Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) claimed his second stage win of the 2019 Giro d’Italia in Novi Ligure Wednesday.

The Australian beat Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a bunch sprint at the end of the 221km stage.

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step), the one big name sprinter in this year’s race not yet to have won a stage, finished in fourth place. The Italian champion, who had hoped to make amends in what was the hometown of great Italian cycling legends Fausto Coppi and Costantino Girardengo, didn’t have the speed in a relatively uncomplicated gallop.

Racing into a cross headwind on a 3km finish straight, Ewan played his cards perfectly. Put onto Ackermann’s wheel by his team, he had to jostle little for position and then was gifted a leadout by the German.

“That just made my run a whole lot easier,” explained Ewan. “Ackermann went quite early, so I could really just sit there and time my sprint to perfection.”

Ewan, who is expected to withdraw from the Giro in the coming days to focus on the Tour de France, said he also benefitted from having the stage 8 victory under his belt.

“I think I was a bit more relaxed coming into this stage because I already had my one win. When you’re more relaxed, you save a bit more energy and everything seems to fall into place easier.

“This is the most successful grand tour I’ve ever done,” he added. “I think it shows my progression as a rider.”

Another long haul up the Po Valley, starting in Capri, it was a simple, flat stage, that largely stuck to just a couple of major roads.

Riders from the usual teams made the break, with Marco Frapporti (Adroni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini) all regulars in gaining TV exposure.

As was the case on stage 10, the break went as soon as the flag dropped. It maximised its lead at six minutes in the first 20km and thereafter was slowly reeled back by a steady-riding bunch.

Cima kept up his lead in the intermediate sprint competition by taking the first of them with 70km to go. Behind, Arnaud Demare and Pascal Ackermann’s rivalry hotted up as they contested  fourth place in a battle for the points jersey.

Demare got the better of Ackerman in this little skirmish, with the points difference compounded by the latter’s team mate, Rudiger Selig, mistakenly coming between them. This was enough to move Demare into the lead, a position he strengthened in the stage finishing order.

At the second sprint with just 30km to go, Cima sat on the back as Maestri led through. The bunch passed through in a similarly passive manner – the finish looming too close.

The break was eventually caught with around 20km of the long stage remaining, although the bunch continued to procession in side-by-side team trains until Christian Knees (Ineos) took a flyer at 4km to go.

Quickly recaptured, it was CCC who led through the final turn with 3km remaining. Dimension Data nudged up to lead for a bit before Groupama-FDJ took over. Then Ackerman’s team led-out.

Playing things patiently behind, it all worked in Ewan’s favor. Meanwhile, Valerio Conti had an untroubled day to retain his pink jersey.

