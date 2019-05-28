Giro d’Italia stage 16: Ciccone wins as Roglic is distanced
A tough day over the Mortirolo sees Primoz Roglic concede more time to race leader Richard Carapaz
Overall favorite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) lost over a minute to his rivals in stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia Tuesday. The early wearer of the pink jersey got dropped on the climb of the Mortirolo with over 30km to go and finished 1:22 behind a group containing race leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Mikel Landa (Movistar).
He has dropped from second to third overall, 2:09 behind Carapaz. Nibali moved up to second.
Meanwhile, at the front of the race, serial opportunist Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) survived a day long break to claim the stage in Ponte di Legno ahead of Jan Hirt (Astana). The pair contested the finish after leaving the rest of the day’s escape on the steep slopes of the Mortirolo.
A dispute on the run-in over tactics had threatened to be the move’s undoing, but the duo stayed clear to finish with 1:20 in hand over third place Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).
Hirt, on team orders, had initially refused to work with the Italian after the descent of the Mortirolo. But, when a chase group comprising his team mates Miguel Angel Lopez and Pello Bilbao, was reabsorbed by the Carapaz group, Hirt started to co-operate again.
Despite doing the bulk of work and leading out the sprint, Ciccone -who also won a stage in the 2016 Giro– had the legs to finish off in the rain.
The main drama of the day was on the climb itself, though.
Gaps opened in front of Roglic after hostilities between the favorites kicked-off on the lower 18% slopes of the Mortirolo. Nibali was the first to make a move, before being joined by Hugh Carthy (EF Education First). But it was pressure from Lopez that saw Roglic get dropped.
While Movistar’s Hector Carreterro, then Landa, set a steady pace for a group centered on Carapaz all the way up the climb, Lopez yo-yoed around it. Although he would go over the summit and into the valley in front, he would, like Nibali and Carthy were on the climb, eventually be absorbed by the pink jersey group -and ultimately dropped- on the 15km drag to the finish.
But for Roglic there was no coming back. He eventually settled into a group with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Yates and Mikel Nieve (both Mitchelton-Scott).
There were 21 riders who initially made the day’s escape in the opening uphill kilometres out of Lovere. Although the Gavia pass had been withdrawn from the route due to snow, mountains leader Ciccone took maximum points over all three of the classified climbs.
Hirt hit out from low on the Mortirolo’s steep slopes but was later joined by Ciccone and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida). The latter dropped back before the summit to assist team mate Nibali.
As well as Caruso, Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Bilbao, David Villella (Astana), Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) had all placed in the early break and been able to offer varying degrees of assistance to their GC contending team mates.
EF Education First’s Joe Dombrowski was also a member of the break and finished alongside team mate Carthy in the pink jersey group.
Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:36:24
|2
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|3
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:20
|4
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:41
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|6
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|7
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|8
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|9
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1:49
|10
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:03
|11
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|12
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:03
|13
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|14
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|15
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|16
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|3:44
|17
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|18
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|19
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|4:02
|20
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:46
|21
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|22
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|23
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|24
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:35
|25
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|26
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|27
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|28
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|29
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|30
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|6:16
|31
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:29
|32
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|33
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:09
|34
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|8:48
|35
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:45
|36
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|10:04
|37
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|10:45
|38
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|39
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|40
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|41
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|42
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|43
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|11:25
|44
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:01
|45
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:48
|46
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|47
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:26
|48
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|49
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|51
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|52
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|53
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:07
|54
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|55
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|56
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|57
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|58
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|59
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|60
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|61
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|62
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|63
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|64
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|65
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|66
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|67
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|68
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|69
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|70
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:13
|71
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|72
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|22:24
|73
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|74
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:07
|75
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|76
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|77
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:22
|78
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|79
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|80
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|81
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|82
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|83
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|84
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|85
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|86
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|87
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|88
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|89
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27:13
|90
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|91
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|92
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|93
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|94
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|95
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|96
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|97
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|98
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|28:35
|99
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|100
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|28:39
|101
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:42
|102
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:13
|103
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|104
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|105
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|106
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|107
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|108
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|109
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|29:24
|110
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|111
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|29:50
|112
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|30:54
|113
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|31:02
|114
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|31:13
|115
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:47
|116
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|117
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|118
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|119
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|120
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|121
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|122
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|123
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|124
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|125
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|126
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|36:47
|127
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:09
|128
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|129
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|130
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|40:16
|131
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|132
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|133
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|41:50
|134
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|135
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|136
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|137
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|138
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|139
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|140
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|141
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|142
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|143
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|144
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|145
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:41
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|70:02:05
|2
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:47
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:09
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|3:15
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:00
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:40
|7
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6:17
|8
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:46
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|7:51
|10
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:06
|11
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10:02
|12
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:51
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|14:38
|14
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|14:52
|15
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:21
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:46
|17
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:50
|18
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:25
|19
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|27:46
|20
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|31:19
|21
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|32:26
|22
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|35:49
|23
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:22
|24
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|37:43
|25
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|43:00
|26
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|43:37
|27
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|44:57
|28
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|45:43
|29
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51:04
|30
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|55:03
|31
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|55:10
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|56:08
|33
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|34
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|59:04
|35
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:23
|36
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02:28
|37
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05:40
|38
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:08
|39
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:10:52
|40
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:12:49
|41
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14:59
|42
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|1:15:56
|43
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:16:05
|44
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:16:22
|45
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17:00
|46
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:18:27
|47
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21:30
|48
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:23:14
|49
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:27:35
|50
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:28
|51
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:30:05
|52
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:30:46
|53
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:32:12
|54
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34:05
|55
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35:00
|56
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:39:32
|57
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:41:14
|58
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|1:41:19
|59
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:53
|60
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43:40
|61
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45:14
|62
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:45:33
|63
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1:45:36
|64
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46:27
|65
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49:25
|66
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:52:10
|67
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52:27
|68
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:57:11
|69
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|70
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:01:10
|71
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:03:03
|72
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|2:07:00
