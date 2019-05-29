After striking out on a bold attack with 16km remaining, Nans Peters (Ag2r-La Mondiale) soloed to victory on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia.

The Frenchman took the win in the biathlon stadium at Anterselva (Antholz) with a 1:34 margin over climber Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

Both riders had been members of 18-strong day long break that, despite various attacks, hit the finale near the Austrian border together.

Chaves, Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) and Valerio Conti (UAE-Emirates) tried to launch a chase at the foot of the final 6km ascent, but a fully committed Peters continued to open up his gap. It was Ag2r’s first Giro stage win since John Gadret triumphed in 2011.

“Today was a good finish for him, he’s so strong,” commented his team mate Larry Warbasse. It’s incredible, especially as it was hard for the team losing Tony [Gallopin] yesterday. Alexis [Vuillermoz] had problems too. It’s so cool to see a guy like Nans, always working so hard, finally get his day.”

Davide Formolo, (Bora-Hansgrohe) also from the break, recaptured the chasers and took the 4 second bonus for third place to thrust himself into the top 10 overall.

There were other small adjustments in the GC back in the main group of contenders. Mikel Landa attacked and edged closer to the top three. And in an all round good day for Movistar, race leader Richard Carapaz gained seven more seconds on his closest rivals as the group disintegrated in the closing 2km.

Carapaz now leads the race by 1:54 from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) third at 2:16.

EF Education First’s Hugh Carthy was again prominent amongst the GC riders, initially joining Landa and finishing just behind Carapaz and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana). His team mate Tanel Kangert finished sixth on the stage.

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Koen Bouwmann (Jumb0-Visma) and Jan Bakelants (Sunweb) had all also tried attacks from the break during 181km leg from Commezzadura.

