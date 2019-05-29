A strong attack gives Ag2r their first Giro stage victory since 2011; Landa and Carapaz make further gains overall

After striking out on a bold attack with 16km remaining, Nans Peters (Ag2r-La Mondiale) soloed to victory on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia.

The Frenchman took the win in the biathlon stadium at Anterselva (Antholz) with a 1:34 margin over climber Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

Both riders had been members of 18-strong day long break that, despite various attacks, hit the finale near the Austrian border together.

Chaves, Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) and Valerio Conti (UAE-Emirates) tried to launch a chase at the foot of the final 6km ascent, but a fully committed Peters continued to open up his gap. It was Ag2r’s first Giro stage win since John Gadret triumphed in 2011.

“Today was a good finish for him, he’s so strong,” commented his team mate Larry Warbasse. It’s incredible, especially as it was hard for the team losing Tony [Gallopin] yesterday. Alexis [Vuillermoz] had problems too. It’s so cool to see a guy like Nans, always working so hard, finally get his day.”

Davide Formolo, (Bora-Hansgrohe) also from the break, recaptured the chasers and took the 4 second bonus for third place to thrust himself into the top 10 overall.

There were other small adjustments in the GC back in the main group of contenders. Mikel Landa attacked and edged closer to the top three. And in an all round good day for Movistar, race leader Richard Carapaz gained seven more seconds on his closest rivals as the group disintegrated in the closing 2km.

Carapaz now leads the race by 1:54 from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) third at 2:16.

EF Education First’s Hugh Carthy was again prominent amongst the GC riders, initially joining Landa and finishing just behind Carapaz and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana). His team mate Tanel Kangert finished sixth on the stage.

Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Koen Bouwmann (Jumb0-Visma) and Jan Bakelants (Sunweb) had all also tried attacks from the break during 181km leg from Commezzadura.