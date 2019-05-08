Stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
A Gila tradition: Episcopal Minister Sarah Guck starts a blessing for the races with “Bless these our bikes, let not our hubs spew forth their gears, protect and shield our tires from flats, let our cotter pins remain without blemish…” Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
The women’s field starts Stage 1 in historic downtown Silver City, and ends in the mining town of Mogollon. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Chloe Dygert and her Sho-Air TWENTY20 teammates controlled the peloton early on Stage 1 out of Silver City. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Stage 1 of the Tour de Gila always passes the Cliff Schools, and all the students come out to cheer the riders on. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Travis McCabe and Keegan Swirbul put in huge pulls on the Mogollon climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
At age 42, former WorldTour rider Oscar Sevilla of Team Medellin attacked on the climb to Mogollon. He would go on to finish second in GC. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
The peloton rides past Lake Roberts during Stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
A huge stand of Lodgepole Pines in the Gila National Forest towers over the peloton on Stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Heading back to Ft. Bayard, the men’s peloton climbs past massive stone walls. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
James Piccoli and his Elevate-KHS teammates pass the huge tailings mounds at the Santa Rita Copper Mine. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Travis McCabe of Floyd’s Pro Cycling and teammate Nickolas Zukowsky finish 1-2 in Ft. Bayard. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Heidi Franz of Rally Cycling and Jasmin Duehring of Sho-Air TWENTY20 rolling along in the winning break during Stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Heidi Franz takes her first career win with a well-timed jump to win Stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila, Tyrone Time Trial
Chloe Dygert Owen continued her return to road racing with a slim win of only one second in the time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 3 time trial, 2019 Tour of the Gila
Serghei Tvetcov took several seconds off his best time at the Stage 3 time trial to take the win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
A big part of the community participation is the kid’s racing on Saturday. Children between 8-10 years old line up for their street race in their Gila T-shirts. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Downtown Silver City hosted the women’s criterium on Stage 4. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila. Men’s Criterium
Race leader James Piccoli leads the field through the downhill final corner on the Stage 4 criterium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila. Men’s Criterium
After spending the winter with the U.S. Track Cycling program, Eric Young showed he still has his road speed to take the men’s criterium win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila. Men’s Criterium
Junior racer Michael Garrison wins the Cat. 1-2 criterium by a healthy 15 bike lengths to continue his domination. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Luis Villalobos leads the break through the volcanic deposits on the climb to the Cliff Dwellings. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Elevate-KHS leads the chase on the big climb through the Gila Forest on Stage 5. . Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Elevate-KHS leads the peloton through the Gila River valley to the Cliff Dwellings on Sunday’s final stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 5 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Getting almost no help from his breakaway companion, Alex Hoehn of Aevolo went into time trial mode to increase his lead. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Jack Brennan, tireless and longtime Gila race organizer. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com
Stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of the Gila
Polly and her Javalina Internet Cafe, the unofficial official press room of the Tour of the Gila for many years. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com