Giro d’Italia stage six: Masnada wins as Conti takes pink
Italian riders dominate as Roglic surrenders race lead
It was a good day for the home nation as Italians took both the stage win and the leader’s jersey on the sixth day of the Giro d’Italia in San Giovanni Rotondo.
Fausto Masnada (Androni Giaocattoli-Sidermec) claimed the victory ahead of breakaway partner Valerio Conti (UAE-Emirates) after the pair skipped away from a larger group with 29km remaining.
On an apparent understanding that Conti stood to gain the leaders’ jersey, the duo worked in an exemplary fashion to keep their immediate chasers at half a minute. With 500m remaining, Conti took to the front to push for time, leaving Masnada’s sprint past him a formality.
Conti, a previous stage winner at the Vuelta, takes the pink jersey off the shoulders of race favourite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). The Slovak, who had led the race since winning the opening time trial, suffered the indignity of falling early in the stage and gaining a visible graze on his backside.
There was some indication mid-stage that Jumbo-Visma would commit to pulling back the main 13 rider break that took shape in the opening quarter of this long 238km leg across the width of Italy.
But having been held at a ‘safe’ five minutes for much of the stage, the gap extended on the climb of Coppa Casarinelle as Masnada chucked-in his attack from the break. With Conti quickly joining him, they got straight down to business.
“Masnada is very, very strong; an incredible rider,” said Conti when asked if he considered also contending the stage. “Victory wasn’t possible. But I’m very happy to have the pink jersey.”
Finishing in the next group of chasers, Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF) earned Italian riders another podium appearance. Now second overall, he leads the young rider’s competition. Countryman Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) retained his blue mountains jersey.
With riders from the break filling the top ten overall, Roglic -five minutes back- will be relieved of any race leader’s responsibilities until the GC battle picks up again properly. However, with the likes of Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb) having made the escape, he might also have gained himself a couple more half serious challengers.
Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:45:01
|2
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:05
|3
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|4
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|5
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|0:43
|6
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:54
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|8
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57
|9
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|10
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|11
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:03
|12
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:18
|13
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|7:17
|14
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:19
|15
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|16
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|17
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|18
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|19
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|20
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|21
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|22
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|23
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|24
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|25
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|26
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|27
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|28
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|29
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|30
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|31
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|32
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|33
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|34
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|35
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|36
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|37
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|38
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|39
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|40
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|41
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|42
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|43
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|44
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|45
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|46
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|47
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|48
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|49
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|50
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|51
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|52
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|53
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|54
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|55
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|56
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|57
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|58
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|59
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|60
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|61
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|62
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|63
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|64
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|65
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|66
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|67
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|68
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|69
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|70
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|71
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|72
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|73
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|74
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|75
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|76
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|77
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|78
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|79
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|80
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|81
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|82
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|83
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|84
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|85
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|86
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|87
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|88
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|89
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|90
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|91
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|92
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|93
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|94
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|95
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|96
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|97
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|98
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|99
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|100
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|101
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|102
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|103
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7:33
|104
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|7:35
|105
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|7:48
|106
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:45
|107
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|11:47
|108
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|109
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:22
|110
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|111
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|112
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|16:28
|113
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|114
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|22:14
|115
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|116
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|117
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|118
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|23:08
|119
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|120
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|121
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|122
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|123
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|124
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|125
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|126
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|127
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|128
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|129
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|130
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|131
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|132
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|,,
|133
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|134
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|135
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|136
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|137
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|138
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|139
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|140
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|141
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|142
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|143
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|144
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|145
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|146
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|147
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|148
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|149
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|150
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|151
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|152
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|153
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|154
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|155
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|156
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|157
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|158
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|159
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|160
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|161
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|162
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|163
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|164
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|165
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|166
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|167
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:22:00
|2
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:41
|3
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09
|4
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:12
|5
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:19
|6
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|2:45
|7
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:14
|8
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:25
|9
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|3:27
|10
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4:57
|11
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:24
|12
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:49
|13
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:59
|14
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6:03
|15
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6:08
|16
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|17
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:13
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:19
|19
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|6:20
|20
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:26
|21
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:30
|22
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|6:34
|23
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|6:40
|24
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|25
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|26
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:42
|27
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|6:45
|28
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6:48
|29
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|7:00
|30
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:03
|31
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:12
|32
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|7:13
|33
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:14
|34
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:18
|35
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:20
|36
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|7:31
|37
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:39
|38
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|7:43
|39
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|7:52
|40
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|8:15
|41
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:22
|42
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|8:23
|43
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:26
|44
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|8:41
|45
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8:42
|46
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8:50
|47
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:54
|48
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|9:18
|49
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|9:27
|50
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|9:31
|51
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:39
|52
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:44
|53
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:01
|54
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:02
|55
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:03
|56
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|10:13
|57
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|10:36
|58
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|11:07
|59
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|11:22
|60
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|11:31
