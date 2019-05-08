Gallery: Casey B. Gibson captures the 2019 Tour of the Gila

New Mexico's Tour of the Gila is a stage race like no other. It is held in the eclectic mining town of Silver City, and has been a regular stop on the U.S. domestic racing scene for decades. At one time the fields were filled with top professionals preparing for the Amgen Tour of California, or racing to get the needed hard miles at high altitude. The race still attracts plenty of UCI Continental pro riders, many of whom have WorldTour aspirations. This year saw familiar faces return: Floyds’s Pro Cycling D.S. Gord Fraser has been at Gila as a racer and now director for nearly 15 years, as has Wildlife Generation manager Danny Van Haute. Former mountain bike racer and U.S. team coach Mark Gullickson attended the race to watch his son race in the amateur category. The entire organization is held together by Jack Brennan, who has retired once, only to return to make sure the race doesn’t die. And the course is one of the most scenic and challenging in North America.