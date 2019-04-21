Dutch national champion Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) took a thrilling sprint victory at Amstel Gold Race, Sunday. The Dutchman dragged a chase group back to the lead trio before launching a 400-meter sprint to beat Simon Clarke (EF Education First) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who came second and third consecutively.

Van der Poel seemed as astonished at his victory as everyone else, commenting: “I still can’t understand what’s happened.”

With five kilometers remaining, the race looked to be coming down to a duel between Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and Fuglsang, who had gone clear with 35km to go. However, with Fuglsang sitting in as much as possible, mindful of the Frenchman’s sprint power, chaser Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) was able to latch on in the final kilometer.

Meanwhile, van der Poel had seemingly single-handedly dragged a large chase group back into contention, and the charging Dutchman had the lead trio in his sights on the long final straight. He opened his sprint with 400 meters to go, with Clarke latched to his wheel and the leaders still around 50 meters in front.

Van der Poel dodged across the road to slipstream from Fuglsang for a split second, before powering past the beleaguered lead trio in a totally unstoppable sprint. While Clarke was on his wheel much of the way, it never looked likely that the Australian would have the kick to come around such a display of power.

“I didn’t believe I could win. I didn’t expect that at all,” said van der Poel. “I felt really good and tried to anticipate a bit on the Guiperberg, but it didn’t really work out. I went full gas and hoped the leaders would start to look at each other. It’s unbelievable.”

The 267km, 35-climb race in the Limburg region of the Netherlands was the first of the three Ardennes classics.

With the breakaway caught and 45km remaining, van der Poel flashed a warning sign of his strength with an attack on the Guiperberg, at which point the action in the lead group, which still contained many of the pre-race favorites, started hotting up. He pulled Gorka Izagirre (Astana) with him, though the move didn’t stick.

After a split in the peloton caused by a crash with 36km to go, Alaphilippe attacked, pulling out Fuglsang and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott). Trentin couldn’t stick with the move however, and soon dropped back, forming a chase pair with Kwiatkowski.

In the lead pair, Fuglsang was the weaker sprinter and he knew it, looking to Alaphilippe to do as much work as possible. The Frenchman launched a few small attacks to wear down Fuglsang, but the pair remained locked together. They had a substantial gap with around 15km to go, but with the Dane’s lack of co-operation and a strong chase from Kwiatkowski, the gap started falling. With the final climb of the Cauberg done, and 2km to go, the lead pair were around 20 seconds in front of Kwiatkowski, who was now chasing solo, Trentin having dropped back.

With the finale looming, the Polish champion caught the lead pair. Though the chase group had been all-but-forgotten, they suddenly appeared seemingly from nowhere, with the white-shorted van der Poel towing them back into the fray.

And from there the incredible final throes of the race began, with it all ending in a win for the Dutch champion in front of his home crowd.

 

Amstel Gold Race One Day Race Results

RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuCorendon - Circus6:28:18
2CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
3FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
6LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal,,
7DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
8MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
9BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
10TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
11KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky0:02
12MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
13COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:46
14VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
15IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott0:54
16MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
17MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
18KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
19SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
20SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
21GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
22ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
23SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
24HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy,,
25BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
26KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
27MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
28NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
29HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
30GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
31VAN BAARLE DylanTeam Sky,,
32MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
33DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:02
34VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Cycling Academy4:19
35VERMEERSCH GianniCorendon - Circus,,
36HAAS NathanTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
37BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
38COQUARD BryanVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
39VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
40VAN GESTEL DriesSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
41GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
42DUIJN HuubRoompot - Charles,,
43COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
44LAMMERTINK MauritsRoompot - Charles,,
45MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
46WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
47MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
48VAN DER LIJKE NickRoompot - Charles,,
49MÜLLER PatrickVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
50CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
51MEISEN MarcelCorendon - Circus,,
52VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
53HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb,,
54PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
55SPRENGERS ThomasSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
56BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
57VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
58MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
59ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
60MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
61CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
62IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
63TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
64SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
65VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
66ROSA DiegoTeam Sky,,
67LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
68CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
69BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First7:53
70COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
71OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
72HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
73VAN WINDEN DennisIsrael Cycling Academy,,
74PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
75DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
76DE WITTE MathiasRoompot - Charles,,
77PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
78BARBERO CarlosMovistar Team,,
79GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
80GOŁAŚ MichałTeam Sky,,
81AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
82BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
83SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data,,
84JANSSENS JimmyCorendon - Circus,,
85LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
86WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles,,
87JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott7:56
88SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team9:12
89BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
90HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step10:59
91SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ11:17
92PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
93CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
94EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
95VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data,,
96JENSEN AugustIsrael Cycling Academy,,
97RIESEBEEK OscarRoompot - Charles,,
98DEVOLDER StijnCorendon - Circus,,
99DELTOMBE KevinSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
100DUNBAR EddieTeam Sky,,
101BAUGNIES JérômeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
102BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
103ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin13:09
104THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo13:39
105SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott15:41
106POELS WoutTeam Sky,,
107VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
108KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
109BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF,,

