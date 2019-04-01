We break down all of the action from Gent-Wevelgem, where Alexander Kristoff stunned the favorites in a windy sprint finish.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

With gusting winds and aggressive racing, this was one of the hardest editions of Gent-Wevelgem. We are on the ground in Belgium to analyze the action.

Then, we hear from American Quinn Simmons who stunned the Belgians by winning the junior edition of Gent-Wevelgem.

And finally, Hugo Coorevits, senior editor at Het Nieuwsblad, explains why cycling is so important in Flanders and how it is an integral part of the regional culture.

