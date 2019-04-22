Van der Poel wows at Amstel. Niewiadoma breaks through with patient tactics and a blistering acceleration. We break down the action and hear from Annemiek van Vleuten.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Welcome to the Mathieu van der Poel era. The cyclocross world champion asserted himself with a major win at Amstel. What’s next for this superstar in waiting?

We discuss Kasia Niewiadoma’s breakthrough victory in the women’s race, a down-to-the-wire thriller. And, we hear from Annemiek van Vleuten, who was second to Niewiadoma Sunday, about why the hilly classics are so important to her.

This episode of the VeloNews podcast is sponsored by Vittoria

