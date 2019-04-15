We wrap up our coverage of the cobbled classics with a podcast from the finish of Paris-Roubaix where Gilbert earned yet another monument classic win.

What a Paris-Roubaix it was! We look back on all the action from Wout van Aert’s rough day on the cobbles … could he have won? To Sagan’s attempt to defend his title that fizzled on the final pave sectors. To Philippe Gilbert’s amazing victory. What can’t the Belgian star do at this point?

All of that and much more, from the raucous velodrome at the finish of the “Hell of the North.”

