Giro d’Italia stage 17: Peters solos to victory while Movistar consolidate
A strong attack gives Ag2r their first Giro stage victory since 2011; Landa and Carapaz make further gains overall
After striking out on a bold attack with 16km remaining, Nans Peters (Ag2r-La Mondiale) soloed to victory on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia.
The Frenchman took the win in the biathlon stadium at Anterselva (Antholz) with a 1:34 margin over climber Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).
Both riders had been members of 18-strong day long break that, despite various attacks, hit the finale near the Austrian border together.
Chaves, Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) and Valerio Conti (UAE-Emirates) tried to launch a chase at the foot of the final 6km ascent, but a fully committed Peters continued to open up his gap. It was Ag2r’s first Giro stage win since John Gadret triumphed in 2011.
“Today was a good finish for him, he’s so strong,” commented his team mate Larry Warbasse. It’s incredible, especially as it was hard for the team losing Tony [Gallopin] yesterday. Alexis [Vuillermoz] had problems too. It’s so cool to see a guy like Nans, always working so hard, finally get his day.”
Davide Formolo, (Bora-Hansgrohe) also from the break, recaptured the chasers and took the 4 second bonus for third place to thrust himself into the top 10 overall.
There were other small adjustments in the GC back in the main group of contenders. Mikel Landa attacked and edged closer to the top three. And in an all round good day for Movistar, race leader Richard Carapaz gained seven more seconds on his closest rivals as the group disintegrated in the closing 2km.
Carapaz now leads the race by 1:54 from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) third at 2:16.
EF Education First’s Hugh Carthy was again prominent amongst the GC riders, initially joining Landa and finishing just behind Carapaz and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana). His team mate Tanel Kangert finished sixth on the stage.
Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Koen Bouwmann (Jumb0-Visma) and Jan Bakelants (Sunweb) had all also tried attacks from the break during 181km leg from Commezzadura.
Giro d'Italia Stage 17 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:41:34
|2
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:34
|3
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:51
|4
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|5
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|6
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|2:02
|7
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:08
|8
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|9
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|2:22
|10
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:34
|11
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:37
|12
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:48
|13
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|3:05
|14
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|15
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|3:29
|16
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:35
|17
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:41
|18
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:49
|19
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|4:27
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|4:39
|21
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|22
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|4:43
|23
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:46
|24
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|25
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|26
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|27
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:06
|28
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|29
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|30
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|5:09
|31
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|32
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|33
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|34
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|5:23
|35
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|5:31
|36
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:42
|37
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|38
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:47
|39
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:53
|40
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:03
|41
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:10
|42
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|43
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|44
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:19
|45
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:21
|46
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|6:51
|47
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:06
|48
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|7:28
|49
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:34
|50
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|7:36
|51
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|7:39
|52
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:12
|53
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:19
|54
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|55
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:39
|56
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:06
|57
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|58
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|59
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|60
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|9:31
|61
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|10:30
|62
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|63
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|64
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10:49
|65
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|66
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|10:51
|67
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|68
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|69
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|11:31
|70
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|71
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|72
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:20
|73
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:20
|74
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|75
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|13:51
|76
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|77
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|78
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|79
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|80
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|81
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|82
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15:02
|83
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|84
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:54
|85
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|86
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|87
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|88
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|89
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|16:00
|90
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|17:24
|91
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|92
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|93
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:28
|94
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|95
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|96
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|97
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|98
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|99
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|100
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|101
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|102
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|103
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|104
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|105
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|24:33
|106
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|107
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|108
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:00
|109
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|26:26
|110
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:23
|111
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|29:04
|112
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|113
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|114
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|115
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|116
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|117
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:08
|118
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:25
|119
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|120
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|121
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|30:09
|122
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|123
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|30:12
|124
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|125
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|126
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|127
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|128
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|129
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|130
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|30:16
|131
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|30:20
|132
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|30:28
|133
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|134
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:31
|135
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|31:00
|136
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|137
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:09
|138
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:11
|139
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|140
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|31:30
|141
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:50
|142
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:03
|143
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|144
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|74:48:18
|2
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:54
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:16
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:07
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6:17
|7
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:48
|8
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:13
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|8:21
|10
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:59
|11
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:20
|12
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10:32
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|14:42
|14
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|15:44
|15
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:45
|16
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23:34
|17
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:17
|18
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|19
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|26:12
|20
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|28:42
|21
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|32:33
|22
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:51
|23
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|37:20
|24
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|44:03
|25
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|46:13
|26
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|46:28
|27
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|46:55
|28
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|49:28
|29
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50:14
|30
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|56:52
|31
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|58:05
|32
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:01:15
|33
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:50
|34
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:05:56
|35
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06:08
|36
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:08:06
|37
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:08:35
|38
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|39
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09:20
|40
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:13:19
|41
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:13:49
|42
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|1:14:45
|43
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:18:59
|44
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:19:39
|45
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19:55
|46
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:20:39
|47
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:29:26
|48
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:31
|49
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:30:32
|50
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:31:34
|51
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:35:12
|52
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:35:54
|53
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:37:27
|54
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:37:38
|55
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:39:17
|56
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:25
|57
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:41:36
|58
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43:41
|59
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1:44:02
|60
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:35
|61
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|1:50:31
|62
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:51:37
|63
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:53:52
|64
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:54:14
|65
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:59:19
|66
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:03:25
|67
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:05:37
|68
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:08:32
|69
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12:59
|70
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:13:26
|71
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:15:30
|72
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16:01
|73
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:18:07
|74
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:18:20
|75
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|2:20:20
|76
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22:46
|77
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24:51
|78
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|2:26:49
|79
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:28:23
|80
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|2:28:31
|81
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:29:31
|82
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:29:41
|83
