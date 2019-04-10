Schachmann powers to stage 3 victory and extends GC lead at Basque Country
Dangermen Alaphilippe and Kwiatowski taken out of contention by late crash.
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) dominated the uphill sprint to win stage 3 of Tour of the Basque Country, Wednesday. The German took the long line around the draggy final incline to come around the competition and beat Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates) and Enrico Battaglin (Katusha-Alpecin) into second and third place, respectively.
Schachmann, who went into the day in the yellow leader’s jersey, was able to profit from a crash in the bunch with 5km to go that took down stage 2 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who looked to have injured his wrist, as well as Michal Kwiatkowski. As well as being legitimate contenders for stage victory, the pair lay second and third in the overall. Enric Mas — another key GC contender for Quick-Step — was also taken down.
“I don’t know what to say,” said Schachmann. “I have to say thank you to my team. I knew I didn’t come to the team as a big star but I get 150 percent support, as you saw in the finale. I could just trust them and I had the legs.”
A number of crashes blighted the early part of the 191-kilometer route, which contained two categorized climbs. Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) both came down and later abandoned.
A breakaway of seven formed early in the day, and lasted until the final 5km of the race, at which point Mitchelton-Scott was taking up the pacemaking, looking to keep Adam Yates safe and in contention having lost time after a puncture on stage 2.
A large group came to the final kilometer together, and Schachmann kept himself near the front of the bunch throughout. The German rider powered clear with around 500 meters to go on the 1.4km, 4-percent drag to the line, and looked untouchable as he took the victory.
The crash that took down so many of the favorites seemed to come about after a touch of wheels, and saw Quick-Step team-time-trialing Mas back to the peloton. However, the Spaniard still came to the line over 1:40 down. Both Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe were able to finish the stage, but both lost significant time.
When asked if he had the legs to last the week and finish the race at the top of the podium, Schachmann said: “I don’t know. I’m surprised myself. We have two super hard stages coming up. I hope my battery is still full enough those two days.”
Schachmann is currently 33 seconds in front of Astana’s Ion Izagirre and Bora teammate Patrick Konrad, both who on the same time.
The next two stages are both lumpy, with Thursday’s stage 4 being riddled with climbs, and the summit of the last coming with only 5km to go, before a descent to the line in Arrigorriaga.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 3 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:47:57
|2
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|3
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|4
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|5
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|6
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|7
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|8
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|9
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|10
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|11
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|12
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|13
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|14
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|15
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|16
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|17
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|18
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|19
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|20
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|21
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|22
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|23
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|24
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|25
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|26
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|27
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|,,
|28
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|29
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|30
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|31
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|32
|SANZ Enrique
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|33
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|34
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|35
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|36
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|37
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|38
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|39
|ROSA Diego
|Team Sky
|,,
|40
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|41
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|42
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09
|43
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|44
|SUAZA Bernardo
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|45
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|46
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|47
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|0:14
|48
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|49
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team Sky
|0:16
|50
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|51
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|52
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|0:19
|53
|SAENZ Nicolas
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|54
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|55
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|56
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|0:25
|57
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|58
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|59
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|60
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|61
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|62
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|63
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|64
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|65
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|66
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|67
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|68
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|69
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|70
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|71
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|72
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|0:45
|73
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|74
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|0:51
|75
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|0:56
|76
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|,,
|77
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:00
|78
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|79
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|80
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|81
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|82
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|83
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|1:02
|84
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|1:06
|85
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|86
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|87
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33
|88
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|89
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:43
|90
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|91
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|2:08
|92
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|93
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|94
|JARAMILLO Daniel
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|95
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:16
|96
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:19
|97
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|98
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39
|99
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|100
|WANG Meiyin
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|101
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|102
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|103
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|104
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|Team Sky
|,,
|105
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|106
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:54
|107
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|108
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|109
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|3:07
|110
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:24
|111
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|112
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|3:46
|113
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|114
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:52
|115
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|4:25
|116
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:26
|117
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|118
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|119
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|120
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|121
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|122
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|123
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|124
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|125
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|126
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|127
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:46
|128
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|129
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|130
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|131
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|132
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|133
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|134
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|135
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|136
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|137
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|138
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|139
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|,,
|140
|CHETOUT Loïc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|141
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|142
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|143
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:54
|144
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8:32
|145
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|146
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|8:38
|147
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:28
|148
|GENIEZ Alexandre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|149
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team Sky
|,,
|150
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team Sky
|,,
|151
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:09
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:34:31
|2
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|0:33
|3
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|0:48
|5
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:49
|6
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|7
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|0:54
|8
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:11
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|1:16
|10
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|11
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:17
|12
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19
|13
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20
|14
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:22
|15
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|16
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|1:30
|17
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|18
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|1:37
|19
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:40
|20
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:41
|21
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|1:44
|22
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:46
|23
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:49
|24
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|25
