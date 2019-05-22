Giro d’Italia stage 11: Ewan sprints to second stage win
Caleb Ewan adds to his tally in the 2019 Giro d'Italia. Valerio Conti remains in pink
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) claimed his second stage win of the 2019 Giro d’Italia in Novi Ligure Wednesday.
The Australian beat Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a bunch sprint at the end of the 221km stage.
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step), the one big name sprinter in this year’s race not yet to have won a stage, finished in fourth place. The Italian champion, who had hoped to make amends in what was the hometown of great Italian cycling legends Fausto Coppi and Costantino Girardengo, didn’t have the speed in a relatively uncomplicated gallop.
Racing into a cross headwind on a 3km finish straight, Ewan played his cards perfectly. Put onto Ackermann’s wheel by his team, he had to jostle little for position and then was gifted a leadout by the German.
“That just made my run a whole lot easier,” explained Ewan. “Ackermann went quite early, so I could really just sit there and time my sprint to perfection.”
Ewan, who is expected to withdraw from the Giro in the coming days to focus on the Tour de France, said he also benefitted from having the stage 8 victory under his belt.
“I think I was a bit more relaxed coming into this stage because I already had my one win. When you’re more relaxed, you save a bit more energy and everything seems to fall into place easier.
“This is the most successful grand tour I’ve ever done,” he added. “I think it shows my progression as a rider.”
Another long haul up the Po Valley, starting in Capri, it was a simple, flat stage, that largely stuck to just a couple of major roads.
Riders from the usual teams made the break, with Marco Frapporti (Adroni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini) all regulars in gaining TV exposure.
As was the case on stage 10, the break went as soon as the flag dropped. It maximised its lead at six minutes in the first 20km and thereafter was slowly reeled back by a steady-riding bunch.
Cima kept up his lead in the intermediate sprint competition by taking the first of them with 70km to go. Behind, Arnaud Demare and Pascal Ackermann’s rivalry hotted up as they contested fourth place in a battle for the points jersey.
Demare got the better of Ackerman in this little skirmish, with the points difference compounded by the latter’s team mate, Rudiger Selig, mistakenly coming between them. This was enough to move Demare into the lead, a position he strengthened in the stage finishing order.
At the second sprint with just 30km to go, Cima sat on the back as Maestri led through. The bunch passed through in a similarly passive manner – the finish looming too close.
The break was eventually caught with around 20km of the long stage remaining, although the bunch continued to procession in side-by-side team trains until Christian Knees (Ineos) took a flyer at 4km to go.
Quickly recaptured, it was CCC who led through the final turn with 3km remaining. Dimension Data nudged up to lead for a bit before Groupama-FDJ took over. Then Ackerman’s team led-out.
Playing things patiently behind, it all worked in Ewan’s favor. Meanwhile, Valerio Conti had an untroubled day to retain his pink jersey.
Giro d'Italia Stage 11 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|5:17:26
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|5
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|6
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|7
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|8
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|9
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|10
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|11
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|12
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|13
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|14
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|15
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|16
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|17
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|18
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|19
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|20
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|21
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|22
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|23
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|24
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|25
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|26
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|27
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|28
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|29
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|30
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|31
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|32
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|33
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|34
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|35
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|36
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|37
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|38
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|39
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|40
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|41
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|42
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|43
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|44
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|45
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|46
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|47
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|48
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|49
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|51
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|52
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|53
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|54
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|55
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|56
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|57
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|58
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|59
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|60
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|61
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|62
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|63
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|64
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|65
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|66
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|67
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|68
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|69
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|70
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|71
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|72
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|73
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|74
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|75
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|76
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|77
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|78
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|79
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|80
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|81
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|82
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|83
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|84
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|85
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|86
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|87
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|88
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|89
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|90
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|91
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|92
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|93
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|94
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|95
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|96
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|97
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|98
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|99
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|100
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|101
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|102
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|103
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|104
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|105
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|106
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|107
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|108
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|109
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|110
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|111
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|112
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|113
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|114
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|115
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|116
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|117
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|118
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|119
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|120
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|0:27
|121
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|122
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|123
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|124
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|125
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|126
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|127
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:33
|128
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|129
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|130
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|0:41
|131
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42
|132
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|133
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|134
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|135
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|136
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|137
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:10
|138
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|139
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|1:27
|140
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:30
|141
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|142
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|143
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|144
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|145
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|146
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|147
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:45
|148
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|149
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|1:57
|150
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:46
|151
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|152
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|153
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:51
|154
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|0:00
|155
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:18
|156
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|157
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|158
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|159
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:50
|160
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:24
|161
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|162
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:02:05
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:50
|3
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21
|4
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:33
|5
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:36
|6
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2:39
|7
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|3:05
|8
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:27
|9
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:30
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|3:32
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|3:34
|12
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:45
|13
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:47
|14
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:08
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:34
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|4:36
|17
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:42
|18
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:43
|19
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|5:02
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|5:06
|21
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|5:20
|22
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5:22
|23
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:24
|24
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:36
|25
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|5:51
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6:01
|27
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6:19
|28
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:20
|29
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:21
|30
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|6:42
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|6:58
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|7:12
|33
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|7:29
|34
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:11
|35
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:58
|36
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|9:43
|37
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|10:00
|38
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|10:37
|39
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:44
|40
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:09
|41
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|11:22
|42
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|11:30
|43
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:26
|44
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:54
|45
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:28
|46
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:42
|47
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|15:07
|48
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:34
|49
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|16:01
|50
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|16:28
|51
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|16:30
|52
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:40
|53
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|16:42
|54
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|16:45
|55
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|16:46
|56
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|17:21
|57
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:29
|58
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|17:49
|59
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|17:50
|60
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:04
|61
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:43
|62
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:46
|63
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|19:18
