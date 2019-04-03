Van der Poel claims maiden WorldTour win at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Proving his potential on the road, cyclocross champion Matheiu van der Poel sprints to victory in Dwars door Vlaanderen after animating the race.
The reigning world cyclocross champion Mathieu van der Poel added another trophy to his mantle Wednesday, winning Dwars door Vlaanderen in a sprint finish.
The 24-year-old Corendon-Circus rider took his first WorldTour win ahead of Anthony Turgis (Direct Energie) in Waregem, Belgium after 183 kilometers of racing. Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) finished third out of the lead group of five riders.
With about 60 kilometers to go, race organizers momentarily stopped the peloton because it came up to the back of the women’s peloton where a crash required medical attention.
This resulted in some chaos, and it compelled riders to go on the attack as soon as the race was restarted.
“Before the key moment, we were stopped and there was a bit of panic in the bunch,” said Jungels. “In the end, we decided to go try something and split up the group. We knew riders like Mathieu [van der Poel] were at front.”
Van der Poel went off the front of the peloton with about 48 kilometers to go and Jungels bridged up soon thereafter.
“It wasn’t the moment to wait, so we bridged across with Tiesj [Benoot],” Jungels added.
Coming into the final 30 kilometers, Nelson Olivera (Movistar) was still off the front with Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe). The four-man group containing van der Poel and Jungels was not far behind.
After Olivera had spent so much time off the front, riding in the day’s early breakaway as well, misfortune ended his chances at racing for a win. He suffered what appeared to be a flat tire, requiring a spare wheel from the neural service motorcycle. He dropped back to the peloton, which was less than a minute behind.
The remaining chasers caught Postlberger — the Austrian champion made it a group of five, along with the Dutch and Luxembourg champions, van der Poel and Jungels, respectively.
The five riders cooperated well into the final 10 kilometers, holding their advantage at a little less than one minute over the peloton.
Van der Poel and Jungels tried to break apart the group with 10 kilometers to go on the final cobbled hill, but their race was destined to come down to a small bunch sprint.
“The final was — I don’t want to say too easy for me — but I think there was not really a moment where I could have made a big difference,” Jungels added.
Benoot tried to attack the break in the final kilometer, but Jungels was quick to mark his move.
“When I launched my attack, I was surprised that it was Jungels who caught me back,” Benoot said. “I speculated that van der Poel would have to take the initiative.”
He was forced to lead out the sprint into the final right-hand corner. Van der Poel sat on his right shoulder into the final 400 meters.
“It was a mistake to come out first from that last cobblestone sector,” Jungels added, referring to a short, flat sector at about five kilometers to go. “I had to attack from the front, which was not ideal.”
Turgis, who was nearly dropped when the attacks were flying with 10 kilometers to go, came sprinting up the right barriers with the element of surprise on his side, the finish in sight. Van der Poel, however, had the strongest legs for the sprint and accelerated into the Frenchman’s slipstream before kicking past to victory.
Asked if he saw this result as an indicator of his potential at Tour of Flanders on Sunday, van der Poel demurred.
“I don’t know, I don’t really see myself as a favorite yet,” he said. “This is a 180k race and Flanders is a lot longer so we’ll see how it goes.”
Jungels, on the other hand, said that the 250-kilometer race through the Flemish countryside on Sunday would suit him better, as he prefers longer races. He already has a one-day WorldTour win to his credit this season, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, which he claimed with an emphatic solo attack.
Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre One Day Race Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Corendon - Circus
|4:05:54
|2
|TURGIS Anthony
|Direct Energie
|,,
|3
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|4
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|5
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|6
|ROWE Luke
|Team Sky
|0:18
|7
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19
|8
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|9
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|10
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|11
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|12
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|13
|PETIT Adrien
|Direct Energie
|,,
|14
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|15
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|16
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|17
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|18
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|19
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|20
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|,,
|21
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|22
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|23
|VAN GENECHTEN Jonas
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|24
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|25
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|26
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|27
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|28
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Direct Energie
|0:24
|29
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|30
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|31
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|32
|NOPPE Christophe
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|33
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|34
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|,,
|35
|COQUARD Bryan
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|36
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|37
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|,,
|38
|DECLERCQ Benjamin
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|39
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|0:27
|40
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|41
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Corendon - Circus
|0:31
|42
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|43
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|44
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|45
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|46
|DOULL Owain
|Team Sky
|,,
|47
|KNEES Christian
|Team Sky
|,,
|48
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|49
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|50
|BOECKMANS Kris
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|51
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|52
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|53
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team Sky
|,,
|54
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|55
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|56
|DEVOLDER Stijn
|Corendon - Circus
|,,
|57
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team Sky
|,,
|58
|GAUDIN Damien
|Direct Energie
|0:37
|59
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|60
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Direct Energie
|0:44
|61
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00
|62
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10
|63
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:15
|64
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29
|65
|BIZHIGITOV Zhandos
|Astana Pro Team
|1:33
|66
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:36
|67
|DE BONDT Dries
|Corendon - Circus
|2:28
|68
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:29
|69
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:47
|70
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|2:50
|71
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:29
|72
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|73
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:42
|74
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|75
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|76
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|77
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|78
|HANSEN Lasse Norman
|Corendon - Circus
|,,
|79
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|80
|PICHOT Alexandre
|Direct Energie
|,,
|81
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|82
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|83
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|84
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|85
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|86
|NAESEN Lawrence
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|87
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|88
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|89
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|90
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|91
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|92
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|93
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|94
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|95
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|96
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|,,
|97
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|98
|TOUZE Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|99
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|100
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:48
|101
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|102
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|103
|KOREN Kristijan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|104
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|105
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Corendon - Circus
|,,
|106
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|107
|DE BACKER Bert
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|6:42
|108
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Movistar Team
|,,
|109
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|110
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|111
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|112
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|113
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team Sky
|,,
|114
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|115
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|116
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|117
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|118
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|119
|DUVAL Julien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:37
|120
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|,,
|121
|WILLEMS Thimo
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10:29
|122
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|123
|VAN ROOY Kenneth
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|124
|MORICE Julien
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|125
|WAEYTENS Zico
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|126
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|127
|VAN WINDEN Dennis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|128
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|129
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|130
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|131
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|132
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|133
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|134
|GAREL Adrien
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|135
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|136
|LEMOINE Cyril
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|137
|PLANCKAERT Emiel
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|138
|BAGDONAS Gediminas
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|139
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|140
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|141
|TURGIS Jimmy
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|142
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|143
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|144
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|145
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|146
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|147
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|,,
|148
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|149
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|150
|LIGTHART Pim
|Direct Energie
|,,
|151
|LAWLESS Chris
|Team Sky
|,,
|152
|DUPONT Timothy
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|153
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.