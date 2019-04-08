The three-time world champion Peter Sagan talks about how Tour of Flanders was raced and why his form is still lagging behind.

Few people picked Alberto Bettiol as a favorite before Tour of Flanders, yet he managed to stun the favorites and win. Peter Sagan is one of those stars who was left empty-handed on Sunday. We hear from him about how the race went down and why he hasn’t found peak form yet.

Later in the podcast, Ben Delaney talks to Dries Verclyte of Cycling in Flanders. He explains how the region embraces cycling tourism and attracts all kinds of riders from around the world — not just the top pros who were battling on the Bergs in De Ronde.

