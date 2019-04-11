Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) continued to dominate the Tour of the Basque country with another win in stage 4, Thursday. The German won from a four-up sprint on a wet and wild day in the Basque country, extending his GC lead in the process.

The sprint came after Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates) attacked off the front of the peloton on the final climb of the day. Pogacar took second and Fuglsang took third. Schachmann now has a 51-second advantage on the overall over his teammate Patrick Conrad, with Ion Izagirre (Astana) third at 52 seconds.

“I knew it was possible to win again but to do it is really special,” Schachmann said. “It was very difficult during the climb and I had to dig really deep.”

After the late crash in stage 3, key GC rival Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) failed to start the stage, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) lasted only 74 kilometers of the 164km hilly stage before abandoning. The Quick-Step man does not have any major injuries, but is looking to rest bruises and abrasions before his Ardennes campaign.

On a cold and wet day in the hills, the peloton was fully bundled up, and the attritional conditions meant that of the seven men that formed the breakaway early in the race, only two remained when the acion all came together with 15km to go.

The race was contested on the final Zaratamo climb, a 4km highly irregular ascent that included downhills and ramps over 11%.

With the peloton all together as the climb bit, Yates put in a searing attack and built a small gap, before being joined by Schachmann, Pogacar, and Fuglsang. The quartet cooperated well on the more steady slopes at the top of the climb, reaching the summit – which fell only 3km from the line – with a 10-second buffer over the peloton, who seemed reluctant to chase in the harsh weather and greasy roads.

Pogacar lead out the final kilometer, with Schachmann glued to his wheel. The leader’s jersey-wearer benefited from his strong position and patience to come around the UAE-Team Emirates man in the final hundred meters, claiming his third win in the race, and second in two days.

“In the downhill, it was Pogacar I think, he went so fast and I was at my limit,” said Schachmann. “On two corners I really felt the tires slipping but I handled it and in the end I was in the perfect position to launch a good sprint.”

Schachmann has two more stages to protect his 51-second lead on GC, with two days to come in the mountains.

