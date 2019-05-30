Damiano Cima, a rider who’s spent hundreds of kilometers away in breakaways at this Giro, finally made one stick on the outskirts of Venice Thursday. The Italian claimed his Nippo-Vini Fantini team’s first ever stage win in the race by just holding out in front of the bunch sprint.

Mirco Maestri (Bardiani CSF) and Nico Denz (Ag2r-La Mondiale), his two partners in the day long break, were both absorbed by the bunch in the final 50-meters of stage 18. But Cima held on by the skin of his teeth and threw his arms in the air in front of sprinters Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgroe) and Simone Consonni (UAE-Emirates).

“I’ve realised a life-long dream,” said Cima. “Any boy who starts racing, dreams to win a stage at the Giro d’Italia one day.

“I’ve been on the attack but this victory is worth much more than all the kilometres I’ve raced in the escapes,” he added.

By finishing second, with Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) only getting eighth, Ackermann has put himself back into the points leader’s jersey. With only more two mountain stages and a time trial remaining in the 2019 Giro d’Italia, it should be his for keeps.

“We didn’t get the breakaway back but we got the jersey back and that was a goal for us,” the German champion said. “We are happy now.”

Although it hadn’t gone unnoticed that the previous three stage winners had all come from early breaks, the stage from Valdora to Santa Maria di Sala had bunch sprint written all over it.

At 222km, downhill out of the mountains, then across the Veneto plain with long wide straights into the finish, it was exactly their kind of terrain. It had been over a week since the sprinters had last had their chance. And after enduring a tough six stages in the mountains, the remaining sprinters in the race were expected to make the most of their last opportunity to contest a gallop.

Despite the apparently slim chances of succeeding, neither Cima or Maestri needed any encouragement to get into the escape, which took shape after 40 odd kilometers. Both had been regulars, often together, in the breakaways of the long, flat stages that characterised the first half of the race.

Denz, meanwhile, would have been spurred on by the solo victory of his team mate Nans Peters on Wednesday.

All looked formulaic enough until it became obvious in the final 40km that the gap, never much more than five minutes at any point in the stage, was not coming down very quickly. With 10km to go, it still sat comfortably over a minute, as sprinter’s teams took turns in trying to organise themselves at the front.

The unity in the break could have been thrown for good when Denz tried an attack with 3.7km to go. But after Maestri quickly reeled it back, they resumed taking turns and went through 3km to go with over 30 seconds in hand.

With Denz having shown his cards, Cima and Maestri eventually lined up behind him in the final kilometer. As the trio weaved across the road, the bunch thundered down on them. Somehow, though, Cima found enough in the tank to blast down the left and leave an initially frustrated Ackermann thumping the bars.

“We knew the group was coming, I tried to stay calm, I knew I was fast enough,” recalled Cima. “I waited, I waited and at 300 metres, I started at full speed.”

Maestri finished in 10th place, while Denz was 11th.

There was no significant change in the overall standings, with race leader Richard Carapaz and his rivals effectively enjoying a rest day before they return to the mountains tomorrow.

