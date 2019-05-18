Giro stage 8: Persistence pays off for Ewan
Following a string of near-misses, the Australian outsprints key rivals Ackermann and Viviani after marathon stage.
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) finally got the win he’d been hunting all Giro, timing his sprint to perfection to take stage 8 on Saturday. Pink jersey Valerio Conti (UAE-Team Emirates) finished in the bunch to maintain his grip on the overall.
The victory marked Ewan’s second Giro stage win of his career, and his first grand tour victory for Lotto-Soudal, having finished second on stage 4, and third on stage 2. He launched an impressive sprint, having waited for Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to go first, coming off the wheel as the German started to fade.
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) had followed Ewan’s wheel rather than his leadout men throughout the final kilometer, however, didn’t have the legs to come around the Lotto-Soudal man. The Italian champion finished second, with Ackermann third.
“We’ve been trying pretty much all eight days we’ve been here now, and I’m just so happy to repay [the team] with a win,” said Ewan.
The 239-kilometer stage to Pesaro saw the peloton take on the longest stage of the race so far, having already ridden 238km on stage 6, Thursday, and 235km on stage 4, Tuesday. After a flat first 140km, the back half of the race was packed with lumps and bumps on heavy, rough roads.
There had been some pre-race nerves about the stage’s tricky run-in, with a steep, twisting descent falling with 4km to go before a flat but complicated final few kilometers into the finish line.
Mountains classification leader Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec), and Damiano Cima (Nippo Vini Fantini) formed the day’s breakaway, and were all swept up with 30km to go.
Cioccone attacked again on the final classified climb of the day, drawing out Francois Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Louis Vervaeke (Sunweb). The trio pulled out a 40-second lead over the peloton, and it looked like they may make it to the line. However, the sprint teams took charge with 10km remaining, and soon brought the race came back together.
Despite rain showers falling on the technical descent into the finale in the final hour of the race, the peloton made it down the greasy road without drama, with Deceuninck-Quick-Step controlling the pace. Bora-Hansgrohe then took over through the technical run-in through Pesaro, looking to settle the speed and keep Ackermann in contention.
Ewan, looking isolated, kept himself to himself in the middle of the bunch, marked by Viviani, who seemed intent on following his rival rather than his teammates.
Bora-Hansgrohe led out the sprint, with Ackermann hitting the front early, Ewan on his wheel, and Viviani following the Australian. Ackermann faded fast however, and as he did so, Ewan powered through to take the win. Viviani was unable to challenge and came second.
“This finish suits me better than some of the other finishers we’ve had so far,” said Ewan. “When I saw how the finish was, I knew exactly where I had to be. We had to work pretty hard in the last 30km to bring it back, so I didn’t have a lead out. I was getting on the wheel of [Ackermann]. This is a big win for me to give it back to the team. I’m really happy about it.”
“Today was a long day but we avoided any troubles in the stage,” said race-leader Conti. “Everyone was vigilant and no one wanted to take big risks in the bunch.”
Sunday’s lumpy 35km time trial is a day that could see major changes in the GC.
“Tomorrow won’t be easy for me to defend the pink jersey,” said Conti. “I have a few riders who are close to me. I’ll do everything I can to keep it.”
Conti holds a 1:32 lead over second-place Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar). However, perhaps more importantly, the GC favorites Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) are still all within 45 seconds of each other, with Roglic highest on GC, 12th overall at 5:24.
Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|5:43:32
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|5
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|6
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|7
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|8
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|9
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|10
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|11
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|12
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|13
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|14
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|15
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|16
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|17
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|18
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|19
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|21
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|22
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|23
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|24
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|25
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|26
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|27
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|28
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|29
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|30
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|,,
|32
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|33
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|34
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|35
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|36
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|37
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|38
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|39
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|40
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|41
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|42
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|43
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|44
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|45
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|46
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|47
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|48
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|49
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|50
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|51
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|52
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|53
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|54
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|55
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|56
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|57
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|58
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|59
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|60
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|61
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|62
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|63
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|64
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|65
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|66
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|67
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|68
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|69
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|70
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43
|71
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04
|72
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|73
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|74
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|75
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|76
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|77
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:07
|78
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|79
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|,,
|80
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|1:47
|81
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|82
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|83
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|84
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|85
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|86
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:09
|87
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2:33
|88
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|89
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|90
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|91
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|92
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|93
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|94
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|95
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|96
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|97
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|98
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|99
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:09
|100
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|101
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|102
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|103
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:16
|104
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:57
|105
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|106
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|107
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|108
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|109
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|110
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|111
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|112
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|113
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5:03
|114
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:05
|115
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:23
|116
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|5:50
|117
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|118
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|119
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|120
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|121
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|122
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|6:48
|123
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|124
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|125
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|126
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|127
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|128
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|129
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|130
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|131
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|132
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|133
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|7:21
|134
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|135
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|136
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|137
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|138
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|139
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8:10
|140
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|141
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|142
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|143
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|10:39
|144
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11:06
|145
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|146
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:39
|147
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|,,
|148
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:53
|149
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|150
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|151
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|152
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|153
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|154
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|155
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|156
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|157
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|158
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|159
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|160
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|161
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|162
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|163
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|12:06
|164
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|12:51
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:13:06
|2
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:32
|3
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:41
|4
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09
|5
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:17
|6
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|2:45
|7
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:14
|8
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:25
|9
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|3:27
|10
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4:57
|11
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|5:23
|12
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:24
|13
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|14
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:34
|15
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:59
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6:03
|17
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6:08
|18
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:13
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:16
|20
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:19
|21
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:26
|22
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|6:34
|23
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|6:40
|24
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|25
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|6:45
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6:48
|27
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|7:00
|28
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:03
|29
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|7:13
|30
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:18
|31
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:20
|32
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|7:43
|33
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|7:52
|34
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|8:15
|35
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:22
|36
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|8:23
|37
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|8:38
|38
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|9:27
|39
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|10:08
|40
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:12
|41
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:22
|42
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|11:07
|43
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:30
|44
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|11:31
|45
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|11:50
|46
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12:05
|47
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12:40
|48
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:14
|49
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|13:47
|50
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|13:58
|51
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:55
|52
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|15:06
|53
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|15:31
|54
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15:32
|55
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:54