Stage 5, Friday, features a barrage of leg-stinging climbs, including an ascent to Itzua, which features several stretches over 20 percent, and a finale on the 5km, 8.8 percent climb to Usartza. With riders in first and second on the GC, Bora-Hansgrohe will be looking to keep a close reign on any danger in a day that could favor a breakaway.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe4:03:55
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
3FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team0:01
4YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
5HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:09
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
8IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
9MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
10LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal,,
11LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
12MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
13TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
14CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
15MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
16HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
17MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
18MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
19QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon,,
20MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
21CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
22BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team,,
23FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
24DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam Sky,,
25ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
26NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
27ROSA DiegoTeam Sky0:25
28GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
29FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team,,
30LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33
31GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
32SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:39
33MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:46
34RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
35AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:47
36CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
37BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
38OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
39ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
40DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team0:50
41VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:00
42BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
43PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
44SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
45ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
46HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
47DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05
48THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky,,
49STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:15
50DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
51SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
52MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
53FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:45
54SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott1:54
55PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
56WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
57REYES AldemarManzana Postobon1:00
58HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb2:11
59IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3:10
60SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
61MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
62DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
63ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
64NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
65BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:09
66VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ3:24
67CLARKE SimonEF Education First3:41
68VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:54
69GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin4:36
70HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
71HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
72STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
73GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
74VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal5:12
75ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott5:33
76GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
77MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
78HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step6:00
79SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step7:11
80STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo8:16
81ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
82BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
83SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data,,
84EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
85BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
86PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
87STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
88POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
89ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
90RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
91CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
92ELISSONDE KennyTeam Sky8:19
93CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
94BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team9:05
95LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
96POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
97FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo10:18
98SAENZ NicolasManzana Postobon,,
99MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
100GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
101HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
102PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale,,
103GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon,,
104SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon,,
105RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH12:15
106ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias12:30
107DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data12:53
108SMIT WillieTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
109SUAZA BernardoManzana Postobon,,
110JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data,,
111HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
112VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
113BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
114CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
115HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
116WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
117ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
118GOŁAŚ MichałTeam Sky,,
119RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
120KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
121PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
122CHETOUT LoïcCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
123LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma13:01
124BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
125IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo13:06
126ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ,,
127SANZ EnriqueEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
128EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH,,
129KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
130MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates,,
131MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
132BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias,,
133VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
134BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
135SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH,,
136SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
137BOL JetseBurgos-BH,,
138WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida,,
139ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team13:32
140KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14:44
141WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida17:16
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe 12:38:16
2KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:51
3IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team0:52
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First1:07
5MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates1:08
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:10
7FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:24
8TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida1:30
9LANDA MikelMovistar Team1:35
10NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:38
11HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:41
12HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:49
13YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:52
14LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal1:56
15ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:59
16POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2:01
17GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data2:05
18MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:08
19QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon,,
20OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb2:13
21CARTHY HughEF Education First2:18
22FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team2:19
23CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First2:21
24BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:30
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:38
26MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:40
27BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team2:45
28LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
29DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team2:55
30DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team3:04
31PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:07
32ROSA DiegoTeam Sky,,
33DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam Sky3:22
34RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3:33
35ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3:45
36GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin3:55
37FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team3:57
38REYES AldemarManzana Postobon4:19
39STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin4:36
40ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:47
41HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott5:08
42ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team5:34
43VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:44
44PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team5:53
45GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ6:37
46CLARKE SimonEF Education First6:52
47SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team7:00
48HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb7:08
49THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky7:53
50IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team8:01
51VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ8:30
52HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step9:59
53BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team10:09
54MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal10:10
55VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma10:11
56GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott11:16
57SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step11:22
58STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo11:30
59CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo11:49
60MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal12:50
61BOLE GregaBahrain Merida12:58
62LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team14:07
63MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe14:42
64VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
65MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo15:08
66BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin15:19
67SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott15:26
68SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ15:40
69AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:47
70MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:57
71WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale16:38
72HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb16:40
73WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data17:11
74BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias18:13
75NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin18:33
76HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott18:55
77DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step18:56
78GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin18:58
79ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:13
80SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo19:52
81PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale20:39
82ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott21:06
83LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma21:36
84VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step21:57
85FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale21:58
86STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb22:25
87SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias23:19
88POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe23:25
89ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team23:27
90SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data23:29
91DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale23:54
92ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal23:59
93POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma24:05
94KOCH JonasCCC Team24:08
95MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe24:28
96EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:31
97CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale24:44
98FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo24:46
99GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon25:16
100BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias25:21
101JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data25:22
102HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:24
103PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida25:25
104STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb25:38
105BENNETT SeanEF Education First25:48
106CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step25:52
107CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale26:03
108SAENZ NicolasManzana Postobon26:30
109RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates26:54
110GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA27:14
111BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias27:34
112PAUWELS SergeCCC Team27:47
113SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon28:25
114SUAZA BernardoManzana Postobon28:32
115SANZ EnriqueEuskadi Basque Country - Murias28:40
116SMIT WillieTeam Katusha - Alpecin28:50
117HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:21
118RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH29:23
119ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ30:11
120IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo30:13
121EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH,,
122DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data30:37
123VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal30:51
124GOŁAŚ MichałTeam Sky31:21
125MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates31:37
126KING BenTeam Dimension Data31:43
127ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias31:46
128BOL JetseBurgos-BH32:09
129BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo32:23
130RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA32:32
131BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
132ELISSONDE KennyTeam Sky33:09
133MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma33:22
134HOWES AlexEF Education First33:45
135CHETOUT LoïcCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:19
136WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida34:26
137ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team34:28
138SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates34:46
139WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida35:33
140KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma36:03
141SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH37:58
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe89
2IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team40
3YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott35
4KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe29
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates27
6HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb26
7LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal26
8MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First20
9FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team20
10ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates20
11MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ19
12FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team16
13BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin16
14MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step13
15BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe12
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo12
17TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida11
18LANDA MikelMovistar Team9
19VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7
20QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon7
21THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky7
22CARTHY HughEF Education First6
23SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step6
24BOLE GregaBahrain Merida6
25CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First5
26REYES AldemarManzana Postobon5
27MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates4
28BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
29BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3
30KING BenTeam Dimension Data3
31BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3
32GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data2
33DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team2
34HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2
35MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal2
36LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2
37SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2
38BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
39SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH2
40STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias12
2BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo12
3DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team11
4VERONA CarlosMovistar Team10
5ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias6
6MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal6
7STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb6
8YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4
9MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First3
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2
11CARTHY HughEF Education First2
12ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
13HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2
14SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2
15KING BenTeam Dimension Data2
16IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1
17POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1
18ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1
19WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida1
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe 12:38:16
2MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First1:07
3HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:49
4LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal1:56
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2:01
6GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data2:05
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:08
8OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb2:13
9CARTHY HughEF Education First2:18
10MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:40
11RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias3:33
12GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin3:55
13REYES AldemarManzana Postobon4:19
14STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin4:36
15HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott5:08
16GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ6:37
17HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb7:08
18VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ8:30
19HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step9:59
20VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma10:11
21CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo11:49
22SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott15:26
23SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ15:40
24HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb16:40
25ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:13
26PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale20:39
27STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb22:25
28SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias23:19
29POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma24:05
30MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe24:28
31GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon25:16
32BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias25:21
33STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb25:38
34BENNETT SeanEF Education First25:48
35CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step25:52
36SAENZ NicolasManzana Postobon26:30
37RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates26:54
38GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA27:14
39SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon28:25
40ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ30:11
41DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data30:37
42RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA32:32
43WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida35:33
44KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma36:03
45SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH37:58

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.