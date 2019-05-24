Giro d’Italia stage 13: Zakarin wins as GC reorders
Mikel Landa makes gains on Roglic, as Polanc keeps pink and Yates suffers
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikel Landa (Movistar) all made substantial gains on stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia Friday.
Zakarin survived the day’s early break to win the stage solo and propel himself to third overall behind race leader Jan Polanc (UAE-Emirates). Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) also survived the break to finish second, while Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) moved closer to the pink jersey but lost time to other rivals.
In a complex shuffle of the overall standings, big loser on the climb to the 2247m high summit at Lago Serrù was Simon Yates. The Mitchelton-Scott rider was dropped by all the key favorites when Landa made a powerful attack on the lower slopes. Miguel Angel Lopez also lost time after suffering a mechanical during the aftermath of the same move. The pair are now over five minutes down on Roglic.
On a day which finished in thin air and high above the snowline, riders came across the line in ones and twos. Behind Landa in third place, Richard Carapaz compounded Movistar’s good show with fourth.
Roglic and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) paid close attention to only one another and finished together over a minute and a half behind Landa.
The break had numbered as many as 14 riders after the two earlier climbs on the 196km stage. But it was whittled down to just six, including EF’s Joe Dombrowski, on the steep lower ramps of the two-part finishing ascent.
Eventually left with just Nieve and Mollema for company, Zakarin made his move with 5km to go. Although Nieve did gradually pull him back and briefly stay with him, the Russian dropped the Basque definitively in the last two kilometres.
“The attack wasn’t planned. I just happened to be in the front when people started to move,” he said. “I didn’t feel very good in the middle of the stage but I started to find a rhythm and gave everything in the end.”
But it was behind that the real drama unfolded with Landa attacking with 15km remaining and bridging up to pre-placed team mates Hector Carretero and Andrey Armador. With help from them, and then alone, he one-by-one clawed through the remnants of the break. After early loses in the Giro, Landa now sits eighth overall and within three minutes of Roglic.
Although Landa’s move was not especially explosive, it quickly broke down the main group on the steep slopes, with Yates and Polanc immediately falling behind a core group of chasers. This comprised Dominico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Nibali, Lopez, Rafel Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Roglic, Carapaz and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos).
After Lopez pulled over with a mechanical, he was initially presented with a wheel by a Shimano neutral service vehicle. But then his team car -having been held up behind Yates- arrived on the scene and gave him a new bike. Having lost half a minute in this clunky exchange, he did come close to regaining Nibali and Roglic. However, the effort of his chase cost him heavily on the top slopes.
After a long stint by team mate Pozzovivo, Nibali was the first of the chasers to put in a dig with 4km to go. But when Majka and Carapaz countered, Roglic and Nibali took to only matching each other, while rivals pressed on with whatever they could muster.
Giro d'Italia Stage 13 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5:34:40
|2
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|1:20
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|1:38
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:07
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:57
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|3:34
|10
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:50
|11
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|4:19
|12
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|4:23
|13
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|4:25
|14
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:37
|15
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:39
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:54
|17
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:00
|18
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|6:40
|19
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:59
|20
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:30
|21
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|10:16
|22
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|10:29
|23
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:38
|24
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11:20
|25
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:24
|26
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|12:42
|27
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|12:49
|28
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|12:52
|29
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:02
|30
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:48
|31
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|16:20
|32
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|16:50
|33
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|17:08
|34
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|35
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|17:10
|36
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|37
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:41
|38
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|19:10
|39
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:34
|40
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:59
|41
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|20:15
|42
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|21:11
|43
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|44
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|21:14
|45
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|46
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:17
|47
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:27
|48
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:55
|49
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|22:04
|50
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|22:16
|51
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23:15
|52
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:38
|53
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|54
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|55
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|56
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|57
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|58
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|59
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|60
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|61
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|62
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:21
|63
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|64
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|65
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|66
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|28:48
|67
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|30:13
|68
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|30:28
|69
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|70
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|71
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:33
|72
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|30:36
|73
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|74
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|30:38
|75
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|76
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|77
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|30:51
|78
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|79
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:55
|80
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|81
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|31:12
|82
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|32:16
|83
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|32:22
|84
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|85
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|33:08
|86
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|33:26
|87
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|88
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|89
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|90
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|91
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|92
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|93
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|94
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|33:36
|95
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:38
|96
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|33:47
|97
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|33:51
|98
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:18
|99
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|100
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|101
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|102
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:29
|103
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|34:35
|104
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|105
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|34:47
|106
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|34:54
|107
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|108
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|109
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|110
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|35:10
|111
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|36:32
|112
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|37:36
|113
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|114
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|115
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|39:59
|116
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:52
|117
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|118
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|119
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|120
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|42:09
|121
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|42:33
|122
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|123
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|124
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|125
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|126
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|43:09
|127
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:53
|128
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|129
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|130
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|131
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|132
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|133
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|134
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|135
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|136
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|137
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|138
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|139
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|140
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|141
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|142
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|143
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|144
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|145
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|146
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|147
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:02
|148
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|49:35
|149
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|49:50
|150
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|151
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|49:53
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|54:28:59
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:25
|3
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:56
|4
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:06
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|4:09
|6
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|4:22
|7
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:28
|8
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|5:08
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|7:13
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|7:48
|11
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|7:52
|12
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:14
|13
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:44
|14
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:52
|15
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:24
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|13:10
|17
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|15:14
|18
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|15:43
|19
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:03
|20
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:20
|21
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:22
|22
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|18:14
|23
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18:51
|24
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:48
|25
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:57
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:07
|27
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|22:19
|28
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|22:42
|29
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|23:21
|30
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|25:12
|31
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|25:21
|32
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|25:29
|33
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|28:01
|34
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:32
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|28:59
|36
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:02
|37
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|29:36
|38
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|29:53
|39
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:41
|40
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:58
|41
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|32:03
|42
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|33:00
|43
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|34:31
|44
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|35:02
|45
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|36:09
|46
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|36:34
|47
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|37:10
|48
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|38:36
|49
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|42:28
|50
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|43:06
|51
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|43:34
|52
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|44:04
|53
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45:02
|54
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45:15
|55
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:22
|56
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45:23
|57
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:51
|58
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:53
|59
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|46:15
|60
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:25
|61
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53:38
|62
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|53:46
|63
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|54:44
|64
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|55:33
|65
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|56:36
|66
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:22