|64
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:12
|65
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:16
|66
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|22:19
|67
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|22:29
|68
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:52
|69
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|23:46
|70
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|24:17
|71
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:25
|72
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|25:00
|73
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|25:27
|74
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:08
|75
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|26:12
|76
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:14
|77
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|27:38
|78
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:58
|79
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:25
|80
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|28:32
|81
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|29:06
|82
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|29:59
|83
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|30:11
|84
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|30:16
|85
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:18
|86
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:53
|87
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:05
|88
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|31:21
|89
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:38
|90
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|32:31
|91
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:36
|92
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|33:20
|93
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|33:53
|94
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|33:55
|95
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|34:01
|96
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|34:09
|97
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|35:23
|98
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|35:35
|99
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|36:46
|100
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|36:49
|101
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:59
|102
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|38:17
|103
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:42
|104
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|38:49
|105
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|39:03
|106
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|39:13
|107
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:25
|108
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|40:09
|109
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|40:15
|110
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|41:02
|111
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|41:47
|112
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:54
|113
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|43:35
|114
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:06
|115
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:08
|116
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|45:23
|117
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45:47
|118
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:10
|119
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:22
|120
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|121
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|47:24
|122
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47:45
|123
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:24
|124
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:27
|125
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|49:15
|126
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|49:35
|127
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|49:46
|128
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|51:49
|129
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|52:10
|130
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|53:22
|131
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|55:04
|132
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|133
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|134
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:29
|135
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02:01
|136
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|1:02:34
|137
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:02:40
|138
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:44
|139
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|1:04:10
|140
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:06:20
|141
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:05
|142
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:07:53
|143
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09:28
|144
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:14
|145
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:10:44
|146
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12:43
|147
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:13:35
|148
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13:57
|149
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:17:43
|150
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:20:28
|151
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:20:44
|152
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:22:57
|153
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:23:00
|154
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:24:34
|155
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:24:45
|156
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:12
|157
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|1:26:01
|158
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:29:51
|159
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:31:57
|160
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:35:27
|161
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:37
|162
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:38:12
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|194
|2
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|183
|3
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|159
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|50
|5
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|6
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|44
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|8
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39
|9
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|10
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|38
|11
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|12
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|13
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|32
|14
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|15
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|16
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|18
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|24
|19
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|20
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|22
|21
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|22
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|23
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|24
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|25
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|26
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|19
|27
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|19
|28
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|29
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|18
|30
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|31
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|32
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|13
|33
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|34
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|35
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|36
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|37
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|38
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|39
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|40
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|41
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|42
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|43
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|44
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8
|45
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|8
|46
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|8
|47
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|48
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|49
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|50
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|51
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|52
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|53
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|54
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|55
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|6
|56
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|57
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|58
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|59
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|60
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|61
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|62
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|63
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|64
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|65
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|66
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|67
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|68
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|69
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|70
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|71
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|3
|72
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|73
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|74
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|75
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|76
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2
|77
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|78
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|79
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|80
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|81
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|82
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|83
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|84
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|85
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|86
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|87
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|88
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|89
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|3
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|4
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|5
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|6
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|8
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|11
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|6
|12
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|13
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|5
|14
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|15
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|18
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|19
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2
|21
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|22
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|23
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|24
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|26
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|27
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|28
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|29
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|30
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|31
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|32
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45:04:26
|2
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06
|3
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:09
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2:15
|5
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|2:41
|6
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|3:40
|7
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|3:58
|8
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4:37
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|4:51
|10
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:13
|11
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|13:40
|12
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:19
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|14:25
|14
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|15:29
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:22
|16
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|19:58
|17
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|21:25
|18
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|23:51
|19
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:04
|20
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:32
|21
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|30:10
|22
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|30:59
|23
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|31:48
|24
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:21
|25
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|37:48
|26
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|38:41
|27
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39:26
|28
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40:33
|29
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|43:26
|30
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|46:54
|31
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|47:14
|32
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|47:25
|33
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:49
|34
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:05:32
|35
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:07:07
|36
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:10:22
|37
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:15:22
|38
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:20:36
|39
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:22:13
|40
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22:51
|41
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:27:30
|42
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:29:36
|43
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:16
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|135:11:29
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:53
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:04
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|10:21
|5
|EF Education First
|11:10
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:36
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:20
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:43
|9
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:37
|10
|Team Sunweb
|16:55
|11
|Bahrain Merida
|17:44
|12
|Team INEOS
|18:07
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:12
|14
|CCC Team
|20:22
|15
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:17
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|24:05
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|29:24
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|30:27
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|31:04
|20
|Bardiani - CSF
|43:58
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:05
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:17:44
