Classy Basque domestique Pello Bilbao won an intense seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia into l’Aquila on Friday.

The Astana rider took the win with a well timed escape from what remained of the day’s break at 1.5km remaining.

Counter attacking a solo bid by Jose Rojas (Movistar), he immediately opened a gap and held on up the final slog to the line.

“It’s difficult to describe how I feel right now,” he said. “I’ve been trying for so many years to try to win a stage in a grand tour. I’m often working for the big leaders on this team, but today was a chance to ride for the victory.”

Tony Gallopin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) outsprinted Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) for second place, while a significantly reduced bunch came in just over a minute down with Valerio Conti holding onto his pink jersey.

The tough 185km route took the Giro along the Adriatic coast before climbing up over multiple undulations into the Apennines.

It wasn’t until midway through the stage that the day’s break finally established itself. While attacks had been trying to go clear since the start, they were never of any acceptable composition.

“Nobody wanted to let anyone go,” said Pavel Sivakov (Ineos). “It was a really hard stage.”

In the end, the 12 riders that did get away comprised several of the early activists that the bunch weren’t so keen to release. Key amongst them was Rojas, a near threat to Conti’s lead.

For this reason, alongside the presence of other outside GC contenders like Bilbao and Formolo, the move was never permitted much more than two minutes on a bunch that was ever disintegrating under pressure.

It was all Conti’s stretched UAE team -now reduced to six riders after the suspension of Juan Molano and the abandonment of Fernando Gaviria– could do to hold that gap.

The tough dragging roads towards l’Aquila also saw the lead group whittle down. When it passed 5km to go, there was only as many riders left – albeit with a recuperating Rojas chasing back on.

After the Spaniard made the reconnection at 4km remaining, he launched a last ditch attempt for either the stage or pink.  However, after two days on the trot in the main break, his legs were too shot for the difficult run-in. As soon as he was reeled back in by a Formolo led chase, Bilbao was set for the textbook counter move.