|67
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|57:23
|68
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|58:10
|69
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:00:10
|70
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:38
|71
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:41
|72
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|1:00:53
|73
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:01:03
|74
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01:29
|75
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:02:40
|76
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:41
|77
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|1:02:43
|78
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02:52
|79
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:04:47
|80
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|1:05:13
|81
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06:03
|82
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|83
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:07:53
|84
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:08:12
|85
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|1:10:12
|86
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:10:25
|87
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|1:10:46
|88
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:11:12
|89
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:11:39
|90
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11:50
|91
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:12:02
|92
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12:10
|93
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|1:14:00
|94
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|1:14:31
|95
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14:53
|96
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:15:32
|97
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:17:04
|98
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:18:20
|99
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19:03
|100
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|1:19:49
|101
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1:21:12
|102
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:21:20
|103
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:23:25
|104
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:23:40
|105
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:23:47
|106
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:26:28
|107
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:28:33
|108
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:29:35
|109
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1:29:47
|110
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30:25
|111
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|112
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33:05
|113
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|1:36:28
|114
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|1:37:24
|115
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:38:08
|116
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:38:24
|117
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:38:30
|118
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:38:51
|119
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:39:07
|120
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:39:32
|121
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:54
|122
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:40:07
|123
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:41:47
|124
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|1:42:03
|125
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:44:14
|126
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|1:46:24
|127
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:46:33
|128
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:47:30
|129
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47:37
|130
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:48:30
|131
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:51:04
|132
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|1:51:16
|133
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:51:29
|134
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:52:25
|135
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:55:56
|136
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:56:39
|137
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:02:07
|138
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:02:14
|139
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|2:06:25
|140
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:06:48
|141
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:10:41
|142
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:12:27
|143
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:13:41
|144
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:14:14
|145
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:21:30
|146
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:23:42
|147
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:24:51
|148
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:29:57
|149
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:34:07
|150
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:35:33
|151
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:38:18
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|54:36:12
|2
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:35
|3
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:11
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|5:57
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:54
|6
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|15:29
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|16:08
|8
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|18:16
|9
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:40
|10
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|27:49
|11
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|31:23
|12
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|38:02
|13
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:40
|14
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47:31
|15
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|48:20
|16
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|49:23
|17
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|52:57
|18
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|53:40
|19
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|55:30
|20
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|57:34
|21
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:50
|22
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:26
|23
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:04:49
|24
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:08:19
|25
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:16:34
|26
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:24:37
|27
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:25:52
|28
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:31:11
|29
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:31:54
|30
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:32:54
|31
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|1:34:50
|32
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:43:51
|33
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:45:12
|34
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:59:12
|35
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:03:28
|36
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:16:29
|37
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:22:44
|38
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:54
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|194
|2
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|183
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|57
|4
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|46
|6
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|44
|7
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|44
|8
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|9
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|10
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|11
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|12
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|14
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|15
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|16
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|24
|17
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|18
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|23
|19
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|22
|20
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|22
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|22
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|23
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|24
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|20
|25
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|26
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|27
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|18
|28
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|30
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|31
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|32
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|33
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|14
|34
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|13
|35
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|36
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|37
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|38
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|39
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|40
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|41
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|42
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|43
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|44
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|45
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|46
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|9
|47
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|48
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|49
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8
|50
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|51
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|52
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|53
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|54
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|55
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|56
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|57
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|58
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|59
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|60
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|61
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|6
|62
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|63
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|64
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|65
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|66
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|67
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|68
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|69
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|70
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|71
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|72
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|73
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|74
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|75
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|76
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|3
|77
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|78
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|79
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|80
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3
|81
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2
|82
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2
|83
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|84
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|85
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|86
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|87
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|88
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|89
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|90
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|91
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|92
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|93
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|94
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|95
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|90
|2
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|42
|3
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|4
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|5
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|19
|8
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|9
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|10
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|11
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|12
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|13
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|15
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|12
|15
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|16
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|17
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|18
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|9
|19
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|20
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|21
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|22
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|23
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|24
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|5
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|26
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|27
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|28
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|29
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|30
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|31
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|32
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|33
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2
|34
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|35
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|36
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|37
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|38
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1
|39
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|40
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|41
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|42
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|43
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|44
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|45
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|46
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|163:41:07
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:48
|3
|EF Education First
|19:56
|4
|Bahrain Merida
|23:06
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:41
|7
|Team INEOS
|25:38
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|26:16
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|38:20
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|41:49
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:19
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:41
|13
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48:07
|14
|CCC Team
|1:11:15
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|1:20:04
|16
|Team Sunweb
|1:20:13
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:22:42
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40:03
|19
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:53:34
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:06:51
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:28:29
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:03:00
