31
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12:21
|32
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:04
|33
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|15:35
|34
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|15:51
|35
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:24
|36
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:11
|37
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|19:45
|38
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:47
|39
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|20:53
|40
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|21:02
|41
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|23:11
|42
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|26:11
|43
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:50
|44
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|27:02
|45
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:12
|46
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:00
|47
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:44
|48
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40:38
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|121
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|93
|3
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|86
|4
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|66
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|50
|6
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|8
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|9
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|11
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|20
|12
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|13
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|14
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|18
|15
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|16
|16
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14
|17
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|14
|18
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|19
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|12
|20
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|21
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|12
|22
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|12
|23
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|24
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|25
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|10
|26
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|27
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|8
|28
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8
|29
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|8
|30
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|31
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|32
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|33
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|6
|34
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|35
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|36
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|37
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|38
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|39
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|40
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|41
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4
|42
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|4
|43
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|44
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|45
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|46
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|47
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|48
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|49
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|50
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|51
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|52
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|53
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|54
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|55
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|56
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|57
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|58
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|59
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|2
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|5
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|3
|6
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|7
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|8
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|9
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|10
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|11
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|12
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|13
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|14
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:48:06
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:36
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:47
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26
|6
|EF Education First
|2:09
|7
|Bahrain Merida
|2:19
|8
|Movistar Team
|2:52
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:13
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:52
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|4:58
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|13
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:02
|14
|Team INEOS
|5:11
|15
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|5:45
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:05
|17
|CCC Team
|6:25
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|6:39
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11:16
|20
|Team Sunweb
|11:47
|21
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|13:50
|22
|Bardiani - CSF
|15:18
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.