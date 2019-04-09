Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) added an eighth win to his tally this season in stage 2 of Tour of the Basque Country on Tuesday, sprinting to victory in Gorraiz, Spain.

“The final, with a climb like this, was perfect for me I knew that Michal Kwiatkowski was strong, so I followed him,” Alaphilippe said. “I’m really happy to take another win.”

Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto-Soudal) was second in the sprint up the final 1km climb to the line at the end of the 149.5km race, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) rounded out the podium in third. Stage 1 winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) survived a day that started with two categorized climbs and included six sections of dirt roads to hold his overall lead.

Movistar’s GC rider Mikel Landa, a Basque local, said it was a nervous day of racing with the rough roads. He ended stage 2 in the bunch, remaining a little over one minute behind in the overall. The Spaniard is hoping to climb the GC standings in Friday’s summit finish to Arrate.

On the other hand, GC hopeful Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) suffered a flat tire on the final section of dirt road and was unable to rejoin the peloton. He lost 1:11 to the front group by the end of the stage.

Riders agreed that the gravel roads and nervous peloton made for a difficult day of racing.

“Today was like a one-day classic,” said Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo). “It was quite a complicated day, rarely ever on big roads, lots of left, rights, and uncategorized climbs and gravel. The race split early and hard. The teams who did recon accelerated at tactical moments to break the peloton.”

Alaphilippe was pleased he still had a winning kick on the eight percent gradients of the finish climb, despite a short break from racing after winning Milano-Sanremo.

“I didn’t know how things will go after the break I took following my Milano-Sanremo victory, but the legs felt good and I was very motivated to get the win,” the Frenchman said. “The day was a very fast and nervous one, despite being short, due to the presence of those unpaved segments, but we managed the situation perfectly and I could rely on a strong squad, which kept me near the front at all times.”

