Giro d’Italia stage 19: Chaves bounces back to victory
After spending much of 2018 struggling with ill health, Esteban Chaves returns to the top of the sport with a stage win at the Giro d'Italia
Having spent the second half of 2018 sidelined by Epstein-Barr virus, Esteban Chaves took an emotional comeback victory on stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia Friday. The Colombian climber went one place better than his second spot on stage 17 to cross the line with clenched fists and then celebrate with family.
Although he’d ridden a series of stage races in France and Spain earlier this year, it was his first victory since winning on Mount Etna in last year’s Giro. The Mitchelton-Scott rider didn’t race for months after the 2018 Giro as he struggled to get to the root cause of a spectacular collapse of form during the race.
“I haven’t real words for this,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. I was crying [at the line]. Everyone was crying.
“This was a victory for anyone who supported me or followed me.”
For the fifth successive stage, the race was decided from riders who’d got in an early breakaway. Chaves had to attack repeatedly on the second category final climb to break clear on his own.
Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) was left wondering what might have been when he finished second, having unshipped his chain while still in the company of Chaves. And behind Amaro Antunes (CCC) in third place, Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF) took a notable fourth, having chased on his own for 40km to join the main escape.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) made a small gain on GC when he attacked in the closing kilometres from the main group of overall contenders. Although he clawed back 44 seconds, he remains in sixth place.
There was no such gain for Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), in third overall, who also attacked nearer the summit of the final climb. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) in second place and pink jersey Richard Carapaz (Movistar) wouldn’t give him an inch. Lopez aside, the GC favorites finished together over 6-minutes behind Chavez.
The breakaway took shape in the first few kilometers of the stage, a short 151km from Treviso to San Martino di Castrozza. Initially numbering 11, Carboni made it a dozen after his long pursuit.
Large crowds greeted the race on the Passo di San Boldo, which, although only a third cat climb, offers the spectacle of the road laddering up the hillside between hairpin bends tunnelled in the rock.
Local man Manuele Boaro (Astana) tried his luck over the top of the next climb, the fourth cat Ponte Oltre, but was brought back on the valley roads with 20km to go. A flurry of attacks from the group eventually saw Marco Canola go clear, likely encouraged by his Nippo-Vini Fantini team mate’s win one day earlier.
Canola led onto the foot of the final climb with 13.6km of average 5.6% gradient ahead of him. Chaves, Vendrame, François Bidard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quick Step), amongst others, all tried tentative moves behind him, and it was these four who bridged up, then later dropped him, with 7km remaining.
Chaves, a multiple stage winner and twice podium finisher in grand tours, was really in a class of his own in the group. But still not quite back at his best, he struggled to shake off his company on the moderate slopes.
Repeatedly, Chavez made accelerations but was clawed back. Finally, after Vendrame had succumbed to his mechanical, Chavez broke the elastic on some curves snaking between the trees at 2.7km to go.
Once alone, he was committed.
“You need to attack and attack, until you arrive at the finish line,” he said.
Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:01:31
|2
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:10
|3
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|0:12
|4
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|0:24
|5
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:32
|6
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35
|7
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:02
|8
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:37
|9
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:53
|10
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:33
|11
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:59
|12
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:47
|13
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|5:45
|14
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:29
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|17
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|18
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|19
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|21
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|22
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6:33
|23
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|24
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|6:35
|25
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|26
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|27
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:48
|28
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:27
|29
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:29
|30
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|31
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|7:36
|32
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|33
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|34
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|35
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|36
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|37
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|38
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|39
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|40
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|41
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|42
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:59
|43
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|8:45
|44
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|9:25
|45
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|46
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:52
|47
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|48
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|49
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:02
|50
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|51
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:04
|52
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|11:43
|53
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|54
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|55
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|13:23
|56
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|57
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|14:50
|58
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|14:57
|59
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|60
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|61
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|62
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|63
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|64
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|65
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|66
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|67
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|68
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|69
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|70
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|71
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|72
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|73
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|74
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|75
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|76
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|77
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|78
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|79
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|80
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|81
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|82
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:19
|83
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|16:48
|84
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:01
|85
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:30
|86
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|87
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|88
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|89
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|90
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|91
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|92
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|93
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|94
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|95
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|96
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|97
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|98
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|99
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|100
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|101
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|102
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|103
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|104
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|105
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|106
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|21:41
|107
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|108
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|109
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|110
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|111
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|112
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|113
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|114
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|115
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|116
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|117
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|118
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|119
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:39
|120
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|121
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|122
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|123
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|124
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|23:11
|125
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|126
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|127
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|128
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:26
|129
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|23:48
|130
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|131
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|132
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|133
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|24:09
|134
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|27:24
|135
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|136
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|137
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|138
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|139
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:39
|140
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|141
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|142
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|143
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|83:52:22
|2
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:54
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:16
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:07
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|5:33
|7
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:48
|8
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:17
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|8:27
|10
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:06
|11
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:27
|12
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10:36
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|14:51
|14
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|16:51
|15
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:52
|16
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|24:50
|17
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:26
|18
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|27:12
|19
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|20
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|29:49
|21
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|32:42
|22
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|37:26
|23
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|44:09
|24
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|51:59
|25
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|52:24
|26
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|56:11
|27
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:51
|28
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|59:03
|29
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|59:06
|30
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:00:17
|31
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:50
|32
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:18
|33
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:04:10
|34
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:07:19
|35
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:09:43
|36
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:10:30
|37
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14:41
|38
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|1:17:01
|39
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:18:05
|40
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:18:52
|41
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:19:21
|42
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21:18
|43
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:22:03
|44
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:23:47
|45
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:28:23
|46
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:31:10
|47
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:33:29
|48
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1:37:50
|49
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:37:54
|50
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:42:25
|51
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:49
|52
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:44:31
|53
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:44:32
|54
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:45:41
|55
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:45:47
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:48:02
|57
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:49:02
|58
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:35
|59
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:52:53
|60
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53:12
|61
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:01:49
|62
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:02:20
|63
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:03:30
|64
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|2:04:42
|65
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|2:08:43
|66
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:12:02
|67
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:21:21
|68
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:22:45
|69
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:26:15
|70
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:26:45
|71
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:26:52
|72
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:29:39
|73
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:34:07
|74
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:34:39
|75
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|2:36:20
|76
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|2:37:47
|77
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:38:06
|78
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:38:58
