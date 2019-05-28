Overall favorite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) lost over a minute to his rivals in stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia Tuesday. The early wearer of the pink jersey got dropped on the climb of the Mortirolo with over 30km to go and finished 1:22 behind a group containing race leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Mikel Landa (Movistar).

He has dropped from second to third overall, 2:09 behind Carapaz. Nibali moved up to second.

Meanwhile, at the front of the race, serial opportunist Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) survived a day long break to claim the stage in Ponte di Legno ahead of Jan Hirt (Astana). The pair contested the finish after leaving the rest of the day’s escape on the steep slopes of the Mortirolo.

A dispute on the run-in over tactics had threatened to be the move’s undoing, but the duo stayed clear to finish with 1:20 in hand over third place Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).

Hirt, on team orders, had initially refused to work with the Italian after the descent of the Mortirolo. But, when a chase group comprising his team mates Miguel Angel Lopez and Pello Bilbao, was reabsorbed by the Carapaz group, Hirt started to co-operate again.

Despite doing the bulk of work and leading out the sprint, Ciccone -who also won a stage in the 2016 Giro– had the legs to finish off in the rain.

The main drama of the day was on the climb itself, though.

Gaps opened in front of Roglic after hostilities between the favorites kicked-off on the lower 18% slopes of the Mortirolo. Nibali was the first to make a move, before being joined by Hugh Carthy (EF Education First). But it was pressure from Lopez that saw Roglic get dropped.

While Movistar’s Hector Carreterro, then Landa, set a steady pace for a group centered on Carapaz all the way up the climb, Lopez yo-yoed around it. Although he would go over the summit and into the valley in front, he would, like Nibali and Carthy were on the climb, eventually be absorbed by the pink jersey group -and ultimately dropped- on the 15km drag to the finish.

But for Roglic there was no coming back. He eventually settled into a group with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Yates and Mikel Nieve (both Mitchelton-Scott).

There were 21 riders who initially made the day’s escape in the opening uphill kilometres out of Lovere. Although the Gavia pass had been withdrawn from the route due to snow, mountains leader Ciccone took maximum points over all three of the classified climbs.

Hirt hit out from low on the Mortirolo’s steep slopes but was later joined by Ciccone and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida). The latter dropped back before the summit to assist team mate Nibali.

As well as Caruso, Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Bilbao, David Villella (Astana), Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) had all placed in the early break and been able to offer varying degrees of assistance to their GC contending team mates.

EF Education First’s Joe Dombrowski was also a member of the break and finished alongside team mate Carthy in the pink jersey group.

Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo5:36:24
2HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
3MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:20
4NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:41
5CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
6CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
7LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
8DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
9CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1:49
10CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:03
11LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
12MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3:03
13NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
14YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
15ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
16SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS3:44
17HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
18POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
19HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb4:02
20FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe4:46
21MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
22ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
23SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
24ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates5:35
25POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
26MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
27ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
28KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
29DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
30AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team6:16
31BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma6:29
32HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
33BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale8:09
34BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team8:48
35HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step9:45
36HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb10:04
37O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data10:45
38KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
39LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
40IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
41VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
42DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
43BROWN NathanEF Education First11:25
44JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott12:01
45CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates13:48
46SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
47DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale17:26
48PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
49BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
50NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
51SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
52OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
53JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step18:07
54CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
55WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
56MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
57VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
58ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
59VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
60DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
61PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
62GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
63HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
64FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
65VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
66CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
67FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
68BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
69GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
70BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe21:13
71MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
72DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data22:24
73WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
74BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott23:07
75BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
76TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
77SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step25:22
78KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
79SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
80COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
81PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
82GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
83GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
84GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
85ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
86CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
87CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
88POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
89DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale27:13
90HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
91VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
92GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
93NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
94MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
95CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
96CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
97PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
98AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida28:35
99DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
100BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec28:39
101CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo28:42
102GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo29:13
103BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
104MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
105ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
106CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
107LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
108HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
109KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS29:24
110LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
111CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF29:50
112NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy30:54
113GRADEK KamilCCC Team31:02
114ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team31:13
115MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates32:47
116GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
117VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
118BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
119BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
120SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
121STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
122SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
123SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
124BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
125BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
126SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF36:47
127SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe39:09
128ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
129CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
130MAS LluísMovistar Team40:16
131LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
132CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
133CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè41:50
134HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
135NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
136BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
137IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
138SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
139DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
140DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
141GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
142SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
143SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
144HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
145CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo43:41
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team 70:02:05
2NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:47
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:09
4LANDA MikelMovistar Team3:15
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:00
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5:40
7LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6:17
8YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott6:46
9SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS7:51
10POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates8:06
11ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10:02
12FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe11:51
13CARTHY HughEF Education First14:38
14DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First14:52
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ18:21
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo23:46
17NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott24:50
18MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:25
19DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team27:46
20KANGERT TanelEF Education First31:19
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida32:26
22DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS35:49
23CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates37:22
24CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec37:43
25CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida43:00
26ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team43:37
27HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS44:57
28HIRT JanAstana Pro Team45:43
29JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step51:04
30AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team55:03
31VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale55:10
32O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data56:08
33BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
34IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team59:04
35HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:02:23
36SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02:28
37CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05:40
38BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale1:06:08
39HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:10:52
40SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:12:49
41ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:14:59
42BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb1:15:56
43GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:16:05
44MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:16:22
45CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:17:00
46HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:18:27
47BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21:30
48ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:23:14
49GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:27:35
50DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale1:29:28
51VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team1:30:05
52CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:30:46
53PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:32:12
54BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:34:05
55KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35:00
56VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:39:32
57CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:41:14
58GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data1:41:19
59WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:42:53
60DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:43:40
61PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:45:14
62TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:45:33
63ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1:45:36
64MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1:46:27
65VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:49:25
66JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1:52:10
67HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal1:52:27
68OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team1:57:11
69LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
70SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2:01:10
71SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2:03:03
72WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data2:07:00
73FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:09:08
74MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2:09:52
75BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:10:10
76BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:11:57
77PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy2:12:41
78BROWN NathanEF Education First2:15:28
79DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott2:17:08
80NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida2:17:16
81VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2:18:01
82ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF2:20:45
83NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS2:24:08
84COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF2:24:45
85GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data2:25:53
86CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:25:55
87GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale2:27:16
88PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS2:27:32
89FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:27:51
90POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:29:23
91GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida2:31:01
92SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:33:34
93HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:34:38
94KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS2:38:48
95AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida2:40:32
96CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:41:15
97SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:52:06
98BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team2:52:12
99HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb2:53:53
100HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:55:55
101SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe2:56:36
102CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
103SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:59:28
104GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo2:59:34
105HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin3:00:56
106BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:01:49
107CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal3:02:46
108MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates3:03:00
109VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma3:04:14
110BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3:05:37
111BENNETT SeanEF Education First3:06:03
112NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy3:06:07
113NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy3:08:53
114BOLE GregaBahrain Merida3:09:09
115BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin3:09:47
116ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team3:10:04
117KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin3:10:28
118MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF3:15:40
119CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:16:59
120LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:22:44
121DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data3:23:42
122ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe3:24:13
123SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe3:30:36
124SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team3:30:48
125LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma3:31:45
126BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy3:36:15
127DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ3:39:14
128CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates3:39:44
129CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy3:39:45
130MAS LluísMovistar Team3:41:02
131GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy3:41:03
132GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ3:43:30
133GRADEK KamilCCC Team3:46:50
134DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale3:52:26
135STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin3:55:05
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3:57:07
137DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy4:00:37
138CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:04:02
139IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo4:05:54
140LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:05:56
141SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF4:09:54
142BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates4:14:21
143SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:18:42
144CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo4:30:51
145HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:32:07
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ200
2ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe187
3CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team83
4MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec66
5CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy50
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
7CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè46
8ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team44
9CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec44
10YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott44
11NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida43
12SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe41
13FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
14BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33
15LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team30
16CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
17ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates28
18CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team27
19BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
20BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26
21CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida26
22MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe25
23MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF24
24CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo23
25CARTHY HughEF Education First22
26GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data22
27MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
28HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
29BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb20
30LANDA MikelMovistar Team20
31SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
32GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ19
33BENNETT SeanEF Education First18
34NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott17
35FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe16
36ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin15
37DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS14
38DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13
39SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
40COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
41MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
42HIRT JanAstana Pro Team12
43MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
44SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe12
45CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
46CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates12
47HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott11
48BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10
49CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
50SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
51SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
52LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9
53SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ9
54PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
55PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
56CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8
57BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
58KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
59CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
60LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
61POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
62SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6
63KANGERT TanelEF Education First6
64AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team6
65CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step6
66HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb6
67JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
68FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
69NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy6
70DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First5
71HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
72SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
73DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5
74HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
75JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4
76OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
77ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
78KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4
79LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
80PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
81KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
82CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3
83POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida2
84BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
85SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS2
86GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
87MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
88SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
89MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
90VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2
91VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
92ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
93SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF1
94NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
95BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
96VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
97CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo229
2CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team66
3CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec53
4CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida48
5MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45
6ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin42
7BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo40
8CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team39
9NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott37
10ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma30
11SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS30
12NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida26
13POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida26
14LANDA MikelMovistar Team24
15PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
16HIRT JanAstana Pro Team18
17CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16
19LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team16
20FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
21HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14
22ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team12
23CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step12
24MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
25DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS9
26VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale9
27YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott8
28CARTHY HughEF Education First8
29CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
30BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
31POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
32DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6
33BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb6
34CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
35CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
36FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe4
37AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4
38BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
39ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
40PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
41OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
42SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2
43BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2
44SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
45MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
46KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
47SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
48MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
49BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
50DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
51TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
52MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
53JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1
54MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
55VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 70:08:22
2SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS1:34
3CARTHY HughEF Education First8:21
4MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12:04
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo17:29
6DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS29:32
7O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data49:51
8HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott56:06
9HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:04:35
10SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:06:32
11HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:12:10
12GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:21:18
13KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:28:43
14VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:33:15
15CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:34:57
16PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:38:57
17TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:39:16
18ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF2:14:28
19NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS2:17:51
20COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF2:18:28
21GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data2:19:36
22CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:19:38
23FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:21:34
24CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:34:58
25HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:49:38
26BENNETT SeanEF Education First2:59:46
27NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy2:59:50
28NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy3:02:36
29BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin3:03:30
30DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data3:17:25
31ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe3:17:56
32CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates3:33:27
33DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale3:46:09
34STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin3:48:48
35BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates4:08:04
36SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:12:25
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 210:28:38
2Astana Pro Team24:31
3Bahrain Merida28:32
4Team INEOS35:37
5EF Education First36:16
6Mitchelton-Scott54:45
7BORA - hansgrohe1:13:54
8Trek - Segafredo1:21:13
9Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:21:24
10UAE-Team Emirates1:34:51
11Team Jumbo-Visma1:37:04
12AG2R La Mondiale1:50:01
13Deceuninck - Quick Step2:21:57
14Team Sunweb2:35:31
15CCC Team3:05:31
16Team Dimension Data3:09:13
17Team Katusha Alpecin3:45:13
18Lotto Soudal4:04:22
19Groupama - FDJ4:43:12
20Bardiani - CSF4:55:13
21Israel Cycling Academy5:55:34
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8:27:50

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.