Giro d'Italia Stage 11 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1EWAN CalebLotto Soudal5:17:26
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
3ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
4VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
5CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
6CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
7GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
8NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
9MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
10BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
11LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
12CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
13BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
14LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
15BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,
16KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
17ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
18MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
19JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
20SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
21CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
22DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
23OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
24POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
25LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
26SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
27FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
28PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
29MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
30BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
31AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
32NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
33CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates,,
34BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
35HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
36MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
37GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
38VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
39CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
40ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
41MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
42WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
43ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
44KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
45ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
46AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
47DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
48BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
49MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
50GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
51BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
52CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
53BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
54MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
55DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
56FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
57SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
58O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
59LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
60PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
61CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
62IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
63ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
64YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
65VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
66CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
67MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
68GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
69DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
70PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
71BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
72CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
73ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
74HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
75VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
76OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
77SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
78NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
79SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
80GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
81SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
82IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
83SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
84VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb,,
85GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
86LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
87BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
88DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
89COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
90CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
91NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
92VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
93MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
94SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
95GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
96BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
97POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
98NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
99DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
100DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
101SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
102HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
103GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
104BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
105VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
106SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
107GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
108GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
109BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
110BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
111GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
112CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
113HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
114CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
115HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
116MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
117WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
118CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
119HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
120SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF0:27
121CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:29
122HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
123BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
124NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
125NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
126LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
127KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:33
128HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
129JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
130MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF0:41
131KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:42
132TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
133BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
134SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:45
135LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:48
136DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
137BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott1:10
138HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
139RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data1:27
140DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:30
141PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
142SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
143ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
144HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
145GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
146VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
147KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:45
148SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
149KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS1:57
150BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott2:46
151ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
152STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
153BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:51
154CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida0:00
155POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe3:18
156KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
157DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
158CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
159CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:50
160HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step4:24
161CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
162FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
RankNameTeamTime
1CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates 45:02:05
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:50
3PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:21
4ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:33
5MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:36
6AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2:39
7ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team3:05
8MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:27
9CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF3:30
10BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team3:32
11NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida3:34
12MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3:45
13SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:47
14JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4:08
15CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:34
16CARTHY HughEF Education First4:36
17FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe4:42
18MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe4:43
19OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb5:02
20CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team5:06
21DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team5:20
22ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin5:22
23POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates5:24
24YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott5:36
25KANGERT TanelEF Education First5:51
26SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6:01
27LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6:19
28CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott6:20
29GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale6:21
30LANDA MikelMovistar Team6:42
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS6:58
32O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data7:12
33DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First7:29
34NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott8:11
35VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale8:58
36CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team9:43
37GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data10:00
38VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team10:37
39CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step10:44
40GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:09
41BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb11:22
42VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb11:30
43WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale12:26
44MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe12:54
45MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:28
46ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates14:42
47VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal15:07
48VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:34
49DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS16:01
50ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team16:28
51IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team16:30
52CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo16:40
53PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy16:42
54HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS16:45
55HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb16:46
56POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida17:21
57BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo17:29
58SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy17:49
59GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data17:50
60DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale18:04
61HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott18:43
62GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale18:46
63OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team19:18
64BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale20:12
65DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott21:16
66HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb22:19
67HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal22:29
68JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott22:52
69NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS23:46
70HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin24:17
71MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma24:25
72HIRT JanAstana Pro Team25:00
73BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott25:27
74SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step26:08
75SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS26:12
76BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma27:14
77BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin27:38
78SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:58
79CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo28:25
80CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida28:32
81NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida29:06
82PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS29:59
83GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida30:11
84SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF30:16
85BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:18
86TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma30:53
87MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates31:05
88CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè31:21
89SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step31:38
90ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF32:31
91POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe32:36
92BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè33:20
93BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team33:53
94WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data33:55
95AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida34:01
96GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data34:09
97PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team35:23
98BROWN NathanEF Education First35:35
99CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First36:46
100DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal36:49
101LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ36:59
102DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal38:17
103KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma38:42
104HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin38:49
105KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin39:03
106VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team39:13
107GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo39:25
108COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF40:09
109KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS40:15
110NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy41:02
111FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec41:47
112ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe42:54
113BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF43:35
114VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step44:06
115DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ44:08
116HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb45:23
117EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45:47
118VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma47:10
119SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe47:22
120SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
121CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy47:24
122FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec47:45
123GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ48:24
124BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe48:27
125BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin49:15
126NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy49:35
127BENNETT SeanEF Education First49:46
128BOLE GregaBahrain Merida51:49
129CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates52:10
130KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ53:22
131MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF55:04
132NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
133MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
134CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal1:01:29
135SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:02:01
136ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team1:02:34
137BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy1:02:40
138LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:03:44
139SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team1:04:10
140BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:06:20
141KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:07:05
142CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:07:53
143HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09:28
144LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma1:10:14
145GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy1:10:44
146KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12:43
147LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:13:35
148IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo1:13:57
149LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:17:43
150GRADEK KamilCCC Team1:20:28
151DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy1:20:44
152DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:22:57
153SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF1:23:00
154STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:24:34
155CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:24:45
156SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:25:12
157RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data1:26:01
158BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:29:51
159MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:31:57
160CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1:35:27
161DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:35:37
162HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:38:12
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ194
2ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe183
3EWAN CalebLotto Soudal159
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team50
5CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy50
6CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè44
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma42
8VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step39
9SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe38
10NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data38
11FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
12BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33
13ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team32
14CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
15BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
16MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
17ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
18MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF24
19YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott23
20GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data22
21LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team21
22HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
23GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale20
24SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
25LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
26NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida19
27MARECZKO JakubCCC Team19
28GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ18
29BENNETT SeanEF Education First18
30MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo15
31FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe15
32BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF13
33SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
34COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
35MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
36CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates12
37CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
38CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
39MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
40DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal10
41SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
42SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
43PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
44OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8
45BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb8
46VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb8
47PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
48HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott8
49BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
50CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7
51CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
52KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
53SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe7
54LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
55KANGERT TanelEF Education First6
56NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy6
57FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
58MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
59SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
60HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
61JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4
62GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
63HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
64OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
65KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4
66KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
67SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ4
68ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
69LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
70KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4
71CARTHY HughEF Education First3
72CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
73PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
74LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ3
75KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
76AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2
77MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
78SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
79BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
80MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
81CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2
82DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
83ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
84VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
85CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
86BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
87VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
88BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1
89CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo32
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma22
3MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
4PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
5FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
6CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo8
8ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team8
9BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
10CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
11CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team6
12HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott6
13VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb5
14CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
15ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
16BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
17NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida4
18PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
19OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
20CARTHY HughEF Education First2
21YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
22SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
23MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
24SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
25MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
26KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
27MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
28MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
29BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
30CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
32BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF1
RankNameTeamTime
1PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale 45:04:26
2MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:06
3CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:09
4CARTHY HughEF Education First2:15
5OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb2:41
6SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS3:40
7LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team3:58
8GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4:37
9O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data4:51
10VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:13
11DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS13:40
12CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo14:19
13HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb14:25
14GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data15:29
15HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott16:22
16HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb19:58
17NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS21:25
18SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS23:51
19CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo26:04
20TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma28:32
21ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF30:10
22BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè30:59
23GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data31:48
24KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma36:21
25COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF37:48
26NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy38:41
27FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39:26
28ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe40:33
29EWAN CalebLotto Soudal43:26
30BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin46:54
31NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy47:14
32BENNETT SeanEF Education First47:25
33CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates49:49
34CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:05:32
35HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:07:07
36KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:10:22
37LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:15:22
38DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:20:36
39STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:22:13
40SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:22:51
41BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:27:30
42MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:29:36
43DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:33:16
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 135:11:29
2Deceuninck - Quick Step6:53
3Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:04
4Astana Pro Team10:21
5EF Education First11:10
6UAE-Team Emirates11:36
7AG2R La Mondiale12:20
8Mitchelton-Scott12:43
9BORA - hansgrohe14:37
10Team Sunweb16:55
11Bahrain Merida17:44
12Team INEOS18:07
13Trek - Segafredo18:12
14CCC Team20:22
15Team Jumbo-Visma21:17
16Team Dimension Data24:05
17Team Katusha Alpecin29:24
18Lotto Soudal30:27
19Israel Cycling Academy31:04
20Bardiani - CSF43:58
21Groupama - FDJ1:05:05
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:17:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 