|79
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|2:39:07
|80
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:41:11
|81
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:41:49
|82
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:42:30
|83
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:44:01
|84
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:45:04
|85
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2:49:56
|86
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|2:51:00
|87
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:52:02
|88
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|2:52:18
|89
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|2:56:32
|90
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|2:57:43
|91
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:03:57
|92
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:05:24
|93
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|3:13:25
|94
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:14:24
|95
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|3:15:31
|96
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:16:02
|97
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|3:17:57
|98
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:21:27
|99
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:24:59
|100
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:28:21
|101
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:28:51
|102
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:29:33
|103
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:29:53
|104
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|3:34:00
|105
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|3:34:16
|106
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:36:04
|107
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|3:36:40
|108
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:37:53
|109
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:38:53
|110
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:39:16
|111
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|3:42:57
|112
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:44:42
|113
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|3:45:59
|114
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:46:08
|115
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:46:39
|116
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:47:21
|117
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|3:52:07
|118
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:56:12
|119
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|4:03:52
|120
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:08:20
|121
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|4:12:35
|122
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:12:41
|123
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:12:54
|124
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:16:15
|125
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:16:19
|126
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:18:39
|127
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:19:10
|128
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|4:22:43
|129
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:23:29
|130
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:27:01
|131
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:27:11
|132
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|4:29:18
|133
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:30:55
|134
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:39:07
|135
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:44:06
|136
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:45:59
|137
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:46:40
|138
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:46:41
|139
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:53:00
|140
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|4:53:02
|141
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:54:46
|142
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:18:46
|143
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5:21:10
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|226
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|213
|3
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|104
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|83
|5
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|81
|6
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|60
|7
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|54
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|9
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45
|10
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|44
|11
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44
|12
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|43
|14
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42
|15
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38
|16
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37
|17
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|36
|18
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|19
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|20
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|30
|21
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28
|22
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|23
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|24
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|25
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|26
|26
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|27
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|28
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|29
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|25
|30
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|31
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|32
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|22
|33
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|22
|34
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|35
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|21
|36
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|37
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|20
|38
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|39
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|40
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|41
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16
|42
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|43
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|14
|44
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|14
|45
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|14
|46
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|47
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|48
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|49
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|50
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|51
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|52
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|53
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|54
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|55
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|56
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|57
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|11
|58
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|59
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|11
|60
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|61
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|62
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|63
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|9
|64
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|8
|65
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|66
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|67
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8
|68
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|69
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|70
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|71
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|72
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|73
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|74
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6
|75
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|6
|76
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|77
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|6
|78
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|79
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|80
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|5
|81
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|82
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|5
|83
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|84
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|85
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|86
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|87
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|88
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3
|89
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|90
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|91
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|2
|92
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|2
|93
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|94
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|95
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|96
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|97
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2
|98
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|99
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|100
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|229
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|66
|3
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|57
|4
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53
|5
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|48
|6
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|42
|7
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|8
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|39
|9
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|11
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|30
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|13
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|24
|15
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|16
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|17
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|18
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|19
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17
|20
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|21
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|22
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|23
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|24
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|25
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|26
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|27
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|10
|28
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|29
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|30
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|9
|31
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|32
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8
|33
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|34
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8
|35
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|37
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|7
|38
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|39
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|6
|40
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|41
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|4
|42
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|43
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|44
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|45
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4
|46
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|47
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|48
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|49
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|3
|50
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3
|51
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2
|52
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|53
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|54
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|55
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|56
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|57
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|58
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|59
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|60
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|61
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|62
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|63
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|83:57:55
|2
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2:54
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|9:18
|4
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:19
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:53
|6
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|31:53
|7
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|57:45
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|58:37
|9
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:04:57
|10
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:13:48
|11
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:16:30
|12
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:25:37
|13
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:40:08
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43:29
|15
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:02
|16
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:47:20
|17
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:57:57
|18
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:28:34
|19
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:35:38
|20
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:36:16
|21
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:39:31
|22
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|2:45:27
|23
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|2:52:10
|24
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:58:24
|25
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:22:48
|26
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:24:00
|27
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|3:28:27
|28
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:40:35
|29
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:50:39
|30
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|3:58:19
|31
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:07:08
|32
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:07:21
|33
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:10:42
|34
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:21:38
|35
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:47:27
|36
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:49:13
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|252:05:13
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|22:28
|3
|Bahrain Merida
|24:11
|4
|EF Education First
|31:05
|5
|Team INEOS
|37:50
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|40:53
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14:17
|8
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:15:52
|9
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21:56
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:35:00
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:44:29
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46:04
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:33:51
|14
|Team Sunweb
|2:34:07
|15
|CCC Team
|3:14:44
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|3:47:59
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:12:21
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|4:25:57
|19
|Bardiani - CSF
|4:51:59
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:33:42
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6:24:15
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|9:46:06
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.