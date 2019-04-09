The Giro d'Italia is less than a month away. Do you know how you'll watch one of the season's most exciting races?

One of the most common questions we get from American readers every year is: Where can you find a bike race on television?

Since cycling isn’t a mainstream sport here in the U.S., it isn’t so simple as switching on your TV and finding a major cable network that’s carrying live coverage of a race, such as the Giro d’Italia. The good news is that there is an easy and relatively affordable way to watch the “Corsa Rosa.”

FloBikes will offer live coverage of all 21 stages of the first grand tour of the season, the Giro d’Italia, May 11-June 2. Subscriptions cost $30 per month and $150 annually.

How does it work? FloBikes isn’t a traditional TV channel. Think of it as a Netflix for bike racing. You can download an app for your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV device (i.e., Roku or Apple TV). Stream the races live if your boss is on vacation, or watch the replays and highlights later.

Or watch it twice every day. It’s the Giro, after all!

Better still, FloBikes offers a huge array of other bike races throughout the season. If you like it, subscribe for a whole year. If you only want the Giro coverage, cancel at the start of June.