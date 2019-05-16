It was a good day for the home nation as Italians took both the stage win and the leader’s jersey on the sixth day of the Giro d’Italia in San Giovanni Rotondo.

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giaocattoli-Sidermec) claimed the victory ahead of breakaway partner Valerio Conti (UAE-Emirates) after the pair skipped away from a larger group with 29km remaining.

On an apparent understanding that Conti stood to gain the leaders’ jersey, the duo worked in an exemplary fashion to keep their immediate chasers at half a minute. With 500m remaining, Conti took to the front to push for time, leaving Masnada’s sprint past him a formality.

Conti, a previous stage winner at the Vuelta, takes the pink jersey off the shoulders of race favourite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). The Slovak, who had led the race since winning the opening time trial, suffered the indignity of falling early in the stage and gaining a visible graze on his backside.

There was some indication mid-stage that Jumbo-Visma would commit to pulling back the main 13 rider break that took shape in the opening quarter of this long 238km leg across the width of Italy.

But having been held at a ‘safe’ five minutes for much of the stage, the gap extended on the climb of Coppa Casarinelle as Masnada chucked-in his attack from the break. With Conti quickly joining him, they got straight down to business.

“Masnada is very, very strong; an incredible rider,” said Conti when asked if he considered also contending the stage. “Victory wasn’t possible. But I’m very happy to have the pink jersey.”

Finishing in the next group of chasers, Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF) earned Italian riders another podium appearance. Now second overall, he leads the young rider’s competition. Countryman Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) retained his blue mountains jersey.

With riders from the break filling the top ten overall, Roglic -five minutes back- will be relieved of any race leader’s responsibilities until the GC battle picks up again properly. However, with the likes of Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb) having made the escape, he might also have gained himself a couple more half serious challengers.

Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:45:01
2CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:05
3ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:38
4PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
5CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF0:43
6SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step0:54
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
8PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale0:57
9AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
10ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
11OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:03
12CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:18
13BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy7:17
14BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma7:19
15ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
16TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
17ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
18YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
19BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
20BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
21SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
22CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
23JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
24ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
25CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
26LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
27CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
28JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
29GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
30ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
31NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
32MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
33DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
34PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
35HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
36SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
37BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
38DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
39COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
40GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
41SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
42O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
43GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
44CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
45DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
46HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
47KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
48GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
49NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
50MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
51POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
52MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
53CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
54BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
55CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
56HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
57FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
58HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
59LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
60ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
61AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
62KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
63MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
64VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
65OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
66VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
67VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
68GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
69VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
70BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
71GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
72GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
73WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
74WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
75VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb,,
76DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
77NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
78HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
79POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
80CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
81BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
82PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
83BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
84BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
85HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
86SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
87CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
88DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
89GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
90CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
91NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
92CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
93SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
94POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
95HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
96DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
97FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
98BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
99SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
100IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
101MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
102HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
103KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7:33
104NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS7:35
105GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data7:48
106BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale11:45
107BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team11:47
108NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
109MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma12:22
110KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
111ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF,,
112BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè16:28
113LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
114MAS LluísMovistar Team22:14
115IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
116FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
117LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
118SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team23:08
119VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
120SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
121MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
122DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
123GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates,,
124LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
125CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
126DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
127SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
128MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
129KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
130VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
131HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
132MODOLO SachaEF Education First,,
133HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
134CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
135NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
136BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
137RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
138SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
139CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
140GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
141DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
142LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
143HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
144DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
145SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
146GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
147BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
148VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
149DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
150KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
151LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
152SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
153CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
154EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
155SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
156BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
157GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
158CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
159MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo,,
160ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
161CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
162DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
163BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
164STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
165BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,
166KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
167ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
RankNameTeamTime
1CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates 25:22:00
2CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:41
3PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:09
4ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:12
5MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:19
6ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team2:45
7MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:14
8SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:25
9AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team3:27
10OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4:57
11ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma5:24
12CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo5:49
13YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott5:59
14NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6:03
15LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6:08
16ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
17MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe6:13
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6:19
19CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida6:20
20JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step6:26
21FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe6:30
22DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team6:34
23BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team6:40
24CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
25CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
26GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale6:42
27CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team6:45
28SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6:48
29ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin7:00
30POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates7:03
31SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step7:12
32LANDA MikelMovistar Team7:13
33CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:14
34VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale7:18
35NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott7:20
36VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team7:31
37GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:39
38GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS7:43
39DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First7:52
40KANGERT TanelEF Education First8:15
41CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step8:22
42O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data8:23
43MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe8:26
44VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal8:41
45PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8:42
46SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy8:50
47DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott8:54
48GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data9:18
49GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data9:27
50CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team9:31
51WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale9:39
52BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:44
53MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:01
54MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates10:02
55HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott10:03
56CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè10:13
57CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First10:36
58BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb11:07
59OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team11:22
60VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb11:31
61VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:36
62BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo11:53
63HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS12:30
64NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS13:02
65ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team13:04
66CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo13:14
67WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data13:17
68HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb13:25
69HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin13:28
70GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale13:39
71NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida13:41
72SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF13:46
73DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale13:50
74DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS13:59
75BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team14:02
76AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida14:09
77HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
78SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè14:19
79TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma14:29
80BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin14:58
81JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott15:04
82BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott15:52
83HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb16:07
84KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS16:24
85BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
86ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF16:38
87BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale16:41
88IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team16:56
89GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida17:04
90SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS17:29
91POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida17:34
92FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
93POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe18:04
94HIRT JanAstana Pro Team18:08
95COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF18:29
96MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma18:41
97PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS18:45
98KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin19:29
99NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy20:16
100DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal21:46
101BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè22:02
102PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team22:03
103HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin22:19
104GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data22:28
105ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe22:50
106DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ23:10
107EWAN CalebLotto Soudal23:39
108VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step25:10
109BOLE GregaBahrain Merida25:16
110GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates25:29
111DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal25:54
112SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
113GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ26:29
114SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe26:34
115SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe26:35
116KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ26:52
117BENNETT SeanEF Education First27:01
118MODOLO SachaEF Education First27:12
119CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy27:23
120BROWN NathanEF Education First27:40
121GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo28:07
122VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team29:09
123NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy29:19
124CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates29:20
125FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec29:26
126KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal29:34
127ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF29:49
128HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb29:52
129BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin29:57
130KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma30:22
131LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ30:34
132BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe31:44
133LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ31:52
134BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF31:57
135VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma34:58
136MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF36:55
137KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step37:01
138SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
139NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
140MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
141LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
142HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step39:21
143ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team39:40
144BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy40:07
145GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy40:21
146CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team41:42
147MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo41:44
148BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott42:29
149IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo42:32
150SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team42:34
151MARECZKO JakubCCC Team42:59
152CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal44:36
153LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè47:27
154GRADEK KamilCCC Team47:42
155DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data48:08
156CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè48:16
157SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ48:47
158CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo48:48
159STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin48:59
160LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè49:09
161DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma49:57
162RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data50:26
163DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy50:28
164SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF53:16
165BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates57:41
166HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè58:07
167DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:02:35
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo24
2MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
3CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
4CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
5BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6
6FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4
8PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
9VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb3
10OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
11ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2
12YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
13SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
14MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
15SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
16MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
17BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
18MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
19BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF1
20CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1
RankNameTeamTime
1CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF 25:23:41
2PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale0:28
3MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:38
4OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb3:16
5CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo4:08
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team4:27
7CARTHY HughEF Education First4:59
8SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS5:07
9GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS6:02
10O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data6:42
11GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data7:37
12HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott8:22
13VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:55
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS11:21
15CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo11:33
16HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb11:44
17DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS12:18
18TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma12:48
19HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb14:26
20ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF14:57
21SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS15:48
22COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF16:48
23NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy18:35
24BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20:21
25GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data20:47
26ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe21:09
27EWAN CalebLotto Soudal21:58
28GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates23:48
29BENNETT SeanEF Education First25:20
30NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy27:38
31CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates27:39
32FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:45
33ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF28:08
34BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin28:16
35KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma28:41
36KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step35:20
37HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step37:40
38CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team40:01
39MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo40:03
40MARECZKO JakubCCC Team41:18
41DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data46:27
42SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ47:06
43STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin47:18
44LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè47:28
45DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma48:16
46BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates56:00
47DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:00:54
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe121
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates93
3DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ86
4EWAN CalebLotto Soudal66
5CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team50
6MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo32
7CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
8ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma27
9MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
10ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
11ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team24
12YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott23
13LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team21
14CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy20
15SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step19
16FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
17MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF18
18CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè16
19BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec14
20NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data14
21BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF12
22HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè12
23NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida12
24GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data12
25MARECZKO JakubCCC Team12
26CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
27MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ10
28MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
29LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè10
30SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
31SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
32PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
33OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8
34PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
35VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb8
36BENNETT SeanEF Education First8
37BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin8
38KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
39MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6
40GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ6
41MODOLO SachaEF Education First6
42FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
43SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
44GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
45OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
46KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin4
47SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe4
48KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
49ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF4
50LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
51ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
52FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe3
53CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
54DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3
55KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
56SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3
57DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma3
58AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2
59CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2
60GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2
61SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
62BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
63MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
64LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
65ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
66CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
67BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
68VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
69CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 76:14:55
2UAE-Team Emirates3:33
3Deceuninck - Quick Step5:12
4Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:44
5AG2R La Mondiale7:02
6Trek - Segafredo10:08
7BORA - hansgrohe10:11
8CCC Team10:14
9Mitchelton-Scott10:40
10Astana Pro Team10:58
11EF Education First12:20
12Bahrain Merida12:30
13Israel Cycling Academy14:44
14Lotto Soudal15:09
15Team Jumbo-Visma15:13
16Team INEOS15:22
17Team Sunweb15:42
18Team Katusha - Alpecin15:56
19Team Dimension Data16:50
20Bardiani - CSF18:53
21Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè33:10
22Groupama - FDJ40:35

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.