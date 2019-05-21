The Colorado Classic women’s-only stage race has unveiled its host cities for 2019, and the four-day race will once again head into the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

Organizers of the four-day race unveiled the course on Tuesday afternoon, and the race, set to take place August 22-25, will take part in Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden, and Denver.

Steamboat Springs and Avon both sit squarely in the mountains, while Denver and Golden are at the edge of the foothills.

The four individual cities marks a new step for the race, which in 2017 and 2018 held multiple stages in Denver for the women’s race. In December organizers announced that they would cancel the men’s race, and instead stage a stand-alone women’s event with UCI 2.1 status. The stand-alone format makes the event the only women’s-only stage race in North America.

The race has yet to reveal the courses for the event. Announcers plan to announce the team invitations and full route in June, including information about each stage’s circuit, climbs, and elevation profile.

The race recently announced a title sponsorship with VF Corporation, the North Carolina-based outdoor company that owns more than 30 brands, among them the Steamboat Springs-based apparel maker SmartWool.