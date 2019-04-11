Science in Sport looks back on stage 19 of the 2018 Giro d'Italia, the day Chris Froome blew up the race with a long-range attack.

Team Sky partners with Science in Sport to fuel Chris Froome and his teammates. Froome’s victory at the Giro d’Italia relied heavily on proper nutrition, particularly during his stage 19 attack over the Colle delle Finestre. There, Team Sky planned the strategy and had a dozen or so staffers standing along the course to hand him liquids, gels, and other fueling products.

Science in Sport has recently released Beta Fuel, developed with Team Sky in training and racing. It was the biggest change in the nutrition of the team at the Giro, and it is the product the team will turn to (in conjunction with Science in Sport gels, bars, and recovery) to fuel at the Tour de France.

