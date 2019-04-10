Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) dominated the uphill sprint to win stage 3 of Tour of the Basque Country, Wednesday. The German took the long line around the draggy final incline to come around the competition and beat Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates) and Enrico Battaglin (Katusha-Alpecin) into second and third place, respectively.

Schachmann, who went into the day in the yellow leader’s jersey, was able to profit from a crash in the bunch with 5km to go that took down stage 2 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who looked to have injured his wrist, as well as Michal Kwiatkowski. As well as being legitimate contenders for stage victory, the pair lay second and third in the overall. Enric Mas — another key GC contender for Quick-Step — was also taken down.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Schachmann. “I have to say thank you to my team. I knew I didn’t come to the team as a big star but I get 150 percent support, as you saw in the finale. I could just trust them and I had the legs.”

A number of crashes blighted the early part of the 191-kilometer route, which contained two categorized climbs. Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) both came down and later abandoned.

A breakaway of seven formed early in the day, and lasted until the final 5km of the race, at which point Mitchelton-Scott was taking up the pacemaking, looking to keep Adam Yates safe and in contention having lost time after a puncture on stage 2.

A large group came to the final kilometer together, and Schachmann kept himself near the front of the bunch throughout. The German rider powered clear with around 500 meters to go on the 1.4km, 4-percent drag to the line, and looked untouchable as he took the victory.

The crash that took down so many of the favorites seemed to come about after a touch of wheels, and saw Quick-Step team-time-trialing Mas back to the peloton. However, the Spaniard still came to the line over 1:40 down. Both Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe were able to finish the stage, but both lost significant time.

When asked if he had the legs to last the week and finish the race at the top of the podium, Schachmann said: “I don’t know. I’m surprised myself. We have two super hard stages coming up. I hope my battery is still full enough those two days.”

Schachmann is currently 33 seconds in front of Astana’s Ion Izagirre and Bora teammate Patrick Konrad, both who on the same time.

