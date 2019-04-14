Phillipe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) outsprinted Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) to win his first Paris-Roubaix after a fast, windy race, Sunday. His experience and strength allowed him to maneuver Politt into leading around the velodrome, and kicked past the German with 200 meters to go and win by several lengths.

Fellow Quick-Step man Yves Lampaert took third, having been pivotal in enabling Gilbert to split the final breakaway and shed dangermen Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First). Sagan came home in fourth. Having looked dangerous and aggressive through the race, his legs left him in the final 10km, still not looking quite his best following his Tirenno-Adriatico illness.

“It’s hard to believe it. I’m happy,” said Gilbert, who was instrumental in drawing out the final selection.”Its really special. It was a really daring attack and it came off.”

The race was dry and battered by a strong northerly wind, which made the race that bit more intense as the bunch split and came back together several times in the first half of the race.

In the first three hours of racing, there were two large splits with key men at the front each time. However, the race was back together with 100 kilometers to go, at which point the key pavé sectors approached, with the infamous Trouee d’Arenberg falling first.

A run of bad luck for pre-race favorite Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) commenced through the five-star sector, as he mounted the grass and was dropped from the bunch. Once he was back on the pavement and chasing, he got a bike change, then immediately crashed, losing more time.

The decisive action kicked off with 65km to go. The attrition of the cobbles had reduced the front group to around 40 riders, with all the big hitters present save Van Aert, who was one minute back and chasing after his earlier misfortunes, Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates), who was around two minutes back, and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal), who had abandoned.

On cobbled sector number 14 – from Beuvry to Orchies – Politt attacked and drew out Gilbert, Rudiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Wesley Kreder (Wanty-Gobert), and they soon took 15 seconds on the reduced peloton. 15km later, Gilbert was the last of the quartet remaining and was the sole man out front of the race.

Sagan led the chase to regroup with the Quick-Step man, bringing Politt, Van Aert, Vanmarcke, Lampaert, Christophe Laporte (Confidis-Solutions Credits) and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) with him. This group of eight led the race going into the five-star sector at Mons-en-Pevele.

Behind, the peloton was rapidly losing ground and was soon 40 seconds back, with Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) looking anxious to chase. However, with Stybar stifling the momentum for Quick-Step, and Sebastien Langeveld (EF-Education First) doing the same for Vanmarke, he was unable to gain any time.

As the cobbled sectors came thick and fast, the group soon dropped to six, with just Gilbert, Lampaert, Van Aert, Vanmarcke, Sagan, and Politt remaining.

With two Quick-Step riders in the move, the Belgian superteam again had the advantage, much as they have had through much of the classics season. They started playing their cards with 30km to go, with Gilbert accelerating off the front, with Sagan and Politt following. Lampaert slowed the chase for Vanmarcke and Van Aert. Once the Belgian champion had disrupted long enough to give the lead trio a clear gap, he set off in pursuit, dropping Van Aert, who was clearly fatigued from his chase after the Arenberg.

Gilbert and Lampaert worked their team advantage through the cobbles of the Carrefour de L’Arbre, taking turns to attack and wear down Sagan, Vanmarcke, and Politt.

Politt remained strong and attacked when the racing was back on the pavement, and Gilbert shadowed, and the pair built a gap. Behind, Sagan was clearly suffering, and Vanmarcke, riding a teammates bike, was struggling with a mechanical.

In the final 10km, it was clear the race would come down to Politt and Gilbert, and, safe in the knowledge he had Lampaert behind, the Belgian was able to let Politt do the majority of the work. The pair went into the velodrome together, and from thereon, it seemed all-but-certain that Gilbert’s vast experience would win out.

“I still have this dream of winning all five monuments,” said Gilbert after the race, who has now won all the monuments except for Milano-Sanremo. “It’s a bit of a crazy dream that has inspired me for ten years and little by little I’m getting closer to it. I feel great pride today. When I decided to take on this challenge three years ago, many people told me the cobbles weren’t for me. I’ve won the Tour of Flanders and now Paris-Roubaix. I was able to transform my qualities as a puncheur. Now, I’m a different rider and I’m very happy to have done it. I’m not afraid of long attacks.”

With his victory, Gilbert continues Quick-Step’s stranglehold on the classics, which began all the way back at the ‘opening weekend’ with Zdenek Stybar’s win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Paris-Roubaix One Day Race Results

RankNameTeamTime
1GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step5:58:02
2POLITT NilsTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
3LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:13
4VANMARCKE SepEF Education First0:40
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:42
6SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:47
7TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
8ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
9ŠIŠKEVIČIUS EvaldasDelko Marseille Provence,,
10LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
11KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
12VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
13NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
14HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida1:24
15PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie1:25
16HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:36
17DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
18TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
19HOFSTETTER HugoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
20DE BACKER BertVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
21VAN BAARLE DylanTeam Sky1:40
22VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:42
23VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale2:14
24BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
25DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team2:36
26BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
27STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2:38
28DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo3:00
29KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal3:06
30KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida3:39
31BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team4:25
32ROWE LukeTeam Sky,,
33LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:06
34WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha - Alpecin8:14
35SARREAU MarcGroupama - FDJ9:09
36DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale9:11
37DEVRIENDT TomWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
38KREDER WesleyWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
39SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe10:19
40WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
41GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
42VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team10:20
43TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
44ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb11:51
45BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
46RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
47VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team,,
48TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
49DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
50ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
51PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo,,
52DUPONT TimothyWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
53SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe,,
54LEMOINE CyrilCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
55THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
56KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates14:15
57DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale,,
58HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
59VALLÉE BorisWanty - Gobert Cycling Team14:18
60BRESCHEL MattiEF Education First15:47
61JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
62BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
63EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
64DUVAL JulienAG2R La Mondiale,,
65LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
66EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data,,
67TURGIS JimmyVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
68GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale,,
69STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
70MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
71TRARIEUX JulienDelko Marseille Provence,,
72LECROQ JérémyVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
73ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
74BOOM LarsRoompot - Charles,,
75CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
76DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
77WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team15:51
78HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
79DEWULF StanLotto Soudal,,
80SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
81KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
82STANNARD IanTeam Sky,,
83JARRIER BenoîtTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
84MOSCON GianniTeam Sky,,
85ZABEL RickTeam Katusha - Alpecin20:25
86VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data23:26
87TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
88BONNAMOUR FranckTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
89ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
90ERMENAULT CorentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
91BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
92PICHOT AlexandreTeam Total Direct Energie,,
93VAN POPPEL BoyRoompot - Charles,,
94SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
95DOULL OwainTeam Sky23:37
96MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo,,
97BOECKMANS KrisVital Concept - B&B Hotels23:43
98HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott24:12
99AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott,,
100FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:17

