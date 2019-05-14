Giro d’Italia stage 4: Carapaz claims win after crash hit run-in
A crash in the final 6km looks to have ruled Tom Dumoulin out of overall contention, while Simon Yates and Vincenzo Nibali also concede time
Ecuadorian climber Richard Carapaz (Movistar) claimed victory on the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday ahead of sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal).
Meanwhile Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) claimed sixth place on the stage to retain his overall lead on a day in which another late crash resulted in a shake up on the GC.
The incident with 6km remaining caused splits that saw a group of just 12 riders lead onto the final ascent towards the line. A second spill in one of the chase groups meant further chaos for overall contenders.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) lost a handful of seconds in second and third place overall, while Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) limped-in over four minutes down with blood pouring down his left leg and surrounded by team mates.
Carapaz, who himself lost time in the chaotic finale of Monday’s third stage, made his move with 600m remaining. Getting a jump on the curious mix of climbers and sprinters still in contention for the stage, he opened enough of a gap that even Ewan couldn’t close it once he got into full gallop mode at the crest of the rise.
“I knew that there were some fast people in the group and I looked for my distance which is about 600m to go,” said Carapaz, also a stage winner last year. “I just went for it.
“Yesterday was a bad day for me: I broke a wheel and lost some time,” he added. “I always have a mentality that if I lose a few seconds, you can always get them back.”
The 235km stage took the race from yesterday’s stage finish in Orbetello to Frascati, just outside of Rome. The finale around the outskirts of Italy’s capital had some sport directors questioning safety on the route.
For most of the day the race was led by a three man breakaway comprising Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Marco Frapporti (Androni-Giacattoli) and Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF). With 20km to go, Cima was dropped from the move. But with the lead pair’s gap reduced to just over a minute at this point, they held little hope of holding out.
Led by multiple trains hoping to set up their contenders for the finish, the break was eventually reeled back in with 10km to go. But it was Salvatore Puccio’s touch of wheels near the front of the bunch that really shaped the stage.
“Crashes are part of the sport, unfortunately,” reflected Yates.
Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|5:58:17
|2
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|3
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|4
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:02
|5
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|7
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18
|9
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|10
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|11
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|12
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|13
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|14
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|15
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|16
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|17
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|18
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|19
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|21
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|22
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|0:25
|23
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|24
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|0:27
|25
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|0:31
|26
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|27
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:36
|28
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|29
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|30
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|31
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|32
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|0:44
|33
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|34
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|35
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|0:48
|36
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:00
|37
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17
|38
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1:20
|39
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|1:24
|40
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|41
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|42
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|43
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|44
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|45
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:30
|46
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|47
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|48
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|49
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|50
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:47
|51
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:49
|52
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57
|53
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:08
|54
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|55
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|2:10
|56
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:13
|57
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:34
|58
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|59
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|60
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:42
|61
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|62
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|2:45
|63
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|64
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|65
|KOREN Kristijan
|Bahrain Merida
|2:47
|66
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:55
|67
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|68
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|69
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|3:01
|70
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:09
|71
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|3:10
|72
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|73
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|74
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|75
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|76
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|77
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|78
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|79
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|80
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|81
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|82
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|83
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|84
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|85
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|86
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|87
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|88
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|89
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|90
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|91
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|92
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|3:26
|93
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:28
|94
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:57
|95
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:58
|96
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|4:04
|97
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|98
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|99
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|100
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|101
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|102
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|103
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|104
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:03
|105
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|106
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|5:31
|107
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|108
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|109
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|110
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|111
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|112
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|113
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|114
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|115
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|116
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:41
|117
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|118
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|119
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|120
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:51
|121
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|5:55
|122
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|123
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|124
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|125
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|126
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|127
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|128
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|129
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|130
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|131
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|132
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|133
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|134
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|135
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|136
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|137
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:03
|138
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:33
|139
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:01
|140
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:56
|141
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8:16
|142
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|8:24
|143
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:10
|144
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|9:19
|145
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|146
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:23
|147
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|9:25
|148
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|,,
|149
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|10:07
|150
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|10:12
|151
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|10:33
|152
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|153
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|154
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|155
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|156
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|12:52
|157
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|158
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|159
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|160
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|161
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|162
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|163
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|164
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|165
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|166
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|167
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|168
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|14:33
|169
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:54
|170
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|171
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|18:01
|172
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:19:20
|2
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35
|3
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|0:39
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:44
|5
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:49
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55
|8
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|0:56
|9
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02
|10
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06
|11
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|1:10
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:16
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|15
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18
|16
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|17
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|1:24
|18
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:36
|19
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39
|20
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:47
|21
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:48
|22
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|1:49
|23
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:50
|24
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54
|25
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:56
|26
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59
|27
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:01
|28
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|2:07
|29
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:15
|30
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|2:19
|31
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:26
|32
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2:28
|33
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|2:51
|34
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:53
|35
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:58
|36
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:59
|37
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:02
|38
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07
|39
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3:17
|40
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:20
|41
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:26
|42
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:30
|43
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3:33
|44
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|3:43
