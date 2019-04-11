Schachmann makes it three from four at Basque Country
Chances at GC victory increase for Bora-Hansgrohe following withdrawal of Alaphilippe and Kwiatkowski from the race.
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) continued to dominate the Tour of the Basque country with another win in stage 4, Thursday. The German won from a four-up sprint on a wet and wild day in the Basque country, extending his GC lead in the process.
The sprint came after Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates) attacked off the front of the peloton on the final climb of the day. Pogacar took second and Fuglsang took third. Schachmann now has a 51-second advantage on the overall over his teammate Patrick Conrad, with Ion Izagirre (Astana) third at 52 seconds.
“I knew it was possible to win again but to do it is really special,” Schachmann said. “It was very difficult during the climb and I had to dig really deep.”
After the late crash in stage 3, key GC rival Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) failed to start the stage, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) lasted only 74 kilometers of the 164km hilly stage before abandoning. The Quick-Step man does not have any major injuries, but is looking to rest bruises and abrasions before his Ardennes campaign.
On a cold and wet day in the hills, the peloton was fully bundled up, and the attritional conditions meant that of the seven men that formed the breakaway early in the race, only two remained when the acion all came together with 15km to go.
The race was contested on the final Zaratamo climb, a 4km highly irregular ascent that included downhills and ramps over 11%.
With the peloton all together as the climb bit, Yates put in a searing attack and built a small gap, before being joined by Schachmann, Pogacar, and Fuglsang. The quartet cooperated well on the more steady slopes at the top of the climb, reaching the summit – which fell only 3km from the line – with a 10-second buffer over the peloton, who seemed reluctant to chase in the harsh weather and greasy roads.
Pogacar lead out the final kilometer, with Schachmann glued to his wheel. The leader’s jersey-wearer benefited from his strong position and patience to come around the UAE-Team Emirates man in the final hundred meters, claiming his third win in the race, and second in two days.
“In the downhill, it was Pogacar I think, he went so fast and I was at my limit,” said Schachmann. “On two corners I really felt the tires slipping but I handled it and in the end I was in the perfect position to launch a good sprint.”
Schachmann has two more stages to protect his 51-second lead on GC, with two days to come in the mountains.
Stage 5, Friday, features a barrage of leg-stinging climbs, including an ascent to Itzua, which features several stretches over 20 percent, and a finale on the 5km, 8.8 percent climb to Usartza. With riders in first and second on the GC, Bora-Hansgrohe will be looking to keep a close reign on any danger in a day that could favor a breakaway.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:03:55
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|3
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01
|4
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|5
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:09
|6
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|9
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|10
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|11
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|12
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|13
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|14
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|15
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|16
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|17
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|18
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|19
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|20
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|21
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|22
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|23
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|24
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team Sky
|,,
|25
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|26
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|27
|ROSA Diego
|Team Sky
|0:25
|28
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|29
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|,,
|30
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33
|31
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|32
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|33
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:46
|34
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|35
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:47
|36
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|37
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|38
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|39
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|40
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|0:50
|41
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00
|42
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|43
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|44
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|45
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|46
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|47
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05
|48
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|,,
|49
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:15
|50
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|51
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|52
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|53
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45
|54
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:54
|55
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|56
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|57
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|1:00
|58
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|2:11
|59
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3:10
|60
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|61
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|62
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|63
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|,,
|64
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|65
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:09
|66
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:24
|67
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|3:41
|68
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:54
|69
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4:36
|70
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|71
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|72
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|73
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|74
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|5:12
|75
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:33
|76
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|77
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|78
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:00
|79
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:11
|80
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:16
|81
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|82
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|83
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|84
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|85
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|86
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|87
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|88
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|89
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|90
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|91
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|92
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team Sky
|8:19
|93
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|94
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|9:05
|95
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|96
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|97
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:18
|98
|SAENZ Nicolas
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|99
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|100
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|101
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|102
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|103
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|104
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|105
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|12:15
|106
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12:30
|107
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|12:53
|108
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|109
|SUAZA Bernardo
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|110
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|111
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|112
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|113
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|114
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|115
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|116
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|117
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|118
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|Team Sky
|,,
|119
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|120
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|121
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|122
|CHETOUT Loïc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|123
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:01
|124
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|125
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:06
|126
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|127
|SANZ Enrique
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|128
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|129
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|130
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|131
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|132
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|133
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|134
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|135
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|136
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|137
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|138
|WANG Meiyin
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|139
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|13:32
|140
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:44
|141
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|17:16
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:38:16
|2
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|3
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|0:52
|4
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|1:07
|5
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:08
|6
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10
|7
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:24
|8
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:30
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|1:35
|10
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:38
|11
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:41
|12
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:49
|13
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:52
|14
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56
|15
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59
|16
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:01
|17
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|2:05
|18
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08
|19
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|2:13
|21
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2:18
|22
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|2:19
|23
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|2:21
|24
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:30
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:38
|26
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:40
|27
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:45
|28