The next two stages are both lumpy, with Thursday’s stage 4 being riddled with climbs, and the summit of the last coming with only 5km to go, before a descent to the line in Arrigorriaga.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 3 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe4:47:57
2ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
3BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
4HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb,,
5IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
6ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
7YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
9QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon,,
10BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
11REYES AldemarManzana Postobon,,
12LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
13BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
14GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
15BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
16MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
17STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
18CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
19OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
20VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
21AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
22MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
23EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH,,
24HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
25BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
26HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
27FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team,,
28LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
29RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
30RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH,,
31NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
32SANZ EnriqueEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
33VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH,,
34LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
35WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
36PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
37GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
38KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
39ROSA DiegoTeam Sky,,
40DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
41ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
42ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal0:09
43MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
44SUAZA BernardoManzana Postobon,,
45ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
46ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
47HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb0:14
48FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
49DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam Sky0:16
50HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
51GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
52HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb0:19
53SAENZ NicolasManzana Postobon,,
54ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
55PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
56LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal0:25
57FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
58MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
59GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
60TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
61MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
62BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team,,
63PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
64GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon,,
65VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ,,
66NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
67GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
68SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
69SMIT WillieTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
70WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
71SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data,,
72SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon0:45
73STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo0:48
74CLARKE SimonEF Education First0:51
75JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data0:56
76DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
77GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:00
78POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
79CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
80ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
81POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
82HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
83ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team1:02
84CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First1:06
85CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
86IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
87VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:33
88MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
89EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:43
90MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
91IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team2:08
92PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
93DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data,,
94JARAMILLO DanielManzana Postobon,,
95ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:16
96FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2:19
97CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
98HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:39
99STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
100WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida,,
101BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
102SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
103BOL JetseBurgos-BH,,
104GOŁAŚ MichałTeam Sky,,
105MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
106RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates2:54
107STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
108BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
109WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida3:07
110DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:24
111MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates,,
112KING BenTeam Dimension Data3:46
113SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
114LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma3:52
115MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal4:25
116SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott4:26
117ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
118RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
119BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
120BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
121POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
122SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ,,
123ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
124BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
125VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
126HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
127OLIVIER DaanTeam Jumbo-Visma5:46
128KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
129FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
130MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
131VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
132DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
133SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
134SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
135KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
136VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
137MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
138ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
139THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky,,
140CHETOUT LoïcCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
141BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
142HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
143PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale6:54
144IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8:32
145BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
146SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH8:38
147CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale9:28
148GENIEZ AlexandreAG2R La Mondiale,,
149ELISSONDE KennyTeam Sky,,
150KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky,,
151ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12:09
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8:34:31
2IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team0:33
3KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First0:48
5MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates0:49
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:51
7BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team0:54
8TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida1:11
9LANDA MikelMovistar Team1:16
10OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
11FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:17
12NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:19
13BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:20
14HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:22
15GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
16DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team1:30
17HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb,,
18LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal1:37
19ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:40
20YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:41
21FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team1:44
22VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:46
23MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:49
24QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon,,
25GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ1:51
26PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:57
27POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
28CARTHY HughEF Education First1:59
29LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:02
30CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
31DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team2:06
32ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team2:14
33MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:19
34MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:21
35HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb2:22
36BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team2:26
37ROSA DiegoTeam Sky2:32
38ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:35
39RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:37
40CLARKE SimonEF Education First3:01
41DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam Sky3:03
42STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo3:04
43REYES AldemarManzana Postobon3:09
44STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin3:11
45CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:20
46GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
47FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team3:38
48SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team3:40
49HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:49
50PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
51ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:50
52HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott3:58
53SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step4:01
54WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data4:08
55MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe4:14
56BOLE GregaBahrain Merida4:32
57IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team4:41
58LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team4:52
59VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ4:56
60GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott5:33
61ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:10
62THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky6:38
63BROWN NathanEF Education First7:49
64LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma8:25
65VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step8:41
66MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal8:45
67VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma9:01
68VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal9:20
69MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal9:32
70KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky9:48
71ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb10:03
72PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale10:11
73GENIEZ AlexandreAG2R La Mondiale10:32
74KOCH JonasCCC Team11:05
75BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias12:05
76JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data12:19
77ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12:24
78CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12:49
79SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott13:22
80HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott14:09
81POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe14:10
82GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin14:12
83FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo14:18
84HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb14:19
85BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias14:23
86WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale14:34
87VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH14:42
88PAUWELS SergeCCC Team14:44
89GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon14:48
90MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo14:49
91AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14:50
92SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ14:51
93HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:56
94BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin15:00
95ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team15:01
96MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
97SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data15:03
98NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin15:13
99ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott15:23
100SANZ EnriqueEuskadi Basque Country - Murias15:24
101SUAZA BernardoManzana Postobon15:29
102ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal15:33
103POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma15:39
104SMIT WillieTeam Katusha - Alpecin15:47
105SAENZ NicolasManzana Postobon16:02
106EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:05
107CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale16:18
108HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
109ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:21
110GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:46
111ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ16:55
112IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo16:57
113EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH,,
114RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH16:58
115PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida16:59
116STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb17:12
117BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias17:16
118BENNETT SeanEF Education First17:22
119DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data17:34
120STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb17:40
121DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step17:41
122VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal17:48
123SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon17:57
124WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida18:07
125GOŁAŚ MichałTeam Sky18:18
126MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates18:21
127KING BenTeam Dimension Data18:27
128SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
129RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates18:28
130MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe18:45
131BOL JetseBurgos-BH18:53
132ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias19:06
133BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe19:16
134JARAMILLO DanielManzana Postobon19:19
135BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo19:20
136RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:29
137FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale20:03
138MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma20:06
139DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale20:34
140HOWES AlexEF Education First20:42
141ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team20:46
142KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma21:09
143WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida21:10
144CHETOUT LoïcCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:16
145SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates21:30
146OLIVIER DaanTeam Jumbo-Visma21:35
147SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias22:09
148IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA24:01
149ELISSONDE KennyTeam Sky24:40
150SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH24:42
151CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale25:06
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe64
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step39
3IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team32
4KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky32
5YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott21
6MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First20
7LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal20
8ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates20
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe19
10FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team16
11BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin16
12HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb14
13MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step13
14MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
15ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10
16TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida8
17MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo8
18QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon7
19POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates7
20THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky7
21CARTHY HughEF Education First6
22SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step6
23BOLE GregaBahrain Merida6
24REYES AldemarManzana Postobon5
25BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
26LANDA MikelMovistar Team4
27FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team4
28BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3
29KING BenTeam Dimension Data3
30MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates3
31BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3
32CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First3
33BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2
34GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data2
35HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2
36LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2
37SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2
38BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
39SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH2
40VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias12
2BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo11
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First3
4SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3
5CARTHY HughEF Education First2
6ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
7KING BenTeam Dimension Data2
8IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1
9ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8:34:31
2MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First0:48
3OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:16
4GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:22
5HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:30
6LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal1:37
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:49
8GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ1:51
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:57
10CARTHY HughEF Education First1:59
11MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:21
12HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb2:22
13RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:37
14REYES AldemarManzana Postobon3:09
15STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin3:11
16CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:20
17GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
18HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:49
19HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott3:58
20VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ4:56
21ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:10
22VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma9:01
23PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale10:11
24BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias12:05
25CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12:49
26SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott13:22
27HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb14:19
28GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon14:48
29SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ14:51
30POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma15:39
31SAENZ NicolasManzana Postobon16:02
32GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:46
33ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ16:55
34STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb17:12
35BENNETT SeanEF Education First17:22
36DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data17:34
37STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb17:40
38SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon17:57
39WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida18:07
40RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates18:28
41MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe18:45
42RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:29
43KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma21:09
44SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias22:09
45IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA24:01
46SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH24:42

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.