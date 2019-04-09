Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) added an eighth win to his tally this season in stage 2 of Tour of the Basque Country on Tuesday, sprinting to victory in Gorraiz, Spain.

“The final, with a climb like this, was perfect for me I knew that Michal Kwiatkowski was strong, so I followed him,” Alaphilippe said. “I’m really happy to take another win.”

Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto-Soudal) was second in the sprint up the final 1km climb to the line at the end of the 149.5km race, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) rounded out the podium in third. Stage 1 winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) survived a day that started with two categorized climbs and included six sections of dirt roads to hold his overall lead.

Movistar’s GC rider Mikel Landa, a Basque local, said it was a nervous day of racing with the rough roads. He ended stage 2 in the bunch, remaining a little over one minute behind in the overall. The Spaniard is hoping to climb the GC standings in Friday’s summit finish to Arrate.

On the other hand, GC hopeful Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) suffered a flat tire on the final section of dirt road and was unable to rejoin the peloton. He lost 1:11 to the front group by the end of the stage.

Riders agreed that the gravel roads and nervous peloton made for a difficult day of racing.

“Today was like a one-day classic,” said Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo). “It was quite a complicated day, rarely ever on big roads, lots of left, rights, and uncategorized climbs and gravel. The race split early and hard. The teams who did recon accelerated at tactical moments to break the peloton.”

Alaphilippe was pleased he still had a winning kick on the eight percent gradients of the finish climb, despite a short break from racing after winning Milano-Sanremo.

“I didn’t know how things will go after the break I took following my Milano-Sanremo victory, but the legs felt good and I was very motivated to get the win,” the Frenchman said. “The day was a very fast and nervous one, despite being short, due to the presence of those unpaved segments, but we managed the situation perfectly and I could rely on a strong squad, which kept me near the front at all times.”

Stage 3 will be considerably longer at 191.4 kilometers, and the race from Sarriguren to Estibaliz ends with a 1.4km climb to the finish that is moderate at 4.2 percent average gradient.