Alberto Bettiol (EF-Education First) launched himself on the final ascent of the Oude-Kwaremont to take his first professional win, and one of the biggest in his team’s history at the Tour of Flanders, Sunday. After a strong showing through the early classics, the Italian soloed to victory, holding off a group that included so many fast-men that none were willing to drag each other toward a potential sprint finale.

After a long time in the break, Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was able to sprint from the chase group to take second, with Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates) taking third.

“I don’t know how I did it,” said Bettiol. “I felt really good on the Kwaremont and Andreas (Klier) from the car said: ‘If you can, just go.’ I closed my eyes and went….. From now on you (people) should look out more for the pink in the front.”

As is typical of the Tour of Flanders, the action only truly commenced with 60km to go, as the race approached the Oude-Kwaremont for the second time. The peloton was all largely together, except for 2018 champion Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie), who crashed early in the race and was taken away to hospital. He was later confirmed to be OK, but will not be racing at Paris-Roubaix next weekend. Having double punctured and crashed heavily on a descent with 70km to go, pre-race favorite Mathieu van der Poel (Corend0n-Circus) was chasing furiously to catch on to the main peloton.

A group of dangermen went away on the Kwaremont, made up of Stijn Vandenbergh (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Sep Vanmarcke (EF-Education First), and Asgreen. Shortly afterward, Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) bridged to form a quartet at the front of the race.

Vanderburgh was the first to crack and fall back from the breakaway as the race hit the Taaienbergh, at which point the pace was sky high, and the peloton was rapidly shelling riders out of the back, as the constant fight for position going into the bergs and fierce effort over the cobbles bit.

With 30km to go, van der Poel had made it back into the peloton and recovered after his huge effort, and promptly started animating the group, attacking on the Kruisberg, drawing out reactions from Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Greg van Avermaet (CCC-Team).

The final double-header of the Kwaremont and Paterberg climbs approached, and Vanmarcke looked to have cracked, falling back out of the break into the group of chasers, which now numbered only 20-25 riders. However, with teammates Bettiol and Sebastian Langeveld both in the bunch, this later appeared to be a clever tactical move.

EF-Education First set Bettiol loose on the final climb of the Kwaremont, by which point all the breakaway men had been caught. As has been common all season, van Avermaet was one of the first to respond in leading a chase, yet with Langeveld disrupting the rhythm, and the sheer ferocity of Bettiol’s acceleration, the Italian was 10 seconds in the lead by the summit of the berg.

Bettiol grew his lead over the final climb of the Paterberg, and found himself with around a 20-second lead with just the final flat run into Oudenaarde to contend with.

“On the Paterberg I don’t think I lost a lot and then it was the longest 14km of my life,” the winner remarked.

The chase group included an array of fast-men who could win from a sprint, notably Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Kristoff, van Avermaet, and Valverde.

After initial testing moves by Sagan and van Avermaet, the chase group neutralized itself, none willing to commit to the chase. Langeveld continued to sit near the front of the group, constantly disrupting any momentum they did gain. Meanwhile, up the road, despite the visual signs of fatigue in his form, Bettiol was starting to grow his lead, and the chasers wasted their chance at bringing him back.

“I knew Sebastian (Langeveld) was there protecting me,” said Bettiol. “Sep (Vanmarcke) did an amazing job too; a champion like him worked for us all day.”

The 25-year-old crossed the line 14 seconds ahead of second-place Asgreen, who attacked from the chasers in the final half-kilometer. Having been in the break for so long, the young Dane took a well-deserved podium, with Kristoff easily winning the sprint for third. Van der Poel took a well-deserved fourth place after crashing so heavily, chasing back, and then repeatedly attacking in the dying stages of the race.

Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres One Day Race Results

RankNameTeamTime
1BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First6:18:49
2ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:14
3KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates0:17
4VAN DER POEL MathieuCorendon - Circus,,
5POLITT NilsTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
6MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
7NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
9BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
10VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
11SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
12KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
13VAN GESTEL DriesSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
14VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
15LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
16JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
17LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
18VAN BAARLE DylanTeam Sky0:24
19STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:19
20VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale1:58
21TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
22SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
23GAUDIN DamienDirect Energie2:15
24GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida2:18
25VANMARCKE SepEF Education First2:20
26PETIT AdrienDirect Energie,,
27ROWE LukeTeam Sky,,
28DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
29DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
30COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
31TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
32BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
33HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
34WELLENS TimLotto Soudal,,
35DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
36ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
37DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
38BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
39VLIEGEN LoïcWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
40CALMEJANE LilianDirect Energie,,
41MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
42MOSCON GianniTeam Sky,,
43ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
44KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
45OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
46WEENING PieterRoompot - Charles,,
47KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida,,
48KNEES ChristianTeam Sky5:47
49OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe6:09
50SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
51DEVOLDER StijnCorendon - Circus,,
52VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data6:13
53HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin6:17
54DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale,,
55JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
56VAN POPPEL BoyRoompot - Charles,,
57THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
58PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
59VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
60ALLEGAERT PietSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
61VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team,,
62EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
63SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida,,
64LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
65BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
66SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
67SPRENGERS ThomasSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
68ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team,,
69VERMEERSCH GianniCorendon - Circus,,
70DE BACKER BertVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
71WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
72DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
73VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team,,
74PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
75BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
76STANNARD IanTeam Sky,,
77MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
78GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates,,
79KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin8:32
80BRESCHEL MattiEF Education First8:46
81TURGIS JimmyVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
82HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
83DOULL OwainTeam Sky,,
84BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
85HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
86GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale,,
87TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
88VAN GENECHTEN JonasVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
89PICHOT AlexandreDirect Energie,,
90CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team,,
91VERGAERDE OttoCorendon - Circus,,
92LEMOINE CyrilCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
93LEYSEN SenneRoompot - Charles,,
94FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
95MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
96JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
97TURGIS AnthonyDirect Energie,,
98GANNA FilippoTeam Sky,,
99JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
100DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ,,
101DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
102VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
103WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
104MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
105KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step10:14
106TOUZE Damien Cofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
107CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
108CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
109DECLERCQ BenjaminSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
110STEELS StijnRoompot - Charles,,
111VAN LERBERGHE BertCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
112PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
113DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
114SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
115SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe,,
116WARLOP JordiSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
117EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data,,
118PLANCKAERT EdwardSport Vlaanderen - Baloise,,
119VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team,,
120KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo,,
121LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
122DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
123MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
124BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe,,
125BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data10:49

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.