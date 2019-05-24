Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikel Landa (Movistar) all made substantial gains on stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia Friday.

Zakarin survived the day’s early break to win the stage solo and propel himself to third overall behind race leader Jan Polanc (UAE-Emirates). Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) also survived the break to finish second, while Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) moved closer to the pink jersey but lost time to other rivals.

In a complex shuffle of the overall standings, big loser on the climb to the 2247m high summit at Lago Serrù was Simon Yates. The Mitchelton-Scott rider was dropped by all the key favorites when Landa made a powerful attack on the lower slopes. Miguel Angel Lopez also lost time after suffering a mechanical during the aftermath of the same move. The pair are now over five minutes down on Roglic.

On a day which finished in thin air and high above the snowline, riders came across the line in ones and twos. Behind Landa in third place, Richard Carapaz compounded Movistar’s good show with fourth.

Roglic and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) paid close attention to only one another and finished together over a minute and a half behind Landa.

The break had numbered as many as 14 riders after the two earlier climbs on the 196km stage. But it was whittled down to just six, including EF’s Joe Dombrowski, on the steep lower ramps of the two-part finishing ascent.

Eventually left with just Nieve and Mollema for company, Zakarin made his move with 5km to go. Although Nieve did gradually pull him back and briefly stay with him, the Russian dropped the Basque definitively in the last two kilometres.

“The attack wasn’t planned. I just happened to be in the front when people started to move,” he said. “I didn’t feel very good in the middle of the stage but I started to find a rhythm and gave everything in the end.”

But it was behind that the real drama unfolded with Landa attacking with 15km remaining and bridging up to pre-placed team mates Hector Carretero and Andrey Armador. With help from them, and then alone, he one-by-one clawed through the remnants of the break. After early loses in the Giro, Landa now sits eighth overall and within three minutes of Roglic.

Although Landa’s move was not especially explosive, it quickly broke down the main group on the steep slopes, with Yates and Polanc immediately falling behind a core group of chasers. This comprised Dominico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), Nibali, Lopez, Rafel Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Roglic, Carapaz and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos).

After Lopez pulled over with a mechanical, he was initially presented with a wheel by a Shimano neutral service vehicle. But then his team car -having been held up behind Yates- arrived on the scene and gave him a new bike. Having lost half a minute in this clunky exchange, he did come close to regaining Nibali and Roglic. However, the effort of his chase cost him heavily on the top slopes.

After a long stint by team mate Pozzovivo, Nibali was the first of the chasers to put in a dig with 4km to go. But when Majka and Carapaz countered, Roglic and Nibali took to only matching each other, while  rivals pressed on with whatever they could muster.

