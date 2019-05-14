UAE-Emirates have withdrawn Juan Molano from the Giro d'Italia following 'unusal results' in the team's physiological testing programme

FRASCATI, Italy (VN) — Colombian rider Juan Sebastian Molano was pulled out of the Giro d’Italia by UAE-Emirates Tuesday for what the team said were “unusual physiological results” in internal team controls.

Molano rode the opening three stages of the 2019 Giro, but the team officials yanked him from the lineup ahead of the start of the 235km fourth stage from Orbetello to Frascati. The team released the information after the start Tuesday morning and team officials were not immediately available for comment.

According to a press released issued by the team, the 24-year-old returned what it characterized as “seemingly unusual physiological results” via internal team controls. It was not revealed if it was a blood test or a urine test, the two most common methodologies in anti-doping controls. It was also not revealed when the controls were conducted.

The release stated the controls were via an internal testing program, and not directly part of the UCI’s biological passport program. Officials confirmed Molano is suspended by the team, but is not immediately facing any official sanction under the cycling governing body.

The team chose to reveal the news, but would not comment further citing privacy concerns. Officials said Molano would undergo further exams in cooperation with the UCI.

A promising sprinter, Molano joined the WorldTour this year on a two-year deal with UAE Emirates following three seasons racing on the Professional Continental team Manzana Postobon. Molano won a stage at Colombia 2.1, and helped lead-out teammate and compatriot Fernando Gaviria on Monday, who was later awarded the stage victory following a relegation.

Here is the full team release:

“After tests performed under the team’s strict and sophisticated internal monitoring system, UAE Team Emirates announces that some seemingly unusual physiological results have come back for the rider Juan Sebastian Molano.

“Following Team policy concerning the protection of our athletes’ health, the Colombian will be suspended from the races to undergo further testing in the following weeks, in collaboration with the UCI, as we try to determine the cause of these unusual results.

“In order to protect the right to privacy, no further information regarding the matter will be released until results from the necessary tests come back.”