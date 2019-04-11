We visit the USA Cycling junior development program headquarters in Sittard, Netherlands to see how the next generation of cycling stars learns the craft of cycling.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

While the world’s top cyclists are battling in the spring classics, the next generation of American stars is also pounding the cobbles. Every year, junior riders flock to USA Cycling’s development complex in Sittard, Netherlands to develop as riders, and maybe someday become top pros.

We hear from the man behind the European program, Billy Innes, USAC’s junior program manager. We also talk to Quinn Simmons, a rising star who recently won the prestigious Gent-Wevelgem junior race.

