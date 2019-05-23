Giro d’Italia stage 12: Polanc takes over pink as Benedetti claims victory
The Giro d'Italia sees a GC shake-up as a large break escapes on the 158km leg from Cuneo to Pinerolo
UAE-Emirates pulled a tactical masterstroke at the Giro d’Italia Thursday when Jan Polanc politely took the pink jersey from the shoulders of team mate Valerio Conti.
The race lead had been all theirs to lose on the 12th stage as the race hit the foothills of the Alps and the first serious climbing of the race. But by putting well placed Polanc in the day’s big break, UAE could just sit and watch as Conti, who had promised to go down fighting, instead handed over his lead to a friendly ally.
On a stage won by Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), this outcome took shape when 24 riders quickly gained an enormous lead in the early kilometres. With any incentive for UAE to chase annulled by Polanc’s status as the highest placed rider up front, the move opened a gap that went as high as 15-minutes.
“We were lucky to be able to play these cards and I’m very happy to have the jersey,” he said. “I was thinking about the stage win as well, but being the virtual leader I had to pull a lot more than the others.”
Slovenian Polanc finished just behind the remains of the break after getting shelled on a steep cobbled climb 2km from the finish in Pinerolo. Ahead, Benedetti was one of three riders who clawed back on to Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) and Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-Quick Step) after they attacked on the slope.
After catching them in the final kilometre, the Italian domestique won the 5-up sprint with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) second and Eddie Dunbar (Ineos) third.
“I lost contact on the final climb but I knew the […] guys at the front would look at each other,” said Benedetti. “I used everything I had to make it back and then I sat on the wheel until 200m to go.”
Meanwhile, amongst the GC favorites, there were small gains for Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) after they escaped from the main group on the first category, 8.8km climb of Montoso. Although the day’s main feature summited 32km before the finish, the pair benefitted from the assistance of team mates who’d returned from the break. They gained 28 seconds on the likes of Primoz Roglic, Simon Yates and Vincenzo Nibali, while Hugh Carthy and Bob Jungles were notable losers of time.
Polanc now holds a sizeable 4:07 lead on compatriot Roglic in second. However, as the race hits bigger climbs in the next couple of stages, vulnerabilities he showed on the hills suggest he’s unlikely to trouble the GC favorites for long.
Giro d'Italia Stage 12 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:41:49
|2
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|3
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|4
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02
|5
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:06
|6
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:25
|7
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:34
|8
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:36
|9
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|10
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:38
|11
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|2:42
|12
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:52
|13
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|3:05
|14
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|15
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|3:23
|16
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|6:23
|17
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|6:33
|18
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|7:35
|19
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|20
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|7:36
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|8:03
|22
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|23
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|24
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|25
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|26
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|27
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|28
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|29
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|30
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8:09
|31
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|8:16
|32
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|33
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8:43
|34
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|35
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|36
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|8:46
|37
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:58
|38
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:11
|39
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|9:57
|40
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|10:06
|41
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|42
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10:27
|43
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:37
|44
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|45
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|46
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|47
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|48
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|49
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|50
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|51
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|52
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|53
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|54
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|55
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|56
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|57
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|58
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|59
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|60
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|61
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|11:21
|62
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|63
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|13:07
|64
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13:45
|65
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|66
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|67
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|68
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|69
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|70
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|14:29
|71
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|14:49
|72
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|17:59
|73
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|74
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|75
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|76
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|77
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|78
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|79
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|80
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|81
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|82
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|83
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|84
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|85
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|86
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|87
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|88
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|89
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|90
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|91
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|92
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|93
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|94
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|95
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|96
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|97
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|98
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|99
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|100
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|101
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|102
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|20:02
|103
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|104
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|105
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|106
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|107
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|108
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|109
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|110
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|111
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|112
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|113
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|114
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|115
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|116
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|117
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|118
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|119
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|120
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|121
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|122
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|123
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|124
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|125
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|126
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|127
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|128
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|129
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|130
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|131
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|132
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|133
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|134
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:15
|135
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|20:19
|136
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:47
|137
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:28
|138
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|139
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|140
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:38
|141
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|142
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|143
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|144
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|145
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|146
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|147
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|148
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|149
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|150
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|151
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|152
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|153
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|154
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|155
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|156
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|157
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|158
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|159
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:49:40
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:07
|3
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:51
|4
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:02
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|5:51
|6
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:02
|7
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:00
|8
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|7:23
|9
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|7:30
|10
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|7:33
|11
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|7:37
|12
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|7:45
|13
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:53
|14
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|7:56
|15
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:59
|16
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|8:08
|17
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|18
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:16
|19
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|8:18
|20
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|8:21
|21
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|8:31
|22
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:37
|23
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:59
|24
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:25
|25
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:33
|26
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|9:53
|27
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|10:11
|28
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|29
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|30
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:26
|31
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:45
|32
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:46
|33
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|11:49
|34
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|11:59
|35
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|12:13
|36
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:02
|37
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:49
|38
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|15:11
|39
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:19
|40
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|15:28
|41
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|15:31
|42
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:34
|43
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|16:30
|44
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|19:29
|45
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:33
|46
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:52
|47
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|20:18
|48
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|21:19
|49
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:08
|50
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|22:20
|51
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|22:39
|52
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|23:35
|53
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:03
|54
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:24
|55
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:52
|56
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|27:08
|57
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|28:32
|58
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|29:12
|59
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|29:23
|60
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|29:28
|61
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|29:40
|62
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|29:44
|63
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|30:35
|64
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|30:47
|65
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31:02
|66
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|67
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32:05
|68
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|32:06
|69
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|32:16
|70
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|33:02
|71
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|33:39
