Giro d’Italia stage 7: Bilbao wins tough leg to l’Aquila
Astana rider takes first grand tour stage as Conti retains overall lead
Classy Basque domestique Pello Bilbao won an intense seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia into l’Aquila on Friday.
The Astana rider took the win with a well timed escape from what remained of the day’s break at 1.5km remaining.
Counter attacking a solo bid by Jose Rojas (Movistar), he immediately opened a gap and held on up the final slog to the line.
“It’s difficult to describe how I feel right now,” he said. “I’ve been trying for so many years to try to win a stage in a grand tour. I’m often working for the big leaders on this team, but today was a chance to ride for the victory.”
Tony Gallopin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) outsprinted Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) for second place, while a significantly reduced bunch came in just over a minute down with Valerio Conti holding onto his pink jersey.
The tough 185km route took the Giro along the Adriatic coast before climbing up over multiple undulations into the Apennines.
It wasn’t until midway through the stage that the day’s break finally established itself. While attacks had been trying to go clear since the start, they were never of any acceptable composition.
“Nobody wanted to let anyone go,” said Pavel Sivakov (Ineos). “It was a really hard stage.”
In the end, the 12 riders that did get away comprised several of the early activists that the bunch weren’t so keen to release. Key amongst them was Rojas, a near threat to Conti’s lead.
For this reason, alongside the presence of other outside GC contenders like Bilbao and Formolo, the move was never permitted much more than two minutes on a bunch that was ever disintegrating under pressure.
It was all Conti’s stretched UAE team -now reduced to six riders after the suspension of Juan Molano and the abandonment of Fernando Gaviria– could do to hold that gap.
The tough dragging roads towards l’Aquila also saw the lead group whittle down. When it passed 5km to go, there was only as many riders left – albeit with a recuperating Rojas chasing back on.
After the Spaniard made the reconnection at 4km remaining, he launched a last ditch attempt for either the stage or pink. However, after two days on the trot in the main break, his legs were too shot for the difficult run-in. As soon as he was reeled back in by a Formolo led chase, Bilbao was set for the textbook counter move.
Giro d'Italia Stage 7 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4:06:27
|2
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05
|3
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09
|5
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|6
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:30
|7
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|0:48
|8
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:01
|9
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07
|10
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|11
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|12
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|13
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|14
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|15
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|16
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|18
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|19
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|20
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|21
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|22
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|23
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|24
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|25
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|26
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|27
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|28
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|29
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|30
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|31
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|32
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|33
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|34
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|35
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|36
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|37
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|38
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|39
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|40
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|41
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|42
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|43
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|44
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|45
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|46
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|47
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|48
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|49
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|50
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|51
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|52
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|53
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|54
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|55
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|57
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|58
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28
|59
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:36
|60
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44
|61
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|62
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:58
|63
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:07
|64
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|65
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|66
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|67
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|68
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|69
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|2:11
|70
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:26
|71
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|72
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:58
|73
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|3:10
|74
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|75
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:42
|76
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|77
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:11
|78
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|4:30
|79
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|5:28
|80
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|5:41
|81
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:16
|82
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|83
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|84
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|85
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|86
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|87
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|88
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|89
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|90
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|91
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|92
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|93
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|94
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|95
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|96
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|8:19
|97
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|98
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|99
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|100
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|101
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|102
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|103
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|104
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|105
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:34
|106
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|8:48
|107
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:16
|108
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|9:56
|109
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|110
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|10:53
|111
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|17:19
|112
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|113
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|17:25
|114
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|115
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|116
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:30
|117
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|17:33
|118
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|18:06
|119
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|120
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|121
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|122
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|123
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|124
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|125
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|126
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|127
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|128
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|129
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|130
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|131
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|132
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|133
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|134
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|135
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|136
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|137
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|138
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|139
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|140
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|141
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|142
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|143
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|144
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|145
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|146
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|147
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|148
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|149
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|150
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|151
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|152
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|153
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|154
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|155
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|156
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|157
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|18:24
|158
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|18:27
|159
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:04
|160
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:07
|161
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|162
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:18
|163
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|164
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|28:54
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:29:34
|2
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:32
|3
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:41
|4
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09
|5
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:17
|6
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|2:45
|7
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:14
|8
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:25
|9
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|3:27
|10
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4:57
|11
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|5:23
|12
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:24
|13
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|14
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:34
|15
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:59
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6:03
|17
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6:08
|18
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:13
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:16
|20
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:19
|21
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:26
|22
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|6:34
|23
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|6:40
|24
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|25
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|6:45
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6:48
|27
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|7:00
|28
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:03
|29
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|7:13
|30
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:18
|31
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:20
|32
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|7:31
|33
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:39
|34
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|7:43
|35
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|7:52
|36
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|8:15
|37
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:22
|38
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|8:23
|39
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|8:41
|40
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8:50
|41
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:05
|42
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|9:27
|43
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:39
|44
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|9:42
|45
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|10:08
|46
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:01
|47
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|11:07
|48
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:30
|49
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|11:31
|50
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:36
|51
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|12:11
|52
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:14
|53
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|13:25
|54
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:35
|55
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|13:59
|56
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:16
|57
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|14:27
|58
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:50
|59
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|14:58
|60
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|15:10
|61
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:06
|62
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|16:07
|63
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|16:12
|64
