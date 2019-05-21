Giro d’Italia stage 8: Demare finds his speed in Modena
Arnaud Démarre is fastest in the home city of Ferrari; Conti retains pink jersey
Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) clocked his first victory of 2019 on the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia in Modena. The fast finishing Frenchman, who’s been struggling for form, took the line Tuesday ahead of Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Rudiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) with a powerful late surge down the left side of the road, after a late crash split the bunch at the one kilometer to go mark.
Pascal Ackermann, a double stage winner already in the 2019 Giro, went down in the crash after touching wheels. The German leader of the points competition rolled across the line minutes later in shredded clothing, and nursing grazes.
“It’s been a tough time for Arnaud here,” said Demare’s team mate Miles Scotson. “After the last sprint stage, the mood in the team had been pretty low.
“We weren’t sure if we were even going to ride for the sprint today.”
A short stage, and in contention for the flattest of any grand tour, it was on paper a surefire gallop. Starting near the coast in Ravenna, it headed northwesterly on wide straight roads over the plains of the Po river, gaining all of 32m altitude in 145km. After a week of rain and cold, the weather was suitably springlike too.
Sticking to the script of an ‘easy’ day, the early break of two riders went clear unchallenged at kilometre zero.
In typical Giro fashion, the move comprised representatives from Italy’s Pro-Continetal teams. For Bardiani-CSF, it was local man Luca Covili, while Nippo-Vini Fantini sent one of their Japanese representatives with him. Sho Hatsuyama had also spent much of stage three out on his own.
With anything other than a gallop being an unacceptable conclusion for the fastmen’s teams, the break gained its biggest margin in the first 20km. Thereafter it was held at little more than three-minutes as the bunch idled in a controlled manner through the Emilia Romagna countryside.
The pair led through both the intermediate sprints, situated just 10km apart at two-thirds distance, while one or two of the bunch gallopers were tempted into warming up their legs for the third place points. Demare was amongst them. Then, once the break was routinely pulled in with 30km to go, it was trains of teams across the front of the bunch at a pace that wasn’t especially desperate.
Eventually, in the last 10km, the pace picked up. Jumbo-Visma did their bit to safely deliver Primoz Roglic to the 3km banner, before’s CCC’s Francisco Ventoso exploited their easing-off to take a flyer that endured as far as the red kite. It was just as the Spaniard was reabsorbed by the charging bunch on the long home straight, that Ackermann felt the brunt of a squeeze and sharp deceleration near the head of the bunch.
“He crashed into my back wheel,” said Selig, who recovered enough momentum to sprint himself. “I tried to start my leadout for him but [after being blocked by a rider on the left] I had to brake hard.”
Several other riders also went down in the crash, including Trek-Segafredo’s Matteo Moschetti, but no serious GC contenders were affected. Valerio Conti (UAE-Emirates) retains the pink jersey, while Roglic holds second place.
Wednesday’s 11th stage will be similarly flat, albeit considerably longer at 221km.
Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:36:07
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|3
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|5
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|6
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|7
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|8
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|9
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|10
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|11
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|12
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|13
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|14
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|15
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|16
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|17
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|18
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|19
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|20
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|21
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|22
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|23
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|24
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|25
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|26
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|27
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|28
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|29
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|30
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|31
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|32
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|33
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|34
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|35
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|36
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|37
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|38
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|39
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|40
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|41
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|42
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|43
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|44
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|45
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|46
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|47
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|48
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|49
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|50
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|51
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|52
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|53
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|54
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|55
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|56
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|57
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|58
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|59
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|60
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|61
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|62
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|63
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|64
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|65
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|66
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|67
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|68
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|69
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|70
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|71
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|72
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|73
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|74
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|75
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|76
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|77
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|78
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|79
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|80
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|81
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|82
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|83
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|84
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|85
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|86
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|87
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|88
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|89
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|90
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|91
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|92
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|93
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|94
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|95
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|96
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|97
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|98
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|99
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|100
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|101
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|102
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|103
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|104
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|105
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|106
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|107
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|108
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|109
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|110
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|111
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|112
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|113
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|114
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|115
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|116
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|117
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|118
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|119
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|120
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|121
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|122
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:40
|123
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|124
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:53
|125
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:57
|126
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|127
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|128
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:05
|129
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:07
|130
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|2:10
|131
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|132
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|133
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|134
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|135
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|136
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|137
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|138
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|139
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|140
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|141
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|142
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|143
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|144
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|145
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:08
|146
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:23
|147
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:36
|148
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|149
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|150
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|151
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|152
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|153
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|3:39
|154
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:59
|155
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|156
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:22
|157
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|158
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|159
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|160
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|161
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|162
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|163
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39:44:39
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:50
|3
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21
|4
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:33
|5
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:36
|6
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2:39
|7
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|3:05
|8
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:27
|9
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:30
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|3:32
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|3:34
|12
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:45
|13
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:47
|14
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:08
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:34
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|4:36
|17
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:42
|18
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:43
|19
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|5:02
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|5:06
|21
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|5:20
|22
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5:22
|23
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:24
|24
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:36
|25
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|5:51
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6:01
|27
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6:19
|28
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:20
|29
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:21
|30
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|6:42
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|6:58
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|7:12
|33
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|7:29
|34
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:11
|35
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:58
|36
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|9:43
|37
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|10:00
|38
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|10:37
|39
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:44
|40
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:09
|41
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|11:22
|42
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|11:30
|43
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:26
|44
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:54
|45
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:28
|46
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:42
|47
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|15:07
|48
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|49
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|50
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|51
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|16:28
|52
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|16:30
|53
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|16:42
|54
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|16:45
|55
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|16:46
|56
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|17:21
|57
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:29
|58
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|17:49
|59
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|17:50
|60
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:04
|61
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:43
