Kate Courtney explains how Thomas Frischknecht and her new team are helping her develop, we recap the classics, and bid farewell to longtime host Spencer Powlison.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

In this episode, we hear from world cross-country mountain bike champion Kate Courtney about how the tutelage of Thomas Frischknect is making her an Olympic contender.

But first, we bid farewell to longtime podcast host Spencer Powlison and also look back on Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the classics season as a whole.

This episode of the VeloNews podcast is sponsored by Canyon Bicycles, which is providing its race-ready Lux CF SLX 9.0 Pro Race for us to ride at mountain bike races all season long.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Please give us a review and a rating, if you have time! Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and the VeloNews tech podcast with Dan Cavallari.