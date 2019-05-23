UAE-Emirates pulled a tactical masterstroke at the Giro d’Italia Thursday when Jan Polanc politely took the pink jersey from the shoulders of team mate Valerio Conti.

The race lead had been all theirs to lose on the 12th stage as the race hit the foothills of the Alps and the first serious climbing of the race. But by putting well placed Polanc in the day’s big break, UAE could just sit and watch as Conti, who had promised to go down fighting, instead handed over his lead to a friendly ally.

On a stage won by Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), this outcome took shape when 24 riders quickly gained an enormous lead in the early kilometres. With any incentive for UAE to chase annulled by Polanc’s status as the highest placed rider up front, the move opened a gap that went as high as 15-minutes.

“We were lucky to be able to play these cards and I’m very happy to have the jersey,” he said. “I was thinking about the stage win as well, but being the virtual leader I had to pull a lot more than the others.”

Slovenian Polanc finished just behind the remains of the break after getting shelled on a steep cobbled climb 2km from the finish in Pinerolo. Ahead, Benedetti was one of three riders who clawed back on to Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) and Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-Quick Step) after they attacked on the slope.

After catching them in the final kilometre, the Italian domestique won the 5-up sprint with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) second and Eddie Dunbar (Ineos) third.

“I lost contact on the final climb but I knew the […] guys at the front would look at each other,” said Benedetti. “I used everything I had to make it back and then I sat on the wheel until 200m to go.”

Meanwhile, amongst the GC favorites, there were small gains for Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) after they escaped from the main group on the first category, 8.8km climb of Montoso. Although the day’s main feature summited 32km before the finish, the pair benefitted from the assistance of team mates who’d returned from the break. They gained 28 seconds on the likes of Primoz Roglic, Simon Yates and Vincenzo Nibali, while Hugh Carthy and Bob Jungles were notable losers of time.

Polanc now holds a sizeable 4:07 lead on compatriot Roglic in second. However, as the race hits bigger climbs in the next couple of stages, vulnerabilities he showed on the hills suggest he’s unlikely to trouble the GC favorites for long.