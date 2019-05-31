Having spent the second half of 2018 sidelined by Epstein-Barr virus, Esteban Chaves took an emotional comeback victory on stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia Friday. The Colombian climber went one place better than his second spot on stage 17 to cross the line with clenched fists and then celebrate with family.

Although he’d ridden a series of stage races in France and Spain earlier this year, it was his first victory since winning on Mount Etna in last year’s Giro. The Mitchelton-Scott rider didn’t race for months after the 2018 Giro as he struggled to get to the root cause of a spectacular collapse of form during the race.

“I haven’t real words for this,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. I was crying [at the line]. Everyone was crying.

“This was a victory for anyone who supported me or followed me.”

For the fifth successive stage, the race was decided from riders who’d got in an early breakaway. Chaves had to attack repeatedly on the second category final climb to break clear on his own.

Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) was left wondering what might have been when he finished second, having unshipped his chain while still in the company of Chaves. And behind Amaro Antunes (CCC) in third place, Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF) took a notable fourth, having chased on his own for 40km to join the main escape.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) made a small gain on GC when he attacked in the closing kilometres from the main group of overall contenders. Although he clawed back 44 seconds, he remains in sixth place.

There was no such gain for Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), in third overall, who also attacked nearer the summit of the final climb. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) in second place and pink jersey Richard Carapaz (Movistar) wouldn’t give him an inch. Lopez aside, the GC favorites finished together over 6-minutes behind Chavez.

The breakaway took shape in the first few kilometers of the stage, a short 151km from Treviso to San Martino di Castrozza. Initially numbering 11, Carboni made it a dozen after his long pursuit.

Large crowds greeted the race on the Passo di San Boldo, which, although only a third cat climb, offers the spectacle of the road laddering up the hillside between hairpin bends tunnelled in the rock.

Local man Manuele Boaro (Astana) tried his luck over the top of the next climb, the fourth cat Ponte Oltre, but was brought back on the valley roads with 20km to go. A flurry of attacks from the group eventually saw Marco Canola go clear, likely encouraged by his Nippo-Vini Fantini team mate’s win one day earlier.

Canola led onto the foot of the final climb with 13.6km of average 5.6% gradient ahead of him. Chaves, Vendrame, François Bidard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quick Step), amongst others, all tried tentative moves behind him, and it was these four who bridged up, then later dropped him, with 7km remaining.

Chaves, a multiple stage winner and twice podium finisher in grand tours, was really in a class of his own in the group. But still not quite back at his best, he struggled to shake off his company on the moderate slopes.

Repeatedly, Chavez made accelerations but was clawed back. Finally, after Vendrame had succumbed to his mechanical, Chavez broke the elastic on some curves snaking between the trees at 2.7km to go.

Once alone, he was committed.

“You need to attack and attack, until you arrive at the finish line,” he said.

Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott4:01:31
2VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:10
3ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team0:12
4CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF0:24
5SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step0:32
6BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale0:35
7CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:02
8BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:37
9SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF1:53
10LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:33
11MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates3:59
12SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:47
13LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team5:45
14ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma6:29
15CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
16NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
17LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
18MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
19MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
20CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
22ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin6:33
23YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
24DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS6:35
25SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
26CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
27HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott6:48
28VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale7:27
29CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo7:29
30DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
31DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First7:36
32KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
33HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
34NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
35POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
36HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
37MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
38FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
39MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
40BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
41O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
42BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma7:59
43BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb8:45
44ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team9:25
45PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
46DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:52
47PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
48ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
49ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates11:02
50KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
51BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott11:04
52HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS11:43
53SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
54HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
55BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team13:23
56CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
57HIRT JanAstana Pro Team14:50
58VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team14:57
59AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
60CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
61COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
62CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
63JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
64JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
65ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
66DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
67MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
68GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
69WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
70CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
71VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
72NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
73SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
74GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
75TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
76IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
77AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
78BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
79STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
80MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
81POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
82BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe15:19
83CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team16:48
84DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ18:01
85SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step18:30
86VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
87GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
88BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
89HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
90OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
91PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
92GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
93SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
94KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
95DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
96PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
97WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
98DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
99FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
100MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
101GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
102GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
103VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
104CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
105NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
106GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida21:41
107MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
108IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
109BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
110BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
111LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
112HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
113CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
114LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
115BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
116ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
117MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
118CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
119BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:39
120FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
121DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
122NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
123GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
124HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb23:11
125NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
126BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
127GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
128SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ23:26
129CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè23:48
130SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
131HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
132LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
133DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy24:09
134HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin27:24
135BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
136CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
137GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
138SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
139ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe27:39
140SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
141SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
142SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
143CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team 83:52:22
2NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:54
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:16
4LANDA MikelMovistar Team3:03
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:07
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team5:33
7MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe6:48
8YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott7:17
9SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS8:27
10FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe10:06
11POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates10:27
12ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10:36
13CARTHY HughEF Education First14:51
14DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First16:51
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ20:52
16MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec24:50
17CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo26:26
18DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team27:12
19NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
20KANGERT TanelEF Education First29:49
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida32:42
22DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS37:26
23CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida44:09
24HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS51:59
25ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team52:24
26CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec56:11
27JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step58:51
28VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale59:03
29HIRT JanAstana Pro Team59:06
30SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:00:17
31BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale1:02:50
32HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:03:18
33O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:04:10
34CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:07:19
35AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:09:43
36HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:10:30
37IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:14:41
38BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb1:17:01
39CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step1:18:05
40BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:18:52
41SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:19:21
42BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21:18
43HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:22:03
44ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:23:47
45MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:28:23
46VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:31:10
47BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:33:29
48ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1:37:50
49ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:37:54
50PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:42:25
51DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale1:42:49
52GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:44:31
53CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:44:32
54CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:45:41
55DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:45:47
56VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team1:48:02
57KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:49:02
58PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:52:35
59GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:52:53
60WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:53:12
61SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2:01:49
62VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2:02:20
63TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:03:30
64HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal2:04:42
65GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data2:08:43
66JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:12:02
67OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team2:21:21
68PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy2:22:45
69MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2:26:15
70SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2:26:45
71BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:26:52
72BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:29:39
73CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:34:07
74FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:34:39
75BROWN NathanEF Education First2:36:20
76NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida2:37:47
77DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott2:38:06
78LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:38:58
79WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data2:39:07
80COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF2:41:11
81FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:41:49
82MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2:42:30
83GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale2:44:01
84ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF2:45:04
85VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2:49:56
86NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS2:51:00
87POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:52:02
88PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS2:52:18
89BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team2:56:32
90GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data2:57:43
91CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:03:57
92SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step3:05:24
93AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida3:13:25
94HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin3:14:24
95KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS3:15:31
96GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo3:16:02
97GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida3:17:57
98BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3:21:27
99MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates3:24:59
100NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy3:28:21
101SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:28:51
102HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:29:33
103MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF3:29:53
104BENNETT SeanEF Education First3:34:00
105HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb3:34:16
106VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma3:36:04
107CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First3:36:40
108BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:37:53
109SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step3:38:53
110CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:39:16
111BOLE GregaBahrain Merida3:42:57
112LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:44:42
113CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal3:45:59
114NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy3:46:08
115SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe3:46:39
116HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin3:47:21
117ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team3:52:07
118BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin3:56:12
119DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data4:03:52
120LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma4:08:20
121SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team4:12:35
122ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe4:12:41
123STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin4:12:54
124DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale4:16:15
125DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:16:19
126BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy4:18:39
127SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe4:19:10
128MAS LluísMovistar Team4:22:43
129GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy4:23:29
130CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy4:27:01
131CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates4:27:11
132GRADEK KamilCCC Team4:29:18
133GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4:30:55
134SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ4:39:07
135DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy4:44:06
136LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:45:59
137IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo4:46:40
138CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:46:41
139SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:53:00
140SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF4:53:02
141BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates4:54:46
142CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo5:18:46
143HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5:21:10
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe226
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ213
3CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè104
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team83
5MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec81
6CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy60
7MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF54
8ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
9BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45
10ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team44
11CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec44
12YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott44
13NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida43
14SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe42
15SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step38
16CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates37
17GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data36
18FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
19CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott33
20LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team30
21ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates28
22CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team27
23BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
24BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26
25BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb26
26FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe26
27CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida26
28MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe25
29BENNETT SeanEF Education First25
30CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo23
31PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale23
32CARTHY HughEF Education First22
33GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ22
34MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
35CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF21
36HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
37LANDA MikelMovistar Team20
38DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal18
39NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott17
40SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step16
41VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec16
42ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin15
43DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS14
44ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team14
45SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF14
46BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo13
47SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
48COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
49MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates12
50MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
51HIRT JanAstana Pro Team12
52MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
53BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team12
54NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy12
55SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe12
56CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
57KANGERT TanelEF Education First11
58HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott11
59CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè11
60DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale11
61SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ11
62LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9
63LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè9
64SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF8
65PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
66CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8
67SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8
68BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
69JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step7
70BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
71KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
72LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ7
73POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
74SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6
75AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team6
76CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step6
77HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb6
78JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
79FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
80DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First5
81HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
82ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team5
83DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5
84HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
85OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
86PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
87KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
88CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3
89GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo3
90POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida2
91HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb2
92SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS2
93GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
94SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
95MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
96MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
97VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2
98NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
99VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
100CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo229
2CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team66
3MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec57
4CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec53
5CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida48
6ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin42
7BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo40
8CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team39
9NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott37
10ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma30
11SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS30
12NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida26
13POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida26
14LANDA MikelMovistar Team24
15CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott22
16PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
17HIRT JanAstana Pro Team18
18CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
19VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17
20MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16
21LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team16
22FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
23HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14
24ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team12
25CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step12
26CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF12
27BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb10
28MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
29PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale9
30DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS9
31VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale9
32CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8
33YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott8
34CARTHY HughEF Education First8
35BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale8
36FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe7
37ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team7
38POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
39DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6
40DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5
41AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4
42BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
43ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
44PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
45CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4
46BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team3
47SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3
48OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
49MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF3
50SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3
51SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2
52SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2
53BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2
54NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy2
55DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale2
56KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
57BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
58MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
59TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
60JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1
61MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
62MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
63VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 83:57:55
2SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2:54
3CARTHY HughEF Education First9:18
4MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15:19
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo20:53
6DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS31:53
7HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott57:45
8O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data58:37
9HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:04:57
10SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:13:48
11HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:16:30
12VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:25:37
13CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:40:08
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:43:29
15PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:47:02
16GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:47:20
17TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:57:57
18CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:28:34
19COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF2:35:38
20FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:36:16
21ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF2:39:31
22NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS2:45:27
23GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data2:52:10
24CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:58:24
25NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy3:22:48
26HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:24:00
27BENNETT SeanEF Education First3:28:27
28NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy3:40:35
29BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin3:50:39
30DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data3:58:19
31ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe4:07:08
32STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin4:07:21
33DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale4:10:42
34CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates4:21:38
35SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:47:27
36BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates4:49:13
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 252:05:13
2Astana Pro Team22:28
3Bahrain Merida24:11
4EF Education First31:05
5Team INEOS37:50
6Mitchelton-Scott40:53
7Trek - Segafredo1:14:17
8Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:15:52
9BORA - hansgrohe1:21:56
10UAE-Team Emirates1:35:00
11Team Jumbo-Visma1:44:29
12AG2R La Mondiale1:46:04
13Deceuninck - Quick Step2:33:51
14Team Sunweb2:34:07
15CCC Team3:14:44
16Team Dimension Data3:47:59
17Team Katusha Alpecin4:12:21
18Lotto Soudal4:25:57
19Bardiani - CSF4:51:59
20Groupama - FDJ5:33:42
21Israel Cycling Academy6:24:15
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè9:46:06

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

 