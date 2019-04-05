How many cycling world champions hail from your hometown? If you live in Roeselare, Belgium, the answer would be four. Just one reason why the massive Koers Cycling Museum exists here.

Soil samples from races won by Eddy Merckx. Shredded skinsuits from Quick-Step. Broken handlebars from the fatal crash of 1970 world champion Jean-Pierre Monseré. These are but a few relics stored in the multistory Koers Cycling Museum in Roeselare, Belgium.

Bring your bike, and an appetite. There are bike lockers, showers, a cafe, and scores of great cycling routes that leave from the front door.

For a quick virtual tour of the Koers Cycling Museum, scroll through the gallery below.

The Koers Cycling Museum in Roeselare, Belgium hosts a treasure trove of race memorabilia. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

How many cycling world champions came from your hometown? In Roeselare, the answer is four. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

The WolfPack photo exhibit took prime spot in the Koers Museum during the classics, featuring the photography of Sigfrid Eggers, who spent a year with Deceuninck-Quick-Step. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Bike racing ain’t easy. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Dwars door het Hageland. Because gravel. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Post Strade Bianche. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

A bike from Italian legend Fausto Coppi hangs in the Koers. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Hey! Fausto rode a sub-compact! (Not really — that small ring behind the 52t big ring isn’t small at all.) Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Clamp-on pump pegs. If Fausto did it, why can’t you? Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Fausto’s bottle. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

From hairnets to Shimano Di2, and seemingly everything in between. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Trophies abound at Koers, from Belgian races and international races won by Belgians. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

The Book of Merckx. Congregation please turn to chapter 3, verse 4. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

What do you do with soil samples from races four decades ago? Put them in a museum, of course. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Jean-Pierre Monsere won the 1970 worlds, and died tragically soon after in a race when he hit a car. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Pieces from Monsere’s bike after his fatal collision. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

TT bikes have come a long way. Below the Alan is a curious pile of drugs, illustrating what was and wasn’t allowed. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Like the rest of cycling, saddles have come a long way. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Remember when you could only follow racing on the radio and the newspapers? (Okay, that was before my time, too.) Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Koers has a huge library of books, magazines, newspapers, and posters. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

The Koers archives are deep, with media from all over the world. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Obscure race posters from local events? Yeah, Koers has those. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Archiving history is an ongoing task. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

An interactive exhibit shows all the cycling monuments around Belgium, and you can click in for photos and details. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Koers has multiple floors of cycling history in a restored firehouse in Roeselare. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Want some cycling gag gifts? The Koers gift shop has you covered. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Elixer de Roulers, and all your other cycling-themed alcoholic beverages. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

You don’t have to climb them to buy the markers. But it would be cooler if you did. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

So much cycling. So much beer. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Malt + Molteni = Malteni. Also, Kwaremont is brewed by the local Brouwerij De Brabandere. The 6.6% ABV matches the average gradient of a section of the Oude Kwaremont. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif

Alright, enough history — let’s ride! Koers has bike cages with digital locks and showers — plus a huge array of bike routes starting from the front door. Photo: Ben Delaney / Roll Massif