Giro d'Italia Stage 18 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:56:04
2ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
3CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
4SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
5GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
6BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
7CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
8DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
9BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
10MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
11DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
12SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
13GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
14LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
15ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
16HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
17MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
18SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
19BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
20VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
21ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
22GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
23BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
24MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
25FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
26BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
27VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
28VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
29AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
30BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
31ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
32LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
33NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
34AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
35ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
36SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
37PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
38DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
39BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
40POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
41MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
42CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
43MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
44DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
45DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
46LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
47SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
48ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
49YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
50KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
51DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
52MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
53VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
54CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
55CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
56CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
57MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:09
58WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
59BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
60PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
61CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
62HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
63CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
64BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
65CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
66FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
67STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
68HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
69VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
70CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
71POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
72ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
73HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
74GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
75BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
76JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
77JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
78SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
79ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:15
80HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb0:17
81HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
82DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
83SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
84GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
85WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
86CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
87FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
88BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
89VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
90IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
91KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
92SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
93LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:23
94OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team0:48
95MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
96BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
97IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
98CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
99CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
100NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
101DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
102MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
103SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
104KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
105BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
106HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
107NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
108TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
109BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
110SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
111SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
112LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:00
113GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
114ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF1:02
115LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
116DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott1:15
117SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy1:18
118SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:42
119HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:48
120COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
121CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal3:36
122NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
123HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb3:52
124PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
125BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
126PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
127HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
128MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
129BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
130SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5:28
131GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data6:11
132O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
133GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
134HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
135CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
136CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
137GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
138CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
139DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data8:20
140NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
141NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
142POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
143GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy14:09
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe226
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ213
3CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè104
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team83
5MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec81
6CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy60
7MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF54
8ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
9BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45
10ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team44
11CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec44
12YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott44
13NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida43
14SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe42
15SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step38
16CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates37
17GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data36
18FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
19LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team30
20ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates28
21CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team27
22BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
23BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26
24BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb26
25FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe26
26CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida26
27MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe25
28BENNETT SeanEF Education First25
29CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo23
30PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale23
31CARTHY HughEF Education First22
32GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ22
33MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
34HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
35LANDA MikelMovistar Team20
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal18
37NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott17
38ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin15
39DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS14
40SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF14
41BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo13
42SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
43COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
44MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
45HIRT JanAstana Pro Team12
46CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott12
47MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
48NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy12
49SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe12
50CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
51KANGERT TanelEF Education First11
52HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott11
53DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale11
54SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ11
55CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
56SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
57LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9
58LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè9
59PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
60CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8
61BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
62JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step7
63KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
64CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
65POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
66SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6
67AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team6
68CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step6
69HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb6
70JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
71FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
72DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First5
73ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team5
74HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
75SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
76ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team5
77DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5
78HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
79VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
80OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
81LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
82PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
83KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
84CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3
85GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo3
86POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida2
87BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
88HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb2
89SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS2
90GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
91SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
92MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
93MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
94VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2
95SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF1
96NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
97BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
98VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
99CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team 79:44:22
2NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:54
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:16
4LANDA MikelMovistar Team3:03
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:07
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6:17
7MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe6:48
8YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott7:13
9SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS8:21
10FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe8:59
11POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates9:20
12ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10:32
13CARTHY HughEF Education First14:51
14DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ19:45
16MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec23:43
17CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25:26
18NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott26:05
19DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team26:12
20KANGERT TanelEF Education First28:42
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida32:42
22DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS37:20
23CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida44:03
24HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS46:45
25CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec47:43
26ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team49:28
27JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step50:23
28HIRT JanAstana Pro Team50:45
29VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale58:05
30AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:01:15
31HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:02:59
32O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:03:03
33IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:06:13
34SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06:17
35BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale1:08:44
36HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:09:23
37CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09:37
38BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:11:58
39CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:13:58
40SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:14:07
41BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb1:14:45
42ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:19:14
43BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:19:48
44MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19:55
45HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:20:56
46ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:29:26
47DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale1:30:48
48BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:32:22
49GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:36:03
50GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:36:43
51VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:37:36
52CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:37:38
53PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:39:29
54VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team1:39:34
55PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:40:34
56DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:42:24
57ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1:44:11
58KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:44:29
59WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:44:44
60CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:51:46
61VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:53:52
62TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:55:02
63GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data1:56:42
64HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal1:59:28
65JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:03:34
66SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2:06:25
67OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team2:09:20
68SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2:14:44
69MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2:17:47
70BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:18:24
71FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:18:29
72PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy2:19:22
73BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:20:49
74BROWN NathanEF Education First2:21:08
75LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:23:46
76CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:25:39
77WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data2:27:06
78NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida2:29:19
79DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott2:29:38
80FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:29:48
81MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2:30:29
82GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale2:32:00
83COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF2:32:43
84VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2:37:55
85NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS2:38:59
86PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS2:40:17
87ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF2:41:41
88POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:43:34
89GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data2:45:42
90SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:53:23
91CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:53:38
92HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:59:12
93BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team3:01:24
94GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida3:02:45
95KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS3:03:30
96GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo3:04:01
97AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida3:04:57
98NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy3:11:39
99MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF3:14:41
100BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3:16:52
101HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:17:32
102HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb3:17:34
103SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step3:17:58
104BENNETT SeanEF Education First3:18:48
105BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:21:43
106VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma3:24:03
107CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First3:24:39
108SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe3:25:29
109HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin3:26:26
110MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates3:27:29
111NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy3:29:58
112SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:30:33
113CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal3:30:47
114BOLE GregaBahrain Merida3:30:56
115BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin3:35:17
116ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team3:36:55
117CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:44:23
118LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:48:40
119SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team3:51:25
120ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe3:51:31
121DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data3:51:51
122LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma3:53:08
123SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe3:58:00
124DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale4:00:05
125BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy4:01:57
126STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin4:04:26
127DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:04:47
128CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates4:06:01
129CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy4:06:06
130MAS LluísMovistar Team4:07:31
131GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4:10:00
132GRADEK KamilCCC Team4:12:36
133GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy4:15:01
134SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ4:22:10
135DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy4:26:26
136LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:28:40
137CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:29:22
138IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo4:31:28
139SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF4:35:43
140BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates4:39:34
141SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:44:32
142CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo5:03:34
143HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5:03:51
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo229
2CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team66
3MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec57
4CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec53
5CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida48
6ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin42
7BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo40
8CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team39
9NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott37
10ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma30
11SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS30
12NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida26
13POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida26
14LANDA MikelMovistar Team24
15PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
16HIRT JanAstana Pro Team18
17CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16
19LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team16
20FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
21HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14
22ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team12
23CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step12
24BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb10
25MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
26PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale9
27DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS9
28VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale9
29CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8
30YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott8
31CARTHY HughEF Education First8
32FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe7
33BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
34POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
35DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6
36CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
37DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5
38AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4
39BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
40CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott4
41ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
42PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
43OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
44MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF3
45SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2
46BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2
47NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy2
48SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
49DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale2
50KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
51SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
52BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
53MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
54TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
55JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1
56MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
57MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
58VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 79:50:39
2SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2:04
3CARTHY HughEF Education First8:34
4MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ13:28
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo19:09
6DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS31:03
7HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott56:42
8O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data56:46
9HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:03:06
10SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:07:50
11HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:14:39
12GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:30:26
13VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:31:19
14PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:34:17
15KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:38:12
16CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:45:29
17TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:48:45
18CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:19:22
19FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:23:31
20COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF2:26:26
21NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS2:32:42
22ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF2:35:24
23GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data2:39:25
24CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:47:21
25NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy3:05:22
26HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:11:15
27BENNETT SeanEF Education First3:12:31
28NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy3:23:41
29BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin3:29:00
30ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe3:45:14
31DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data3:45:34
32DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale3:53:48
33STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin3:58:09
34CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates3:59:44
35BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates4:33:17
36SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:38:15
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 239:38:17
2Bahrain Merida27:01
3Astana Pro Team28:04
4EF Education First31:47
5Team INEOS35:20
6Mitchelton-Scott49:55
7Trek - Segafredo1:15:06
8BORA - hansgrohe1:15:17
9Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:15:32
10UAE-Team Emirates1:34:46
11Team Jumbo-Visma1:41:22
12AG2R La Mondiale1:45:28
13Deceuninck - Quick Step2:25:48
14Team Sunweb2:32:33
15CCC Team3:10:56
16Team Dimension Data3:25:46
17Team Katusha Alpecin3:58:17
18Lotto Soudal4:11:48
19Bardiani - CSF5:02:13
20Groupama - FDJ5:30:59
21Israel Cycling Academy6:03:19
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè9:38:52

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.