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|16:27
|65
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|16:31
|66
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|16:38
|67
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:41
|68
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:45
|69
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:52
|70
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:02
|71
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|17:25
|72
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|17:29
|73
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|17:34
|74
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|18:11
|75
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|18:37
|76
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|18:50
|77
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|18:55
|78
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|19:12
|79
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:38
|80
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:00
|81
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:39
|82
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|21:57
|83
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|22:13
|84
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:16
|85
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|22:38
|86
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:48
|87
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|23:38
|88
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|23:53
|89
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:11
|90
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|24:46
|91
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:02
|92
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:25
|93
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|26:26
|94
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|26:55
|95
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:12
|96
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|27:35
|97
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|28:15
|98
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|28:18
|99
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:29
|100
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|29:40
|101
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|30:16
|102
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|103
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|104
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|105
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|106
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|107
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|32:01
|108
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|32:36
|109
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:52
|110
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|33:43
|111
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34:35
|112
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:15
|113
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|36:42
|114
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:53
|115
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|37:04
|116
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|37:06
|117
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|38:46
|118
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:49
|119
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|40:59
|120
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:07
|121
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:09
|122
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:10
|123
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|42:15
|124
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:28
|125
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:33
|126
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:34
|127
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:51
|128
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|44:00
|129
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|44:07
|130
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|44:22
|131
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|46:33
|132
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|46:48
|133
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|46:52
|134
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|47:20
|135
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|47:33
|136
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49:41
|137
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|49:45
|138
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54:00
|139
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|55:19
|140
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|55:30
|141
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|55:49
|142
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|55:57
|143
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|57:06
|144
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|57:20
|145
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|57:21
|146
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|58:41
|147
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|58:46
|148
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:31
|149
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:04:26
|150
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:04:41
|151
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:05:07
|152
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:05:15
|153
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:46
|154
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:05:58
|155
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:06:08
|156
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:07:27
|157
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|1:07:43
|158
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07:55
|159
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:10:15
|160
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:10:46
|161
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14:40
|162
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14:59
|163
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:15:06
|164
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:34
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|29:31:15
|2
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28
|3
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:36
|4
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|3:16
|5
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|4:27
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|4:59
|7
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|5:07
|8
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|6:02
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|6:42
|10
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:24
|11
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:55
|12
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:33
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|11:44
|14
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|12:18
|15
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|12:46
|16
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|14:26
|17
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|14:57
|18
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|15:48
|19
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|16:30
|20
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:57
|21
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:07
|22
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|22:12
|23
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|26:34
|24
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|27:59
|25
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:35
|26
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|27
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32:54
|28
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|35:01
|29
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|37:05
|30
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:08
|31
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|39:18
|32
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|42:19
|33
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|45:07
|34
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:39
|35
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:19
|36
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55:40
|37
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|57:00
|38
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:03:26
|39
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:04:05
|40
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:04:17
|41
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:04:27
|42
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06:14
|43
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:09:05
|44
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12:59
|45
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17:53
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|133
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|87
|3
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|66
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|50
|5
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|32
|6
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|7
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|9
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|11
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|12
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|13
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|14
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|15
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|20
|16
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|17
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|18
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|18
|19
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|16
|20
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|21
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14
|22
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|14
|23
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|24
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|12
|25
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|26
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|27
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|12
|28
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|12
|29
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|30
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|31
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|10
|32
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|33
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|34
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|35
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8
|36
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|37
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|38
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|8
|39
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|8
|40
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|8
|41
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|42
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|43
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|44
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|45
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|46
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|47
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|6
|48
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|49
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|50
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|51
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|52
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|53
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|54
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|55
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|56
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|57
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|58
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|4
|59
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|60
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|61
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|62
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|63
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|64
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|65
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|66
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2
|67
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|68
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|69
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|70
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|71
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|72
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|73
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|74
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|75
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|76
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|77
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|78
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|2
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|3
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|4
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|5
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|7
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|8
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|9
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|10
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|11
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|14
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|3
|15
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|16
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|17
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|18
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|19
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|20
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|21
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|22
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|23
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|24
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|25
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|88:36:54
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:55
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:29
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:43
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:25
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|10:34
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:43
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:27
|9
|EF Education First
|13:03
|10
|CCC Team
|15:31
|11
|Team INEOS
|15:46
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:00
|13
|Team Sunweb
|16:25
|14
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:17
|15
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|17:58
|16
|Bahrain Merida
|18:22
|17
|Israel Cycling Academy
|18:30
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|22:42
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|23:04
|20
|Bardiani - CSF
|24:45
|21
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|53:34
|22
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:17
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.