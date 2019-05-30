Giro d’Italia stage 18: Cima defies sprinters as Ackermann reclaims points lead
By the closest of margins, the early breakaway held on for another stage victory in the Giro d'Italia
Damiano Cima, a rider who’s spent hundreds of kilometers away in breakaways at this Giro, finally made one stick on the outskirts of Venice Thursday. The Italian claimed his Nippo-Vini Fantini team’s first ever stage win in the race by just holding out in front of the bunch sprint.
Mirco Maestri (Bardiani CSF) and Nico Denz (Ag2r-La Mondiale), his two partners in the day long break, were both absorbed by the bunch in the final 50-meters of stage 18. But Cima held on by the skin of his teeth and threw his arms in the air in front of sprinters Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgroe) and Simone Consonni (UAE-Emirates).
“I’ve realised a life-long dream,” said Cima. “Any boy who starts racing, dreams to win a stage at the Giro d’Italia one day.
“I’ve been on the attack but this victory is worth much more than all the kilometres I’ve raced in the escapes,” he added.
By finishing second, with Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) only getting eighth, Ackermann has put himself back into the points leader’s jersey. With only more two mountain stages and a time trial remaining in the 2019 Giro d’Italia, it should be his for keeps.
“We didn’t get the breakaway back but we got the jersey back and that was a goal for us,” the German champion said. “We are happy now.”
Although it hadn’t gone unnoticed that the previous three stage winners had all come from early breaks, the stage from Valdora to Santa Maria di Sala had bunch sprint written all over it.
At 222km, downhill out of the mountains, then across the Veneto plain with long wide straights into the finish, it was exactly their kind of terrain. It had been over a week since the sprinters had last had their chance. And after enduring a tough six stages in the mountains, the remaining sprinters in the race were expected to make the most of their last opportunity to contest a gallop.
Despite the apparently slim chances of succeeding, neither Cima or Maestri needed any encouragement to get into the escape, which took shape after 40 odd kilometers. Both had been regulars, often together, in the breakaways of the long, flat stages that characterised the first half of the race.
Denz, meanwhile, would have been spurred on by the solo victory of his team mate Nans Peters on Wednesday.
All looked formulaic enough until it became obvious in the final 40km that the gap, never much more than five minutes at any point in the stage, was not coming down very quickly. With 10km to go, it still sat comfortably over a minute, as sprinter’s teams took turns in trying to organise themselves at the front.
The unity in the break could have been thrown for good when Denz tried an attack with 3.7km to go. But after Maestri quickly reeled it back, they resumed taking turns and went through 3km to go with over 30 seconds in hand.
With Denz having shown his cards, Cima and Maestri eventually lined up behind him in the final kilometer. As the trio weaved across the road, the bunch thundered down on them. Somehow, though, Cima found enough in the tank to blast down the left and leave an initially frustrated Ackermann thumping the bars.
“We knew the group was coming, I tried to stay calm, I knew I was fast enough,” recalled Cima. “I waited, I waited and at 300 metres, I started at full speed.”
Maestri finished in 10th place, while Denz was 11th.
There was no significant change in the overall standings, with race leader Richard Carapaz and his rivals effectively enjoying a rest day before they return to the mountains tomorrow.
Giro d'Italia Stage 18 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:56:04
|2
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|3
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|4
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|5
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|6
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|7
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|8
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|9
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|10
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|11
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|12
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|13
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|14
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|15
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|16
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|17
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|18
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|19
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|20
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|21
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|22
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|23
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|24
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|25
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|26
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|27
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|28
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|29
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|30
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|31
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|32
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|33
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|34
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|35
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|36
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|37
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|38
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|39
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|40
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|41
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|42
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|43
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|44
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|45
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|46
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|47
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|48
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|49
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|50
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|51
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|52
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|53
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|54
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|55
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|56
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|57
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:09
|58
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|59
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|60
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|61
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|62
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|63
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|64
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|65
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|66
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|67
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|68
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|69
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|70
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|71
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|72
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|73
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|74
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|75
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|76
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|77
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|78
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|79
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:15
|80
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|0:17
|81
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|82
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|83
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|84
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|85
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|86
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|87
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|88
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|89
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|90
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|91
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|92
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|93
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:23
|94
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|0:48
|95
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|96
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|97
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|98
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|99
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|100
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|101
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|102
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|103
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|104
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|105
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|106
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|107
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|108
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|109
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|110
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|111
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|112
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00
|113
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|114
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:02
|115
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|116
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:15
|117
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:18
|118
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:42
|119
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:48
|120
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|121
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36
|122
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|123
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|3:52
|124
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|125
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|126
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|127
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|128
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|129
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|130
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5:28
|131
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|6:11
|132
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|133
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|134
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|135
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|136
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|137
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|138
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|139
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|8:20
|140
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|141
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|142
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|143
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|14:09
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|226
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|213
|3
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|104
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|83
|5
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|81
|6
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|60
|7
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|54
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|9
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45
|10
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|44
|11
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44
|12
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|43
|14
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42
|15
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38
|16
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37
|17
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|36
|18
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|19
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|30
|20
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28
|21
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|22
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|23
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|24
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|26
|25
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|26
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|27
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|28
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|25
|29
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|30
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|31
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|22
|32
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|22
|33
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|34
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|35
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|20
|36
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|37
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|38
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|39
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|14
|40
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|14
|41
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|42
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|43
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|44
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|45
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|46
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|47
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|48
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|49
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|50
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|51
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|11
|52
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|53
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|54
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|55
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|56
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|57
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|58
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|9
|59
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|60
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|61
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|62
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|63
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|64
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|65
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|66
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6
|67
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|6
|68
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|69
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|6
|70
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|71
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|72
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|5
|73
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|5
|74
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|75
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|76
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|5
|77
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|78
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|79
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|80
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|81