Giro d'Italia Stage 17 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale4:41:34
2CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:34
3FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe1:51
4MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
5NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
6KANGERT TanelEF Education First2:02
7CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2:08
8BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
9HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb2:22
10VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:34
11DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:37
12BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:48
13DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team3:05
14ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
15BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb3:29
16CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:35
17MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF3:41
18JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step3:49
19LANDA MikelMovistar Team4:27
20CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team4:39
21LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
22CARTHY HughEF Education First4:43
23MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo4:46
24POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
25ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
26NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
27HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott5:06
28NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
29YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
30SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS5:09
31ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
32HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
33SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
34O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data5:23
35DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First5:31
36DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale5:42
37CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
38MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5:47
39POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates5:53
40MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ6:03
41CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6:10
42HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
43DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
44FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:19
45WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale6:21
46HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb6:51
47BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7:06
48PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy7:28
49VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale7:34
50GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data7:36
51PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team7:39
52MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:12
53CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step8:19
54SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
55ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates8:39
56GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo9:06
57SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
58GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
59VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
60BROWN NathanEF Education First9:31
61ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team10:30
62BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
63POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
64BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin10:49
65COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
66ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team10:51
67AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
68CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
69CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team11:31
70IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
71HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
72DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale12:20
73TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma13:20
74KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
75BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team13:51
76VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
77BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
78STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
79CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
80FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
81GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
82SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy15:02
83CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
84DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott15:54
85BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
86JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
87NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
88NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
89OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team16:00
90PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS17:24
91BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
92NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
93SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step24:28
94HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
95SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
96MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
97DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
98GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
99VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
100CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
101GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
102HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
103GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
104WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
105ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF24:33
106BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
107VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
108LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma25:00
109BOLE GregaBahrain Merida26:26
110LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:23
111CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal29:04
112HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
113KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
114LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
115AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
116BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
117MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates29:08
118SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ29:25
119GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
120IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
121HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin30:09
122BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
123HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè30:12
124GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
125BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
126CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
127SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
128DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
129LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
130SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè30:16
131MAS LluísMovistar Team30:20
132SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF30:28
133DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
134SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step30:31
135CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy31:00
136CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
137GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ31:09
138CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo31:11
139MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
140ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team31:30
141SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe31:50
142SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe32:03
143ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
144CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team 74:48:18
2NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:54
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:16
4LANDA MikelMovistar Team3:03
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:07
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6:17
7MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe6:48
8YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott7:13
9SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS8:21
10FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe8:59
11POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates9:20
12ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10:32
13CARTHY HughEF Education First14:42
14DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First15:44
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ19:45
16MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec23:34
17CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25:17
18NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
19DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team26:12
20KANGERT TanelEF Education First28:42
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida32:33
22CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates34:51
23DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS37:20
24CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida44:03
25HIRT JanAstana Pro Team46:13
26HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS46:28
27CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec46:55
28ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team49:28
29JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step50:14
30O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data56:52
31VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale58:05
32AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:01:15
33HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:02:50
34IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:05:56
35SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06:08
36BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:08:06
37HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:08:35
38BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
39CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09:20
40SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:13:19
41CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:13:49
42BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb1:14:45
43ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:18:59
44BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:19:39
45MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19:55
46HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:20:39
47ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:29:26
48DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale1:30:31
49GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:30:32
50BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:31:34
51PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:35:12
52GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:35:54
53VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:37:27
54CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:37:38
55VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team1:39:17
56PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:40:25
57DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:41:36
58KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:43:41
59ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1:44:02
60WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:44:35
61GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data1:50:31
62CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:51:37
63VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:53:52
64TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:54:14
65HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal1:59:19
66JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:03:25
67SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2:05:37
68OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team2:08:32
69MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2:12:59
70SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2:13:26
71PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy2:15:30
72BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:16:01
73BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:18:07
74FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:18:20
75BROWN NathanEF Education First2:20:20
76LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:22:46
77CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:24:51
78WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data2:26:49
79DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott2:28:23
80NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida2:28:31
81FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:29:31
82MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2:29:41
83COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF2:30:55
84GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale2:31:43
85POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:35:14
86NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS2:35:23
87VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2:37:55
88PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS2:40:17
89ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF2:40:39
90GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data2:45:42
91CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:47:27
92SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:53:23
93GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida2:56:34
94HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:59:03
95BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team3:01:24
96KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS3:03:13
97NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy3:03:19
98GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo3:04:01
99AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida3:04:57
100HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb3:13:42
101MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF3:14:42
102HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:15:44
103BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3:16:52
104SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step3:17:58
105CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First3:18:28
106BENNETT SeanEF Education First3:18:48
107NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy3:21:38
108BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:21:43
109SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe3:23:47
110VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma3:24:03
111SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:25:05
112HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin3:26:26
113CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal3:27:11
114MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates3:27:29
115BOLE GregaBahrain Merida3:30:56
116BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin3:35:17
117ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team3:36:55
118DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data3:43:31
119CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:44:23
120LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:48:17
121SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team3:50:37
122ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe3:51:37
123LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma3:52:06
124SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe3:58:00
125DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale4:00:07
126GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy4:00:52
127BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy4:01:48
128STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin4:04:17
129DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:04:47
130CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates4:06:05
131CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy4:06:06
132MAS LluísMovistar Team4:06:43
133GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4:10:00
134GRADEK KamilCCC Team4:11:36
135SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ4:21:53
136DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy4:26:26
137LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:28:40
138CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:29:35
139IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo4:30:40
140SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF4:35:43
141BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates4:38:46
142SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:44:15
143CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo4:57:23
144HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:57:40
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ200
2ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe187
3CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team83
4MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec81
5CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy50
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
7CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè46
8ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team44
9CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec44
10YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott44
11NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida43
12SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe41
13MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF36
14FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
15CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates33
16BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33
17LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team30
18ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates28
19CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team27
20BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
21BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26
22BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb26
23FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe26
24CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida26
25MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe25
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo23
27PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale23
28CARTHY HughEF Education First22
29GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data22
30MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
31HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
32LANDA MikelMovistar Team20
33SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
34GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ19
35DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal18
36BENNETT SeanEF Education First18
37NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott17
38ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin15
39DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS14
40BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo13
41SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
42COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
43MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
44HIRT JanAstana Pro Team12
45CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott12
46MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
47NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy12
48SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe12
49CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
50CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates12
51KANGERT TanelEF Education First11
52HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott11
53CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
54SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
55SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
56LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9
57SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ9
58PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
59CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8
60BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
61JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step7
62KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
63CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
64LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
65POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
66SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6
67AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team6
68CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step6
69HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb6
70JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
71FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
72DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First5
73ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team5
74HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
75SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
76DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5
77HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
78VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
79OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
80ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
81LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
82PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
83KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
84CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3
85POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida2
86HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb2
87BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
88SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS2
89GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
90MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
91SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
92MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
93VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2
94SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF1
95NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
96BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
97VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
98CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
99CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo229
2CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team66
3MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec57
4CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec53
5CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida48
6ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin42
7BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo40
8CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team39
9NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott37
10ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma30
11SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS30
12NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida26
13POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida26
14LANDA MikelMovistar Team24
15PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
16HIRT JanAstana Pro Team18
17CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16
19LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team16
20FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
21HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14
22ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team12
23CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step12
24BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb10
25MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
26PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale9
27DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS9
28VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale9
29YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott8
30CARTHY HughEF Education First8
31CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
32FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe7
33BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
34POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
35DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6
36CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
37DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5
38CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
39AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4
40BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
41CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott4
42ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
43PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
44OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
45SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2
46BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2
47NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy2
48MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
49SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
50KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
51SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
52BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
53MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
54TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
55JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1
56MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
57MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
58VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 74:54:35
2SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2:04
3CARTHY HughEF Education First8:25
4MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ13:28
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo19:00
6DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS31:03
7O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data50:35
8HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott56:33
9HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:02:18
10SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:07:02
11HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:14:22
12GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:24:15
13VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:31:10
14PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:34:08
15KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:37:24
16CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:45:20
17TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:47:57
18CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:18:34
19FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:23:14
20COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF2:24:38
21NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS2:29:06
22ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF2:34:22
23GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data2:39:25
24CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:41:10
25NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy2:57:02
26HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:09:27
27BENNETT SeanEF Education First3:12:31
28NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy3:15:21
29BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin3:29:00
30DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data3:37:14
31ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe3:45:20
32DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale3:53:50
33STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin3:58:00
34CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates3:59:48
35BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates4:32:29
36SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:37:58
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 224:50:05
2Bahrain Merida27:01
3Astana Pro Team28:04
4EF Education First31:47
5Team INEOS35:20
6Mitchelton-Scott49:46
7Trek - Segafredo1:14:57
8BORA - hansgrohe1:15:17
9Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
10UAE-Team Emirates1:34:46
11Team Jumbo-Visma1:41:13
12AG2R La Mondiale1:45:19
13Deceuninck - Quick Step2:25:39
14Team Sunweb2:31:28
15CCC Team3:10:56
16Team Dimension Data3:19:18
17Team Katusha Alpecin3:58:17
18Lotto Soudal4:10:51
19Bardiani - CSF5:02:04
20Groupama - FDJ5:30:59
21Israel Cycling Academy6:03:10
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè9:38:52

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.