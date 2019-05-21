Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) clocked his first victory of 2019 on the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia in Modena. The fast finishing Frenchman, who’s been struggling for form, took the line Tuesday ahead of Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Rudiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) with a powerful late surge down the left side of the road, after a late crash split the bunch at the one kilometer to go mark.

Pascal Ackermann, a double stage winner already in the 2019 Giro, went down in the crash after touching wheels. The German leader of the points competition rolled across the line minutes later in shredded clothing, and nursing grazes.

“It’s been a tough time for Arnaud here,” said Demare’s team mate Miles Scotson. “After the last sprint stage, the mood in the team had been pretty low.

“We weren’t sure if we were even going to ride for the sprint today.”

A short stage, and in contention for the flattest of any grand tour, it was on paper a surefire gallop. Starting near the coast in Ravenna, it headed northwesterly on wide straight roads over the plains of the Po river, gaining all of 32m altitude in 145km. After a week of rain and cold, the weather was suitably springlike too.

Sticking to the script of an ‘easy’ day, the early break of two riders went clear unchallenged at kilometre zero.

In typical Giro fashion, the move comprised representatives from Italy’s Pro-Continetal teams. For Bardiani-CSF, it was local man Luca Covili, while Nippo-Vini Fantini sent one of their Japanese representatives with him. Sho Hatsuyama had also spent much of stage three out on his own.

With anything other than a gallop being an unacceptable conclusion for the fastmen’s teams, the break gained its biggest margin in the first 20km. Thereafter it was held at little more than three-minutes as the bunch idled in a controlled manner through the Emilia Romagna countryside.

The pair led through both the intermediate sprints, situated just 10km apart at two-thirds distance, while one or two of the bunch gallopers were tempted into warming up their legs for the third place points. Demare was amongst them. Then, once the break was routinely pulled in with 30km to go, it was trains of teams across the front of the bunch at a pace that wasn’t especially desperate.

Eventually, in the last 10km, the pace picked up. Jumbo-Visma did their bit to safely deliver Primoz Roglic to the 3km banner, before’s CCC’s Francisco Ventoso exploited their easing-off to take a flyer that endured as far as the red kite. It was just as the Spaniard was reabsorbed by the charging bunch on the long home straight, that Ackermann felt the brunt of a squeeze and sharp deceleration near the head of the bunch.

“He crashed into my back wheel,” said Selig, who recovered enough momentum to sprint himself. “I tried to start my leadout for him but [after being blocked by a rider on the left] I had to brake hard.”

Several other riders also went down in the crash, including Trek-Segafredo’s Matteo Moschetti, but no serious GC contenders were affected. Valerio Conti (UAE-Emirates) retains the pink jersey, while Roglic holds second place.

Wednesday’s 11th stage will be similarly flat, albeit considerably longer at 221km.

Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ3:36:07
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
3SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
4EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
5NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
6CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
7BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
8LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
9DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
10GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
11SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
12BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
13LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
14KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
15SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
16ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
17SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
18KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
19MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
20SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
21ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
22GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
23PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
24BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
25CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
26BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
27WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
28YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
29LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
30OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
31NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
32AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
33FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
34CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
35CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
36POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
37VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
38KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
39JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
40PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
41BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
42DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
43LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
44VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
45ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
46CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
47CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
48CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
49CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
50KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
51HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
52ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
53SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
54ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
55CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
56MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
57OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
58MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
59VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
60ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
61CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates,,
62SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
63DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
64VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
65ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
66WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
67CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
68MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
69NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
70GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
71MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
72RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
73AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
74LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
75MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
76VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb,,
77GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
78VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
79HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
80MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
81BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
82VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
83FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
84DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
85COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
86BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
87GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
88MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
89GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
90DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
91GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
92POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
93BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
94LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
95SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
96HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
97HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
98BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
99BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
100HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
101SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
102BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
103CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
104CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
105PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
106IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
107HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
108MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
109SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
110MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
111DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
112SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
113GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
114SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
115BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
116CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
117HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
118NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
119HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
120BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
121PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
122KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:40
123JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott0:00
124NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1:53
125BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:57
126LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
127TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
128DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:05
129KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ2:07
130HIRT JanAstana Pro Team2:10
131STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
132GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale0:00
133DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
134NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
135BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,
136GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
137HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
138BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
139O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
140POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
141ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
142BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
143BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
144GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
145DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy3:08
146FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:23
147KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:36
148DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
149HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
150NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
151SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
152SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
153CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal3:39
154CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo3:59
155ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
156BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin4:22
157CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates0:00
158MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
159CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
160CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
161IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
162GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
163MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo,,
RankNameTeamTime
1CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates 39:44:39
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:50
3PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:21
4ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:33
5MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:36
6AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2:39
7ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team3:05
8MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:27
9CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF3:30
10BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team3:32
11NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida3:34
12MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3:45
13SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:47
14JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4:08
15CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:34
16CARTHY HughEF Education First4:36
17FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe4:42
18MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe4:43
19OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb5:02
20CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team5:06
21DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team5:20
22ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin5:22
23POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates5:24
24YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott5:36
25KANGERT TanelEF Education First5:51
26SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6:01
27LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6:19
28CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott6:20
29GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale6:21
30LANDA MikelMovistar Team6:42
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS6:58
32O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data7:12
33DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First7:29
34NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott8:11
35VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale8:58
36CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team9:43
37GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data10:00
38VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team10:37
39CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step10:44
40GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:09
41BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb11:22
42VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb11:30
43WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale12:26
44MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe12:54
45MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:28
46ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates14:42
47VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal15:07
48VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
49DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
50CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
51ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team16:28
52IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team16:30
53PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy16:42
54HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS16:45
55HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb16:46
56POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida17:21
57BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo17:29
58SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy17:49
59GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data17:50
60DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale18:04
61HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott18:43
62GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale18:46
63OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team19:18
64BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale20:12
65DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott21:16
66HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb21:50
67JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott22:19
68HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal22:29
69NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS23:17
70BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott24:17
71HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
72MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma24:25
73HIRT JanAstana Pro Team24:27
74BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin24:47
75SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step26:08
76SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS26:12
77SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè26:28
78BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma27:14
79CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo28:25
80CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida28:32
81NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida29:06
82POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe29:18
83ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF29:45
84SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF29:49
85PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS29:59
86GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida30:11
87TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
88BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:18
89MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates31:05
90CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè31:21
91SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step31:38
92BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè32:51
93PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team33:53
94BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
95WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data33:55
96AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida34:01
97GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data34:09
98DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal35:19
99BROWN NathanEF Education First35:35
100CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First36:46
101LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ36:59
102HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin37:39
103VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team37:43
104KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma38:00
105DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal38:17
106KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS38:18
107KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin39:03
108GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo39:25
109COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF40:09
110NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy41:02
111FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec41:47
112ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe42:58
113FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec43:23
114BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF43:35
115VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step44:06
116DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ44:14
117HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb45:23
118EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45:57
119VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma47:10
120SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe47:22
121SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
122CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy47:24
123GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ48:24
124BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe48:27
125BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin48:33
126NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy49:06
127BENNETT SeanEF Education First49:46
128KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ51:37
129BOLE GregaBahrain Merida51:49
130CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates52:10
131MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF54:26
132CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal58:11
133NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data58:34
134MAS LluísMovistar Team58:49
135ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team1:01:04
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:01:16
137BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy1:02:40
138LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:03:15
139CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:03:29
140BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:03:34
141SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team1:04:10
142HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05:04
143KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:06:32
144GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy1:09:14
145KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09:25
146LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09:26
147LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:13:35
148IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo1:13:57
149LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:17:43
150DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:19:39
151DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy1:19:56
152GRADEK KamilCCC Team1:20:28
153CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:20:56
154STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:21:48
155SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF1:23:00
156SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:23:27
157RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data1:24:34
158MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:25:03
159BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:29:51
160MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:31:57
161CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1:35:27
162DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:35:37
163HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:36:42
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe155
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ154
3EWAN CalebLotto Soudal109
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team50
5ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma42
6CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy36
7SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe34
8CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè32
9ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team32
10MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo32
11BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30
12NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data30
13CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
14BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
15FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
16MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
17ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
18YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott23
19LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team21
20VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step21
21HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
22GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale20
23SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
24NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida19
25MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF18
26LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè18
27GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ16
28MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo15
29FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe15
30SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
31BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF12
32COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
33MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
34GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data12
35BENNETT SeanEF Education First12
36CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
37MARECZKO JakubCCC Team12
38CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
39MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
40DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal10
41SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
42SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
43PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
44OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8
45BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb8
46VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb8
47PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
48HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott8
49BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
50CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7
51KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
52SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe7
53KANGERT TanelEF Education First6
54NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy6
55FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
56MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
57SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
58HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
59JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4
60GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
61HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
62OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
63KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4
64KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
65ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
66LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
67KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4
68CARTHY HughEF Education First3
69CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
70CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3
71PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
72LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ3
73KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
74SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3
75AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2
76MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
77SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
78BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
79MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
80CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2
81DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
82LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
83ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
84VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
85CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
86BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
87VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
88BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1
89CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo32
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma22
3MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
4PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
5FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
6CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo8
8ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team8
9BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
10CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
11CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team6
12HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott6
13VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb5
14CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
15ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
16BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
17NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida4
18PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
19OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
20CARTHY HughEF Education First2
21YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
22SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
23MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
24SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
25MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
26KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
27MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
28MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
29BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
30CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
32BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF1
RankNameTeamTime
1PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale 39:47:00
2MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:06
3CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:09
4CARTHY HughEF Education First2:15
5OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb2:41
6SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS3:40
7LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team3:58
8GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4:37
9O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data4:51
10VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12:46
11DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
12CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
13HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb14:25
14GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data15:29
15HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott16:22
16HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb19:29
17NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS20:56
18SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS23:51
19CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo26:04
20ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF27:24
21TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma27:50
22BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè30:30
23GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data31:48
24KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma35:39
25COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF37:48
26NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy38:41
27FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39:26
28ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe40:37
29EWAN CalebLotto Soudal43:36
30BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin46:12
31NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy46:45
32BENNETT SeanEF Education First47:25
33CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates49:49
34CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:01:08
35HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02:43
36KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:07:04
37LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:15:22
38DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:17:18
39STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:19:27
40SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:21:06
41MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:22:42
42BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:27:30
43MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:29:36
44DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:33:16
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 119:19:11
2Deceuninck - Quick Step6:53
3Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:04
4Astana Pro Team10:21
5EF Education First11:10
6UAE-Team Emirates11:36
7AG2R La Mondiale12:20
8Mitchelton-Scott12:43
9BORA - hansgrohe14:37
10Team Sunweb16:55
11Bahrain Merida17:44
12Team INEOS18:07
13Trek - Segafredo18:12
14CCC Team20:22
15Team Jumbo-Visma21:17
16Team Dimension Data24:05
17Team Katusha Alpecin29:24
18Lotto Soudal30:27
19Israel Cycling Academy31:04
20Bardiani - CSF43:58
21Groupama - FDJ1:05:05
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:17:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

 

 