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:51
|26
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:57
|27
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|28
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|1:59
|29
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:02
|30
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|31
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|2:06
|32
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|2:14
|33
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:19
|34
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:21
|35
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|2:22
|36
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:26
|37
|ROSA Diego
|Team Sky
|2:32
|38
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:35
|39
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:37
|40
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|3:01
|41
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team Sky
|3:03
|42
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:04
|43
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|3:09
|44
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|3:11
|45
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:20
|46
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|47
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|3:38
|48
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|3:40
|49
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:49
|50
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|51
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:50
|52
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:58
|53
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:01
|54
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|4:08
|55
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:14
|56
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|4:32
|57
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|4:41
|58
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|4:52
|59
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:56
|60
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:33
|61
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:10
|62
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|6:38
|63
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|7:49
|64
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:25
|65
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:41
|66
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|8:45
|67
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:01
|68
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|9:20
|69
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|9:32
|70
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team Sky
|9:48
|71
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|10:03
|72
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:11
|73
|GENIEZ Alexandre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:32
|74
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|11:05
|75
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12:05
|76
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|12:19
|77
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:24
|78
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:49
|79
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:22
|80
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:09
|81
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:10
|82
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|14:12
|83
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:18
|84
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|14:19
|85
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14:23
|86
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:34
|87
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|14:42
|88
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|14:44
|89
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|14:48
|90
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:49
|91
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:50
|92
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:51
|93
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:56
|94
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|15:00
|95
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|15:01
|96
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|97
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|15:03
|98
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|15:13
|99
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:23
|100
|SANZ Enrique
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|15:24
|101
|SUAZA Bernardo
|Manzana Postobon
|15:29
|102
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|15:33
|103
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:39
|104
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|15:47
|105
|SAENZ Nicolas
|Manzana Postobon
|16:02
|106
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:05
|107
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:18
|108
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|109
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:21
|110
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:46
|111
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:55
|112
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:57
|113
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|114
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|16:58
|115
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|16:59
|116
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|17:12
|117
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|17:16
|118
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|17:22
|119
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|17:34
|120
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|17:40
|121
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:41
|122
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|17:48
|123
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|17:57
|124
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|18:07
|125
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|Team Sky
|18:18
|126
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:21
|127
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|18:27
|128
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|129
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:28
|130
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:45
|131
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|18:53
|132
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|19:06
|133
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:16
|134
|JARAMILLO Daniel
|Manzana Postobon
|19:19
|135
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:20
|136
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:29
|137
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:03
|138
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:06
|139
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:34
|140
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|20:42
|141
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|20:46
|142
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:09
|143
|WANG Meiyin
|Bahrain Merida
|21:10
|144
|CHETOUT Loïc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:16
|145
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:30
|146
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:35
|147
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|22:09
|148
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24:01
|149
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team Sky
|24:40
|150
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|24:42
|151
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:06
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|64
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39
|3
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|32
|4
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team Sky
|32
|5
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|6
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|20
|7
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|8
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19
|10
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|11
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|16
|12
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|14
|13
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|14
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|15
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|16
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|8
|17
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|18
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|7
|19
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7
|20
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|7
|21
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|6
|22
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|23
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|24
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|5
|25
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|26
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|4
|27
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|28
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3
|29
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|3
|30
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|31
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|32
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|3
|33
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|34
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|2
|35
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|36
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|37
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|38
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|39
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|2
|40
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12
|2
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|3
|4
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2
|6
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|7
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|9
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:34:31
|2
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|0:48
|3
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:16
|4
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:22
|5
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:30
|6
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|1:37
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:49
|8
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:51
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:57
|10
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|1:59
|11
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:21
|12
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|2:22
|13
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:37
|14
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|3:09
|15
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|3:11
|16
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:20
|17
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|18
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:49
|19
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:58
|20
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:56
|21
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:10
|22
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:01
|23
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:11
|24
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12:05
|25
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:49
|26
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:22
|27
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|14:19
|28
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|14:48
|29
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:51
|30
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:39
|31
|SAENZ Nicolas
|Manzana Postobon
|16:02
|32
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:46
|33
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:55
|34
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|17:12
|35
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|17:22
|36
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|17:34
|37
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|17:40
|38
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|17:57
|39
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|18:07
|40
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:28
|41
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:45
|42
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:29
|43
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:09
|44
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|22:09
|45
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24:01
|46
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|24:42
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.