|72
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:05
|73
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|34:42
|74
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|75
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35:32
|76
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:44
|77
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|36:23
|78
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:24
|79
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|36:44
|80
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|37:08
|81
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:23
|82
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|37:28
|83
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|38:20
|84
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|38:33
|85
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|39:43
|86
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:50
|87
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|41:54
|88
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|42:04
|89
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|42:14
|90
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:31
|91
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|43:00
|92
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|43:09
|93
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|43:12
|94
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|44:15
|95
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|44:19
|96
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|44:35
|97
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:36
|98
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:21
|99
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|45:29
|100
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:34
|101
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|46:10
|102
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|47:36
|103
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|48:17
|104
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|49:51
|105
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|51:02
|106
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:40
|107
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|52:33
|108
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|53:19
|109
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|53:29
|110
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|53:54
|111
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|53:56
|112
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|54:45
|113
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|55:18
|114
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:52
|115
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|56:33
|116
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|57:07
|117
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|59:30
|118
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|59:39
|119
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00:00
|120
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:00:43
|121
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01:26
|122
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01:38
|123
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|124
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:03:16
|125
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:04:16
|126
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:24
|127
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:05:27
|128
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|1:07:41
|129
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:08:02
|130
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|1:08:30
|131
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:14
|132
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:09:20
|133
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|1:12:50
|134
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|1:13:22
|135
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13:42
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17:53
|137
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:18:00
|138
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:18:32
|139
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:21:21
|140
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:22:34
|141
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:23:35
|142
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:23:42
|143
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25:10
|144
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:26:06
|145
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26:59
|146
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28:13
|147
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:29:27
|148
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:33:35
|149
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:36:20
|150
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:37:13
|151
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:37:16
|152
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:39:28
|153
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:40:26
|154
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:40:37
|155
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|1:41:53
|156
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:45:43
|157
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:53
|158
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:51:19
|159
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:54:04
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|194
|2
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|183
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|50
|4
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|5
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|44
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|7
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|8
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|38
|9
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|10
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|11
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|32
|12
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|14
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|15
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|16
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|17
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|24
|18
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|19
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|23
|20
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|22
|21
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|22
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|23
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|20
|24
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|25
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|26
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|27
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|19
|28
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|19
|29
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|30
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|18
|31
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|32
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|33
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|13
|34
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|35
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|36
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|37
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|38
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|39
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|12
|40
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|41
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|42
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|43
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|44
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|45
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|46
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|47
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|48
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|49
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|50
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8
|51
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|8
|52
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|53
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|54
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|55
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|56
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|57
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|58
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|59
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|60
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|61
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|6
|62
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|63
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|64
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|65
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|66
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|67
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|68
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|69
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|70
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|71
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|72
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|73
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|74
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|75
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|76
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|77
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|78
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|3
|79
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|80
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|81
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|82
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2
|83
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|84
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|85
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|86
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|87
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|88
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|89
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|90
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|91
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|92
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|93
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|94
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|2
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|4
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|19
|5
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|6
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|7
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|8
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|9
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|9
|10
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|11
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|12
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|13
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|14
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|6
|16
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|17
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|18
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|5
|19
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|20
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|23
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|24
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|25
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|26
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2
|27
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|28
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|29
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|30
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|31
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|32
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|33
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|34
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|35
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|36
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|37
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|38
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|39
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|48:57:13
|2
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:35
|3
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|0:45
|4
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|0:48
|5
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|2:20
|6
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|2:38
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:53
|8
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4:16
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|7:38
|10
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:46
|11
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:19
|12
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:35
|13
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20:59
|14
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|21:39
|15
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|22:11
|16
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|23:29
|17
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|24:33
|18
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:11
|19
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:51
|20
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|29:11
|21
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|29:55
|22
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|35:39
|23
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|37:56
|24
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|40:03
|25
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|44:07
|26
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|46:23
|27
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47:12
|28
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|47:45
|29
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:19
|30
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|49:34
|31
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|57:54
|32
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:00:29
|33
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:16:02
|34
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:17:37
|35
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19:26
|36
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:26:02
|37
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:29:40
|38
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31:55
|39
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:32:53
|40
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38:10
|41
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:20
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|146:38:47
|2
|Movistar Team
|2:30
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:30
|4
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:24
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|12:37
|7
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|8
|Team INEOS
|13:05
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:24
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:09
|11
|EF Education First
|19:12
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22:20
|13
|CCC Team
|22:27
|14
|Team Sunweb
|25:49
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|25:55
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:43
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|32:16
|18
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|36:06
|19
|Bardiani - CSF
|38:27
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|54:17
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:19:53
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:54:41
