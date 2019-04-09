Basque Country: Amazing Alaphilippe keeps winning
Milano-Sanremo winner Julian Alaphilippe carries his flying form into the Basque stage race, while Schachmann keeps GC lead.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) added an eighth win to his tally this season in stage 2 of Tour of the Basque Country on Tuesday, sprinting to victory in Gorraiz, Spain.
“The final, with a climb like this, was perfect for me I knew that Michal Kwiatkowski was strong, so I followed him,” Alaphilippe said. “I’m really happy to take another win.”
Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto-Soudal) was second in the sprint up the final 1km climb to the line at the end of the 149.5km race, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) rounded out the podium in third. Stage 1 winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) survived a day that started with two categorized climbs and included six sections of dirt roads to hold his overall lead.
Movistar’s GC rider Mikel Landa, a Basque local, said it was a nervous day of racing with the rough roads. He ended stage 2 in the bunch, remaining a little over one minute behind in the overall. The Spaniard is hoping to climb the GC standings in Friday’s summit finish to Arrate.
On the other hand, GC hopeful Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) suffered a flat tire on the final section of dirt road and was unable to rejoin the peloton. He lost 1:11 to the front group by the end of the stage.
Riders agreed that the gravel roads and nervous peloton made for a difficult day of racing.
“Today was like a one-day classic,” said Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo). “It was quite a complicated day, rarely ever on big roads, lots of left, rights, and uncategorized climbs and gravel. The race split early and hard. The teams who did recon accelerated at tactical moments to break the peloton.”
Alaphilippe was pleased he still had a winning kick on the eight percent gradients of the finish climb, despite a short break from racing after winning Milano-Sanremo.
“I didn’t know how things will go after the break I took following my Milano-Sanremo victory, but the legs felt good and I was very motivated to get the win,” the Frenchman said. “The day was a very fast and nervous one, despite being short, due to the presence of those unpaved segments, but we managed the situation perfectly and I could rely on a strong squad, which kept me near the front at all times.”
Stage 3 will be considerably longer at 191.4 kilometers, and the race from Sarriguren to Estibaliz ends with a 1.4km climb to the finish that is moderate at 4.2 percent average gradient.
Itzulia Basque Country Stage 2 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:29:37
|2
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01
|3
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team Sky
|,,
|4
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|5
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|10
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|11
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|13
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|14
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|15
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|18
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|,,
|19
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09
|20
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|21
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|22
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|23
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|,,
|24
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|25
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|26
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|27
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|28
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|29
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|30
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|31
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|32
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|33
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|34
|GENIEZ Alexandre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|36
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|,,
|37
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|,,
|38
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|39
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|0:16
|40
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:18
|41
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:20
|42
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|0:23
|43
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|44
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|45
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|46
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|47
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|,,
|48
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|49
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team Sky
|1:05
|50
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10
|51
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:12
|52
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|53
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|54
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:24
|55
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|56
|ROSA Diego
|Team Sky
|1:26
|57
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|1:28
|58
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|59
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team Sky
|1:31
|60
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|61
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|62
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|63
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:39
|64
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|1:43
|65
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|1:49
|66
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|67
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|68
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|69
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:57
|70
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|71
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|72
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|2:26
|73
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:29
|74
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35
|75
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:43
|76
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:45
|77
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:09
|78
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|3:54
|79
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:32
|80
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|8:15
|81
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|82
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|83
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|84
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|85
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|86
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:58
|87
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|12:53
|88
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|89
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|90
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|91
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|92
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|93
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|94
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|95
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|96
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|97
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|98
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|99
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|100
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|101
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|102
|CHETOUT Loïc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|103
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|104
|SAENZ Nicolas
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|105
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|Team Sky
|,,
|106
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|107
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|108
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|109
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|110
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|111
|SANZ Enrique
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|112
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team Sky
|,,
|113
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|114
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|115
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|116
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|117
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|118
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|119
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|120
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|121
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|122
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|123
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|124
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|125
|SUAZA Bernardo
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|126
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|127
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|128
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|129
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|130
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|131
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|132
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|133
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|134
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|135
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|136
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|137
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|138
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|139
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|140
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|141
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|142
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|143
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|144
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|145
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|146
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|,,
|147
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|148
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:04
|149
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:07
|150
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|14:24
|151
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|152
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|153
|FERNANDES José
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|154
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|,,
|155
|WANG Meiyin
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|156
|JARAMILLO Daniel
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|157
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|158
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|159
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:46:44
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:05
|3
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team Sky
|0:10
|4
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|0:13
|5
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23
|6
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|7
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|8
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:36
|9
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:39
|10
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|0:42
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|0:43
|14
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|0:44
|15
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|0:46
|16
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:47
|17
|GENIEZ Alexandre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54
|18
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|1:00
|19
