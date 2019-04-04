Our coverage from Flanders continues with an in-depth look at an unpredictable day of racing at Dwars door Vlaanderen. We hear from winner Ellen van Dijk.

Dwars door Vlaanderen was a thriller with Mathieu van der Poel stunning the WorldTour. We discuss the ‘cross world champ who seems to have unlimited potential as a cyclist.

We also talk about the crash in the women’s race that led to a stoppage in the men’s race. To better understand the dynamics at play, we hear from Ellen van Dijk, who won the women’s race. She talks about why it’s important to run the women’s race on the same day as the men and the broader importance of the Flanders races.

