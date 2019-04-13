Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) punched clear on the final climb of the day to take the victory on the final stage of Tour of the Basque country, Saturday. Ion Izagirre (Astana) was part of a key five-man move that went clear with 65km to go, and finished fourth on the stage. Crucially, the break put sufficient time into the chasers – which included overnight GC-leader Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) – to give Izagirre the overall.

The stage was a punchy mountainous loop around Eibar, clocking only 118 kilometers.

The pivotal break went away on the third climb of four of the day, with Yates, Izagirre, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Dan Martin, and Tadej Pogacar (both UAE-Team Emirates) jumping clear. With two riders from Astana chasing the overall victory for Izagirre, and two from UAE-Team Emirates working to place Martin on the podium, the breakaway worked well, and soon put a significant gap on the chase group.

Buchmann worked hard to peg back the gap as he sensed the GC slipping out of his grasp, and was able to winch back some time on the final ascent of the day.

The lead quintet remained together until the short final kick on the day, at which point Yates pushed clear and held off his breakaway companions to take the stage. His victory is some reward after losing valuable time early in a race he may be left thinking could have been his. Martin and Fuglsang took second and third respectively.

Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Buchmann looked to have salvaged enough time to make a spot on the podium as he came into the final kilometers through the streets of Eibar, however he mistakenly took the exit intended for race vehicles rather than that of the stage route, losing valuable time. Despite his best efforts, he came in 1:36 behind Yates, leaving him in fourth overall – just seven seconds off the podium.

The GC reshuffle saw Martin move up to second, while Fuglsang took third overall – giving Astana two spots on the podium and a reminder of their early-season success.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 6 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott2:59:46
2MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates0:01
3FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
4IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:07
6MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:24
7LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
8CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
9GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
10HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
11MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
12VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
13BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
14NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:27
16ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
17KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
18HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
19BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias2:30
20DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
21SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:33
22IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
23SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
24DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
25NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
26MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:41
27DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
28HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
29LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal8:45
30REYES AldemarManzana Postobon,,
31LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
32HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
33ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team8:47
34CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
35DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam Sky,,
36ELISSONDE KennyTeam Sky,,
37GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
38MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
39ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias8:53
40THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky8:55
41VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
42PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
43HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
44SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
45HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott11:18
46STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb12:05
47STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo12:29
48ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ12:31
49FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
50HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step14:38
51FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
52MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
53RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
54ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
55GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
56HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb,,
57FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
58GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
59RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
60ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
61SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ,,
62GOŁAŚ MichałTeam Sky,,
63VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ,,
64MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
65BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
66CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First17:00
67MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe17:03
68SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH,,
69SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data,,
70GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
71WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
72BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
73SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
74ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
75KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
76QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon,,
77TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
78WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
79BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
80STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
81PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
82POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
83CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
84BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
85CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
86SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
87AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
88BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
89PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale,,
90SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott,,
91POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma17:11
92BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team17:13
93SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon17:15
94GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon17:32
95DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step17:38
96ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team17:43
RankNameTeamTime
1IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team 19:24:09
2MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates0:29
3BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:31
4FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team0:36
5YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:51
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:36
7LANDA MikelMovistar Team2:56
8NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott3:13
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:29
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:44
11MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step4:15
12CARTHY HughEF Education First5:25
13ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates6:02
14HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates6:15
15HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott6:43
16DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team6:45
17MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ7:06
18GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ9:03
19LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal11:43
20MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First15:56
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16:43
22BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma18:51
23ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team19:32
24TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida21:25
25BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias22:53
26QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon23:07
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team23:45
28IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team25:01
29DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team25:32
30MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ30:20
31LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA30:25
32VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma30:30
33PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits30:57
34DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam Sky31:04
35REYES AldemarManzana Postobon31:59
36GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin32:55
37VERONA CarlosMovistar Team33:34
38HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb34:44
39SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo35:37
40THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky35:43
41HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb36:40
42GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data36:56
43FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team37:30
44CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First38:16
45RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias38:24
46VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ40:46
47NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin41:01
48MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal42:26
49HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step43:32
50MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits43:33
51STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo44:12
52HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb44:20
53BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team46:17
54SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step47:20
55CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo47:47
56SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ47:56
57BOLE GregaBahrain Merida48:56
58MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe49:07
59HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott49:08
60SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott50:07
61DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale51:30
62AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA51:45
63GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin52:31
64WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale52:36
65WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data53:09
66HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits53:14
67FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale53:24
68STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb53:25
69CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale53:45
70DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step55:29
71ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA56:29
72PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale56:37
73ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team57:00
74ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal57:32
75FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo58:19
76POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe59:23
77SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data59:27
78ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias59:34
79POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma1:00:11
80SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:00:35
81CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:00:42
82STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb1:01:36
83PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida1:01:43
84ELISSONDE KennyTeam Sky1:02:09
85GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon1:03:01
86ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:03:25
87BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias1:04:50
88GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05:31
89GOŁAŚ MichałTeam Sky1:06:12
90SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon1:06:13
91BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:07:13
92RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:07:23
93BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:08:21
94ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team1:11:06
95KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:12:01
96SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH1:15:14
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe96
2YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott78
3IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team76
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates54
5FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team50
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe40
7MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates39
8KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe35
9LANDA MikelMovistar Team27
10MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo27
11LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal26
12HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb26
13MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First23
14MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step22
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ22
16ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates20
17FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team16
18CARTHY HughEF Education First14
19HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14
20TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida11
21VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7
22GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ7
23QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon7
24THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky7
25SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step6
26BOLE GregaBahrain Merida6
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team5
28REYES AldemarManzana Postobon5
29CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First5
30NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott4
31VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma4
32BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
33HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates3
34BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3
35BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3
36DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team2
37SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2
38GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data2
39HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2
40BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
41SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH2
42STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 19:25:45
2SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:08
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:39
4CARTHY HughEF Education First3:49
5HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott5:07
6MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:30
7GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ7:27
8LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal10:07
9MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First14:20
10VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma28:54
11REYES AldemarManzana Postobon30:23
12GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin31:19
13HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb33:08
14HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb35:04
15GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data35:20
16RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias36:48
17VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ39:10
18HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step41:56
19HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb42:44
20CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo46:11
21SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ46:20
22SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott48:31
23STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb51:49
24ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA54:53
25PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale55:01
26POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma58:35
27SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias58:59
28STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb1:00:00
29GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon1:01:25
30ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:01:49
31GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:03:55
32SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon1:04:37
33RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05:47
34KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:10:25
35SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH1:13:38
RankNameTeamPoints
1YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott34
2DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team30
3IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team29
4FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team24
5BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe15
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates15
7VERONA CarlosMovistar Team13
8SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team12
9BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias12
10BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo12
11MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates8
12LANDA MikelMovistar Team7
13ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias6
14STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb6
15MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step3
16MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First3
17HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates3
18MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3
19SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2
20CARTHY HughEF Education First2
21HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2
22MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2
23VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma2
24SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2
25CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First2
26HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
27GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ1
28ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1
29CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale1

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.