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|20
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|21
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|,,
|22
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|23
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|24
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:09
|25
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|26
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10
|27
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12
|28
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|29
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|30
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14
|31
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:16
|32
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|1:20
|33
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|34
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|1:21
|35
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:22
|36
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:31
|37
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|38
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|,,
|39
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|40
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|41
|QUINTERO Carlos
|Manzana Postobon
|1:39
|42
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:51
|43
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:52
|44
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|45
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|1:53
|46
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:58
|47
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|2:00
|48
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:06
|49
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team Sky
|2:09
|51
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|52
|ROSA Diego
|Team Sky
|2:22
|53
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|2:23
|54
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:27
|55
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:31
|56
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Team Sky
|2:37
|57
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:45
|58
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|2:59
|59
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|3:01
|60
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|3:05
|61
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|62
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07
|63
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:10
|64
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3:20
|65
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:23
|66
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|3:24
|67
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:32
|68
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|3:33
|69
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36
|70
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:40
|71
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:05
|72
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|4:10
|73
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:21
|74
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|4:22
|75
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:23
|76
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|4:42
|77
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:07
|78
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|5:09
|79
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:46
|80
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:33
|81
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:34
|82
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|9:44
|83
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|9:50
|84
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:15
|85
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:20
|86
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|11:13
|87
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|13:43
|88
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|13:50
|89
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:54
|90
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|14:02
|91
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:07
|92
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|93
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:10
|94
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:12
|95
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:13
|96
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|,,
|97
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|14:18
|98
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|14:23
|99
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:24
|100
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14:27
|101
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|14:28
|102
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:29
|103
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|104
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14:30
|105
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|14:32
|106
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:33
|107
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|14:34
|108
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|109
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|14:36
|110
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|14:38
|111
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|112
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:39
|113
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:40
|114
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|115
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|14:41
|116
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|14:42
|117
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|118
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|14:46
|119
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|120
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|121
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:47
|122
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|14:50
|123
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|124
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:53
|125
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|14:54
|126
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team Sky
|15:02
|127
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:08
|128
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|129
|SUAZA Bernardo
|Manzana Postobon
|15:10
|130
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|15:12
|131
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:13
|132
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|15:14
|133
|SANZ Enrique
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|,,
|134
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|15:16
|135
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:19
|136
|CHETOUT Loïc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:20
|137
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:24
|138
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:28
|139
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|Team Sky
|15:29
|140
|SAENZ Nicolas
|Manzana Postobon
|15:33
|141
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:34
|142
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:36
|143
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:39
|144
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:41
|145
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|15:42
|146
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|15:56
|147
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|148
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|16:04
|149
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|16:05
|150
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|16:10
|151
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:11
|152
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16:13
|153
|FERNANDES José
|Burgos-BH
|16:33
|154
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|16:45
|155
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|16:47
|156
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|16:48
|157
|JARAMILLO Daniel
|Manzana Postobon
|17:01
|158
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|17:02
|159
|WANG Meiyin
|Bahrain Merida
|18:21
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39
|3
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team Sky
|32
|4
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|20
|6
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19
|8
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|9
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|10
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|11
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|12
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|8
|13
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team Sky
|7
|14
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7
|15
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|6
|16
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|17
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|19
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|20
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|3
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|22
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|24
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BRAVO Garikoitz
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|5
|2
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|3
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|2
|5
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|6
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:46:44
|2
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|0:13
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|0:43
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:47
|6
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:00
|7
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|8
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:06
|9
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:12
|10
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:16
|12
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:20
|13
|ARANBURU Alex
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:34
|14
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:52
|15
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:58
|16
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|2:27
|17
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:45
|18
|REYES Aldemar
|Manzana Postobon
|2:59
|19
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|3:01
|20
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:05
|21
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07
|22
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:10
|23
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|3:23
|24
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:32
|25
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:21
|26
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:46
|27
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:15
|28
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:20
|29
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|13:50
|30
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Manzana Postobon
|14:13
|31
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|14:18
|32
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|14:23
|33
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:29
|34
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|35
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|14:36
|36
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain Merida
|14:50
|37
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:53
|38
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:13
|39
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|15:16
|40
|IRISARRI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:19
|41
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:24
|42
|SAENZ Nicolas
|Manzana Postobon
|15:33
|43
|GONZÁLEZ David
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:36
|44
|SESSLER Nícolas
|Burgos-BH
|15:56
|45
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|46
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16:13
|47
|FERNANDES José
|Burgos-BH
|16:33
|48
|SIERRA Yecid
|Manzana Postobon
|17:02
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.