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|82
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|83
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|84
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3
|85
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|86
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|87
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|88
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|2
|89
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|2
|90
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|91
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|92
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|93
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|94
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2
|95
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|96
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|97
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|98
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|99
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|79:44:22
|2
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:54
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:16
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:07
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6:17
|7
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:48
|8
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:13
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|8:21
|10
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:59
|11
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:20
|12
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10:32
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|14:51
|14
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|15
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:45
|16
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23:43
|17
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:26
|18
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|26:05
|19
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|26:12
|20
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|28:42
|21
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|32:42
|22
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|37:20
|23
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|44:03
|24
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|46:45
|25
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47:43
|26
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|49:28
|27
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50:23
|28
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|50:45
|29
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|58:05
|30
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:01:15
|31
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:59
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:03:03
|33
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:06:13
|34
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06:17
|35
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:44
|36
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:09:23
|37
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09:37
|38
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:11:58
|39
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:13:58
|40
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:14:07
|41
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|1:14:45
|42
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19:14
|43
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:19:48
|44
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19:55
|45
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:20:56
|46
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:29:26
|47
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:48
|48
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32:22
|49
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:36:03
|50
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:36:43
|51
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:37:36
|52
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:37:38
|53
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:39:29
|54
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:39:34
|55
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:34
|56
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42:24
|57
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1:44:11
|58
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:44:29
|59
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:44
|60
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:51:46
|61
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:53:52
|62
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:55:02
|63
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|1:56:42
|64
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:59:28
|65
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:03:34
|66
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:06:25
|67
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:09:20
|68
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:14:44
|69
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:17:47
|70
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:18:24
|71
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:18:29
|72
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:19:22
|73
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:20:49
|74
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|2:21:08
|75
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:23:46
|76
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:25:39
|77
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|2:27:06
|78
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|2:29:19
|79
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:29:38
|80
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:29:48
|81
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:30:29
|82
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:32:00
|83
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:32:43
|84
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2:37:55
|85
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|2:38:59
|86
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|2:40:17
|87
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:41:41
|88
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:43:34
|89
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|2:45:42
|90
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:53:23
|91
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:53:38
|92
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:59:12
|93
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|3:01:24
|94
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|3:02:45
|95
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|3:03:30
|96
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:04:01
|97
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|3:04:57
|98
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:11:39
|99
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:14:41
|100
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:16:52
|101
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:17:32
|102
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|3:17:34
|103
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:17:58
|104
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|3:18:48
|105
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:21:43
|106
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:24:03
|107
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|3:24:39
|108
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:25:29
|109
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:26:26
|110
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:27:29
|111
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:29:58
|112
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:30:33
|113
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|3:30:47
|114
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|3:30:56
|115
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:35:17
|116
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|3:36:55
|117
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:44:23
|118
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:48:40
|119
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|3:51:25
|120
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:51:31
|121
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|3:51:51
|122
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:53:08
|123
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:58:00
|124
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:00:05
|125
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:01:57
|126
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:04:26
|127
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:04:47
|128
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:06:01
|129
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:06:06
|130
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|4:07:31
|131
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:10:00
|132
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|4:12:36
|133
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:15:01
|134
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:22:10
|135
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:26:26
|136
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:28:40
|137
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:29:22
|138
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:31:28
|139
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|4:35:43
|140
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:39:34
|141
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:44:32
|142
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:03:34
|143
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5:03:51
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|229
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|66
|3
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|57
|4
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53
|5
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|48
|6
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|42
|7
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|8
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|39
|9
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|11
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|30
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|13
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|24
|15
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|16
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|17
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|19
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|20
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|21
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|22
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|23
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|24
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|10
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|26
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|27
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|9
|28
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|29
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8
|30
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|31
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8
|32
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|33
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|34
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|35
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|6
|36
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|37
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|38
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|4
|39
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|40
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|41
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|42
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|43
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|44
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|3
|45
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2
|46
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|47
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|48
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|49
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|50
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|51
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|52
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|53
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|54
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|55
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|56
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|57
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|58
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|79:50:39
|2
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2:04
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8:34
|4
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:28
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:09
|6
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|31:03
|7
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|56:42
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|56:46
|9
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:06
|10
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:07:50
|11
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:14:39
|12
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:30:26
|13
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:31:19
|14
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:17
|15
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:38:12
|16
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:45:29
|17
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48:45
|18
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:19:22
|19
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:23:31
|20
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:26:26
|21
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|2:32:42
|22
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:35:24
|23
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|2:39:25
|24
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:47:21
|25
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:05:22
|26
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:11:15
|27
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|3:12:31
|28
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:23:41
|29
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:29:00
|30
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:45:14
|31
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|3:45:34
|32
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:53:48
|33
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:58:09
|34
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:59:44
|35
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:33:17
|36
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:38:15
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|239:38:17
|2
|Bahrain Merida
|27:01
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|28:04
|4
|EF Education First
|31:47
|5
|Team INEOS
|35:20
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49:55
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15:06
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:17
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:15:32
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:34:46
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:41:22
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45:28
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:25:48
|14
|Team Sunweb
|2:32:33
|15
|CCC Team
|3:10:56
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|3:25:46
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:58:17
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|4:11:48
|19
|Bardiani - CSF
|5:02:13
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:30:59
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6:03:19
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|9:38:52
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.