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:30:55
|84
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:43
|85
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:35:14
|86
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|2:35:23
|87
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2:37:55
|88
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|2:40:17
|89
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:40:39
|90
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|2:45:42
|91
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:47:27
|92
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:53:23
|93
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|2:56:34
|94
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:59:03
|95
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|3:01:24
|96
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|3:03:13
|97
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:03:19
|98
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:04:01
|99
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|3:04:57
|100
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|3:13:42
|101
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:14:42
|102
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:15:44
|103
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:16:52
|104
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:17:58
|105
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|3:18:28
|106
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|3:18:48
|107
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:21:38
|108
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:21:43
|109
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:23:47
|110
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:24:03
|111
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:25:05
|112
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:26:26
|113
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|3:27:11
|114
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:27:29
|115
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|3:30:56
|116
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:35:17
|117
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|3:36:55
|118
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|3:43:31
|119
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:44:23
|120
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:48:17
|121
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|3:50:37
|122
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:51:37
|123
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:52:06
|124
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:58:00
|125
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:00:07
|126
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:00:52
|127
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:01:48
|128
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:04:17
|129
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:04:47
|130
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:06:05
|131
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:06:06
|132
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|4:06:43
|133
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:10:00
|134
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|4:11:36
|135
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:21:53
|136
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:26:26
|137
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:28:40
|138
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:29:35
|139
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:30:40
|140
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|4:35:43
|141
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:38:46
|142
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:44:15
|143
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:57:23
|144
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:57:40
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|200
|2
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|187
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|83
|4
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|81
|5
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|7
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|46
|8
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|44
|9
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44
|10
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|43
|12
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41
|13
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|36
|14
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|15
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33
|16
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|17
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|30
|18
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28
|19
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|20
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|21
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|22
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|26
|23
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|24
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|27
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|28
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|22
|29
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|22
|30
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|31
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|32
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|20
|33
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|34
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|35
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|36
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|18
|37
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|38
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|39
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|14
|40
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|41
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|42
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|43
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|44
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|45
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|46
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|47
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|48
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|49
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|50
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|51
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|11
|52
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|53
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|54
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|55
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|56
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|57
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|58
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|59
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|60
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|61
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|62
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|63
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|64
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|65
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|66
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6
|67
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|6
|68
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|69
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|6
|70
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|71
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|72
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|5
|73
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|5
|74
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|75
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|76
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|77
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|78
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|79
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|80
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|81
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|82
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|83
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|84
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3
|85
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|86
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|2
|87
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|88
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|2
|89
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|90
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|91
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|92
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|93
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2
|94
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|95
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|96
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|97
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|98
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|99
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|229
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|66
|3
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|57
|4
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53
|5
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|48
|6
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|42
|7
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|8
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|39
|9
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|11
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|30
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|13
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|24
|15
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|16
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|17
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|19
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|20
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|21
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|22
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|23
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|24
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|10
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|26
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|27
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|9
|28
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|29
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|30
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8
|31
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|32
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|33
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|34
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|35
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|6
|36
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|37
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|38
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|39
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|4
|40
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|41
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|42
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|43
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|44
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|45
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2
|46
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|47
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|48
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|49
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|50
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|51
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|52
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|53
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|54
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|55
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|56
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|57
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|58
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|74:54:35
|2
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2:04
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8:25
|4
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:28
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:00
|6
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|31:03
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|50:35
|8
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|56:33
|9
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:02:18
|10
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:07:02
|11
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:14:22
|12
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:24:15
|13
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:31:10
|14
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:08
|15
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:37:24
|16
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:45:20
|17
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:47:57
|18
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:18:34
|19
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:23:14
|20
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:24:38
|21
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|2:29:06
|22
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:34:22
|23
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|2:39:25
|24
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:41:10
|25
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:57:02
|26
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:09:27
|27
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|3:12:31
|28
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:15:21
|29
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:29:00
|30
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|3:37:14
|31
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:45:20
|32
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:53:50
|33
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:58:00
|34
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:59:48
|35
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:32:29
|36
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:37:58
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|224:50:05
|2
|Bahrain Merida
|27:01
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|28:04
|4
|EF Education First
|31:47
|5
|Team INEOS
|35:20
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49:46
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14:57
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:17
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:34:46
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:41:13
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45:19
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:25:39
|14
|Team Sunweb
|2:31:28
|15
|CCC Team
|3:10:56
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|3:19:18
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:58:17
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|4:10:51
|19
|Bardiani - CSF
|5:02:04
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:30:59
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6:03:10
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|9:38:52
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.