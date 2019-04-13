Izagirre grabs overall victory at Basque country as Yates takes final stage
Overnight GC-leader Buchmann robbed of podium spot by wrong turn in dying moments.
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) punched clear on the final climb of the day to take the victory on the final stage of Tour of the Basque country, Saturday. Ion Izagirre (Astana) was part of a key five-man move that went clear with 65km to go, and finished fourth on the stage. Crucially, the break put sufficient time into the chasers – which included overnight GC-leader Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) – to give Izagirre the overall.
The stage was a punchy mountainous loop around Eibar, clocking only 118 kilometers.
The pivotal break went away on the third climb of four of the day, with Yates, Izagirre, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Dan Martin, and Tadej Pogacar (both UAE-Team Emirates) jumping clear. With two riders from Astana chasing the overall victory for Izagirre, and two from UAE-Team Emirates working to place Martin on the podium, the breakaway worked well, and soon put a significant gap on the chase group.
Buchmann worked hard to peg back the gap as he sensed the GC slipping out of his grasp, and was able to winch back some time on the final ascent of the day.
The lead quintet remained together until the short final kick on the day, at which point Yates pushed clear and held off his breakaway companions to take the stage. His victory is some reward after losing valuable time early in a race he may be left thinking could have been his. Martin and Fuglsang took second and third respectively.
Buchmann looked to have salvaged enough time to make a spot on the podium as he came into the final kilometers through the streets of Eibar, however he mistakenly took the exit intended for race vehicles rather than that of the stage route, losing valuable time. Despite his best efforts, he came in 1:36 behind Yates, leaving him in fourth overall – just seven seconds off the podium.
The GC reshuffle saw Martin move up to second, while Fuglsang took third overall – giving Astana two spots on the podium and a reminder of their early-season success.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 6 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:59:46
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:01
|3
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|4
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:07
|6
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:24
|7
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|9
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|10
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|11
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|12
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|13
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|14
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|15
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:27
|16
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|17
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|18
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|19
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:30
|20
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|21
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:33
|22
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|23
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|24
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|,,
|25
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|26
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:41
|27
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|28
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|29
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|8:45
|30
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|31
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|32
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|33
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|8:47
|34
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|35
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team Sky
|,,
|36
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team Sky
|,,
|37
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|38
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|39
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|8:53
|40
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|8:55
|41
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|42
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|43
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|44
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|45
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:18
|46
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|12:05
|47
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:29
|48
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:31
|49
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|50
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:38
|51
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|52
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|53
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|54
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|55
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|56
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|57
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|58
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|59
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|60
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|61
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|62
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|Team Sky
|,,
|63
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|64
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|65
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|66
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|17:00
|67
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:03
|68
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|69
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|70
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|71
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|72
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|73
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|74
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|75
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|76
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|77
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|78
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|79
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|80
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|81
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|82
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|83
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|84
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|85
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|86
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|87
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|88
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|89
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|90
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|91
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:11
|92
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|17:13
|93
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|17:15
|94
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|17:32
|95
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:38
|96
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|17:43
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|19:24:09
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:29
|3
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|4
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|0:36
|5
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:51
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:36
|7
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|2:56
|8
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:13
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:29
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:44
|11
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:15
|12
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|5:25
|13
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:02
|14
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:15
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:43
|16
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|6:45
|17
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:06
|18
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:03
|19
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|11:43
|20
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|15:56
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:43
|22
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:51
|23
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|19:32
|24
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|21:25
|25
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|22:53
|26
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|23:07
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|23:45
|28
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|25:01
|29
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|25:32
|30
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:20
|31
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30:25
|32
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:30
|33
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|30:57
|34
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team Sky
|31:04
|35
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|31:59
|36
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|32:55
|37
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|33:34
|38
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|34:44
|39
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:37
|40
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|35:43
|41
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|36:40
|42
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|36:56
|43
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|37:30
|44
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|38:16
|45
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|38:24
|46
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:46
|47
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|41:01
|48
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|42:26
|49
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|43:32
|50
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:33
|51
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:12
|52
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|44:20
|53
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|46:17
|54
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47:20
|55
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|47:47
|56
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|47:56
|57
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|48:56
|58
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|49:07
|59
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49:08
|60
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|50:07
|61
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|51:30
|62
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|51:45
|63
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|52:31
|64
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|52:36
|65
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|53:09
|66
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|53:14
|67
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|53:24
|68
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|53:25
|69
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|53:45
|70
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55:29
|71
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56:29
|72
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|56:37
|73
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|57:00
|74
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|57:32
|75
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:19
|76
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:23
|77
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|59:27
|78
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|59:34
|79
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00:11
|80
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:00:35
|81
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:42
|82
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|1:01:36
|83
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|1:01:43
|84
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team Sky
|1:02:09
|85
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|1:03:01
|86
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:25
|87
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:04:50
|88
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05:31
|89
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|Team Sky
|1:06:12
|90
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|1:06:13
|91
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07:13
|92
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:07:23
|93
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08:21
|94
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|1:11:06
|95
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:01
|96
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|1:15:14
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|96
|2
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|78
|3
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|76
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|54
|5
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|50
|6
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40
|7
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39
|8
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|27
|10
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|11
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|12
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|26
|13
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|23
|14
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|15
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|22
|16
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|17
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|18
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|14
|19
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|11
|21
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7
|22
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|23
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|7
|24
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|7
|25
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|26
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|28
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|5
|29
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|5
|30
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|31
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|32
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|33
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|34
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3
|35
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|36
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|2
|37
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|38
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|2
|39
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|40
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|41
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|2
|42
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:25:45
|2
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:08
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|3:49
|5
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:07
|6
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:30
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:27
|8
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|10:07
|9
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|14:20
|10
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:54
|11
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|30:23
|12
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|31:19
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|33:08
|14
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|35:04
|15
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|35:20
|16
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|36:48
|17
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:10
|18
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:56
|19
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|42:44
|20
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|46:11
|21
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:20
|22
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|48:31
|23
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|51:49
|24
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|54:53
|25
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|55:01
|26
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:35
|27
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|58:59
|28
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|1:00:00
|29
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|1:01:25
|30
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:49
|31
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:03:55
|32
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|1:04:37
|33
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05:47
|34
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:25
|35
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|1:13:38
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|2
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|30
|3
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|29
|4
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|24
|5
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|7
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|13
|8
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12
|10
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|11
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|12
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|7
|13
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|6
|14
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|6
|15
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|16
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|3
|17
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|18
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|19
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2
|21
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|22
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|23
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|24
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|25
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|2
|26
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|27
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|28
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1
|29
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.