Giro d'Italia Stage 13 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin5:34:40
2NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott0:35
3LANDA MikelMovistar Team1:20
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team1:38
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:45
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:07
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:57
8NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
9SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS3:34
10FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe3:50
11LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team4:19
12KANGERT TanelEF Education First4:23
13DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First4:25
14MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4:37
15POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates4:39
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo4:54
17YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott5:00
18POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida6:40
19MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:59
20GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale9:30
21CARTHY HughEF Education First10:16
22SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS10:29
23VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale10:38
24IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team11:20
25HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott12:24
26DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team12:42
27O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data12:49
28AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team12:52
29JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step13:02
30TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma14:48
31ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team16:20
32HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS16:50
33BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team17:08
34CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates,,
35DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS17:10
36HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
37DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale17:41
38CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida19:10
39CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step19:34
40BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma19:59
41OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb20:15
42ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team21:11
43CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
44PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy21:14
45CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
46JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott21:17
47BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo21:27
48SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step21:55
49ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team22:04
50BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb22:16
51CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec23:15
52MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma24:38
53KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
54DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
55MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
56WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
57BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
58VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
59FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
60BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
61GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
62GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:21
63FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
64MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
65COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
66BROWN NathanEF Education First28:48
67HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb30:13
68HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb30:28
69ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
70SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
71HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step30:33
72PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS30:36
73DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
74NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS30:38
75BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
76HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
77CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal30:51
78VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
79POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe30:55
80BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
81ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF31:12
82GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida32:16
83VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team32:22
84PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
85NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy33:08
86AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida33:26
87BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
88LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
89OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
90VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
91GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
92DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
93CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
94GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data33:36
95VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma33:38
96NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida33:47
97DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data33:51
98BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe34:18
99CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
100HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
101GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
102LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma34:29
103KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS34:35
104PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
105HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb34:47
106SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF34:54
107CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
108CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
109STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
110WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data35:10
111SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy36:32
112BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy37:36
113NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
114GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
115HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin39:59
116SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step41:52
117SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
118ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
119MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
120BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec42:09
121ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team42:33
122GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
123SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
124SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
125MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
126BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team43:09
127LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ48:53
128SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
129MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
130SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
131GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
132DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
133IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
134CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
135LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
136BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
137DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
138SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
139BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
140HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
141DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
142SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
143CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
144CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
145GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
146CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
147CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates49:02
148BENNETT SeanEF Education First49:35
149KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin49:50
150BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
151BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF49:53
RankNameTeamTime
1POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates 54:28:59
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:25
3ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin2:56
4MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3:06
5NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida4:09
6CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team4:22
7MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe4:28
8LANDA MikelMovistar Team5:08
9SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS7:13
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team7:48
11KANGERT TanelEF Education First7:52
12YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott8:14
13FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe8:44
14NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott8:52
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ11:24
16CARTHY HughEF Education First13:10
17DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First15:14
18AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team15:43
19GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale16:03
20CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates17:20
21JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step17:22
22DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team18:14
23MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18:51
24VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale19:48
25CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step19:57
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo20:07
27POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida22:19
28DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS22:42
29O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data23:21
30CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott25:12
31ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team25:21
32OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb25:29
33CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec28:01
34BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo28:32
35BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team28:59
36SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step29:02
37BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb29:36
38HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott29:53
39GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:41
40MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:58
41ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team32:03
42ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team33:00
43HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS34:31
44SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS35:02
45IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team36:09
46GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data36:34
47CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida37:10
48CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF38:36
49CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team42:28
50HIRT JanAstana Pro Team43:06
51VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team43:34
52DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale44:04
53BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale45:02
54PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale45:15
55ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates45:22
56WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale45:23
57MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe45:51
58TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma45:53
59PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy46:15
60BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma47:25
61DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53:38
62JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott53:46
63VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec54:44
64HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb55:33
65HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb56:36
66MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma57:22
67SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF57:23
68VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal58:10
69COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF1:00:10
70BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott1:00:38
71HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal1:00:41
72GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data1:00:53
73OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team1:01:03
74DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott1:01:29
75SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy1:02:40
76GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale1:02:41
77NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS1:02:43
78LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:02:52
79GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:04:47
80WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data1:05:13
81CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:06:03
82PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
83BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:07:53
84HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:08:12
85PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS1:10:12
86SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step1:10:25
87GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida1:10:46
88NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1:11:12
89KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:11:39
90POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe1:11:50
91ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF1:12:02
92BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:12:10