|56
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|15:58
|57
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:08
|58
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|16:27
|59
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:41
|60
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:49
|61
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:02
|62
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|17:25
|63
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|17:31
|64
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|17:34
|65
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|18:18
|66
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|19:12
|67
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|19:21
|68
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:00
|69
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|20:44
|70
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:03
|71
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|21:10
|72
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:49
|73
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|21:57
|74
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:16
|75
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|22:31
|76
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|23:26
|77
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:33
|78
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:11
|79
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|24:17
|80
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|24:40
|81
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:44
|82
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:02
|83
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|26:16
|84
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:25
|85
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|26:26
|86
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|87
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:04
|88
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|27:10
|89
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:12
|90
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:29
|91
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|28:45
|92
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|28:50
|93
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|29:26
|94
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|29:40
|95
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|30:26
|96
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|30:27
|97
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|31:01
|98
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|32:49
|99
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:09
|100
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|33:36
|101
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|33:48
|102
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|34:08
|103
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|34:16
|104
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|34:23
|105
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|35:36
|106
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|35:45
|107
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:15
|108
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|36:16
|109
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|36:36
|110
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:49
|111
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|38:53
|112
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39:32
|113
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:45
|114
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|40:49
|115
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:07
|116
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|41:39
|117
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:03
|118
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|42:28
|119
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43:14
|120
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:28
|121
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:33
|122
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:34
|123
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|44:22
|124
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:03
|125
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|46:07
|126
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|46:33
|127
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|128
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|129
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:27
|130
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|49:03
|131
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|50:55
|132
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|55:30
|133
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|57:28
|134
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|57:36
|135
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|57:55
|136
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|58:10
|137
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|58:26
|138
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|58:45
|139
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:25
|140
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|59:39
|141
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:01:14
|142
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01:34
|143
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02:44
|144
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:45
|145
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|1:03:43
|146
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:04:41
|147
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05:53
|148
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:09:29
|149
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11:24
|150
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:13:17
|151
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:14:18
|152
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:16:47
|153
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:17:00
|154
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:17:04
|155
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:17:06
|156
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17:39
|157
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:18:25
|158
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|1:19:36
|159
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:19:48
|160
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:22:25
|161
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:26:33
|162
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:26:38
|163
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:26:59
|164
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:27
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|150
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|98
|3
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|91
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|50
|5
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|32
|6
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|7
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|8
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|28
|9
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|10
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|11
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|13
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|14
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|15
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|16
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|17
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|18
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|19
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|20
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|18
|21
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|16
|22
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|23
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|24
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|12
|25
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|26
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|27
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|12
|28
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|12
|29
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|30
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|31
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|10
|32
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|33
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|34
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|35
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|36
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|37
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8
|38
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|8
|39
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|8
|40
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|41
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|42
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|43
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|44
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|8
|45
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|46
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|47
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|48
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|49
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|50
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|51
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|52
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|53
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|54
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|55
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|56
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|57
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|58
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|59
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|60
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|4
|61
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|62
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3
|63
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|64
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|65
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|66
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|67
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2
|68
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|69
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|70
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|71
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|72
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|73
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|74
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|75
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|76
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|77
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|78
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|79
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|80
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|81
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|2
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|3
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|4
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|5
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|6
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|7
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|8
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|9
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|10
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|5
|11
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|12
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|14
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|15
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|16
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|17
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|18
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|19
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|20
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|21
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|22
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|23
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|24
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|25
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|26
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|27
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|35:14:47
|2
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28
|3
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:36
|4
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|3:16
|5
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|4:27
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|4:59
|7
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|5:07
|8
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|6:02
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|6:42
|10
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:59
|11
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:33
|12
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:14
|13
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|13:25
|14
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|13:50
|15
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|14:17
|16
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|19:03
|17
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|20:16
|18
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|21:45
|19
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|22:36
|20
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:45
|21
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:23
|22
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|27:09
|23
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|27:59
|24
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:28
|25
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|33:55
|26
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|37:51
|27
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:04
|28
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|39:08
|29
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|39:58
|30
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|40:47
|31
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|44:26
|32
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|44:52
|33
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:46
|34
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|57:58
|35
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|59:33
|36
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01:03
|37
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:04:12
|38
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:12:37
|39
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|1:15:19
|40
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:15:23
|41
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15:58
|42
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18:07
|43
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:20:44
|44
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:24:52
|45
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:46
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|105:47:30
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:55
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:29
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:43
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:25
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|10:34
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:43
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:27
|9
|EF Education First
|,,
|10
|Team INEOS
|15:46
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:00
|12
|Team Sunweb
|16:25
|13
|CCC Team
|17:18
|14
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:21
|15
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|22:42
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|23:04
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|24:31
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|28:46
|20
|Bardiani - CSF
|33:20
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:17
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:03:34
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.