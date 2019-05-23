UAE-Emirates pulled a tactical masterstroke at the Giro d’Italia Thursday when Jan Polanc politely took the pink jersey from the shoulders of team mate Valerio Conti.

The race lead had been all theirs to lose on the 12th stage as the race hit the foothills of the Alps and the first serious climbing of the race. But by putting well placed Polanc in the day’s big break, UAE could just sit and watch as Conti, who had promised to go down fighting, instead handed over his lead to a friendly ally.

On a stage won by Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), this outcome took shape when 24 riders quickly gained an enormous lead in the early kilometres. With any incentive for UAE to chase annulled by Polanc’s status as the highest placed rider up front, the move opened a gap that went as high as 15-minutes.

“We were lucky to be able to play these cards and I’m very happy to have the jersey,” he said. “I was thinking about the stage win as well, but being the virtual leader I had to pull a lot more than the others.”

Slovenian Polanc finished just behind the remains of the break after getting shelled on a steep cobbled climb 2km from the finish in Pinerolo. Ahead, Benedetti was one of three riders who clawed back on to Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) and Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-Quick Step) after they attacked on the slope.

After catching them in the final kilometre, the Italian domestique won the 5-up sprint with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) second and Eddie Dunbar (Ineos) third.

“I lost contact on the final climb but I knew the […] guys at the front would look at each other,” said Benedetti. “I used everything I had to make it back and then I sat on the wheel until 200m to go.”

Meanwhile, amongst the GC favorites, there were small gains for Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) after they escaped from the main group on the first category, 8.8km climb of Montoso. Although the day’s main feature summited 32km before the finish, the pair benefitted from the assistance of team mates who’d returned from the break. They gained 28 seconds on the likes of Primoz Roglic, Simon Yates and Vincenzo Nibali, while Hugh Carthy and Bob Jungles were notable losers of time.

Polanc now holds a sizeable 4:07 lead on compatriot Roglic in second. However, as the race hits bigger climbs in the next couple of stages, vulnerabilities he showed on the hills suggest he’s unlikely to trouble the GC favorites for long.