|62
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:46
|63
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|19:18
|64
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:12
|65
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:16
|66
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|21:50
|67
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:19
|68
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|22:29
|69
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|23:17
|70
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:17
|71
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|72
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:25
|73
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|24:27
|74
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|24:47
|75
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:08
|76
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|26:12
|77
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|26:28
|78
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:14
|79
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:25
|80
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|28:32
|81
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|29:06
|82
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:18
|83
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|29:45
|84
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|29:49
|85
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|29:59
|86
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|30:11
|87
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|88
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:18
|89
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:05
|90
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|31:21
|91
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:38
|92
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|32:51
|93
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|33:53
|94
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|95
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|33:55
|96
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|34:01
|97
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|34:09
|98
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|35:19
|99
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|35:35
|100
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|36:46
|101
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:59
|102
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|37:39
|103
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|37:43
|104
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:00
|105
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|38:17
|106
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|38:18
|107
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|39:03
|108
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:25
|109
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|40:09
|110
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|41:02
|111
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|41:47
|112
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:58
|113
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43:23
|114
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|43:35
|115
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:06
|116
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:14
|117
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|45:23
|118
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45:57
|119
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:10
|120
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:22
|121
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|122
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|47:24
|123
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:24
|124
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:27
|125
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|48:33
|126
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|49:06
|127
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|49:46
|128
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:37
|129
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|51:49
|130
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|52:10
|131
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|54:26
|132
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|58:11
|133
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|58:34
|134
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|58:49
|135
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|1:01:04
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:16
|137
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:02:40
|138
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:15
|139
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:03:29
|140
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:34
|141
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|1:04:10
|142
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05:04
|143
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:06:32
|144
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:09:14
|145
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09:25
|146
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09:26
|147
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:13:35
|148
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13:57
|149
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:17:43
|150
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:19:39
|151
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:19:56
|152
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:20:28
|153
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:20:56
|154
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:21:48
|155
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:23:00
|156
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23:27
|157
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|1:24:34
|158
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:25:03
|159
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:29:51
|160
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:31:57
|161
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:35:27
|162
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:37
|163
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:36:42
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|155
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|154
|3
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|109
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|50
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|6
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|36
|7
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34
|8
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|32
|9
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|32
|10
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|11
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30
|12
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|30
|13
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|14
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|15
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|16
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|18
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|19
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|20
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|21
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|22
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|23
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|24
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|19
|25
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|18
|26
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|18
|27
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|28
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|30
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|31
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|32
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|33
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|34
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|12
|35
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|12
|36
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|37
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|12
|38
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|39
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|40
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|41
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|42
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|43
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|44
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8
|45
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|8
|46
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|8
|47
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|48
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|49
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|50
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|51
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|52
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|53
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|6
|54
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|55
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|56
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|57
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|58
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|59
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|60
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|61
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|62
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|63
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|64
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|65
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|66
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|67
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|68
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|3
|69
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|70
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3
|71
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|72
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|73
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|74
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|75
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2
|76
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|77
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|78
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|79
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|80
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|81
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|82
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|83
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|84
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|85
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|86
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|87
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|88
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|89
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|3
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|4
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|5
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|6
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|8
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|11
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|6
|12
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|13
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|5
|14
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|15
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|18
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|19
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2
|21
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|22
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|23
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|24
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|26
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|27
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|28
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|29
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|30
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|31
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|32
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|39:47:00
|2
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06
|3
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:09
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2:15
|5
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|2:41
|6
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|3:40
|7
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|3:58
|8
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4:37
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|4:51
|10
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12:46
|11
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|12
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|14:25
|14
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|15:29
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:22
|16
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|19:29
|17
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|20:56
|18
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|23:51
|19
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:04
|20
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|27:24
|21
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:50
|22
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|30:30
|23
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|31:48
|24
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:39
|25
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|37:48
|26
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|38:41
|27
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39:26
|28
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40:37
|29
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|43:36
|30
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|46:12
|31
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|46:45
|32
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|47:25
|33
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:49
|34
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:01:08
|35
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02:43
|36
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:07:04
|37
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:15:22
|38
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:17:18
|39
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:19:27
|40
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:06
|41
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22:42
|42
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:27:30
|43
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:29:36
|44
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:16
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|119:19:11
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:53
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:04
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|10:21
|5
|EF Education First
|11:10
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:36
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:20
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:43
|9
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:37
|10
|Team Sunweb
|16:55
|11
|Bahrain Merida
|17:44
|12
|Team INEOS
|18:07
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:12
|14
|CCC Team
|20:22
|15
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:17
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|24:05
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|29:24
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|30:27
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|31:04
|20
|Bardiani - CSF
|43:58
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:05
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:17:44