Stage 3 will be considerably longer at 191.4 kilometers, and the race from Sarriguren to Estibaliz ends with a 1.4km climb to the finish that is moderate at 4.2 percent average gradient.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 2 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step3:29:37
2LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal0:01
3KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky,,
4FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
5MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
8IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
10SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
11MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
13TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
14HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
15MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
17GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
18MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
19LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09
20NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
21BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
22LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
23THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky,,
24STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
25OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
26HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
27BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team,,
28CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
29VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
30CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
31ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
32HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb,,
33CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
34GENIEZ AlexandreAG2R La Mondiale,,
35BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
36ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
37DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
38PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
39QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon0:16
40ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:18
41CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:20
42DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team0:23
43BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
44BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
45ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
46GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
47FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team,,
48HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb,,
49CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam Sky1:05
50MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1:10
51YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:12
52MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:15
53VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
54STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:24
55CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
56ROSA DiegoTeam Sky1:26
57BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 1:28
58RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
59DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam Sky1:31
60SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
61IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
62ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
63GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:39
64REYES AldemarManzana Postobon1:43
65WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data1:49
66PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale,,
67LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:53
68BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
69PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:57
70VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
71MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
72KOCH JonasCCC Team2:26
73VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step2:29
74MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal2:35
75HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2:43
76VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ2:45
77GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott3:09
78LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team3:54
79SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott7:32
80JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data8:15
81BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
82CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
83POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
84HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
85ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
86SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ8:58
87DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida12:53
88HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
89SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH ,,
90GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
91SMIT WillieTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
92HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
93SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
94STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
95KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
96SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data,,
97CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
98WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
99DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data,,
100VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
101ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ,,
102CHETOUT LoïcCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
103IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
104SAENZ NicolasManzana Postobon,,
105GOŁAŚ MichałTeam Sky,,
106BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
107WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida,,
108AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
109ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
110RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
111SANZ EnriqueEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
112ELISSONDE KennyTeam Sky,,
113MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
114RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
115EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
116POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
117HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
118ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
119NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
120PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
121IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
122CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
123GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon,,
124VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH ,,
125SUAZA BernardoManzana Postobon,,
126BOL JetseBurgos-BH ,,
127BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
128DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
129ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
130DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
131FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
132FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
133GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
134KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
135ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
136HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
137STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
138BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
139ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
140ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
141BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
142MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
143PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
144OLIVIER DaanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
145MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates,,
146HOWES AlexEF Education First,,
147SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
148BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe13:04
149MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo13:07
150RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH 14:24
151MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH ,,
152SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
153FERNANDES JoséBurgos-BH ,,
154EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH ,,
155WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida,,
156JARAMILLO DanielManzana Postobon,,
157SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon,,
158CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
159MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:46:44
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:05
3KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky0:10
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First0:13
5IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team0:23
6KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
7MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
8TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida0:36
9MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates0:39
10BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:41
11THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky0:42
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
13CARTHY HughEF Education First0:43
14BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team0:44
15CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First0:46
16POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:47
17GENIEZ AlexandreAG2R La Mondiale0:54
18DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team1:00
19HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
20LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal1:02
21ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
22LANDA MikelMovistar Team1:06
23OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
24FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:09
25NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
26BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:10
27HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:12
28SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
29GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
30MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:14
31GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ1:16
32DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team1:20
33HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb,,
34BEVIN PatrickCCC Team1:21
35PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:22
36YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:31
37FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team1:34
38ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA,,
39VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:36
40ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
41QUINTERO CarlosManzana Postobon1:39
42BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team1:51
43LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:52
44CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
45BROWN NathanEF Education First1:53
46HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:58
47CLARKE SimonEF Education First2:00
48ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:06
49STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
50CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam Sky2:09
51MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
52ROSA DiegoTeam Sky2:22
53IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team2:23
54RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 2:27
55MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2:31
56DE LA CRUZ DavidTeam Sky2:37
57GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin2:45
58REYES AldemarManzana Postobon2:59
59STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin3:01
60SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team3:05
61VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
62PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale3:07
63CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:10
64PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3:20
65BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 3:23
66VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal3:24
67HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott3:32
68WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data3:33
69MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal3:36
70ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:40
71VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step4:05
72MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal4:10
73VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ4:21
74BOLE GregaBahrain Merida4:22
75LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma4:23
76LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team4:42
77GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott5:07
78KOCH JonasCCC Team5:09
79SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott8:46
80HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott9:33
81POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe9:34
82ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb9:44
83BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 9:50
84SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ10:15
85CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step10:20
86JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data11:13
87DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida13:43
88HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb13:50
89FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo13:54
90GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha - Alpecin14:02
91DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step14:07
92FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
93MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma14:10
94EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:12
95ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott14:13
96GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon,,
97BENNETT SeanEF Education First14:18
98STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb14:23
99WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale14:24
100BIZKARRA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 14:27
101SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data14:28
102ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ14:29
103POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
104ITURRIA MikelEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 14:30
105VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH 14:32
106SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo14:33
107KING BenTeam Dimension Data14:34
108PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
109STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb14:36
110NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin14:38
111DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
112MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo14:39
113AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14:40
114BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
115PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida14:41
116ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team14:42
117MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
118HOWES AlexEF Education First14:46
119BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
120HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
121MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates14:47
122WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida14:50
123ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
124RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14:53
125BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin14:54
126ELISSONDE KennyTeam Sky15:02
127CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale15:08
128HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
129SUAZA BernardoManzana Postobon15:10
130SMIT WillieTeam Katusha - Alpecin15:12
131KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma15:13
132ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal15:14
133SANZ EnriqueEuskadi Basque Country - Murias ,,
134DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data15:16
135IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:19
136CHETOUT LoïcCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:20
137RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates15:24
138CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale15:28
139GOŁAŚ MichałTeam Sky15:29
140SAENZ NicolasManzana Postobon15:33
141SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates15:34
142GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:36
143OLIVIER DaanTeam Jumbo-Visma15:39
144IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo15:41
145CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data15:42
146SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH 15:56
147MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
148BOL JetseBurgos-BH 16:04
149VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal16:05
150HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal16:10
151ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:11
152SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 16:13
153FERNANDES JoséBurgos-BH 16:33
154MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH 16:45
155EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH 16:47
156RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH 16:48
157JARAMILLO DanielManzana Postobon17:01
158SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon17:02
159WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida18:21
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe39
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step39
3KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam Sky32
4IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team20
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First20
6LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal20
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe19
8FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team16
9MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step13
10MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
11YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott12
12TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida8
13THOMAS GeraintTeam Sky7
14POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates7
15CARTHY HughEF Education First6
16SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step6
17FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team4
18BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
19MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates3
20CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First3
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2
22LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2
23BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1
24VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BRAVO GarikoitzEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 5
2BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo5
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First3
4CARTHY HughEF Education First2
5ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
6IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:46:44
2MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First0:13
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
4CARTHY HughEF Education First0:43
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:47
6HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:00
7LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal1:02
8OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:06
9GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:12
10MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:14
11GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ1:16
12HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:20
13ARANBURU AlexCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:34
14CRAS SteffTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:52
15HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:58
16RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 2:27
17GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha - Alpecin2:45
18REYES AldemarManzana Postobon2:59
19STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin3:01
20VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma3:05
21PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale3:07
22CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:10
23BARCELÓ FernandoEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 3:23
24HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott3:32
25VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ4:21
26SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott8:46
27SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ10:15
28CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step10:20
29HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb13:50
30GARCÍA JhojanManzana Postobon14:13
31BENNETT SeanEF Education First14:18
32STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb14:23
33ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ14:29
34POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
35STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb14:36
36WILLIAMS StephenBahrain Merida14:50
37RODRÍGUEZ CristiánCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14:53
38KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma15:13
39DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data15:16
40IRISARRI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:19
41RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates15:24
42SAENZ NicolasManzana Postobon15:33
43GONZÁLEZ DavidCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:36
44SESSLER NícolasBurgos-BH 15:56
45MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
46SAMITIER SergioEuskadi Basque Country - Murias 16:13
47FERNANDES JoséBurgos-BH 16:33
48SIERRA YecidManzana Postobon17:02

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.