|45
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|3:54
|46
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:57
|47
|KOREN Kristijan
|Bahrain Merida
|3:58
|48
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|4:03
|49
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|4:07
|50
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|4:10
|51
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:15
|52
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:20
|53
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:22
|54
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|4:25
|55
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:26
|56
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|4:30
|57
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:37
|58
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:38
|59
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:39
|60
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|4:41
|61
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|62
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:49
|63
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|5:12
|64
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|5:15
|65
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:16
|66
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:21
|67
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|68
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:22
|69
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:26
|70
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:39
|71
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|5:43
|72
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|5:49
|73
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|5:58
|74
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|5:59
|75
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|6:07
|76
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6:10
|77
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:12
|78
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|6:27
|79
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:29
|80
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:51
|81
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:54
|82
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|7:06
|83
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|7:22
|84
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7:29
|85
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|7:40
|86
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:50
|87
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|7:53
|88
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|7:56
|89
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|8:01
|90
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8:04
|91
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:07
|92
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:14
|93
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:15
|94
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|8:17
|95
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8:21
|96
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|8:22
|97
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:26
|98
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|8:35
|99
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|8:39
|100
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8:44
|101
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|8:45
|102
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|103
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8:57
|104
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:05
|105
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:07
|106
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|9:34
|107
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:40
|108
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10:00
|109
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:15
|110
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10:24
|111
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:28
|112
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:39
|113
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|10:43
|114
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|10:46
|115
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|10:47
|116
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:00
|117
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|11:14
|118
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|11:27
|119
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11:32
|120
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|11:40
|121
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|12:05
|122
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|12:10
|123
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|124
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:40
|125
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|12:44
|126
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|13:05
|127
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|13:21
|128
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:45
|129
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|14:05
|130
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|15:42
|131
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:48
|132
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|16:20
|133
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|16:22
|134
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|16:35
|135
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|16:39
|136
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|16:55
|137
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:07
|138
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|17:18
|139
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:45
|140
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:08
|141
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|18:27
|142
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|18:31
|143
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|19:04
|144
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:55
|145
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|20:29
|146
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:31
|147
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:16
|148
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|21:21
|149
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|21:37
|150
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|21:46
|151
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:13
|152
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|23:23
|153
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|23:55
|154
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:20
|155
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|26:29
|156
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|26:55
|157
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:03
|158
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:34
|159
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:35
|160
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|27:40
|161
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|27:46
|162
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:56
|163
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:44
|164
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|29:13
|165
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|29:15
|166
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|32:03
|167
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|32:54
|168
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|34:45
|169
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|34:57
|170
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:28
|171
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|36:54
|172
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|41:22
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|16:20:04
|2
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|0:32
|3
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|0:40
|4
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|5
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|1:35
|6
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|7
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:09
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:15
|9
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:23
|10
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:36
|11
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|3:10
|12
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:38
|13
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:55
|14
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|4:31
|15
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:42
|16
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|5:05
|17
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:28
|18
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|6:38
|19
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|6:45
|20
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:06
|21
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|7:17
|22
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:23
|23
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|7:51
|24
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8:00
|25
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:21
|26
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:23
|27
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|9:40
|28
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|9:59
|29
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10:30
|30
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|11:21
|31
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12:21
|32
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:04
|33
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|15:36
|34
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|15:51
|35
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:24
|36
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:11
|37
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|19:45
|38
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:47
|39
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|20:53
|40
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|21:02
|41
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|23:11
|42
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|26:11
|43
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:50
|44
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|27:02
|45
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:12
|46
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:00
|47
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:44
|48
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40:38
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|68
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|61
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|58
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|50
|5
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|48
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|7
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|8
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|10
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|11
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|12
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|18
|13
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|14
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|16
|15
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|16
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|14
|17
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|12
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|19
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|12
|20
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|21
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|22
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|23
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|24
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|25
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|6
|26
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|27
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|6
|28
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|5
|29
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|30
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|31
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|32
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|33
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4
|34
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|35
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|36
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|37
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|38
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|39
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3
|40
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|41
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|42
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|43
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|44
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|45
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|46
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|47
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|48
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|49
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|2
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|5
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|6
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|7
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|8
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|9
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|10
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|11
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|49:00:54
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:36
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:47
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26
|6
|EF Education First
|2:09
|7
|Bahrain Merida
|2:19
|8
|Movistar Team
|2:52
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:13
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:52
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|4:58
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|13
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:02
|14
|Team INEOS
|5:11
|15
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|5:45
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:05
|17
|CCC Team
|6:25
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|6:39
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11:16
|20
|Team Sunweb
|11:47
|21
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|13:50
|22
|Bardiani - CSF
|15:18
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.