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|29
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|2:55
|30
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|3:04
|31
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:07
|32
|ROSA Diego
|Team Sky
|,,
|33
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team Sky
|3:22
|34
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:33
|35
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3:45
|36
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|3:55
|37
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|3:57
|38
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|4:19
|39
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4:36
|40
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:47
|41
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:08
|42
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|5:34
|43
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:44
|44
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|5:53
|45
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:37
|46
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|6:52
|47
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|7:00
|48
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|7:08
|49
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|7:53
|50
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|8:01
|51
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:30
|52
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:59
|53
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|10:09
|54
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|10:10
|55
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:11
|56
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:16
|57
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:22
|58
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:30
|59
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:49
|60
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|12:50
|61
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|12:58
|62
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|14:07
|63
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:42
|64
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|65
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:08
|66
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|15:19
|67
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:26
|68
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:40
|69
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:47
|70
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:57
|71
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:38
|72
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|16:40
|73
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|17:11
|74
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|18:13
|75
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|18:33
|76
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:55
|77
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:56
|78
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|18:58
|79
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:13
|80
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:52
|81
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:39
|82
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:06
|83
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:36
|84
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:57
|85
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:58
|86
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|22:25
|87
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|23:19
|88
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:25
|89
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|23:27
|90
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|23:29
|91
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:54
|92
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|23:59
|93
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:05
|94
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|24:08
|95
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:28
|96
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:31
|97
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|24:44
|98
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:46
|99
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|25:16
|100
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|25:21
|101
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|25:22
|102
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:24
|103
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|25:25
|104
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|25:38
|105
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|25:48
|106
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:52
|107
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26:03
|108
|SAENZ Nicolas
|Manzana Postobon
|26:30
|109
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:54
|110
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27:14
|111
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|27:34
|112
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|27:47
|113
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|28:25
|114
|SUAZA Bernardo
|Manzana Postobon
|28:32
|115
|SANZ Enrique
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|28:40
|116
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|28:50
|117
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:21
|118
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|29:23
|119
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:11
|120
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:13
|121
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|122
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|30:37
|123
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|30:51
|124
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|Team Sky
|31:21
|125
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:37
|126
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|31:43
|127
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|31:46
|128
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|32:09
|129
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:23
|130
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32:32
|131
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|132
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team Sky
|33:09
|133
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:22
|134
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|33:45
|135
|CHETOUT Loïc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:19
|136
|WANG Meiyin
|Bahrain Merida
|34:26
|137
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|34:28
|138
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:46
|139
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|35:33
|140
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:03
|141
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|37:58
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|89
|2
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|40
|3
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|4
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|6
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|26
|7
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|8
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|20
|9
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|10
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|11
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|12
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|13
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|16
|14
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|15
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|17
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|11
|18
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|9
|19
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7
|20
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|7
|21
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|7
|22
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|6
|23
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|24
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|25
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|5
|26
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|5
|27
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|28
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|29
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3
|30
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|3
|31
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|32
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|2
|33
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|2
|34
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|35
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|36
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|37
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|38
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|39
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|2
|40
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12
|2
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|3
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|11
|4
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|10
|5
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|6
|6
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|7
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|6
|8
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|9
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|3
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|11
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2
|12
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|13
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|14
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|15
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2
|16
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|17
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|18
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1
|19
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:38:16
|2
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|1:07
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:49
|4
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:01
|6
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|2:05
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08
|8
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|2:13
|9
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2:18
|10
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:40
|11
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:33
|12
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|3:55
|13
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|4:19
|14
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4:36
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:08
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:37
|17
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|7:08
|18
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:30
|19
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:59
|20
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:11
|21
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:49
|22
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:26
|23
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:40
|24
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|16:40
|25
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:13
|26
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:39
|27
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|22:25
|28
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|23:19
|29
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:05
|30
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:28
|31
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|25:16
|32
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|25:21
|33
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|25:38
|34
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|25:48
|35
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:52
|36
|SAENZ Nicolas
|Manzana Postobon
|26:30
|37
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:54
|38
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27:14
|39
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|28:25
|40
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:11
|41
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|30:37
|42
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32:32
|43
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|35:33
|44
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:03
|45
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|37:58