Giro d'Italia Stage 12 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:41:49
2CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
3DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
4BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:02
5CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step0:06
6POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:25
7MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:34
8DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:36
9GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
10SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2:38
11ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team2:42
12LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:52
13KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal3:05
14COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
15GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data3:23
16BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb6:23
17WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data6:33
18LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team7:35
19LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
20DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy7:36
21CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team8:03
22SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
23MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
24ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
25NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
26CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
27MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
28YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
29KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
30ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin8:09
31BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team8:16
32CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
33CARTHY HughEF Education First8:43
34POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
35PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
36SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS8:46
37CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo8:58
38HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott9:11
39HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin9:57
40KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS10:06
41SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
42BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin10:27
43FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe10:37
44CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates,,
45VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
46JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
47ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
48ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
49ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
50GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
51TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
52CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
53GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
54OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
55DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
56CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
57AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
58NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
59BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
60BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
61HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS11:21
62HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
63BENNETT SeanEF Education First13:07
64O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data13:45
65CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
66DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
67MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
68SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
69VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb,,
70HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb14:29
71GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data14:49
72CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal17:59
73HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
74DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
75PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
76SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
77ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
78CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
79WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
80BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
81MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
82HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
83SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
84OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
85GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
86NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
87MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
88GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
89PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
90VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
91FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
92KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
93FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
94ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
95POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
96MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
97ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
98NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
99IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
100VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
101BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,
102VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal20:02
103DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
104VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
105SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
106MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
107NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
108DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
109BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
110GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
111HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
112DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
113KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
114HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
115VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
116SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
117AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
118SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
119GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
120BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
121PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
122IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
123DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
124MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
125BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
126KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
127SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
128JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
129CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
130BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
131SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
132NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
133LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
134GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo20:15
135MAS LluísMovistar Team20:19
136BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott20:47
137SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step21:28
138HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
139CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
140KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ21:38
141BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
142SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
143DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
144LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
145CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
146BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
147CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
148GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
149NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
150STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
151CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
152RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
153BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
154CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
155HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
156GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
157LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
158LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
159BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
RankNameTeamTime
1POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates 48:49:40
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4:07
3CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates4:51
4CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step5:02
5NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida5:51
6MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6:02
7MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe7:00
8CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team7:23
9AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team7:30
10CARTHY HughEF Education First7:33
11GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data7:37
12ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin7:45
13YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott7:53
14ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team7:56
15GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:59
16LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team8:08
17KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
18MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:16
19SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS8:18
20CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF8:21
21LANDA MikelMovistar Team8:31
22CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott8:37
23JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step8:59
24CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:25
25FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe9:33
26OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb9:53
27DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team10:11
28DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
29GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
30MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ11:26
31BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo11:45
32SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step11:46
33GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS11:49
34BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb11:59
35CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team12:13
36NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott13:02
37VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale13:49
38O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data15:11
39PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale15:19
40DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First15:28
41ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team15:31
42MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:34
43BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team16:30
44VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb19:29
45ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates19:33
46CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo19:52
47POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida20:18
48ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team21:19
49HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott22:08
50HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS22:20
51CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida22:39
52VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team23:35
53BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale25:03
54WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale25:24
55MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe25:52
56SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF27:08
57VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec28:32
58SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS29:12
59VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal29:23
60IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team29:28
61PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy29:40
62HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb29:44
63HIRT JanAstana Pro Team30:35
64SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy30:47
65DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale31:02
66HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
67BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma32:05
68GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data32:06
69OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team32:16
70GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale33:02
71DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal33:39
72LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ34:05
73HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal34:42
74WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
75DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott35:32
76TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma35:44
77BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team36:23
78CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo36:24
79NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS36:44
80JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott37:08
81MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma37:23
82COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF37:28
83PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team38:20
84HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin38:33
85BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott39:43
86SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step41:50
87BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin41:54
88NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida42:04
89SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè42:14
90BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe42:31
91HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin43:00
92GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida43:09
93GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data43:12
94PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS44:15
95CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè44:19
96KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS44:35
97SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step44:36
98MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates45:21
99ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF45:29
100POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe45:34
101BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec46:10
102BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè47:36
103AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida48:17
104BROWN NathanEF Education First49:51
105CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First51:02
106KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma51:40
107DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal52:33
108KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin53:19
109VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team53:29
110GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo53:54
111BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin53:56
112FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec54:45
113NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy55:18
114ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe55:52
115BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF56:33
116BENNETT SeanEF Education First57:07
117ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team59:30
118HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb59:39
119DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:00:00
120FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:00:43
121VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:01:26
122SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:01:38
123SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
124CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy1:03:16
125GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:04:16
126KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:04:24
127NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy1:05:27
128BOLE GregaBahrain Merida1:07:41
129CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates1:08:02
130SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team1:08:30
131KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:09:14
132MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF1:09:20
133NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data1:12:50
134MAS LluísMovistar Team1:13:22
135CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal1:13:42
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:17:53
137LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:18:00
138BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy1:18:32
139BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:21:21
140DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy1:22:34
141CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:23:35
142GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy1:23:42
143HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:25:10
144LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma1:26:06
145KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:26:59
146IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo1:28:13
147LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:29:27
148LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:33:35
149GRADEK KamilCCC Team1:36:20
150DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:37:13
151SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF1:37:16
152SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:39:28
153STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:40:26
154CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:40:37
155RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data1:41:53
156BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:45:43
157DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:49:53
158CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1:51:19
159HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:54:04
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ194
2ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe183
3CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team50
4CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy50
5CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè44
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma42
7SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe38
8NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data38
9FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
10BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33
11ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team32
12CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
13BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
14BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26
15MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
16ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
17MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF24
18YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott23
19CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida23
20GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data22
21LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team21
22HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
23BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb20
24GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale20
25SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
26LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
27NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida19
28MARECZKO JakubCCC Team19
29GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ18
30BENNETT SeanEF Education First18
31MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo15
32FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe15
33BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF13
34SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
35DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13
36COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
37MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
38MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
39DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS12
40CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates12
41CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
42CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
43MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
44BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10
45DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal10
46SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
47SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
48LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9
49PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
50OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8
51VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb8
52PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
53HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott8
54BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
55CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7
56CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
57KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
58SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe7
59LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
60POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
61KANGERT TanelEF Education First6
62CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step6
63NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy6
64FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
65SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
66HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
67DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5
68JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4
69GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
70HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
71OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
72KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4
73KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
74ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
75SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ4
76LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
77KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4
78CARTHY HughEF Education First3
79CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
80PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
81KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
82AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2
83GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
84MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
85SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
86BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
87MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
88CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2
89ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
90VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
91SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF1
92BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
93VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
94CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo40
2CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo32
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma22
4CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida19
5MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
6PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
7FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
8CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step12
9DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS9
10CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
11MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo8
12ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team8
13BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
14CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
15CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team6
16POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
17HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott6
18VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb5
19CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
20ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
21BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
22NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida4
23CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team4
24PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
25OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
26CARTHY HughEF Education First2
27YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
28SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
29BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2
30MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
31SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
32MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
33KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
34MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
35MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
36MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
37BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
38DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
39BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF1
RankNameTeamTime
1CARTHY HughEF Education First 48:57:13
2LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:35
3SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS0:45
4CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF0:48
5OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb2:20
6DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS2:38
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:53
8GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4:16
9O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data7:38
10PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale7:46
11CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo12:19
12HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14:35
13VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20:59
14SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS21:39
15HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb22:11
16HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb23:29
17GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data24:33
18TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma28:11
19CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo28:51
20NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS29:11
21COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF29:55
22GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data35:39
23ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF37:56
24BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè40:03
25KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma44:07
26BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin46:23
27FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec47:12
28NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy47:45
29ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe48:19
30BENNETT SeanEF Education First49:34
31NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy57:54
32CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates1:00:29
33CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:16:02
34HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:17:37
35KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19:26
36LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:26:02
37DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:29:40
38SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:31:55
39STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:32:53
40BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:38:10
41DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:42:20
RankNameTime
1Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 146:38:47
2Movistar Team2:30
3Deceuninck - Quick Step9:30
4UAE-Team Emirates11:24
5BORA - hansgrohe,,
6Astana Pro Team12:37
7Bahrain Merida,,
8Team INEOS13:05
9Trek - Segafredo13:24
10Mitchelton-Scott16:09
11EF Education First19:12
12AG2R La Mondiale22:20
13CCC Team22:27
14Team Sunweb25:49
15Team Dimension Data25:55
16Team Jumbo-Visma28:43
17Lotto Soudal32:16
18Team Katusha Alpecin36:06
19Bardiani - CSF38:27
20Israel Cycling Academy54:17
21Groupama - FDJ1:19:53
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:54:41

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.