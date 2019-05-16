It was a good day for the home nation as Italians took both the stage win and the leader’s jersey on the sixth day of the Giro d’Italia in San Giovanni Rotondo.

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giaocattoli-Sidermec) claimed the victory ahead of breakaway partner Valerio Conti (UAE-Emirates) after the pair skipped away from a larger group with 29km remaining.

On an apparent understanding that Conti stood to gain the leaders’ jersey, the duo worked in an exemplary fashion to keep their immediate chasers at half a minute. With 500m remaining, Conti took to the front to push for time, leaving Masnada’s sprint past him a formality.

Conti, a previous stage winner at the Vuelta, takes the pink jersey off the shoulders of race favourite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). The Slovak, who had led the race since winning the opening time trial, suffered the indignity of falling early in the stage and gaining a visible graze on his backside.

There was some indication mid-stage that Jumbo-Visma would commit to pulling back the main 13 rider break that took shape in the opening quarter of this long 238km leg across the width of Italy.

But having been held at a ‘safe’ five minutes for much of the stage, the gap extended on the climb of Coppa Casarinelle as Masnada chucked-in his attack from the break. With Conti quickly joining him, they got straight down to business.

“Masnada is very, very strong; an incredible rider,” said Conti when asked if he considered also contending the stage. “Victory wasn’t possible. But I’m very happy to have the pink jersey.”

Finishing in the next group of chasers, Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF) earned Italian riders another podium appearance. Now second overall, he leads the young rider’s competition. Countryman Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) retained his blue mountains jersey.

With riders from the break filling the top ten overall, Roglic -five minutes back- will be relieved of any race leader’s responsibilities until the GC battle picks up again properly. However, with the likes of Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Sam Oomen (Sunweb) having made the escape, he might also have gained himself a couple more half serious challengers.