The reigning world cyclocross champion Mathieu van der Poel added another trophy to his mantle Wednesday, winning Dwars door Vlaanderen in a sprint finish.

The 24-year-old Corendon-Circus rider took his first WorldTour win ahead of Anthony Turgis (Direct Energie) in Waregem, Belgium after 183 kilometers of racing. Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) finished third out of the lead group of five riders.

With about 60 kilometers to go, race organizers momentarily stopped the peloton because it came up to the back of the women’s peloton where a crash required medical attention.

This resulted in some chaos, and it compelled riders to go on the attack as soon as the race was restarted.

“Before the key moment, we were stopped and there was a bit of panic in the bunch,” said Jungels. “In the end, we decided to go try something and split up the group. We knew riders like Mathieu [van der Poel] were at front.”

Van der Poel went off the front of the peloton with about 48 kilometers to go and Jungels bridged up soon thereafter.

“It wasn’t the moment to wait, so we bridged across with Tiesj [Benoot],” Jungels added.

Coming into the final 30 kilometers, Nelson Olivera (Movistar) was still off the front with Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe). The four-man group containing van der Poel and Jungels was not far behind.

After Olivera had spent so much time off the front, riding in the day’s early breakaway as well, misfortune ended his chances at racing for a win. He suffered what appeared to be a flat tire, requiring a spare wheel from the neural service motorcycle. He dropped back to the peloton, which was less than a minute behind.

The remaining chasers caught Postlberger — the Austrian champion made it a group of five, along with the Dutch and Luxembourg champions, van der Poel and Jungels, respectively.

The five riders cooperated well into the final 10 kilometers, holding their advantage at a little less than one minute over the peloton.

Van der Poel and Jungels tried to break apart the group with 10 kilometers to go on the final cobbled hill, but their race was destined to come down to a small bunch sprint.

“The final was — I don’t want to say too easy for me — but I think there was not really a moment where I could have made a big difference,” Jungels added.

Benoot tried to attack the break in the final kilometer, but Jungels was quick to mark his move.

“When I launched my attack, I was surprised that it was Jungels who caught me back,” Benoot said. “I speculated that van der Poel would have to take the initiative.”

He was forced to lead out the sprint into the final right-hand corner. Van der Poel sat on his right shoulder into the final 400 meters.

“It was a mistake to come out first from that last cobblestone sector,” Jungels added, referring to a short, flat sector at about five kilometers to go. “I had to attack from the front, which was not ideal.”

Turgis, who was nearly dropped when the attacks were flying with 10 kilometers to go, came sprinting up the right barriers with the element of surprise on his side, the finish in sight. Van der Poel, however, had the strongest legs for the sprint and accelerated into the Frenchman’s slipstream before kicking past to victory.

Asked if he saw this result as an indicator of his potential at Tour of Flanders on Sunday, van der Poel demurred.

“I don’t know, I don’t really see myself as a favorite yet,” he said. “This is a 180k race and Flanders is a lot longer so we’ll see how it goes.”

Jungels, on the other hand, said that the 250-kilometer race through the Flemish countryside on Sunday would suit him better, as he prefers longer races. He already has a one-day WorldTour win to his credit this season, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, which he claimed with an emphatic solo attack.

Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre One Day Race Results

RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuCorendon - Circus4:05:54
2TURGIS AnthonyDirect Energie,,
3JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
4PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
5BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
6ROWE LukeTeam Sky0:18
7VAN POPPEL DannyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:19
8LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
9LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
10HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida ,,
11KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
12KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
13PETIT AdrienDirect Energie,,
14STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
15MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida ,,
16GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida ,,
17BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
18TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
19NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
20ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team,,
21POLITT NilsTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
22GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates,,
23VAN GENECHTEN JonasVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
24BOL CeesTeam Sunweb ,,
25BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
26VLIEGEN LoïcWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
27SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
28CALMEJANE LilianDirect Energie0:24
29VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
30SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
31VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
32NOPPE ChristopheSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
33TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida ,,
34VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team,,
35COQUARD BryanVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
36BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
37MODOLO SachaEF Education First,,
38DECLERCQ BenjaminSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
39VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team0:27
40BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
41VERGAERDE OttoCorendon - Circus0:31
42KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
43VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
44MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
45JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
46DOULL OwainTeam Sky,,
47KNEES ChristianTeam Sky,,
48ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
49JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
50BOECKMANS KrisVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
51BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
52HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb ,,
53VAN BAARLE DylanTeam Sky,,
54JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
55BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
56DEVOLDER StijnCorendon - Circus,,
57MOSCON GianniTeam Sky,,
58GAUDIN DamienDirect Energie0:37
59OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:39
60TERPSTRA NikiDirect Energie0:44
61GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:00
62LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:10
63HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:15
64THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:29
65BIZHIGITOV ZhandosAstana Pro Team1:33
66MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1:36
67DE BONDT DriesCorendon - Circus2:28
68DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin2:29
69DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:47
70SCULLY TomEF Education First2:50
71SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3:29
72KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
73DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale3:42
74BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
75VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Cycling Academy,,
76VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale,,
77DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
78HANSEN Lasse Norman Corendon - Circus,,
79BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
80PICHOT AlexandreDirect Energie,,
81SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida ,,
82KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
83VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
84SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
85SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe,,
86NAESEN LawrenceLotto Soudal,,
87STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
88VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal,,
89PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo,,
90KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo,,
91ALLEGAERT PietSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
92KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn Team Sunweb ,,
93DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
94MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
95HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
96DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
97GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
98TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
99SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
100KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ3:48
101WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
102EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
103KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida ,,
104PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida ,,
105JANSSENS JimmyCorendon - Circus,,
106LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
107DE BACKER BertVital Concept - B&B Hotels6:42
108CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team,,
109SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe,,
110PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb ,,
111RÄIM MihkelIsrael Cycling Academy,,
112DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
113HALVORSEN KristofferTeam Sky,,
114EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data,,
115DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
116MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
117FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
118FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal,,
119DUVAL JulienAG2R La Mondiale9:37
120BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
121WILLEMS ThimoSport Vlaanderen - Baloise10:29
122PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe,,
123VAN ROOY KennethSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
124MORICE JulienVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
125WAEYTENS ZicoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
126DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
127VAN WINDEN DennisIsrael Cycling Academy,,
128ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
129ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
130SMIT WillieTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
131HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
132VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data,,
133REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
134GAREL AdrienVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
135ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
136LEMOINE CyrilCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
137PLANCKAERT EmielSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
138BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale,,
139GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale,,
140BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
141TURGIS JimmyVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
142PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
143ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
144LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
145FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
146TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates,,
147CAPIOT AmaurySport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
148AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott,,
149VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
150LIGTHART PimDirect Energie,,
151LAWLESS ChrisTeam Sky,,
152DUPONT TimothyWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
153VANSPEYBROUCK PieterWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.