|73
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:09:08
|74
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:09:52
|75
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:10:10
|76
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:11:57
|77
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:12:41
|78
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|2:15:28
|79
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:17:08
|80
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|2:17:16
|81
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2:18:01
|82
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:20:45
|83
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|2:24:08
|84
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:24:45
|85
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|2:25:53
|86
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:25:55
|87
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:27:16
|88
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|2:27:32
|89
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:27:51
|90
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:29:23
|91
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|2:31:01
|92
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:33:34
|93
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:34:38
|94
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|2:38:48
|95
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|2:40:32
|96
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:41:15
|97
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:52:06
|98
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|2:52:12
|99
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|2:53:53
|100
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:55:55
|101
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:56:36
|102
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|103
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:59:28
|104
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:59:34
|105
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:00:56
|106
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:01:49
|107
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|3:02:46
|108
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:03:00
|109
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:04:14
|110
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:05:37
|111
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|3:06:03
|112
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:06:07
|113
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:08:53
|114
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|3:09:09
|115
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:09:47
|116
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|3:10:04
|117
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:10:28
|118
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:15:40
|119
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:16:59
|120
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:22:44
|121
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|3:23:42
|122
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:24:13
|123
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:30:36
|124
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|3:30:48
|125
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:31:45
|126
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:36:15
|127
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:39:14
|128
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:39:44
|129
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:39:45
|130
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|3:41:02
|131
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:41:03
|132
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:43:30
|133
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|3:46:50
|134
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:52:26
|135
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:55:05
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:57:07
|137
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:00:37
|138
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:04:02
|139
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:05:54
|140
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:05:56
|141
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|4:09:54
|142
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:14:21
|143
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:18:42
|144
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:30:51
|145
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:32:07
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|200
|2
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|187
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|83
|4
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|66
|5
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|7
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|46
|8
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|44
|9
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44
|10
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|43
|12
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41
|13
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|14
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|15
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|30
|16
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28
|18
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|19
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|20
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|21
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|22
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|23
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|24
|24
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|25
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|22
|26
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|22
|27
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|28
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|29
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|20
|30
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|20
|31
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|32
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|33
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|18
|34
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|35
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|36
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|37
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|14
|38
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|39
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|40
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|41
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|42
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|43
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|44
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|45
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|46
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|47
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|48
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|49
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|50
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|51
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|52
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|53
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|54
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|55
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|56
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|57
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|58
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|59
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|60
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|61
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|62
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6
|63
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|6
|64
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|6
|65
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|66
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|6
|67
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|68
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|69
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|70
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|5
|71
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|72
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|73
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|74
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|75
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|76
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|77
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|78
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|79
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|80
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|81
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|82
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3
|83
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|84
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|85
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|2
|86
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|87
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|88
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|89
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|90
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2
|91
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|92
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|93
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|94
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|95
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|96
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|97
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|229
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|66
|3
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53
|4
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|48
|5
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45
|6
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|42
|7
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|8
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|39
|9
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|11
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|30
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|13
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|24
|15
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|16
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|17
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|19
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|20
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|21
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|22
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|23
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|24
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|25
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|9
|26
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|27
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|28
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8
|29
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|30
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|31
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|32
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|6
|33
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|6
|34
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|35
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|37
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|4
|38
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|39
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|40
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|41
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|42
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2
|43
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|44
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|45
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|46
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|47
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|48
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|49
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|50
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|51
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|52
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|53
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|54
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|55
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|70:08:22
|2
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|1:34
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8:21
|4
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:04
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:29
|6
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|29:32
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|49:51
|8
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|56:06
|9
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:04:35
|10
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:06:32
|11
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:12:10
|12
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:21:18
|13
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28:43
|14
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:33:15
|15
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:34:57
|16
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:57
|17
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:39:16
|18
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:14:28
|19
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|2:17:51
|20
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:18:28
|21
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|2:19:36
|22
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:19:38
|23
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:21:34
|24
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:34:58
|25
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:49:38
|26
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|2:59:46
|27
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:59:50
|28
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:02:36
|29
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:03:30
|30
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|3:17:25
|31
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:17:56
|32
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:33:27
|33
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:46:09
|34
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:48:48
|35
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:08:04
|36
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:12:25
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|210:28:38
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|24:31
|3
|Bahrain Merida
|28:32
|4
|Team INEOS
|35:37
|5
|EF Education First
|36:16
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|54:45
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13:54
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21:13
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:21:24
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:34:51
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:37:04
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:01
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:21:57
|14
|Team Sunweb
|2:35:31
|15
|CCC Team
|3:05:31
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|3:09:13
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:45:13
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|4:04:22
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:43:12
|20
|Bardiani - CSF
|4:55:13
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5:55:34
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8:27:50
