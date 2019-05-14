Ecuadorian climber Richard Carapaz (Movistar) claimed victory on the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday ahead of sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal).

Meanwhile Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) claimed sixth place on the stage to retain his overall lead on a day in which another late crash resulted in a shake up on the GC.

The incident with 6km remaining caused splits that saw a group of just 12 riders lead onto the final ascent towards the line. A second spill in one of the chase groups meant further chaos for overall contenders.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) lost a handful of seconds in second and third place overall, while Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) limped-in over four minutes down with blood pouring down his left leg and surrounded by team mates.

Carapaz, who himself lost time in the chaotic finale of Monday’s third stage, made his move with 600m remaining. Getting a jump on the curious mix of climbers and sprinters still in contention for the stage, he opened enough of a gap that even Ewan couldn’t close it once he got into full gallop mode at the crest of the rise.

“I knew that there were some fast people in the group and I looked for my distance which is about 600m to go,” said Carapaz, also a stage winner last year. “I just went for it.

“Yesterday was a bad day for me: I broke a wheel and lost some time,” he added. “I always have a mentality that if I lose a few seconds, you can always get them back.”

The 235km stage took the race from yesterday’s stage finish in Orbetello to Frascati, just outside of Rome. The finale around the outskirts of Italy’s capital had some sport directors questioning safety on the route.

For most of the day the race was led by a three man breakaway comprising Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Marco Frapporti (Androni-Giacattoli) and Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF). With 20km to go, Cima was dropped from the move. But with the lead pair’s gap reduced to just over a minute at this point, they held little hope of holding out.

Led by multiple trains hoping to set up their contenders for the finish, the break was eventually reeled back in with 10km to go. But it was Salvatore Puccio’s touch of wheels near the front of the bunch that really shaped the stage.

“Crashes are part of the sport, unfortunately,” reflected Yates.

Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team5:58:17
2EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
3ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
4ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:02
5SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
7CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:14
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:18
9DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
10YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
11MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
12MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
13FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
14GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
15NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
16JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
17VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
18ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
19GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
20CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
21CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
22SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS0:25
23POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
24DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team0:27
25CARTHY HughEF Education First0:31
26DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
27GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:36
28CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
29NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
30CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
31BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
32LANDA MikelMovistar Team0:44
33VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
34ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
35VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal0:48
36SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy1:00
37SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:17
38KANGERT TanelEF Education First1:20
39GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data1:24
40PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
41MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
42BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
43VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
44BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
45MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:30
46CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
47CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
48MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
49ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
50ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:47
51O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:49
52WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:57
53CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:08
54VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
55CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First2:10
56MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:13
57BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2:34
58DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
59HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
60SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:42
61GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates,,
62BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team2:45
63BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
64SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
65KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida2:47
66SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe2:55
67AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
68GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
69GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data3:01
70LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma3:09
71CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team3:10
72DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
73VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
74MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
75ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
76OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
77MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
78SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
79CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
80HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
81BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
82GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
83DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
84COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
85TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
86SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
87BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
88BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
89NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
90SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
91DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
92MODOLO SachaEF Education First3:26
93KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ3:28
94GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy3:57
95CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy3:58
96NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS4:04
97GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
98DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb,,
99OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
100BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
101HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
102POWER RobertTeam Sunweb,,
103VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb,,
104MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo5:03
105GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
106AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida5:31
107PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
108VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
109MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
110GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
111HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
112WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
113NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
114BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
115KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
116JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott5:41
117MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
118ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
119BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,
120POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe5:51
121KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS5:55
122SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
123MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
124KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
125HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
126NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
127DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
128FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
129BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
130BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
131FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
132SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
133ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF,,
134HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
135HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
136LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
137CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates6:03
138HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step6:33
139IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo7:01
140BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott7:56
141CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8:16
142BENNETT SeanEF Education First8:24
143CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo9:10
144NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data9:19
145PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
146LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9:23
147KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin9:25
148TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
149GRADEK KamilCCC Team10:07
150PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS10:12
151HIRT JanAstana Pro Team10:33
152IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
153SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
154POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
155STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
156RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data12:52
157DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
158SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
159CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
160BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
161LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
162DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
163BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
164VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
165CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
166KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
167DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
168HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin14:33
169DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale17:54
170BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
171HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè18:01
172LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 16:19:20
2YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:35
3NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida0:39
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:44
5ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:49
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:55
8CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida0:56
9JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02
10FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe1:06
11DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team1:10
12BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:16
13CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
14CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
15GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:18
16CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team1:21
17SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS1:24
18ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:36
19POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:39
20ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:47
21SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:48
22LANDA MikelMovistar Team1:49
23CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:50
24VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:54
25NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:56
26CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:59
27DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:01
28VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team2:07
29GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:15
30GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS2:19
31EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:26
32DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2:28
33KANGERT TanelEF Education First2:51
34CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF2:53
35CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step2:58
36O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data2:59
37MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe3:02
38PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale3:07
39VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal3:17
40MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:20
41SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy3:26
42DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott3:30
43ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3:33
44ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team3:43
45GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data3:54
46VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:57
47KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida3:58
48GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data4:03
49CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team4:07
50BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team4:10
51WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale4:15
52BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:20
53GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates4:22
54AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4:25
55SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step4:26
56DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb4:30
57MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:37
58MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates4:38
59HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott4:39
60DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal4:41
61SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
62CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:49
63CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First5:12
64POWER RobertTeam Sunweb5:15
65GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:16
66MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:21
67SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
68SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe5:22
69CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo5:26
70KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ5:39
71BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb5:43
72OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb5:49
73OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team5:58
74MODOLO SachaEF Education First5:59
75VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb6:07
76CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy6:10
77VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:12
78BROWN NathanEF Education First6:27
79BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo6:29
80BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6:51
81GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo6:54
82HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS7:06
83NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS7:22
84BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7:29
85ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team7:40
86CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo7:50
87WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data7:53
88VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team7:56
89HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb8:01
90HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin8:04
91CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates8:07
92MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma8:14
93GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale8:15
94NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida8:17
95KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8:21
96SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF8:22
97DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale8:26
98DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS8:35
99HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb8:39
100BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin8:44
101AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida8:45
102HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
103SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8:57
104TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma9:05
105FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:07
106BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin9:34
107JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott9:40
108PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy10:00
109LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ10:15
110NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy10:24
111BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott10:28
112LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ10:39
113HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb10:43
114KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS10:46
115BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF10:47
116BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma11:00
117ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF11:14
118TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team11:27
119IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team11:32
120GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida11:40
121SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS12:05
122POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida12:10
123FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
124POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe12:40
125HIRT JanAstana Pro Team12:44
126COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF13:05
127PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS13:21
128VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma13:45
129KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin14:05
130MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF15:42
131KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step15:48
132ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF16:20
133DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16:22
134GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data16:35
135PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team16:39
136HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin16:55
137SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ17:07
138NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data17:18
139LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma17:45
140HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step18:08
141ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team18:27
142MAS LluísMovistar Team18:31
143BOLE GregaBahrain Merida19:04
144KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma19:55
145CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team20:29
146MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo20:31
147BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott21:16
148SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team21:21
149BENNETT SeanEF Education First21:37
150MARECZKO JakubCCC Team21:46
151IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo22:13
152CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal23:23
153NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy23:55
154BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26:20
155GRADEK KamilCCC Team26:29
156DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data26:55
157CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:03
158SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ27:34
159CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo27:35
160VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal27:40
161STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin27:46
162LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:56
163DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma28:44
164RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data29:13
165DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy29:15
166SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF32:03
167LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè32:54
168BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy34:45
169GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy34:57
170BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates36:28
171HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè36:54
172DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale41:22
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 16:20:04
2CARTHY HughEF Education First0:32
3SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS0:40
4ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:03
5GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS1:35
6EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:42
7CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF2:09
8O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data2:15
9PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:23
10MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:36
11GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data3:10
12GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3:38
13HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott3:55
14POWER RobertTeam Sunweb4:31
15CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo4:42
16OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb5:05
17VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:28
18NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS6:38
19BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè6:45
20CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo7:06
21HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb7:17
22CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates7:23
23DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS7:51
24BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin8:00
25TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma8:21
26FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:23
27NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy9:40
28HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb9:59
29ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF10:30
30SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS11:21
31COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12:21
32KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step15:04
33ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF15:36
34GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data15:51
35HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step17:24
36KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma19:11
37CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team19:45
38MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo19:47
39BENNETT SeanEF Education First20:53
40MARECZKO JakubCCC Team21:02
41NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy23:11
42DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data26:11
43SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ26:50
44STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin27:02
45LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:12
46DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma28:00
47BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates35:44
48DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale40:38
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe68
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ61
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates58
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team50
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal48
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma27
7ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
8YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott23
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team21
10SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step19
11FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
12MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF18
13MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo18
14CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè16
15CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy15
16NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data14
17HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè12
18NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida12
19MARECZKO JakubCCC Team12
20MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
21CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates10
22BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
23KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
24MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6
25DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb6
26GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ6
27MODOLO SachaEF Education First6
28BENNETT SeanEF Education First5
29GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
30KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
31OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
32LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
33KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin4
34FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe3
35DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3
36CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
37SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3
38KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
39LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3
40DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma3
41GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2
42SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
43BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
44MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
45CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
46BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
47SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe1
48VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
49CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo24
2BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6
3FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4
5OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
6YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
7MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
8MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
9MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
10BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
11CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 49:00:54
2Mitchelton-Scott0:29
3UAE-Team Emirates0:36
4Astana Pro Team0:47
5Deceuninck - Quick Step1:26
6EF Education First2:09
7Bahrain Merida2:19
8Movistar Team2:52
9AG2R La Mondiale3:13
10Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:52
11Lotto Soudal4:58
12Trek - Segafredo,,
13Team Jumbo-Visma5:02
14Team INEOS5:11
15Team Katusha - Alpecin5:45
16Groupama - FDJ6:05
17CCC Team6:25
18Team Dimension Data6:39
19Israel Cycling Academy11:16
20Team Sunweb11:47
21Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè13:50
22Bardiani - CSF15:18

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.