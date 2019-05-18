Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) finally got the win he’d been hunting all Giro, timing his sprint to perfection to take stage 8 on Saturday. Pink jersey Valerio Conti (UAE-Team Emirates) finished in the bunch to maintain his grip on the overall.

The victory marked Ewan’s second Giro stage win of his career, and his first grand tour victory for Lotto-Soudal, having finished second on stage 4, and third on stage 2. He launched an impressive sprint, having waited for Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to go first, coming off the wheel as the German started to fade.

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) had followed Ewan’s wheel rather than his leadout men throughout the final kilometer, however, didn’t have the legs to come around the Lotto-Soudal man. The Italian champion finished second, with Ackermann third.

“We’ve been trying pretty much all eight days we’ve been here now, and I’m just so happy to repay [the team] with a win,” said Ewan.

The 239-kilometer stage to Pesaro saw the peloton take on the longest stage of the race so far, having already ridden 238km on stage 6, Thursday, and 235km on stage 4, Tuesday. After a flat first 140km, the back half of the race was packed with lumps and bumps on heavy, rough roads.

There had been some pre-race nerves about the stage’s tricky run-in, with a steep, twisting descent falling with 4km to go before a flat but complicated final few kilometers into the finish line.

Mountains classification leader Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec), and Damiano Cima (Nippo Vini Fantini) formed the day’s breakaway, and were all swept up with 30km to go.

Cioccone attacked again on the final classified climb of the day, drawing out Francois Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Louis Vervaeke (Sunweb). The trio pulled out a 40-second lead over the peloton, and it looked like they may make it to the line. However, the sprint teams took charge with 10km remaining, and soon brought the race came back together.

Despite rain showers falling on the technical descent into the finale in the final hour of the race, the peloton made it down the greasy road without drama, with Deceuninck-Quick-Step controlling the pace. Bora-Hansgrohe then took over through the technical run-in through Pesaro, looking to settle the speed and keep Ackermann in contention.

Ewan, looking isolated, kept himself to himself in the middle of the bunch, marked by Viviani, who seemed intent on following his rival rather than his teammates.

Bora-Hansgrohe led out the sprint, with Ackermann hitting the front early, Ewan on his wheel, and Viviani following the Australian. Ackermann faded fast however, and as he did so, Ewan powered through to take the win. Viviani was unable to challenge and came second.

“This finish suits me better than some of the other finishers we’ve had so far,” said Ewan. “When I saw how the finish was, I knew exactly where I had to be. We had to work pretty hard in the last 30km to bring it back, so I didn’t have a lead out. I was getting on the wheel of [Ackermann]. This is a big win for me to give it back to the team. I’m really happy about it.”

“Today was a long day but we avoided any troubles in the stage,” said race-leader Conti. “Everyone was vigilant and no one wanted to take big risks in the bunch.”

Sunday’s lumpy 35km time trial is a day that could see major changes in the GC.

“Tomorrow won’t be easy for me to defend the pink jersey,” said Conti. “I have a few riders who are close to me. I’ll do everything I can to keep it.”

Conti holds a 1:32 lead over second-place Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar). However, perhaps more importantly, the GC favorites Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) are still all within 45 seconds of each other, with Roglic highest on GC, 12th overall at 5:24.

Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1EWAN CalebLotto Soudal5:43:32
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
3ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
4SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
5BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
6DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
7CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
8CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
9NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
10SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
11ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
12AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
13MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
14GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
15ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
16ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
17FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
18ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
19JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
20CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
21BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
22OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
23BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
24NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
25VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
26POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
27KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
28CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
29BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
30DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS,,
32LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
33CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF,,
34AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
35PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
36GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
37SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
38MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
39LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team,,
40YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
41CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
42ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
43BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
44MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
45MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
46NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
47PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
48GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
49CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
50SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
51IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
52MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
53O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
54DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
55CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
56GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
57CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team,,
58CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates,,
59GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
60MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
61HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
62SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
63VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb,,
64JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
65MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
66POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
67CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
68BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
69SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
70WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale0:43
71DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale1:04
72BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
73VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
74VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
75MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
76GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
77VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team1:07
78CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
79DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS,,
80BROWN NathanEF Education First1:47
81KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
82BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,
83MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
84HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
85OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
86SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2:09
87VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2:33
88GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
89ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
90DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
91HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
92NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
93BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
94GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
95CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
96BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
97HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
98WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
99KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ3:09
100VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
101HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
102KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
103CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo4:16
104NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy4:57
105LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
106SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
107GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
108BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
109FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
110DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
111BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
112SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
113LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5:03
114POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe5:05
115HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step5:23
116HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb5:50
117HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
118DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
119KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
120PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
121NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
122MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF6:48
123ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
124CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
125BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
126CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
127SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
128LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
129BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
130TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
131HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
132PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
133DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal7:21
134BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
135COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
136GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
137SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
138SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
139LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8:10
140CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
141BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
142SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
143HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb10:39
144NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy11:06
145STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
146CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo11:39
147MARECZKO JakubCCC Team,,
148KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step11:53
149DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
150RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data,,
151SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
152DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
153MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo,,
154IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
155HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
156CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
157BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
158KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
159LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
160BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
161FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
162ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
163GRADEK KamilCCC Team12:06
164ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF12:51
RankNameTeamTime
1CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates 35:13:06
2ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:32
3CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:41
4PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:09
5MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:17
6ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team2:45
7MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:14
8SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:25
9AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team3:27
10OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4:57
11BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team5:23
12ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma5:24
13FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
14GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale5:34
15YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott5:59
16NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6:03
17LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6:08
18MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe6:13
19CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:16
20MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6:19
21JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step6:26
22DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team6:34
23CARTHY HughEF Education First6:40
24CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
25CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team6:45
26SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6:48
27ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin7:00
28POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates7:03
29LANDA MikelMovistar Team7:13
30VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale7:18
31NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott7:20
32GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS7:43
33DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First7:52
34KANGERT TanelEF Education First8:15
35CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step8:22
36O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data8:23
37VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team8:38
38GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data9:27
39CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team10:08
40GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:12
41WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale10:22
42BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb11:07
43MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe11:30
44VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb11:31
45VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal11:50
46MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12:05
47VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12:40
48CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo13:14
49SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy13:47
50HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS13:58
51HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14:55
52DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS15:06
53GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data15:31
54PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy15:32
55DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale15:54
56HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb15:58
57ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates16:08
58ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team16:27
59BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale16:41
60GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale16:49
61BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo17:02
62IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team17:25
63BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin17:31
64POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida17:34
65OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team18:18
66HIRT JanAstana Pro Team19:12
67HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal19:21
68MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma20:00
69NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS20:44
70DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott21:03
71HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin21:10
72BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott21:49
73HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb21:57
74JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott22:16
75SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè22:31
76ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF23:26
77BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma23:33
78SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step24:11
79SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS24:17
80NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida24:40
81POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe25:44
82BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:02
83SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF26:16
84MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates26:25
85PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS26:26
86TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
87CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo27:04
88GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida27:10
89CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:12
90SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step28:29
91PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team28:45
92BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè28:50
93CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida29:26
94GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data29:40
95HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin30:26
96AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida30:27
97BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team31:01
98WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data32:49
99KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma33:09
100DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal33:36
101BROWN NathanEF Education First33:48
102KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin34:08
103DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal34:16
104CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First34:23
105COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF35:36
106KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS35:45
107GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo36:15
108VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team36:16
109FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec36:36
110LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ37:49
111BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF38:53
112FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39:32
113ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe39:45
114EWAN CalebLotto Soudal40:49
115DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ41:07
116NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy41:39
117VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step42:03
118NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy42:28
119VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma43:14
120GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ43:28
121SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe43:33
122SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe43:34
123CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy44:22
124BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe45:03
125BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin46:07
126BENNETT SeanEF Education First46:33
127KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
128HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
129CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates48:27
130BOLE GregaBahrain Merida49:03
131MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF50:55
132NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data55:30
133SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ57:28
134MAS LluísMovistar Team57:36
135CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal57:55
136BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy58:10
137KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal58:26
138ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team58:45
139LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ59:25
140ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF59:39
141CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:01:14
142BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:01:34
143HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02:44
144LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:45
145SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team1:03:43
146GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy1:04:41
147KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05:53
148LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:09:29
149IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo1:11:24
150DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy1:13:17
151LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:14:18
152GRADEK KamilCCC Team1:16:47
153DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:17:00
154STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:17:04
155CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:17:06
156SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:17:39
157SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF1:18:25
158RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data1:19:36
159MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:19:48
160MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:22:25
161BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:26:33
162CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1:26:38
163HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:26:59
164DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:31:27
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe150
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ98
3EWAN CalebLotto Soudal91
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team50
5ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team32
6MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo32
7CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
8CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè28
9ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma27
10FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
11MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
12BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team25
13ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
14CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy24
15YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott23
16LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team21
17GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale20
18BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
19SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step19
20MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF18
21NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data16
22FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe15
23BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF12
24HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè12
25MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
26NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida12
27GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data12
28MARECZKO JakubCCC Team12
29CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
30MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
31LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè10
32SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
33SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
34GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ9
35SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe9
36PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
37OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8
38BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb8
39VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb8
40HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott8
41PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
42SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step8
43BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
44BENNETT SeanEF Education First8
45KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
46CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
47MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6
48FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
49NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy6
50MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
51SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
52GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
53HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
54OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
55KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4
56SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe4
57KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
58ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
59LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
60ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF4
61CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
62CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3
63PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
64KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
65DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3
66SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3
67AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2
68MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
69SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
70BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
71MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
72CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2
73DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
74LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
75ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
76VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
77CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
78BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
79VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
80BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1
81CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo32
2MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
3PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
4FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
5CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
6ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team8
7BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
8CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
9HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott6
10VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb5
11CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
12ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
13BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
14ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4
15PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
16OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
17YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
18SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
19MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
20SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
21MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
22MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
23MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
24BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
25CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
26DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
27BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF1
RankNameTeamTime
1CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF 35:14:47
2PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale0:28
3MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:36
4OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb3:16
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team4:27
6CARTHY HughEF Education First4:59
7SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS5:07
8GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS6:02
9O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data6:42
10VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:59
11CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo11:33
12HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott13:14
13DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS13:25
14GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data13:50
15HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb14:17
16NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS19:03
17HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb20:16
18ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF21:45
19SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS22:36
20TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma24:45
21CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo25:23
22BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè27:09
23GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data27:59
24KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma31:28
25COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF33:55
26FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec37:51
27ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe38:04
28EWAN CalebLotto Soudal39:08
29NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy39:58
30NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy40:47
31BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin44:26
32BENNETT SeanEF Education First44:52
33CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates46:46
34ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF57:58
35CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team59:33
36HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01:03
37KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:04:12
38LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:12:37
39DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data1:15:19
40STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin1:15:23
41SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:15:58
42MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:18:07
43MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:20:44
44BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates1:24:52
45DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:29:46
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 105:47:30
2Deceuninck - Quick Step5:55
3Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:29
4AG2R La Mondiale6:43
5Mitchelton-Scott10:25
6Astana Pro Team10:34
7UAE-Team Emirates11:43
8BORA - hansgrohe12:27
9EF Education First,,
10Team INEOS15:46
11Trek - Segafredo16:00
12Team Sunweb16:25
13CCC Team17:18
14Team Jumbo-Visma18:21
15Bahrain Merida,,
16Team Dimension Data22:42
17Team Katusha Alpecin23:04
18Israel Cycling Academy24:31
19Lotto Soudal28:46
20Bardiani - CSF33:20
21Groupama - FDJ59:17
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:03:34

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.