Giro d'Italia Stage 7 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4:06:27
2GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale0:05
3FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
4HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott0:09
5CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
6ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:30
7HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS0:48
8PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:01
9MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:07
10VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
11VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
12BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
13GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
14MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
15BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
16LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
17NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
18YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
19JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
20ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
21SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
22CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
23DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
24OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
25SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
26MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
27CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
28DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
29LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
30ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
31CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
32POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
33CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
34O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
35KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
36SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
37DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
38VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb,,
39NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
40ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
41PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
42BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
43VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
44GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
45ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
46HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
47WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
48CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates,,
49CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
50HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
51AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
52SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
53CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
54POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
55MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
56VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
57GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
58BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:28
59IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:36
60GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale1:44
61CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
62SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:58
63MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:07
64DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
65LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
66BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
67KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
68PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
69HIRT JanAstana Pro Team2:11
70MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2:26
71HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
72BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:58
73HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal3:10
74NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
75SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step3:42
76POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
77MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe4:11
78ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team4:30
79BROWN NathanEF Education First5:28
80VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team5:41
81TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma6:16
82DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
83SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
84GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
85CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
86DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
87GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
88BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
89HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
90BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
91NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
92FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
93NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
94OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
95BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,
96MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF8:19
97FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
98HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
99BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
100DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
101JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
102VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
103GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
104ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
105ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates8:34
106PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS8:48
107GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo9:16
108BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin9:56
109KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
110COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF10:53
111KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS17:19
112SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
113AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida17:25
114BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
115CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
116MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates17:30
117NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy17:33
118BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team18:06
119VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
120SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
121BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
122LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
123SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
124IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
125CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
126NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
127CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
128WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
129KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
130STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
131DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
132GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
133DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
134CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
135GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
136DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
137KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
138MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
139CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
140SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
141BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
142GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
143LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
144SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
145ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF,,
146HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
147BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
148CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
149LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
150ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
151LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
152BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
153SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
154SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
155KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
156CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
157RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data18:24
158EWAN CalebLotto Soudal18:27
159DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ19:04
160CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates19:07
161HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
162MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo27:18
163CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
164MARECZKO JakubCCC Team28:54
RankNameTeamTime
1CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates 29:29:34
2ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:32
3CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:41
4PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:09
5MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:17
6ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team2:45
7MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:14
8SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:25
9AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team3:27
10OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4:57
11BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team5:23
12ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma5:24
13FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
14GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale5:34
15YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott5:59
16NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6:03
17LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6:08
18MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe6:13
19CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:16
20MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6:19
21JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step6:26
22DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team6:34
23CARTHY HughEF Education First6:40
24CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
25CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team6:45
26SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6:48
27ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin7:00
28POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates7:03
29LANDA MikelMovistar Team7:13
30VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale7:18
31NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott7:20
32VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team7:31
33GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:39
34GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS7:43
35DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First7:52
36KANGERT TanelEF Education First8:15
37CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step8:22
38O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data8:23
39VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal8:41
40SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy8:50
41HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott9:05
42GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data9:27
43WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale9:39
44PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy9:42
45CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team10:08
46MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:01
47BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb11:07
48MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe11:30
49VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb11:31
50VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:36
51HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS12:11
52CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo13:14
53HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb13:25
54ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates13:35
55DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS13:59
56GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale14:16
57GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data14:27
58DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale14:50
59BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin14:58
60SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè15:10
61DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott16:06
62HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb16:07
63HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal16:12
64ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team16:27
65OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team16:31
66ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF16:38
67BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale16:41
68BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma16:45
69BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott16:52
70BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo17:02
71IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team17:25
72SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS17:29
73POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida17:34
74NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS18:11
75HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin18:37
76NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida18:50
77SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF18:55
78HIRT JanAstana Pro Team19:12
79TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma19:38
80MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma20:00
81POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe20:39
82PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team21:57
83GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida22:13
84JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott22:16
85CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida22:38
86CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo22:48
87HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin23:38
88BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè23:53
89SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step24:11
90FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec24:46
91BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:02
92MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates26:25
93PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS26:26
94DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal26:55
95CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:12
96CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First27:35
97COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF28:15
98KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin28:18
99SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step28:29
100GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data29:40
101WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data30:16
102AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
103BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
104DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
105KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
106NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
107BROWN NathanEF Education First32:01
108KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS32:36
109LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ32:52
110VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team33:43
111FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34:35
112GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo36:15
113NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy36:42
114BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe36:53
115HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb37:04
116BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF37:06
117BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin38:46
118ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe39:49
119EWAN CalebLotto Soudal40:59
120DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ41:07
121VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step42:09
122VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma42:10
123BOLE GregaBahrain Merida42:15
124GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ43:28
125SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe43:33
126SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe43:34
127KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ43:51
128BENNETT SeanEF Education First44:00
129MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF44:07
130CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy44:22
131KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal46:33
132ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF46:48
133ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team46:52
134CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates47:20
135LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ47:33
136BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott49:41
137CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal49:45
138KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step54:00
139SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ55:19
140NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data55:30
141MAS LluísMovistar Team55:49
142LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma55:57
143BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy57:06
144GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy57:20
145HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step57:21
146CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team58:41
147SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team58:46
148IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo59:31
149LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:04:26
150GRADEK KamilCCC Team1:04:41
151DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:05:07
152CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:05:15
153SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:05:46
154STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:05:58
155LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:06:08
156DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy1:07:27
157RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data1:07:43
158MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:07:55
159SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF1:10:15
160MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:10:46
161BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:14:40
162CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1:14:59
163HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:15:06
164DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:19:34
RankNameTeamTime
1CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF 29:31:15
2PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale0:28
3MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:36
4OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb3:16
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team4:27
6CARTHY HughEF Education First4:59
7SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS5:07
8GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS6:02
9O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data6:42
10HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott7:24
11VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:55
12CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo11:33
13HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb11:44
14DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS12:18
15GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data12:46
16HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb14:26
17ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF14:57
18SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS15:48
19NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS16:30
20TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma17:57
21CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo21:07
22BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè22:12
23COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF26:34
24GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data27:59
25KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma28:35
26NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
27FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32:54
28NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy35:01
29BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin37:05
30ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe38:08
31EWAN CalebLotto Soudal39:18
32BENNETT SeanEF Education First42:19
33ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF45:07
34CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates45:39
35KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step52:19
36HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step55:40
37CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team57:00
38DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:03:26
39SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:04:05
40STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:04:17
41LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:04:27
42MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:06:14
43MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:09:05
44BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:12:59
45DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:17:53
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe133
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ87
3EWAN CalebLotto Soudal66
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team50
5ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team32
6MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo32
7CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
8ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma27
9MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
10BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team25
11ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
12YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott23
13LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team21
14GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale20
15CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy20
16SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step19
17FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
18MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF18
19CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè16
20FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe15
21BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec14
22NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data14
23BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF12
24HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè12
25MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
26NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida12
27GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data12
28MARECZKO JakubCCC Team12
29CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
30MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
31LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè10
32SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
33SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
34PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
35OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8
36PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
37HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott8
38BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb8
39VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb8
40BENNETT SeanEF Education First8
41BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
42KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
43CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
44MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6
45NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy6
46GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ6
47MODOLO SachaEF Education First6
48FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
49MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
50SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
51GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
52OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
53HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
54KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4
55SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe4
56SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe4
57KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
58ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF4
59LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
60ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
61CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
62PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
63DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3
64KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
65SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3
66AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2
67CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2
68MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
69SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
70BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
71MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
72LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
73ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
74CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
75VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
76BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
77VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
78CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo24
2MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
3PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
4CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
5ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team8
6CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
7HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott6
8BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6
9FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
10ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
11ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4
12BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
13PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
14VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb3
15OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
16YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
17SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
18MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
19SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
20MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
21MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
22BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
23MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
24BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF1
25CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 88:36:54
2Deceuninck - Quick Step5:55
3Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:29
4AG2R La Mondiale6:43
5Mitchelton-Scott10:25
6Astana Pro Team10:34
7UAE-Team Emirates11:43
8BORA - hansgrohe12:27
9EF Education First13:03
10CCC Team15:31
11Team INEOS15:46
12Trek - Segafredo16:00
13Team Sunweb16:25
14Team Jumbo-Visma17:17
15Team Katusha Alpecin17:58
16Bahrain Merida18:22
17Israel Cycling Academy18:30
18Team Dimension Data22:42
19Lotto Soudal23:04
20Bardiani - CSF24:45
21Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè53:34
22Groupama - FDJ59:17

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 