|61
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:36
|62
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:53
|63
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|12:30
|64
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|13:02
|65
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|13:04
|66
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:14
|67
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|13:17
|68
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|13:25
|69
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|13:28
|70
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:39
|71
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|13:41
|72
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|13:46
|73
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:50
|74
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|13:59
|75
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|14:02
|76
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|14:09
|77
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|78
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|14:19
|79
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:29
|80
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|14:58
|81
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:04
|82
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:52
|83
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|16:07
|84
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|16:24
|85
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|86
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|16:38
|87
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:41
|88
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|16:56
|89
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|17:04
|90
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|17:29
|91
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|17:34
|92
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|93
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:04
|94
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|18:08
|95
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|18:29
|96
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:41
|97
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|18:45
|98
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|19:29
|99
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|20:16
|100
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|21:46
|101
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|22:02
|102
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|22:03
|103
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|22:19
|104
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|22:28
|105
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:50
|106
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:10
|107
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|23:39
|108
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:10
|109
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|25:16
|110
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:29
|111
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|25:54
|112
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|113
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:29
|114
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:34
|115
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:35
|116
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:52
|117
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|27:01
|118
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|27:12
|119
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|27:23
|120
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|27:40
|121
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:07
|122
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|29:09
|123
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|29:19
|124
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:20
|125
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|29:26
|126
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|29:34
|127
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|29:49
|128
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|29:52
|129
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|29:57
|130
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:22
|131
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:34
|132
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:44
|133
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:52
|134
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|31:57
|135
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:58
|136
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|36:55
|137
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:01
|138
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|139
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|140
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|141
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|142
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:21
|143
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|39:40
|144
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|40:07
|145
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|40:21
|146
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|41:42
|147
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:44
|148
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|42:29
|149
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:32
|150
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|42:34
|151
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|42:59
|152
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|44:36
|153
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|47:27
|154
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|47:42
|155
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|48:08
|156
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|48:16
|157
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:47
|158
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:48
|159
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|48:59
|160
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|49:09
|161
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:57
|162
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|50:26
|163
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|50:28
|164
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|53:16
|165
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|57:41
|166
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|58:07
|167
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:35
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|2
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|3
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|4
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|5
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|8
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|9
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|3
|10
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|11
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2
|12
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|13
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|14
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|15
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|16
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|17
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|18
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|19
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|20
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|25:23:41
|2
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28
|3
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|4
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|3:16
|5
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:08
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|4:27
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|4:59
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|5:07
|9
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|6:02
|10
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|6:42
|11
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|7:37
|12
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:22
|13
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:55
|14
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|11:21
|15
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:33
|16
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|11:44
|17
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|12:18
|18
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:48
|19
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|14:26
|20
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|14:57
|21
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|15:48
|22
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|16:48
|23
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|18:35
|24
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20:21
|25
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|20:47
|26
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:09
|27
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|21:58
|28
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:48
|29
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|25:20
|30
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|27:38
|31
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:39
|32
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:45
|33
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|28:08
|34
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|28:16
|35
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:41
|36
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:20
|37
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:40
|38
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|40:01
|39
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:03
|40
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|41:18
|41
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|46:27
|42
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|47:06
|43
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|47:18
|44
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|47:28
|45
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48:16
|46
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56:00
|47
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:54
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|121
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|93
|3
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|86
|4
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|66
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|50
|6
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|7
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|9
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|10
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|11
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|24
|12
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|13
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|14
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|20
|15
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|16
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|17
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|18
|18
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|16
|19
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14
|20
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|14
|21
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|22
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|12
|23
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|24
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|12
|25
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|12
|26
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|27
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|28
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|29
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|10
|30
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|31
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|32
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|33
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8
|34
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|35
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|8
|36
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|8
|37
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8
|38
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|39
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|40
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|41
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|6
|42
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|43
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|44
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|45
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|46
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4
|47
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|48
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|49
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|4
|50
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|51
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|52
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|53
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|54
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|55
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|56
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|57
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|58
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2
|59
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|60
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|61
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|62
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|63
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|64
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|65
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|66
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|67
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|68
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|69
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|76:14:55
|2
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:33
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:12
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:44
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:02
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:08
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:11
|8
|CCC Team
|10:14
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:40
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|10:58
|11
|EF Education First
|12:20
|12
|Bahrain Merida
|12:30
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|14:44
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|15:09
|15
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:13
|16
|Team INEOS
|15:22
|17
|Team Sunweb
|15:42
|18
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|15:56
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|16:50
|20
|Bardiani - CSF
|18:53
|21
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|33:10
|22
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:35