93BROWN NathanEF Education First1:14:00
94KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS1:14:31
95BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:14:53
96FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:15:32
97AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida1:17:04
98HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:18:20
99SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19:03
100CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First1:19:49
101VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1:21:12
102DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:21:20
103FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:23:25
104BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:23:40
105NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy1:23:47
106SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:26:28
107CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:28:33
108MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1:29:35
109HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1:29:47
110VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:30:25
111BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
112ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:33:05
113BOLE GregaBahrain Merida1:36:28
114ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team1:37:24
115GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo1:38:08
116NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy1:38:24
117KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin1:38:30
118SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:38:51
119BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin1:39:07
120SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe1:39:32
121CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal1:39:54
122CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:40:07
123BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF1:41:47
124BENNETT SeanEF Education First1:42:03
125DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:44:14
126SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team1:46:24
127MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF1:46:33
128CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy1:47:30
129BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:47:37
130GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:48:30
131HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:51:04
132MAS LluísMovistar Team1:51:16
133BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy1:51:29
134CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates1:52:25
135LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma1:55:56
136GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy1:56:39
137SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2:02:07
138LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:02:14
139DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data2:06:25
140DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy2:06:48
141STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin2:10:41
142IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo2:12:27
143LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:13:41
144GRADEK KamilCCC Team2:14:14
145SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF2:21:30
146SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:23:42
147CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:24:51
148BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates2:29:57
149DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale2:34:07
150CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo2:35:33
151HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:38:18
RankNameTeamTime
1SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS 54:36:12
2LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:35
3MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4:11
4CARTHY HughEF Education First5:57
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo12:54
6DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS15:29
7O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data16:08
8OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb18:16
9HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott22:40
10SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS27:49
11CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF31:23
12PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale38:02
13TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma38:40
14VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec47:31
15HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb48:20
16HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb49:23
17COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF52:57
18GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data53:40
19NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS55:30
20GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data57:34
21CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo58:50
22KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04:26
23ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF1:04:49
24FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:08:19
25NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy1:16:34
26BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:24:37
27ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:25:52
28NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy1:31:11
29BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin1:31:54
30CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:32:54
31BENNETT SeanEF Education First1:34:50
32HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:43:51
33CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates1:45:12
34DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:59:12
35STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin2:03:28
36SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:16:29
37BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates2:22:44
38DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale2:26:54
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ194
2ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe183
3CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team57
4CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy50
5ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma46
6CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè44
7ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team44
8SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe38
9FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
10MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33
11BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33
12CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
13BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
14BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26
15ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
16MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF24
17YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott23
18CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida23
19NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida22
20GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data22
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
22LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team21
23HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
24BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb20
25GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale20
26SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
27BENNETT SeanEF Education First18
28GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ18
29FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe16
30NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott16
31ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin15
32MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe15
33DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS14
34BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF13
35DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13
36SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
37COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
38MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
39MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
40CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
41CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates12
42BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10
43CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
44DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal10
45SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
46LANDA MikelMovistar Team9
47SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
48LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9
49OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8
50HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott8
51PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
52PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
53CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8
54BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
55CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7
56KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
57CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
58SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe7
59LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
60POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
61KANGERT TanelEF Education First6
62CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step6
63FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
64NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy6
65JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott5
66SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
67HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
68DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5
69JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4
70HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
71OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
72ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
73KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4
74SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ4
75LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
76CARTHY HughEF Education First3
77CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
78PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
79KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
80CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3
81SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2
82AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2
83GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
84BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
85MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
86MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
87SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
88ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
89VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
90SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF1
91NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
92BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
93VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
94CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
95BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma10
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo90
2ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin42
3BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo40
4NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott28
5POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida26
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma24
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida19
8MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
9PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
10CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
11MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16
12FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
13CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team15
14LANDA MikelMovistar Team12
15CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step12
16ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team12
17VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale9
18DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS9
19CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
20BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
21POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
22HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott6
23CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
24NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida5
25MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5
26CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
27BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
28ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
29CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team4
30PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
31OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
32YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
33CARTHY HughEF Education First2
34BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2
35SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
36MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
37KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
38AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1
39SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
40MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
41MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
42TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
43BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
44DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
45MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
46BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF1
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 163:41:07
2Mitchelton-Scott15:48
3EF Education First19:56
4Bahrain Merida23:06
5Trek - Segafredo,,
6BORA - hansgrohe23:41
7Team INEOS25:38
8Astana Pro Team26:16
9Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec38:20
10AG2R La Mondiale41:49
11UAE-Team Emirates45:19
12Deceuninck - Quick Step45:41
13Team Jumbo-Visma48:07
14CCC Team1:11:15
15Team Dimension Data1:20:04
16Team Sunweb1:20:13
17Team Katusha Alpecin1:22:42
18Lotto Soudal1:40:03
19Bardiani - CSF1:53:34
20Israel Cycling Academy2:06:51
21Groupama - FDJ2:28:29
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:03:00

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.